DOJ Unseals Indictment Involving Uranium One Scandal

The Department of Justice unsealed an 11-count indictment on Friday to a former DoD intelligence analyst-turned uranium transportation executive who stands accused of a bribery and money laundering scheme involving a Russian nuclear official connected to the Uranium One deal.
The indictment corroborates a November report by The Hill that an FBI mole deeply embedded in the Russian uranium industry had gathered extensive evidence of the scheme.
Mark Lambert, 54, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and to commit wire fraud, seven counts of violating the FCPA, two counts of wire fraud and one count of international promotion money laundering.
The charges stem from an alleged scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX.
According to the indictment, beginning at least as early as 2009 and continuing until October 2014, Lambert conspired with others at “Transportation Corporation A” to make corrupt and fraudulent bribery and kickback payments to offshore bank accounts associated with shell companies, at the direction of, and for the benefit of, a Russian official, Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure improper business advantages and obtain and retain business with TENEX. -DOJ
While the indictment lists Lambert's company as "Transportation Corporation A," a simple search reveals that Lambert is the co-President of DAHER-TLI, "the leading front end freight forwarding company dedicated to Nuclear Cargo," according to its website.
In 2012, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission sent a letter to Lambert with findings that TLI had exported plutonium "in excess of the maximum quantity and type applied for and licensed," and "exported Australian obligated material, which was not authorized under license conditions."
Prior to his 26 year tenure in the transportation industry - 20 of which have been with TLI, Mr. Lambert was an Arabic Linguist for the Navy for five years, and a Senior Intel Analyst for the Department of Defense (DoD) for three years.
Lambert also speaks fluent Arabic and Farsi (Persian), along with French and Italian.
The indictment against Lambert corroborates prior reporting by The Hill that an FBI mole buried deep within the Russian nuclear industry had gathered extensive evidence of a scheme involving bribes and kickbacks between Russian nuclear officials and TLI - which would have transported the U.S. uranium sold to Russia in the ’20 percent’ Uranium One deal.
“The Russians were compromising American contractors in the nuclear industry with kickbacks and extortion threats, all of which raised legitimate national security concerns. And none of that evidence got aired before the Obama administration made those decisions,” a person who worked on the case told The Hill, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution by U.S. or Russian officials."
Based on what the FBI knew – including evidence which purportedly includes a video of Russians preparing briefcases of bribe money – the Uranium One deal never should have gone through. Moreover, both Robert Mueller and current deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were directly involved – and current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other Justice Department officials appear to be covering for them.
In short, the FBI had ample evidence of the Russian bribery plot before the Obama administration approved the Uranium One deal thanks to their embedded mole in the Russian nuclear industry.
The informant – outed as energy consultant William Campbell - was “threatened” by Obama admin AG Loretta Lynch to keep quiet with an iron-clad gag order, according to his attorney – former Reagan Justice Dept. official and former Chief Counsel to the Senate Intelligence Committee Victoria Toensing. After Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-VA) demanded Campbell be allowed to testify in front of Congress, the gag order was lifted.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions originally tried to claim that there was no connection between Uranium One and the nuclear transport bribery case, however several congressional republicans pushed back:
“Attorney General Sessions seemed to say that the bribery, racketeering and money laundering offenses involving Tenex’s Vadim Mikerin occurred after the approval of the Uranium One deal by the Obama administration. But we know that the FBI’s confidential informant was actively compiling incriminating evidence as far back as 2009,” Rep. Ron DeSantis, (R-Fla.) told The Hill.
“It is hard to fathom how such a transaction could have been approved without the existence of the underlying corruption being disclosed. I hope AG Sessions gets briefed about the CI and gives the Uranium One case the scrutiny it deserves,” added DeSantis, whose House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittees is one of the investigating panels.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent a similar rebuke last week to Rosenstein, saying the deputy attorney general’s first response to the committee “largely missed the point” of the congressional investigations.
