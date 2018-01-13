Army Strategist Exposes The Disturbing Parallels Between US Domestic Policing & Military Tactics Abroad

Authored by Major Danny Sjursen via TheNation.com,
“This…thing, [the War on Drugs] this ain’t police work... I mean, you call something a war and pretty soon everybody gonna be running around acting like warriors... running around on a damn crusade, storming corners, slapping on cuffs, racking up body counts.… pretty soon, damn near everybody on every corner is your fucking enemy. And soon the neighborhood that you’re supposed to be policing, that’s just occupied territory.”
-—Major “Bunny” Colvin, season three of HBO’s The Wire
I can remember both so well.
2006: my first raid in South Baghdad.
2014: watching on YouTube as a New York police officer asphyxiated - murdered - Eric Garner for allegedly selling loose cigarettes on a Staten Island street corner not five miles from my old apartment. Both events shocked the conscience.
It was 11 years ago next month: My first patrol of the war, and we were still learning the ropes from the army unit we were replacing. Unit swaps are tricky, dangerous times. In Army lexicon, they’re known as “right-seat-left-seat rides.” Picture a car. When you’re learning to drive, you first sit in the passenger seat and observe. Only then do you occupy the driver’s seat. That was Iraq, as units like ours rotated in and out via an annual revolving door of sorts. Officers from incoming units like mine were forced to learn the terrain, identify the key powerbrokers in our assigned area, and sort out the most effective tactics in the two weeks before the experienced officers departed. It was a stressful time.
Those transition weeks consisted of daily patrols led by the officers of the departing unit. My first foray off the FOB (forward operating base) was a night patrol. The platoon I’d tagged along with was going to the house of a suspected Shiite militia leader. (Back then, we were fighting both Shiite rebels of the Mahdi Army and Sunni insurgents.) We drove to the outskirts of Baghdad, surrounded a farmhouse, and knocked on the door. An old woman let us in and a few soldiers quickly fanned out to search every room. Only women—presumably the suspect’s mother and sisters—were home. Through a translator, my counterpart, the other lieutenant, loudly asked the old woman where her son was hiding. Where could we find him? Had he visited the house recently? Predictably, she claimed to be clueless. After the soldiers vigorously searched (“tossed”) a few rooms and found nothing out of the norm, we prepared to leave. At that point, the lieutenant warned the woman that we’d be back—just as had happened several times before—until she turned in her own son.
I returned to the FOB with an uneasy feeling. I couldn’t understand what it was that we had just accomplished. How did hassling these women, storming into their home after dark and making threats, contribute to defeating the Mahdi Army or earning the loyalty and trust of Iraqi civilians? I was, of course, brand new to the war, but the incident felt totally counterproductive. Let’s assume the woman’s son was Mahdi Army to the core. So what? Without long-term surveillance or reliable intelligence placing him at the house, entering the premises that way and making threats could only solidify whatever aversion the family already had to the Army. And what if we had gotten it wrong? What if he was innocent and we’d potentially just helped create a whole new family of insurgents?
Though it wasn’t a thought that crossed my mind for years, those women must have felt like many African-American families living under persistent police pressure in parts of New York, Baltimore, Chicago, or elsewhere in this country. Perhaps that sounds outlandish to more affluent whites, but it’s clear enough that some impoverished communities of color in this country do indeed see the police as their enemy. For most military officers, it was similarly unthinkable that many embattled Iraqis could see all American military personnel in a negative light. But from that first raid on, I knew one thing for sure: We were going to have to adjust our perceptions—and fast. Not, of course, that we did.
Years passed. I came home, stayed in the Army, had a kid, divorced, moved a few more times, remarried, had more kids - my Giants even won two Super Bowls. Suddenly everyone had an iPhone, was on Facebook, or tweeting, or texting rather than calling. Somehow in those blurred years, Iraq-style police brutality and violence - especially against poor blacks - gradually became front-page news. One case, one shaky YouTube video followedanother: Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, and Freddie Gray, just to start a long list. So many of the clips reminded me of enemy propaganda videos from Baghdad or helmet-cam shots recorded by our troopers in combat, except that they came from New York, or Chicago, or San Francisco.
