Moby's "CIA Friends" Asked Him To Spread Word Of Trump-Russia Collusion On Facebook

Of the many outrageous claims made by irrelevant, D-List artists and celebrities in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Moby’s assertion that the Trump dossier is “100% real”, and that Trump is a Manchurian candidate sent to destroy America stand out for their unmistakably Menschian absurdity.
If you missed it the first time around - or just need a reminder - here’s Moby’s original Facebook post from February 2017:
And today as Moby explains (seemingly incapable of using Capital letters)... (bolding added) after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely(well, 'accurately'...) post the following things:
1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he's being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things.
2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one.
3-the trump administration needs a war, most likely with iran. at present they are putting u.s warships off the coast of iran in the hope that iran will attack one of the ships and give the u.s a pretense for invasion.
4-there are right wing plans to get rid of trump. he's a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings, and the gop and koch brothers and other u.s right wing groups are planning to get rid of trump.
5-intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment.
i'm writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand.
these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.
-moby
Moby’s hilarious claim that he received his top-secret intel from “friends who work in DC” (not Langley?) will surely stand out in the annals of left-wing fever dreams regarding Trump’s connections with the government of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Nearly a year later, Moby offered an interesting clarification about this theory during a radio interview with 91.9 WFPK.
Those friends Moby was talking about? Yeah, they worked for the CIA. And they allegedly wanted to enlist Moby’s help in spreading the word about the corrupt Trump administration because he had a larger social media following...
...And the claims contained within the dossier? Well, they’re only the tip of the iceberg.
Talking with WFPK's Kyle Meredith, Moby cited “active and former CIA agents” who were “truly concerned” about Trump’s collusion with Russia. “They were like, ‘This is the Manchurian Candidate, like [Putin] has a Russian agent as the President of the United States,’” he said. "So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look, you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things just in a way that … sort of put it out there."
He added, "It’s really disturbing and it’s going to get quite a lot darker. Like the depths of the Trump family in business and their involvement with organized crime, sponsored terrorism, Russian oligarchs, it’s really dark. I guess we should all, like, fasten our seat belts and hold on."
Sponsored terrorism? Yikes...
Hopefully Moby’s psychiatrist is paying attention: It might be time to switch out his meds.
Oh my God, and I was like, and he was like, so I said, like, I know and they said like, we know, and we were all like.....
A massive brain fart.
Who is Moby? Who cares?
Moby is a Dick not a Whale.
Indict and fire those CIA agents!! Do it today, damn it. This shit moves way too slow.
Moby = nutbag I'm throwing out all his CD's and will never pay to hear his music again.
I was out on a two week job up in Massachusetts in 2001. Decided to go into a record store in a mall, actually in Providence RI and get the Moby album. It was $18.99 but bought it anyway. Great music. I think he managed to license each and every last track commercially, which is the act of a capitalist and more power to him.
The cd case contained a 16 page booklet. Finally! An artist including lyrics with his music. If you remember CDs sold in jewel cases, you were lucky to get a one sided sheet with the album art. Then I read the booklet. Or tried to. Nothing to do with the music. The capitalist saw fit to instead publish a 16 page extremist liberal manifesto.
That was the last album I ever bought, either at retail or online, and you can blame "do as I say not as I do" Moby for that.
Anyway, thank gods no disinformation got into ZH comment threads. That would shake our foundations to the core.
I believe him yo. I don't know why, but I do.
TRUMP is Israhell's manchurian candidate, not Russia's.
http://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/07/trumps-jewish-agenda/
Ok yes The Obama Administration using a glaringly, obviously ginned up and fake dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to have corrupt FBI agents spy on/insert a mole into the Trump Campaign is a bigger story than Watergate - maybe the biggest political corruption story in the history of America or even the world.
But Moby (origin of the term, moby) evidently believing CIA agents told him to press the Russia lie on social media is *definitely* my favorite story to come out of Pee-Pee Gate yet.
You pay for music?
Moby? Like Moby Dick?
CIA is not supposed to be involved in domestic matters.
Moreover only a complete tool would believe any story out of the most deceitful agency in the world.
What was JFK's quote?
I say call Moby before the House, ask him for the details and bitch slap him around a bit.
Excellent point on domestic matters. Moby was easy to play.
We never really know how stupid most celebs are till they open their trap.
The CIA is the media: https://youtu.be/CljcxQ2d0-Y?t=7m30s
Yep -- the C(IA) Broadcasting System, the C(IA) News Network, the National Broadcasting C(IA), the American Broadcasting C(IA), etc. etc.
+1, but they ain’t ‘supposed’ to be arming and providing log support to fucking isis and al qaeda either. Nor moving heroin into the US.