“The essential question is whether the Obama Justice Department provided notice of the criminal activity of certain officials before the CFIUS approval of the Uranium One deal and other government decisions that enabled the Russians to trade nuclear materials in the U.S,” Grassley scolded."
Meanwhile, journalists John Solomon and journalist Sara Carter claim to have copies of the FBI informant’s evidence, while Carter issued an explosive report in late November laying out the players, the timeline, and the evidence at hand.
“By the time the sale of Uranium One was approved by the Obama Administration, the FBI’s investigators had already gathered substantial evidence and the bureau was also aware of Russia’s intentions to enter the U.S. energy market and its desire to purchase a stake in American uranium,” Carter writes.
Highlights:
- FBI mole William Campbell was a highly valued FBI asset - paid $51,000 by FBI officials at a celebration dinner in Chrystal City, VA, where Campbell's attorney says they thanked him for his service.
- Campbell was required by the Russians, under threat, to launder large sums of money - which allowed the FBI to uncover a massive Russian "nuclear money laundering apparatus"
- Campbell collected over 5,000 documents and briefs over a six year period
- Campbell uncovered a Russian plot to penetrate the Obama administration and gain approval for the Uranium One sale, including a 2010 email which describes "Russia's intent on expanding its Uranium expansion in the United States."
“This is not just about bribery and kickbacks but about a U.S. company that was transporting yellow-cake for the Russians with our approval,” an unnamed U.S. Intelligence official told Carter, adding “This should raise serious questions. At the time everyone was concerned about Russia’s ties to Iran, we still are. And of course, Russia’s intentions and reach into the U.S. energy market.”
Given Friday's unsealed indictment, however it looks like the DOJ may have changed their tune on Campbell. If so, perhaps that "briefcase full of bribe money" video will finally see the light of day.
Comments
Finally! Crooked Hillary going down. Now I know why the media lied about Trump.
“It was toward the end of her interview so she was becoming unglued by the time Lauer finished with questioning. Hillary went ballistic, throwing a huge tantrum and screaming at her staff, “you f – – – ing idiots, you were supposed to have this thing set up for me and you’ve screwed it up! If that f – – – ing bastard wins we all hang from nooses! Lauer’s finished…and if I lose it’s all on you ass – – – – s for screwing this up.”
Dill weed, everybody involved with gov/fed/intel is crooked or complicit, including you. Tick tock.
In reply to Finally! Crooked Hillary… by Dilluminati
We are shocked, shocked to find the deepest of deep state spooks and Russians behaving corruptly under the complicit gaze of the Obama regime justice department. Shocked.
In reply to Dill weed, everybody… by peddling-fiction
Long ankle bracelets.
In reply to We are shocked, shocked to… by TBT or not TBT
Nike Nike!
Who's there?
No one
No one who?
No one who will be left alive after I arrive.
In reply to Long ankle bracelets. by peddling-fiction
it's almost as if
no one
has ever heard of playing both sides
In reply to Nike Nike!… by Mr. Universe
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to it's almost as you… by Bes
Why do these seditious types like Lambert, Strzok, Podesta, etc all look like slimey scumbags and all have that "I hate America" grin?
Ripping out their tongue might be a deterrent for future traitors.
In reply to Throwing bones out for… by Currency Pinto
The implication that the highest levels of the FBI and DOJ, along with the State Dept are all, at the very least, complicit of collusion to commit fraud on the US government... Having pre-knowledge of Russian influence in the US uranium market and then covering it up reeks of treason...
In reply to Why do these seditious types… by Son of Loki
Always check what George Webb has to say - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueSSId5z9M4
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
Small fish. Where's the Hillary indictment? Let's see the Hillary indictment! Fire Rosenstein who is protecting her or make him the FBI's dog catcher.
In reply to Always check what Webb has… by IntercoursetheEU
Another lower-level mid-manager fall guy who gets thrown into the fire as cover- like this tool is capable of an original thought. He should have seen from Day 1 that he was a sacrificial lamb- just $50K dude? Wow- sold your ass for hooker money... Shoulda told the FBI it's $500K or nothing, it's not like it was THEIR money....