BRUTAL CONNECTIONS
As in Baghdad, so in Baltimore. It’s connected, you see. Scholars, pundits, politicians, most of us in fact like our worlds to remain discretely and comfortably separated. That’s why so few articles, reports, or op-ed columns even think to link police violence at home to our imperial pursuits abroad or the militarization of the policing of urban America to our wars across the Greater Middle East and Africa. I mean, how many profiles of the Black Lives Matter movement even mention America’s 16-year war on terror across huge swaths of the planet? Conversely, can you remember a foreign policy piece that cited Ferguson? I doubt it.
Nonetheless, take a moment to consider the ways in which counterinsurgency abroad and urban policing at home might, in these years, have come to resemble each other and might actually be connected phenomena:
1. The degradations involved: So often, both counterinsurgency and urban policing involve countless routine humiliations of a mostly innocent populace. No matter how we’ve cloaked the terms—“partnering,” “advising,” “assisting,” and so on—the American military has acted like an occupier of Iraq and Afghanistan in these years. Those thousands of ubiquitous post-invasion Army foot and vehicle patrols in both countries tended to highlight the lack of sovereignty of their peoples. Similarly, as long ago as 1966, author James Baldwin recognized that New York City’s ghettoes resembled, in his phrase, “occupied territory.” In that regard, matters have only worsened since. Just ask the black community in Baltimore or for that matter Ferguson, Missouri. It’s hard to deny America’s police are becoming progressively more defiant; just last month St. Louis cops tauntedprotestors by chanting “whose streets? Our streets,” at a gathering crowd. Pardon me, but since when has it been okay for police to rule America’s streets? Aren’t they there to protect and serve us? Something tells me the exceedingly libertarian Founding Fathers would be appalled by such arrogance.
2. The racial and ethnic stereotyping. In Baghdad, many troops called the locals hajis, ragheads, or worse still, sandniggers. There should be no surprise in that. The frustrations involved in occupation duty and the fear of death inherent in counterinsurgency campaigns lead soldiers to stereotype, and sometimes even hate, the populations they’re (doctrinally) supposed to protect. Ordinary Iraqis or Afghans became the enemy, an “other,” worthy only of racial pejoratives and (sometimes) petty cruelties. Sound familiar? Listen to the private conversations of America’s exasperated urban police, or the occasionally public insults they throw at the population they’re paid to “protect.” I, for one, can’t forget the video of an infuriated white officer taunting Ferguson protestors: “Bring it on, you f§ § king animals!” Or how about a white Staten Island cop caught on the phone bragging to his girlfriend about how he’d framed a young black man or, in his words, “fried another nigger.” Dehumanization of the enemy, either at home or abroad, is as old as empire itself.
3. The searches: Searches, searches, and yet more searches. Back in the day in Iraq—I’m speaking of 2006 and 2007—we didn’t exactly need a search warrant to look anywhere we pleased. The Iraqi courts, police, and judicial system were then barely operational. We searched houses, shacks, apartments, and high rises for weapons, explosives, or other “contraband.” No family—guilty or innocent (and they were nearly all innocent)—was safe from the small, daily indignities of a military search. Back here in the , a similar phenomenon rules, as it has since the “war on drugs” era of the 1980s. It’s now routine for police SWAT teams to execute rubber-stamped or “no knock” search warrants on suspected drug dealers’ homes (often only for marijuana stashes) with an aggressiveness most soldiers from our distant wars would applaud. Then there are the millions of random, warrantless, body searches on America’s urban, often minority-laden streets. Take New York, for example, where a discriminatory regime of “stop-and-frisk” tactics terrorized blacks and Hispanics for decades. Millions of (mostly) minority youths were halted and searched by New York police officers who had to cite only such opaque explanations as “furtive movements,” or “fits relevant description”—hardly explicit probable cause—to execute such daily indignities. As numerous studies have shown (and a judicial ruling found), such “stop-and-frisk” procedures were discriminatory and likely unconstitutional.