Nor lying, outright, about a Russian ‘hack’ of the DNC.
As for handing out tow missiles and the like... not only may they kill Americans one day, they may kill some Chosenites during their next defensive attack over the border into Lebanon... something Trump’s masters will not like.
Sad.
CIA and x-CIA (Dulles) most likely orchestrated the JFK assassination including a whole lot of witnesses and testifiers - mostly Americans.
read up on Mary Pinochet murder in Georgetown for one, most likely James Angelton and her ex Cord Meyer both CIA.
Yes, but bitch slap him a lot, not a bit. Maybe that will sober up some the other more treasonous celebrity libtards.
I think there is a tv game show in the making here. Deplorables Dunkin' Doltish Celebrities. De Niro and Meryl Streep could host it in exchange for federal immunity from sedition charges.
Start with sponges and wet towels, then make waterboarding mandatory for the championship rounds.
I think it would be YUUGE and save the taxpayers a bundle.
CIA is not supposed to be involved in domestic matters.
yet everyone knows operation mockingbird started in 1947.
Yeah, and he still won't give Gregor back his CDs.
https://www.stereogum.com/1902582/former-friend-of-moby-seeks-credit-fo…
Tough to make money in the music biz for a long time now. Many pissed that "they missed the 70's"
You can make money touring if you can play live without needing massive "overhead" to distract away from the fact that you can't play live.
Macholatte wrote:
"Moby is a dick, not a whale."
...
"Hey, Moby, Why you always hangin' onto yo dick?"
"Well, it wouldn't be gentlemanly to leave it all draggin' on the groun' an' shit."
(Gag stolen from Andrew Dice Clay)
A dick without ballz...
Anyone who has CIA "friends" is an enemy of the State & the Citizen...
Save a rope for Dickless Moby...
Moby is a DJ that makes club music. He is in his 50s and his best days were years ago.
You are right, no one should care.
Moby is a Dick ... da...dummm.
I remember a Moby Grape, but it was a band not a dick.
moby is a fag that other fags don't even like.
Thank you. I thought I was the only one who had no idea who this ass clown is.
I guess Moby’s cia pals left out all the terrorism the cia is responsible for, huh?
I presume he gets all his news from Daily Kos, The View, and The NYT. Pretty easy to believe a false narrative when you wish with all your faggoty heart that it were true.
Alas, poor Moby: you should never believe a thing just because you want to believe it.
I’ll give him this: he has one of the most punchable faces I have ever seen.
Is Moby licking the egg off his face now?
The little cocksucker is licking something white and creamy off his face but it sure as Hell ain't egg white…
O.K ,fine,
Fer shurr, fer shurr,
He'a valley gyrrl
And there is no cure. . .
Actually, what they did was treason, and at best, they used their government positions to campaign for Hillary. They should be fired at a minimum, but prosecution would be more appropriate.
I'm guessing I'm the only zero hedger that actually knows this guy. I ran a punk nightclub from '80-'83 in Bridgeport CT. I used to let Moby sneak into the club when he was underage. Shortly after this period he formed a hardcore punk band... and then on to stardom. I've had random contact with him through the insuing decades...from my acquaintance with him i'll just say he's a decent musician, sincere and pretty bright. He is not, however, a deep political philospher. He is not broadly informed about how DC works.
He may very well have a few friends employed by Langley. Like most musicians he doesn't seem to have the common sense to stick to what he knows. If you are looking for a recommendation on a synth sequencer that works in Pro Tools he's your guy. As for having access to the "truth" about the Trump dossier, he he....Ahem.....ha ha...yeah......
Moby you got played.....
Did the Butthole Surfers play there?
I forgot all about this jester.
Typical liberal...
you sneaky bastidges... [/roman moroni]
Wow, I thought that guy had died of aids. Who knew he was still around?
From the looks of him, it won't be long now.
The CIA have been pulling strings behind the scenes in most Western mainstream media outlets, NGO's, Hollyweird Poptarts and the Junk Culture industry to put a positive spin on the whole fable of good cop/bad cop. But it doesn't seem to be working very well anymore.
I would call it bullshit saturation, or peak bullshit.
We have been completely surrounded by this type of thing our entire lives, absolutely saturated. It would be much more tolerable if so many people didn't notice. People parroting this type of shit incessantly is torture.
I haven't had a television for years, and I think it actually helps with preserving sanity.
Drain the swamp.
Ruskies can't be trusted.
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
And what would Russia look like?
Fuck you, Bob.
History shows otherwise, Bob...
Bob... I'm a Brit... and you've persuaded me that I have to vote for whichever party promises to give the Islas Malvinas back to Argentina.