In reply to Small fish. Where's the… by IH8OBAMA
Yes, the distraction op has started already. Nothing will happen. Too many swamp creatures and pedofiles involved. The deals in the background are being clinched in this very moment with Trump having enormous leverage over his enemies. He will NOT use it to drain the swamp. For him, it is just the biggest bargaining chip since his elecion. Expect miraculous compliance from the democrats with his agenda from now on.
In reply to Another lower-level mid… by jcaz
Agree. Trump IS THE SWAMP. Crocodile eating crocodile.
http://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/07/trumps-jewish-agenda/
In reply to Yes, the distraction op has… by giovanni_f
If He Wins, We All Hang!!
My most favorite, inspiring, brilliant thing Illary ever said. Damn near presidential!!!
In reply to Agree. Trump IS THE SWAMP… by stizazz
~" Moreover, both Robert Mueller and current deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were directly involved – and current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other Justice Department officials appear to be covering for them."~
If I'm Trump, I tell Jeff Sessions either indict the FBI/CIA/DEA/DOJ crowd or resign. Webb, SonofNewo and others have done all the leg work. It's time to prosecute. Shit or get the fuck off the pot. Be sure to send Clapper up too.
In reply to If He Wins, We All Hang!!… by RAT005
Trump selected Sessions for a reason and spares Sessions twitter rampages for a reason. Sessions was selected to maintain the swamp which oozes on both sides of the aisle. Expose Killary and many many top GOP's also will become visible. Trump was briefed on this reality the moment he took the oath. Trump completes superficial swamp draining as red meat for his base but Trump cannot will not dare to drain the real swamp.
In reply to ~" Moreover, both Robert… by Theosebes Goodfellow
you say expose hillary and many gop's become visible? hillary was only globally lethal in the state department of the obama administration. long before that, in dog years, was 9-11 and the seven countries in five years project started by the g.w. bush administration and the two great likud mossad zionazi assets dick cheney and donald rumsfeld. no one needs to get hillary to get these guys, although if she is actually jailed it may make some dems mad enough to go after those three and even the dems' current fair haired boy robert mueller, then head of the fbi, who couldn't find a zionist in the entire escapade, although he did find mohammed atta's passport.
In reply to Trump selected Sessions for… by SheHunter
An alternative theory is that Sessions is working behind the scenes, allowing the deep state to continue uncovering themselves by their actions while sealed indictments continue to pile up in Fed courts around the country.
I'm not a believer in Sessions, I do know that Trump will fire him if he isn't on board with whatever program is being executed behind the scenes. For now I have adopted a wait and see attitude even though it's maddening to watch all this evidence buildup with no visible action coming from Sessions. I also don't understand why several dozen firings from the DOJ and FBI haven't been conducted as of yet. It's another piece of the puzzle that only time will tell.
In reply to Trump selected Sessions for… by SheHunter
Looks like the fix might be in:
"In December, Press reports indicate that Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Justice Department to begin probing FBI agents for information about the long dormant Uranium One deal.
The case has been assigned to Judge Theodore David Chuang, an Obama appointee, who has previously issued two rulings blocking the implementation of President Trump’s “travel ban”.
This quote is from the article at the top of this ZH page on the left, by Elizabeth Vos.
In reply to ~" Moreover, both Robert… by Theosebes Goodfellow
This could be another example of 3D chess at work. What if they purposely are assigning cases to corrupt judges in order to have them out themselves in the course of the trial so that they have due cause to replace them? Not saying this is happening but everyone knows these judges are now just political hacks without regard for the law or justice.
In reply to Looks like the fix might be… by PN7
Clapper is the biggest liar and seditious ass out there. He needs to get put in jail for all the crap he’s pulled.
In reply to ~" Moreover, both Robert… by Theosebes Goodfellow
So lemme get this straight
Trump will pass on the opportunity to go down as the greatest president in American history so that he can use the political capital gained as a bargaining chip.
yeah. makes perfect sense.
