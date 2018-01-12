US Ambassador To Panama Resigns 'Before' Trump "Shithole" Comments

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:56

The mainstream media is falling over itself to report on the resignation of the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, "on principle" saying he can no longer serve President Trump.

“As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies.

My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign. That time has come,” Feeley said, according to an excerpt of his resignation letter read to Reuters.

As Reuters reports, a State Department spokeswoman confirmed Feeley’s departure, saying that he “has informed the White House, the Department of State, and the Government of Panama of his decision to retire for personal reasons, as of March 9 of this year.”

 

Of course, the mainstream media quickly creates their narrative that this is related to Trump's "shithole" comments...

Naturally creating yet another sense of chaos in the administration.

 

There's just one thing wrong with all of that. As The Associated Press' Matt Lee reports, the resignation occurred prior to Trump's "shithole" comments...

And Lee provides more color suggesting Feeley was preparing to resign in September...

And actually signed his letter of resignation in December -  Ambassador Feely's resignation letter was dated December 27, 2017.

Narrative busted!

Chupacabra-322 overbet Jan 12, 2018 1:54 PM Permalink

@ over,

 

Was there a Tracking Device aka Cell Phone in the room with Individuals having a private conversation?

There’s your “Source.”  Who needs a Source when you can just listen, flat out lie, create a False Narrative & Parallel Construction?

They’re listening, recording, Tracking, data mining everything & handing the keys off to AI.

Creating Dystopian Realities Gas Lighting the Masses.

Technotronic Tyrannical Lawlessness.

Puerto Banus NA Theta_Burn Jan 12, 2018 3:31 PM Permalink

Having spent the last couple decades in CENTAM...the most recent 6 as a resident of Panama, let me give you my take.

I have been to the US Embassy here in Panama, and have had embassy services on several occassions....SS related.

First off the employees of our embassy seem to be mostly Panamanians, who speak English ...mas or menos as a second language....same deal at the US Embassy Costa Rica.

The majority of those seeking services are not what an American would recognize as a fellow American.

On one occassion I submitted a change of address to the Panamanian working our embassy...not successfully..thanks so much.

This particular embassy, while serving mostly 3rd world people, this past year stated they would stop serving Americans for SS benefits....and we should go to CR for that service...about 1000$ out of pocket expense.  And Boquete being the no. 1 retirement spot for gringos may have a grand total of a couple thousand, max, here in Boquete.

For the record, I have also been to the Costa Rican Embassy in Miami, and was it staffed by Americans??  Of course not...all Costa Rican staff.  And not filled with Americans looking for benes either.

adios

 

 

 

FullHedge1 Jan 12, 2018 11:58 AM Permalink

Fire Mary "Cunt" O'Hara. There you have it in black and white, clearly linking A and B, where a quick check would have invalidated that link. Stupid MSM the whole of them.

Endgame Napoleon JRobby Jan 12, 2018 12:08 PM Permalink

Maybe, he just does not want to be associated with that country anymore, especially given the horrific murder of this brave journalist who was covering corruption in the Panama Papers case. At least, they arrested some people in conjunction with this brutal and hideous murder that has hardly even been mentioned in the US media. This is real evil.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/04/daph…

Son of Captain Nemo Jan 12, 2018 11:59 AM Permalink

Repost

To all the faithful ABC News Media LTD/FOX News/"Twitter" commenter(s) here...

If President "Kushner" (https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/04/world/middleeast/israel-africans.html) had said that and this had never happened (http://www.ae911truth.org/).... And we didn't have the U.S. MIC in every orifice that it needs to rape and pillage in order to continue it's "meaningful" existence at everyone elses expense with $$$/BTC/Ethereum/Litecoin/Ripple with the UN hypocrite members with their hands out looking the other way like this asshole that made the statement?...

Nobody would give a "fiddler's fuck" to that comment which would have melted as soon as it left his "pie hole"!

Brazen Heist Jan 12, 2018 12:01 PM Permalink

My solution is: replace politicians with smart contracts to govern instead. Fully open source algorithms working to automate better decisions for society, cutting out the reptilian ruling class in the process. The bulk of the problem solving will be done by AI on the blockchain, just as the fuckers are automating other processes for their corporate friends, we should automate their jobs too.

Blockchain and smart contracts shouldn't only be for cryptocurrencies.

This sick system needs an enema.