As in my experience in Iraq, so here on the streets of so many urban neighborhoods of color, anyone, guilty or innocent (mainly innocent) was the target of such operations. And the connections between war abroad and policing at home run ever deeper. Consider that in Springfield, Massachusetts, police anti-gang units learned and applied literal military counterinsurgency doctrine on that city’s streets. In post-9/11 New York City, meanwhile, the NYPD Intelligence Unit practiced religious profilingand implemented military-style surveillance to spy on its Muslim residents. Even America’s stalwart Israeli allies—no strangers to domestic counterinsurgency—have gotten in on the game. That country’s Security Forces have been training American cops, despite their long record of documented human rights abuses. How’s that for coalition warfare and bilateral cooperation?
4. The equipment, the tools of the trade: Who hasn’t noticed in recent years that, thanks in part to a Pentagon program selling weaponry and equipment right off America’s battlefields, the police on our streets look ever less like kindly beat cops and ever more like Robocop or the heavily armed and protected troops of our distant wars? Think of the sheer firepower and armor on the streets of Ferguson in those photos that shocked and discomforted so many Americans. Or how about the aftermath of the tragic Boston Marathon Bombing? Watertown, Massachusetts, surely resembled Army-occupied Baghdad or Kabul at the height of their respective troop “surges,” as the area was locked down under curfew during the search for the bombing suspects.
Here, at least, the connection is undeniable. The military has sold hundreds of millions of dollars in excess weapons and equipment—armored vehicles, rifles, camouflage uniforms, and even drones—to local police departments, resulting in a revolving door of self-perpetuating urban militarism. Does Walla Walla, Washington, really need the very Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) trucks I drove around Kandahar, Afghanistan? And in case you were worried about the ability of Madison, Indiana (pop.: 12,000), to fight off rocket propelled grenades thanks to those spiffy new MRAPs, fear not, President Trump recently overturned Obama-era restrictions on advanced technology transfers to local police. Let me just add, from my own experiences in Baghdad and Kandahar, that it has to be a losing proposition to try to be a friendly beat cop and do community policing from inside an armored vehicle. Even soldiers are taught not to perform counterinsurgency that way (though we ended up doing so all the time).
5. Torture: The use of torture has rarely—except for several years at the CIA—been official policy in these years, but it happened anyway. (See Abu Ghraib, of course.) It often started small as soldier—or police—frustration built and the usual minor torments of the locals morphed into outright abuse. The same process seems underway here in the as well, which was why, as a 34-year old New Yorker, when I first saw the photos at Abu Ghraib, I flashed back to the way, in 1997, the police sodomized Abner Louima, a Haitian immigrant, in my own hometown. Younger folks might consider the far more recent case in Baltimore of Freddie Gray, brutally and undeservedly handcuffed, his pleas ignored, and then driven in the back of a police van to his death. Furthermore, we now know about two decades worth of systematic torture of more than 100 black men by the Chicagopolice in order to solicit (often false) confessions.
UNWINNABLE WARS: AT HOME AND ABROAD
For nearly five decades, Americans have been mesmerized by the government’s declarations of “war” on crime, drugs, and - more recently - terror.
In the name of these perpetual struggles, apathetic citizens have acquiesced in countless assaults on their liberties. Think warrantless wiretapping, the Patriot Act, and the use of a drone to execute an (admittedly deplorable) American citizen without due process.
The First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments - who needs them anyway? None of these onslaughts against the supposedly sacred Bill of Rights have ended terror attacks, prevented a raging opioid epidemic, staunched Chicago’s recordmurder rate, or thwarted America’s ubiquitous mass shootings, of which the Las Vegas tragedy is only the latest and most horrific example. The wars on drugs, crime, and terror - they’re all unwinnable and tear at the core of American society.
In our apathy, we are all complicit.
Like so much else in our contemporary politics, Americans divide, like clockwork, into opposing camps over police brutality, foreign wars, and America’s original sin: racism. All too often in these debates, arguments aren’t rational but emotional as people feel their way to intractable opinions. It’s become a cultural matter, transcending traditional policy debates. Want to start a sure argument with your dad? Bring up police brutality. I promise you it’s foolproof.
Comments
No shit ! ? Who'd a thunk it ?
JAG officers are as harsh on our operators overseas as domestic police oversight are on cops. Also, criminals are either bipedal or quadripedal in both environments.
In reply to No shit ! ? Who'd a thunk it… by Twee Surgeon
"domestic police oversight"
Too funny.
In reply to JAG officers are more harsh… by TBT or not TBT
US is abroad BECAUSE it's fighting for Israhell's agenda.
http://bipworldview.wordpress.com/2018/01/10/whats-really-going-on-in-t…
So the US PAYS the unintended Consequences at home. Quite a biyatch, ins't it?
In reply to … by Duc888
Well the sand people will be back, and in greater numbers.
In reply to The US is abroad because it… by stizazz
Police abuse has nothing to do with race. The only color police don't beat the shit out of (given the chance) is fellow blue. That's what gets lost in the BLM movement. It isn't that they're black... it's that they're not blue. Take any rich white kid who gets pulled over. If that kid doesn't immediately identify himself as a cop, and doesn't jump the instant he's told to, he'll get the same tasing, teeth-kicked-in, stomped into the ground treatment as any black or brown person.
Cops have a deadly us-vs-them mindset, and your color simply doesn't factor into the equation.
In reply to Well the sand people will be… by TBT or not TBT
Who gives a shit if the blacks or the whites say and are right or wrong about who gets killed more? Isn't the relevant point that cops are killing people? I'm not saying that blacks will see things your way, just try not to get bogged down on details when you both agree on the other 90% of your complaints.
In reply to Police abuse has nothing to… by erkme73
Even though Erica Garner was screaming the warning about the rising police state, she wasn't reaching out to the Conservative Republican crowd very effectively. I wonder if the sppoks used the heart attack ray gun on her to shut her up, RIP Erica.
In reply to Who gives a shit if the… by dirty fingernails
iraq was a dry run for the home front... bet your ass. drones up next
In reply to Even though Erica Garner was… by mr. mirbach
Ordinary Men by Christopher Browning provides some clues how all this happens, that is, if history has any relevence
In reply to iraq was a dry run for the… by ThePhantom
In reply to Ordinary Men by Christopher… by cossack55
Could you give a quick summary?
In reply to Ordinary Men by Christopher… by cossack55
Sociopaths with low intelligence thrive as police officers, soldiers, pimps and drug dealers.
Sociopaths with high intelligence thrive as corporate executives, military officers, politicians and serial killers.
They share a desire for positions of power, and are incapable of feeling empathy towards other human beings.
In reply to Even though Erica Garner was… by mr. mirbach
also known as PSYCHOPATHS - it's the same thing.
They could not be able to care about others even if they wanted to - such is the nature of their sickness. All they know is games, lies, fake charm and other dirty tricks like pretending they are your best friends while behind your back turning everyone against you so to destroy you etc
In reply to Sociopaths with low… by superyankee
This article is moronic Russian propaganda. The model for counterinsurgency has always been police work.
In reply to Sociopaths with low… by superyankee
But now it's flipped. Counter-insurgency in occupied foreign countries has become the model for domestic police work.
Violence in the US is at historical lows, especially violence against cops. Yet they're dressing up in combat bondage gear, using military equipment and tactics, and calling citizens "Civilians," as if they were not.
In reply to This article is moronic… by yomutti2
The problem was caused in the 1770's when the various states sent their most intelligent men to Philadelphia to draft our constitution. Instead, if they had sent their most stupid men, these present abuses would have been widespread long ago and we would have put a stop to them by now.
In reply to Sociopaths with low… by superyankee
If you create a policing job in which a man can carry a gun, kill anyone he wants to, and suffer no consequences for it, who do think is going to apply for that job? Sure, some honest men will apply for it. But men will also apply for it who want to carry a gun and be able to kill people with impunity. Not that all police are like that, not by any means. But some men who are inherently thieves, killers, and dangerous sociopaths are attracted to such jobs. And just from my own point of view, I have not seen any reason to think there is a reasonable effort to prevent them gaining access to such jobs. Also, I have obtained a greater than average familiarity with our local police by attending a local citizens police academy. Everyone should do this, if your local police department offers one. I learned at least five things. First, police do many things that are not needed. Second, their scheduling practices are intended to maximize the men's income by increasing overtime, when hiring a few more men would be more cost effective and would result in the staff being less susceptible to fatigue, stress, and frustration. Third, I got an extremely clear understanding that, generally speaking, though there are some exceptions, some of the stupidest and most ignorant people you've ever met are police officers dealing with the public; fourthly, they do not consistently follow legally established procedures themselves. And fifth, our police department likes to employ mentally deficient persons (retarded people), because they follow orders and do not ask questions. Unfortunately they also lack good judgement, and their behavior is profoundly deficient and often obnoxious, and extremely self-righteous. When you combine extreme self-righteousness with mental deficiency you get a big ethical mess. I have met a lot of people during my life, and these statements are not exaggerations.
In reply to Sociopaths with low… by superyankee
You are right on. I visited a college that offered an "enforcement" degree. In the cafeteria, at lunch, they all sat at their own table with no one else talking to them. One look at their expressions and I knew why.
In reply to If you create a policing job… by rrrr
Usually, like 95% of the time we call the police, we need someone to file a report for insurance, or a social worker with access to all the social support system.
Very rarely do we need a guy with even a nightstick. Yet our police are continually upping the ante on violence, in response to nothing real in our society.
The problem is that they have completely bought into a hostile, alienated, hostile military view of their role, and they reinforce that among themselves and their training gets more and more inappropriate to the real task of police work.
In reply to If you create a policing job… by rrrr
Except, on the whole, cops aren't killing people.
Not happening.
It's a tiny percentage. Tiny. Low level statistical noise that pols and media have picked up on to divide society, and you're falling for it.
In reply to Who gives a shit if the… by dirty fingernails
http://killedbypolice.net/
I see that you are up to 43 so far in 2018. It must be nice for their families to know that they were just a tiny statistical irrelevance.
How can it be normal, in a normal society, to expect to be killed when interacting with police. This only happens in weird 3rd world dictatorships, and the US. And the UK, if they have a valid reason, such as "you looked like a bloke we thought we might want to talk to..."
Actually, it can happen in any country, but it DOES happen constantly in the US. Why is that?
In reply to Except, on the whole, cops… by css1971
wow you can find some great links on HuffPo cant you. THose include murder suicides, while the police were outside, but ok.....
In reply to http://killedbypolice.net/… by OverTheHedge
I don't live in the US, so I don't expect to be shot, if I am stopped by the police. I understand that in the US, this is a very real possibility.
If you have grown up knowing that police=random potential death, and just accept that as part of life, a bit like the weather, then that is fine, but I haven't managed that level of equanimity yet. I'm quite fond of breathing, for the moment.
And even if you are not going to be gunned down at every interaction with a policeman, are you comfortable with a relationship where the power is all with the policeman, and you have 10 seconds to comply, etc?
Is that one of the clauses in this Social Contract I keep hearing about?
In reply to wow you can find some great… by gatorengineer
Just keep your hands up in sight and don't admit anything. In fact do not speak at all unless to ask for a lawyer.
In reply to I don't live in the US, so I… by OverTheHedge
In Europe, you just say:
If you see how our police is, you would think it's 1980 in America.
Our police is polite,
Our police will always talk first,
Our police are there to help.
And yes, sometimes something bad happens and then politics steps in and excuses to the public and the police officers go to jail if they misconduct.
America does deserve this police state as they cheered whenever woman and children where killed by their patriotic soldiers.
And it will get a lot worse...
Americans still don't understand which direction they're heading into.
Once the militairy focusses on America itself, a lot of people will vanish.
In reply to Just keep your hands up in… by JRobby
Yep, it's gonna be a rough time at home real damned soon. Considering the general mental status of citizen is that of the abused spouse, it'll still take a while of jackboots and thuggery before the general population gets that they are the enemy.
In reply to In Europe, you just say:… by Sudden Debt
Here's a fact. Of course, it's MY personal perspective...but it's no LESS a fact.
And I hope there are cops reading it.
When I leave my house in the morning....I have ZERO concern or fear of encountering a criminal, murderer or gangbanger. If I did encounter one...I have zero doubt in my ability to handle the situation. Either by diplomacy or, should the situation warrant...self defense.
On the other hand...I keep my eyes constantly open, and do everything in my power..to avoid ANY interaction with a cop. Period. I don't talk or say hi, if I encounter one at a convenience store. I stay aware to avoid getting nipped speeding. I make sure all my lights are working. If I do get pulled over, I say NOTHING, and hand over my documents.
I would never..ever...I can't ever envision a situation...under which I would actually call a cop...or request their assistance. None. Cops, in my opinion, always make it worse.
I'm white. Male. 55 years old. Never, other than vehicular crap, had legal trouble. I've known some police. Know a sheriff. Sheriff is a good guy. Every beat cop, or officer I have ever met or known ( including relative) is, in my my opinion...a flaming fucking asshole. The badge is simply a license that allows them to break all the laws they hold us to account for. And it allows these generally psychopath control freaks to terrorize the public.
And yes...we are the "Enemy ".
To protect and serve. My fucking ass.
In reply to http://killedbypolice.net/… by OverTheHedge
I've got news for the guy that wrote this. It isn't just "people of color" that are subject to that kind of treatment from the cops. In fact, WAY more white people have the exact same problems with cops than minorities do. But it's not politically correct to bring that up now is it?? We don't want do anything to damage the "victim" meme now do we?
In reply to Here's a fact. Of course,… by NoPension
Yes, your address can be a trigger if the police representative thinks that you do or don't deserve to live at this place or that. The subjectivity of it is an issue.
In reply to I've got news for the guy… by Dickweed Wang
I grew up in a white neighborhood known among "young toughs" in other areas of the St. Louis as dangerous for them. That's why I kind of like hanging on the other side of the tracks. :)
I got socked in the jaw walking through it on my way home because somebody didn't recognize me. (That guy later got saved with a fellow urban missionary). We routinely got stopped. One "friend" knocked a tooth out, blamed by another in our little group for something the other guy did). That was the last time I saw either of them. Lieutenant at the station wanted me to rat him out, he said "What makes us 'bad' is we got the Army for backup", or something like that. Those were the mild-mannered 1960's.
Another cop I guess had a recent bad day. He stopped to talk to me, probably checking me out, and started ranting about after having to do a car chase at a hundred plus miles an hour through all kinds of roads and putting everybody around in mortal danger, you deliver a beating to that guy! (Well the guy deserves the beating I guess, but still..)
Another cop once bragged about how they had "cleaned up the neighborhood", and all the Tucker's and the Jones's were all in jail.
There was "the" neighborhood lawyer, God bless him, he must have done beaucoup pr bono work. Used to drop off the bad guys across the street from my Dad's church hoping they would go in and listen and have a chance at changing. He tried to get out of doing a divorce for my brother, asking if there was any chance at all of reconciliation. "Keifauver", RIP, God bless him.
Obama said in 2008 he wanted to implement his security policies with a domestic force to rival the military. Sure did do a lot to make them think that way. And is it 150 federal agencies that have armed units with arrest powers?
Used to be BLM and National Parks service had to call in the locals, or FBI, for arrests and to serve warrants and such.
In reply to I've got news for the guy… by Dickweed Wang
what the fuck did you just say??? my head is spinning
In reply to I grew up in a white… by trutherator
Amen.
I had a brother in law that became a reserve deputy and it totally went to his head.
At a Thanksgiving dinner years ago he was talking to my Dad about how he made some guys from the gas utility company lay on the ground at gunpoint so he could frisk them. Their crime? They were checking the meter calibration at his house.
I had some real satisfaction calling this asshole out for it at the table in front of the whole family. Boy was my sister mad, but I didnt have to listen to the buffoon talk anymore since he wouldnt speak to me after that.
In reply to Here's a fact. Of course,… by NoPension
I once had a guy trying to befriend me and make me take a major role in the organisation he served at as co-chairman. Car salesman in his day job, you get the picture. Got invited over to his birthday party and many of his friends were cops , with or without uniform on or off duty. The guys father had been a high ranking officer with a notorious spy agency but I got along with the old men rather well while hunting on his grounds, he had some Prussian type discipline and correctness I could positively relate to and deal with. Favourite police pal of his son was son of former police chief , that`s how the old networks get inherited.
Anyway, those cop guys were no fun to party with . They bragged about
provocating and beating up drunks they had picked up already well hurt and in urgent need of medical care but being given a second helping before finally being dropped off at the ER.
Most lowest scum I presume , can you think of any person off to an even worse proposition
to mistreat anyone at sight and have a real go at the most vulnerable ?
Some blonde associated with one of those obnoxious police idiots made moves on me because
I ignored and despiced her for being with such a prick even after he had left. Unfortunately this kind of reaction gets woman motivated to try out their every trick on men and she took the drunk me home till the end of his shift. Normally I`m not into this kind of behavior unless people have seriously screwed me up like once my laywer did or business associates owing me big amounts of money. I ain`t no saint and those bitches enjoyed it.
Fully undressed no longer thats young nor pretty besides the ever required blue eyes and blonde hair I did my duty not because I was horny as I tend to be while drunk but because I always do my duty and did her mischieviously to say fuck you to her cop horned as such cop co-inhabitant.
Sorry to admit such a sorid story because I`m normally the nicest next door neighbor you could imagine.
The guy we started with had problems and issues on his own. He had been playing sunny boy
for too long when caught cheating at his long term girlfriend who also happended to finance
the re-do of his old house. She and her family withdrew their support and make him pay back
and all is duplicious cop friends abandoned him as well. He has no friends but one left, me being long abandoned by action of his his vicious tiny devil looking girlfriend of times past.
His organisation undertook a major change and rebellion where I would have backed
the incubent leader pledging for mayor change while this my not friend and all the other minions backed down in an act best described as full treason from that leaders view. He resigned
and to the great loss of that association still existing in nothing but name. I resigned
in protest and that fake friend of mine never came back at me.
To make a long story short, what a fucked up creature you are to have been led to befriend yourself for real with real life real prick cop contemporaries ?
In reply to Here's a fact. Of course,… by NoPension
Maybe this is because most of the "heroes" who participated in the Iraq "War" came back to their All American "Shitholes" with PTSD and no work available. So they became cops. The rest, unfortunately, is history.
In reply to http://killedbypolice.net/… by OverTheHedge
Do you have any data to back that up? I'm pretty sure it's a myth. Lots of those swat fags are the one who didn't have the balls to go to Iraq or Afghanistan. can also avoid going there if you have the brains to see that the war on terror is bullshit to keep the money train flowing to the MIC. However, if you are that aware the police department won't want you.
In reply to Maybe this is because most… by NormanConquest01
At 2017's rate it will take just 33 months for Police in America, to KILL more people than the terrorists on 9/11 did! (Should we invade their Country???) Police now STEAL through "Asset Forfeiture" more than ALL Burglars, and Muggers COMBINED!!! This despite almost all people who have been stolen from NEVER even being charged with a crime!!! THIS IS NOT STATISTICAL NOISE!!!
In reply to Except, on the whole, cops… by css1971
The "terrorists on 9/11" included the likes of John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Jamie Gorelick, Kristine Marcy, and the rest of the Neocon/Neoliberal deep state that Trump is now, covertly, trying to destroy.
In reply to At 2017's rate it will take… by GoatHollow
cops are out of control...I take it you haven't been stopped by one....only to have two more cruisers pull up to "support" the cop. They have their hand on their gun for every traffic stop. All you have to do is look at the next stop you see. These guys all think they are superheros and can't wait to light up a couple rounds while doing a TJ Hooker hood slide.