Jesus Christ ZH is infested with commies, never Trumpers, and generally just stupid fucks.
In reply to Yes, the distraction op has… by giovanni_f
Yeah, he will pass. He's the Zionists pet rock. A GIFT to Netanyahu. Just look at pics and vids of Nutty Yahoo's reactions when he talks about or is in the presence of Trump. I swear he orgasms Everytime.
Trump IS the swamp. And so is Obama, The Clinton Crime family, the FBI, SEE EYE AYE, DOJ, DHS, ETC. ETC ETC.
In reply to So lemme get this straight… by Mactruck
Apologies Trump supporters...had to upvote here. I voted for him and still would vote for him as an anti-Killary statement but let's be truthful. Trump is more ego than altruism. He wants to be successful at whatever cost. He has joined the swamp after realizing it is far more powerful than he understood pre-election.
In reply to Yeah, he will pass. He's the… by CatInTheHat
well he makes a poor zionist as he does a poor swamper/deep stater. israel wanted badly to depose assad in syria. when push came to shove, trump essentially backed putin over israel and the cia. assad, the russians, hezbollah and the iranians are mopping up, literally, the remnants of isis.
as for the deep state, apparently trump's doj inspector general's investigation, which he started immediately upon assuming office and could stop whenever, is the source of the information on peter strzok, lisa page, bruce and nellie ohr, as well as the indictments and pleas in uranium one. and as far as getting the big fish, this is how you get them: little fish first, turn state's evidence, then big fish.
he may still be a fraud though. the full results of the doj i.g.'s work will be the litmus test.
In reply to Apologies Trump supporters… by SheHunter
"Jesus Christ ZH is infested with commies, never Trumpers, and generally just stupid fucks."
Welcome aboard!
In reply to So lemme get this straight… by Mactruck
Charge Rosenstein....Fuck charge them all. They are all guilty.
In reply to Small fish. Where's the… by IH8OBAMA
Rosenstein is the BIGGEST of Zio Clinton/Obama holdover swine involved in everything Clinton cover up.
Why doesn't Trump kick him out? Why does he allow these Clinton cover up cronies to hang around??!
If there is anything that suggests Trump will do nothing, aside from being Netanyahu's puppet, about any of these criminals that would be it
In reply to Charge Rosenstein....Fuck… by FIAT CON
"Fire Rosenstein ..."
Fire? Based on the information in this article, he should be arrested and frog-marched to the Sheriff's van, along w/mewling Mueller (and his butt boy, Comey), and evidently Jeff "Coma" Sessions.
In reply to Small fish. Where's the… by IH8OBAMA
.
In reply to Small fish. Where's the… by IH8OBAMA
Exactly. I have to think she is ankle bracelleted and these smaller fish are meant to acclimate the sheep and snowflakes, so when Hillary, Bill, Barry, John etc. Do their perp walk, it's not too much of a shock.
They would completely go mental (because they are) if Hillary was cuffed and walked out on Monday morning news. Liberal/Progressives are emotionally unstable and have to be a concern to any critically thinking human. Unless you want to have them screaming and crying and burning shit in the streets. I know, 180 grain would clean things up but THATS illegal boys and girls.
Eventually it will happen I think and I CANT WAIT either but "All good things come to those who wait".
In reply to Small fish. Where's the… by IH8OBAMA
You can shoot them if they are a threat to you. This is when I'd like to be leasing store front on the main street of one of the cities these assholes THINK they control. I'd sell job applications to patriots who are fed up with these fucking cunts who dress up in black costumes and call themselves ANTIFA. Bring your own weapon and ammo, you have to clean up your own brass.
In reply to Exactly. I have to think… by Terminaldude
George uncovered much of all of this some time ago; last summer, I think, when he visited Lambert's Dragon still in Frederick. He also said weeks ago that Lambert was the one who knew everything about the uranium shipments, not Campbell, who only knew about the payoffs with the briefcases full of bens. (Appears Campbell knew a little bit more; George must not have known about the mole.)
