Russian Special Forces Eliminate Militants Behind Syrian Airbase Attacks

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/13/2018 - 13:00

The Russian military announced late on Friday that it has tracked down and eliminated a group of rebels involved in attacks on Russia's main base in Syria after mobilizing "all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria" and especially its elite special forces troops.  

The previous New Year's Eve attack was carried out by a small squad of insurgents armed with mortars who were able to kill two Russian servicemen while damaging up to seven aircraft at Khmeimim Airbase outside of Latakia, Syria and constitutes the single largest loss of Russian military hardware throughout the Syria campaign.

 

asd

Russian special forces soldiers in Syria. Image source: Russian military media via The Washington Post

This was followed by a January 6 coordinated attack on the base involving 13 heavily armed drones which captured headlines this week as Russian defense officials, including President Putin himself, said the militants must have had outside help or state sponsorship, given the sophistication of the operation and presence of advanced satellite and weapons technology the UAVs were outfitted with.

 

asd

Damage to one of the seven Russian jets disabled through the December 31 mortar attack on Khmeimim Airbase. Photo via Roman Saponkov

In response to both attacks, Russian special forces units were immediately mobilized and conducted targeted operations based on intelligence which identified the location of the initial mortar attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry indicated the full scope of its intelligence and special ops resources were brought to bear for the operation. According to Russia's TASS news:

A group of Russian Special Operation Forces established the militants' location close to the western border of the Idlib province.

"When the terrorists arrived at the facility where they were to board a minibus, the whole subversive group was eliminated by the Krasnopol high-precision munition [see below]," the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria had been involved in the operation.

 

asd

The 2K25 Krasnopol is a Russian 152 mm cannon-launched, fin-stabilized, base bleed-assisted, semi-automatic laser-guided, explosive projectile. It automatically 'homes' on a point illuminated by a laser designator, typically operated by a ground-based artillery observer. Source: Wiki Commons

Simultaneous to this operation defense officials said Russian artillery targeted and destroyed a drone assembly plant and storage depot in nearby al-Qaeda controlled Idlib, believed to have possibly been part of the January 6 attack - which though reportedly thwarted - has raised serious concerns over the vulnerability and security of Russia's most active foreign base.

TASS reports further of the drone depot:

Russia’s Krasnopol precision artillery munition has wiped out terrorists’ drone assembly and storage depot in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the Defense Ministry. "The Russian military reconnaissance has uncovered a terrorist fixed-wing drone assembly and storage place in the province of Idlib. The depot has been destroyed by the Krasnopol precision artillery munition," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian military said the drones came from the village of Muwazarra in Idlib, around 50 miles away, which makes Ahrar Al Sham or Hay’at Tahrir Al Sham the immediate culprit. Both groups, though blacklisted as terror organizations by the Pentagon, have received direct and indirect assistance by the CIA and allied intelligence services at various points over the course of the war, especially during the 2015 campaign to wrest Idlib city from the control of the Syrian government.

"We know who they were and how much they paid for that provocation," Putin had warned previously, while also claiming to be in possession of evidence demonstrating the rebels had outside help, presumably from external intelligence agencies.

Though Russia hasn't been forthcoming with any 'smoking gun' proof regarding outside state sponsorship of Idlib militant operations against Khmeimim base, Putin is reported to have reassured Turkey's President Erdogan through a phone call, saying that Russia knows it wasn't Turkey, while accusing outside "provocateurs" of attempting to derail the delicate Russia-Turkey-Iran agreement reached in Sochi last November. The next round of talks is scheduled to begin at the end of January, which has further raised Russian suspicions as to the timing of recent attacks. 

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Washington of engaging Syrian opposition groups involved in the Sochi process behind the scenes in order to sabotage Russian efforts at a peace deal and settlement to the Syrian war. The Pentagon has vehemently denied any involvement in the attacks against Russian bases or personnel in Syria. 

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
BaBaBouy TBT or not TBT Jan 13, 2018 1:24 PM Permalink

""When the terrorists arrived at the facility where they were to board a minibus, the whole subversive group was eliminated by the Krasnopol high-precision munition [see below]," the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria had been involved in the operation.""

Too bad they probably Lost Hard Evidence of Who Done It...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 5
BobEore ATM Jan 13, 2018 4:24 PM Permalink

Carefully scrubbed from the report

"which makes Ahrar Al Sham or Hay’at Tahrir Al Sham the immediate culprit. Both groups, though blacklisted as terror organizations by the Pentagon, have received direct and indirect assistance by the CIA and allied intelligence services at various points over the course of the war, "

so as to point instead at the stock villains in the cartoon satchel, and thereby relieve the embedded agents of the usual suspects from the pain and embarrassment of being caught out bullshitting ONCE AGIN...

was.....the presence of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham factions cooperatmg with Turkey, and the pressure placed upon those units as SAA operations toward Abu Zuhur continued despite Turkey’s objections.Indeed clashes  intensified in an area some 40 miles  away from the Turkish line of deployment, as the Syrian Army, backed up by Iranian militiamen, AND RUSSIAN AERIAL SUPPORT, leading to serious objections by the Turks, who had worked out an accord with HTS that would leave both of them free to attack SDF forces in the Afrin Canton Repeated Russian refusals to allow such a move were causing much friction between the two erstwhile "allies."

"Though Russia hasn't been forthcoming with any 'smoking gun' proof regarding outside state sponsorship of Idlib militant operations against Khmeimim base, Putin is reported to have reassured Turkey's President Erdogan through a phone call, saying that Russia knows it wasn't Turkey," (that's what 'proxies' are 4!!!)

playing the tip lipped game of 'revenge served best cold' once again, Russias Putin smoothed the troubled waters publicly, while behind scenes - after the attack - according to Russian paper Zvezda,

the Russian Defense ministry sent letters to Turkish Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar and Turkey’s intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, to underline the “necessity for Turkey to fulfill its obligations to assure the armed groups controlled by Turkey respect" the de-escalation arrangement - [polite diplo-speak for 'get your fukking ass in line]

and totally repudiating the made up reports in the puppet Turkish press about friendly phone calls and unicorn poops. Leaving us with really nothing more to do than

  • repeat my previous summation of the serial silliness = " foolish fanbouys will rush in ... on cue... with the usual blustery bullshit bout "CIAs" and other creatures of the night... hoping to ward off further erosion of a fake news storyline the wheels of which have been falling off to no end lately!"
  • check on where we are now - on the checklist of predictable progressions thru the many stages of poseur anger/worry/grief/capitulation.... [looks like we made it to 'capitulation' today in record time@@! Good on ya lads!]
  • light a candle for the capacity of 'neo-journalism' and careful objective fact based reporting to whip advocacy puff pieces every time....
  • carve another notch on the barrel - whilst watching over the groanin board o steamin crow where the usual blowhards are hard at their usual chow down. 

gawds how I luv the smell o burnin memetic disinfo in the mornin/evenin... any time atall! |"smkokin guns"... >?> nah/ smokin bungholes!

 

Buttons muttons!

 

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 5
BobEore BobEore Jan 13, 2018 4:46 PM Permalink

Bob... maybe you could parse that... for the cerebrally-challenged among us?

Sure Howard. Take this...

Jan. 8, near Darat Izza north of Idlib, a rocket struck within a few feet of a Turkish army convoy. The unknown type of rocket from an unknown source was interpreted as warning fire.

and this...

Russia has so far employed the “carrot-and-stick” model when communicating with local powerbrokers to ensure its influence, offering up benefits like security protection and financing, while guaranteeing them a place at the negotiating table and a share of reconstruction revenue. But based on past form, more heavy-handed measures to pressure local powerbrokers, such as making them targets of future military operations or playing on local rivals to marginalize or giving preference to one group over another in a political solution and reconstruction arrangements, remain on the table.

and stir in a lil horse sense. That's all it takes .... to avoid that pesky 'gunpowder residue on furry schnozzle' problem, so common among exceptionalist fanbouys and their 'lead from behind' stool pushin friends!

 

Thanks Bob!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha BobEore Jan 13, 2018 5:59 PM Permalink

Excellent Bob, the drones look like first generation drones. This was the design before every nation copied the sleek US predator style. Early first generation drones were designed to be closer to an airplane, like a downsized Cessna Skyhawk. Many nations, Israel included sold the early first generation drones to many countries.

These could have come from anywhere. It would be good to know more about the drones and yes, Turkey has moved in to Syria to protect the faction of Turkman tribes and to block the Kurds from joining with the Kurdish held territory in northern Syria. It's funny, Turkey was trying to break up Syria for an Ottoman revival, but now Turkey fears being broken up by the Kurds.

And Russia, helped parts of Europe throw off the yoke of Ottoman rule. Russia and Turkey have fought many wars, Russia and Turkey are historical enemies, even now.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
BobEore MK ULTRA Alpha Jan 13, 2018 7:21 PM Permalink

he he heh.(X2)...

you must be another "olde man" like me Ultra!

Capable of comprehending, then collating, diverse information sources, putting forth a precis, rooted in rational thinking...

all the hallmarks of a non-'common core' educated mind - no longer available to scrubs who imagine their hive-mind like synaptic devolution to be an acceptable toolkit for negotiating the perils of published agitprop by a phony press....

grounded in historical realism and therefore free of the need to fall in with the crowd...

just another ordinary bloke, in other words... before the peeples of the west got miniaturized into the tiny Lilliputian dredges we see on display here today. With all those attributes going for ya... you probably even took note o the tiny link left in my comment- leading to the explosive take down of fanbouy fantasies about the middle east... which I'll give a highlight too now,

Syria Saved? Dispatches from 'behind the mask'

in honor of our acquaintance!

 

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
jaxville Moe-Monay Jan 13, 2018 2:19 PM Permalink

  The oldest Christian church in the world is there.  I knew an ancient coin dealer who said there is no better place to source and trade ancient coins from that region. In spite of a Muslim majority, the countries laws are largely secular.

  Maybe this is all past tense now thanks to the enlightened advocates of regime change.

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 0
Dickweed Wang jaxville Jan 13, 2018 2:40 PM Permalink

 In spite of a Muslim majority, the countries laws are largely secular.

 

Yeah and the establishment/cabal that has been trying to destroy Syria since 2011 doesn't like that one bit.  They would rather have a government like in Saudi Arabia in charge.  The sooner every single fucker in that cabal that's behind what happened in Syria dies the better the world will be.