In reply to Except, on the whole, cops… by css1971
It is happening, and it is not statistical noise. In 2016 there were about 17000 total homicides. For comparison, in 2017, police killed about 1200 people, 963 by shooting. Note that those shootings, which are "homicides" even if determined to be legal, and, thus, not "murder," are included in the total number of homicides. That means about 6 percent of all homicides are a result of police shootings. The rest of the 1200 people killed by police are usually victims of motor vehicle accidents involving police. About half of those, roughly 120 people, were killed by the negligence of the police.
6% of all homicides is not statistical noise. In fact, police killings are more common than interracial killings. About 500 whites were killed by blacks, and about 230 blacks were killed by whites in 2016. Those figures do not include police killings.
In reply to Except, on the whole, cops… by css1971
That tiny statistic is still multiple times what other modern countries kill. Our police kill in a month the number of people the UK police take 24 years to kill. 59 million in UK vs 330 million US the number per 100,000 is still staggering.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jun/09/the-counted-police-kill…
The deaths are also just the tip of the iceberg, the number of stops and SWAT raids make us much more of a people living under tyranny.
In reply to Except, on the whole, cops… by css1971
Its not necessarily cops 'killing' people, its more of the way they are blatantly abusing powers. They think they are special, they think they can do whatever they want. It is true that a lot of Psychos join PD's, my ex was one, my best friends that joined are no longer my friends and I advise people to stay away from them. One blew his brains out, one was indicted for beating up people, another went to a psychologist who told him to quit the job or he'll end up comitting suicide. I fucking despise 'cops'.... they need there asses kicked for a change so they can learn some respect for who it is that pays for there handsome salaries and retirements.
In reply to Except, on the whole, cops… by css1971
When and If we can can get past this 'racial' thing and the US population focuses on the atrocities of the chickenshit people in blue things will change. The major populace will wake up and a hell of a lot of those in blue will get 308 pills.
In reply to Who gives a shit if the… by dirty fingernails
it's that there are not blue,
correction sir, "it's that they were engaged in a crime".
why is this so hard to understand?
In reply to Police abuse has nothing to… by erkme73
The premise of the article is mostly innocent.... well they are not.....
Other commonalities between over there and here are:
1) Chimps are ungovernable, just like arabs
2) Neither has any respect for life
3) The low end of society in both locations has been oppressed for decades, there by benevolent dictators, here by Democrats....
In reply to it's that there are not blue… by new game
Arabs were extremely civilised - ie, "governable" (at least compared with Europeans) - for hundreds of years years while Europeans were wallowing in the dark ages and early medieval period. London/Paris/Rome vs Baghdad, ~800 AD? No contest.
In reply to The premise of the article… by gatorengineer
No, in most cases it's probably just outright stupidity... Example:
https://youtu.be/uQvDczG037k
And people still deny evolution is a thing.
In reply to Police abuse has nothing to… by erkme73
BLM is another front group the non black communists set up to lead the black community when their non black leaders need bodies for an event of some kind.
The same non blacks also have the goal of aborting the blacks out of existence, the black leaders agree.
In reply to Police abuse has nothing to… by erkme73
I believe you are mostly right once the stop has occurred. However I have to disagree on race not being a factor in whether you more likely to be stopped in the first place. That is where arguments get messy.
In reply to Police abuse has nothing to… by erkme73
Given the black crime statistics, it would make sense that a cop (of any color) would be more suspicious of black individuals. That's entirely logical. But, when it comes to the force used by cops, they simply do not know how to de-escalate.
Cop says, "Driver's license and registration, please". Driver says, "Why?"... Fangs come out. It doesn't matter whether the driver is black or white. It doesn't matter whether the stop was legal or not. The cop feels disrespected, and lets loose on the driver. Thousands of YT videos document this mindset.
Even when drivers comply, but not fast enough, there is a real potential for escalation and violence.
I have a good friend who is retired LEO. He worked for 40 years at the same department. He says the latest generation of recruits scare him. That speaks volumes.
People say, "just comply, and don't commit crimes and you don't have to worry about cops". Except, the average American has committed 3 felonies by dinner time every day. At any given moment everyone is committing an offense that is justification LEO contact.
In reply to I believe you are mostly… by TheReplacement