I'm surprised not many involved in these cases seem to know about George's work. George has revealed in his videos the whole cycle of this uranium program including re-enrichment, use of diplomatic containers, the Saipov truckers, and so much more.
In reply to Always check what Webb has… by IntercoursetheEU
I follow George's work, the parts I can understand. I love George and wish I had a friend like him. But I don't see how the informant will be kept alive. He's going to be suicided at a hospital like Medstar by a doctor like Kahn. They'll blame it on his cancer. That's how George said Seth Rich died, in that second, vacant cavernous hospital. Do you remember that?
I pray I'm wrong.
In reply to George uncovered much of all… by vinny vici
Webb is MOSSAD. Even admitted as much. Anyone that distracts u and takes you from one rabbit hole to another is a douche bag. He is the liberal Alex Jones
In reply to George uncovered much of all… by vinny vici
The navy. Don't forget the navy.
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
Nothing to see here. Move along.
– Jeff Sessions
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
Why and how did Trump appoint Jeff Sessions AG? He should have been bottom of the list.
In reply to … by macholatte
Because Trump is in on it all and has been for a while.
You do realize that Trump and both Clintons have been really good friends for DECADES, right? Why do you think the moment he won he went back on his promise to jail Clinton?
I really hope you weren't stupid enough to actually believe someone who lies 95% of the time, even when the truth serves him better in that moment.
In reply to Why and how did Trump… by Retired Guy
The Sessions plot was a really a secret plan to give an Alabama Senate seat to a liberal fascist. Preposterous, but it worked.
In reply to Because Trump is in on it… by BigPunny
Anybody else find it interesting that Lambert is fluent in Farsi? Especially given the fact that Russians and Iranians are allied? And, given that the Obama administration was pretty blatantly pro-Iranian, as reflected in the number of Muslim Brotherhood members working in that administration as well as the absurdly one-sided deal that Obama made with the Iranians?
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
The Muslim Brotherhood is an MI6 operation to exercise control in Sunni majority countries. It has no influence in Shia Iran. You are a hammer in search of a nail.
In reply to Anybody else find it… by Buckaroo Banzai
The Muslim Brotherhood are clearly secret jews then. Diabolical making them carve out their daughters' clitorises (clitorae? i?) and labia like that, but clearly a prosperous operation. Egypt is going gangbusters!
In reply to The Muslim Brotherhood is an… by el buitre
Obama was pro ISRAHELL A just like the current administration and previous too. That's why he spent the majority of his eight years bombing Muslim countries back into the stone age for the Greater IsraHell Project.
And it's why the EU has a mass migration problem on it's hands.
Obama as pro Iranian is laughable.
And per the Obama Hezbollah drug story? Fucking fake news. Just like Russia gate
In reply to Anybody else find it… by Buckaroo Banzai
The EU has a migration situation because it welcomes them. It didn't have to, but that's what it does. It's not because life is tough in the middle east(and it's tough being islamic) that the EU or any country has to welcome that shit in. Fuck Islam.
In reply to Obama was pro ISRAHELL A… by CatInTheHat
and they need to hang for these crimes in order to send a strong message that this bullshit will not be tolerated...
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
with all the experienced prosecutors - coast to coast on both sides of the aisle - why would Sessions pick someone for his AAG like Rosenstein - who was implicated in this process and close to Mueller and Comey?
Sessions makes no sense?
there never is a mistake!
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
"there never is a mistake!"
Good gawd, man, get some perspective. The awe in which you hold these people is unwarranted. These people are ward healers, grifters, and lawyers. Clever and educated perhaps, but not especially intelligent. Their lives and life choices are nothing BUT a series of mistakes. It's what they do; unfortunately a lot of innocent people get hurt or killed in the process of them making and then correcting their mistakes.
In reply to with all the experienced… by Omen IV
but Trump Russia...
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser