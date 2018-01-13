Russian Special Forces Eliminate Militants Behind Syrian Airbase Attacks

The Russian military announced late on Friday that it has tracked down and eliminated a group of rebels involved in attacks on Russia's main base in Syria after mobilizing "all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria" and especially its elite special forces troops.
The previous New Year's Eve attack was carried out by a small squad of insurgents armed with mortars who were able to kill two Russian servicemen while damaging up to seven aircraft at Khmeimim Airbase outside of Latakia, Syria and constitutes the single largest loss of Russian military hardware throughout the Syria campaign.
Russian special forces soldiers in Syria. Image source: Russian military media via The Washington Post
This was followed by a January 6 coordinated attack on the base involving 13 heavily armed drones which captured headlines this week as Russian defense officials, including President Putin himself, said the militants must have had outside help or state sponsorship, given the sophistication of the operation and presence of advanced satellite and weapons technology the UAVs were outfitted with.
Damage to one of the seven Russian jets disabled through the December 31 mortar attack on Khmeimim Airbase. Photo via Roman Saponkov
In response to both attacks, Russian special forces units were immediately mobilized and conducted targeted operations based on intelligence which identified the location of the initial mortar attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry indicated the full scope of its intelligence and special ops resources were brought to bear for the operation. According to Russia's TASS news:
A group of Russian Special Operation Forces established the militants' location close to the western border of the Idlib province.
"When the terrorists arrived at the facility where they were to board a minibus, the whole subversive group was eliminated by the Krasnopol high-precision munition [see below]," the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria had been involved in the operation.
The 2K25 Krasnopol is a Russian 152 mm cannon-launched, fin-stabilized, base bleed-assisted, semi-automatic laser-guided, explosive projectile. It automatically 'homes' on a point illuminated by a laser designator, typically operated by a ground-based artillery observer. Source: Wiki Commons
Simultaneous to this operation defense officials said Russian artillery targeted and destroyed a drone assembly plant and storage depot in nearby al-Qaeda controlled Idlib, believed to have possibly been part of the January 6 attack - which though reportedly thwarted - has raised serious concerns over the vulnerability and security of Russia's most active foreign base.
TASS reports further of the drone depot:
Russia’s Krasnopol precision artillery munition has wiped out terrorists’ drone assembly and storage depot in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the Defense Ministry. "The Russian military reconnaissance has uncovered a terrorist fixed-wing drone assembly and storage place in the province of Idlib. The depot has been destroyed by the Krasnopol precision artillery munition," the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian military said the drones came from the village of Muwazarra in Idlib, around 50 miles away, which makes Ahrar Al Sham or Hay’at Tahrir Al Sham the immediate culprit. Both groups, though blacklisted as terror organizations by the Pentagon, have received direct and indirect assistance by the CIA and allied intelligence services at various points over the course of the war, especially during the 2015 campaign to wrest Idlib city from the control of the Syrian government.
"We know who they were and how much they paid for that provocation," Putin had warned previously, while also claiming to be in possession of evidence demonstrating the rebels had outside help, presumably from external intelligence agencies.
Though Russia hasn't been forthcoming with any 'smoking gun' proof regarding outside state sponsorship of Idlib militant operations against Khmeimim base, Putin is reported to have reassured Turkey's President Erdogan through a phone call, saying that Russia knows it wasn't Turkey, while accusing outside "provocateurs" of attempting to derail the delicate Russia-Turkey-Iran agreement reached in Sochi last November. The next round of talks is scheduled to begin at the end of January, which has further raised Russian suspicions as to the timing of recent attacks.
On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Washington of engaging Syrian opposition groups involved in the Sochi process behind the scenes in order to sabotage Russian efforts at a peace deal and settlement to the Syrian war. The Pentagon has vehemently denied any involvement in the attacks against Russian bases or personnel in Syria.
Comments
I posted this on ZH yesterday, citing RT.
Hey, wait a minute... so now Russian Special Forces drive white Toyota p/u trucks? What the truck*?
* Rhymes with f**k
In reply to I posted this on ZH yesterday by HRClinton
The Russian army lit up a shithole!
In reply to Hey, eait a minute... so now… by HRClinton
Syria didn't used to be a shithole.
In reply to The Russian army lit up a… by RAT005
It's been Arab for centuries.
In reply to Syria didn't used to be a… by Moe-Monay
""When the terrorists arrived at the facility where they were to board a minibus, the whole subversive group was eliminated by the Krasnopol high-precision munition [see below]," the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria had been involved in the operation.""
Too bad they probably Lost Hard Evidence of Who Done It...
In reply to It's been Arab for centuries… by TBT or not TBT
Allah and Shaitan will sort them out.
In reply to ""When the terrorists… by BaBaBouy
"to track down militants behind recent attacks"
Futile. UNLESS you get rid of Israhell, which arms the "militants," IT WILL NEVER STOP. Israel is the Problem. http://goo.gl/l6d22d
In reply to Allah and Shaitan will sort… by TBT or not TBT
The CIA arms the "militants" using arms shipped from Benghazi by Hitlery and the other despots.
In reply to "to track down militants… by stizazz
The white Toyota pickup is to blend in with the snow. May be a stock photo!
In reply to The CIA arms the "militants"… by ATM
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to The white Toyota pickup is… by JohninMK
putin and erdogan need to:
G O A L L T H E W A Y !!!!!!!!!
In reply to no news coverage yet. we got… by Currency Pinto
.
""The Russian military announced late on Friday that it has tracked down and eliminated a group of rebels involved in attacks on Russia's main base in Syria"
Which American city did they track them down in ?
.
Edgey
In reply to putin and erdogan need to:… by BullyBearish
There is an ultimate thing anyone should try it's best to avoid in life - having the identity handed to the Russian special intervention units.
In reply to The white Toyota pickup is… by JohninMK
At first, but for a while now they've come from Eastern Europe through strawman purchasers
In reply to The CIA arms the "militants"… by ATM
Carefully scrubbed from the report
so as to point instead at the stock villains in the cartoon satchel, and thereby relieve the embedded agents of the usual suspects from the pain and embarrassment of being caught out bullshitting ONCE AGIN...
was.....the presence of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham factions cooperatmg with Turkey, and the pressure placed upon those units as SAA operations toward Abu Zuhur continued despite Turkey’s objections.Indeed clashes intensified in an area some 40 miles away from the Turkish line of deployment, as the Syrian Army, backed up by Iranian militiamen, AND RUSSIAN AERIAL SUPPORT, leading to serious objections by the Turks, who had worked out an accord with HTS that would leave both of them free to attack SDF forces in the Afrin Canton Repeated Russian refusals to allow such a move were causing much friction between the two erstwhile "allies."
playing the tip lipped game of 'revenge served best cold' once again, Russias Putin smoothed the troubled waters publicly, while behind scenes - after the attack - according to Russian paper Zvezda,
and totally repudiating the made up reports in the puppet Turkish press about friendly phone calls and unicorn poops. Leaving us with really nothing more to do than
gawds how I luv the smell o burnin memetic disinfo in the mornin/evenin... any time atall! |"smkokin guns"... >?> nah/ smokin bungholes!
Buttons muttons!
In reply to The CIA arms the "militants"… by ATM
Oh shit, now there are fewer Mossad agents in Syria!
In reply to Carefully scrubbed from the… by BobEore
Keep drooling.
In reply to Oh shit, now there are fewer… by Jumanji1959
Bob... maybe you could parse that... for the cerebrally-challenged among us?
Sure Howard. Take this...
and this...
and stir in a lil horse sense. That's all it takes .... to avoid that pesky 'gunpowder residue on furry schnozzle' problem, so common among exceptionalist fanbouys and their 'lead from behind' stool pushin friends!
Thanks Bob!
In reply to Carefully scrubbed from the… by BobEore
Excellent Bob, the drones look like first generation drones. This was the design before every nation copied the sleek US predator style. Early first generation drones were designed to be closer to an airplane, like a downsized Cessna Skyhawk. Many nations, Israel included sold the early first generation drones to many countries.
These could have come from anywhere. It would be good to know more about the drones and yes, Turkey has moved in to Syria to protect the faction of Turkman tribes and to block the Kurds from joining with the Kurdish held territory in northern Syria. It's funny, Turkey was trying to break up Syria for an Ottoman revival, but now Turkey fears being broken up by the Kurds.
And Russia, helped parts of Europe throw off the yoke of Ottoman rule. Russia and Turkey have fought many wars, Russia and Turkey are historical enemies, even now.
In reply to Carefully scrubbed from the… by BobEore
he he heh.(X2)...
you must be another "olde man" like me Ultra!
Capable of comprehending, then collating, diverse information sources, putting forth a precis, rooted in rational thinking...
all the hallmarks of a non-'common core' educated mind - no longer available to scrubs who imagine their hive-mind like synaptic devolution to be an acceptable toolkit for negotiating the perils of published agitprop by a phony press....
grounded in historical realism and therefore free of the need to fall in with the crowd...
just another ordinary bloke, in other words... before the peeples of the west got miniaturized into the tiny Lilliputian dredges we see on display here today. With all those attributes going for ya... you probably even took note o the tiny link left in my comment- leading to the explosive take down of fanbouy fantasies about the middle east... which I'll give a highlight too now,
Syria Saved? Dispatches from 'behind the mask'
in honor of our acquaintance!
In reply to Excellent Bob, the drones… by MK ULTRA Alpha
I’m guessing the stars on the wall at Langley are piling up. Janitors are keeping busy too
In reply to The CIA arms the "militants"… by ATM
The Russian Defense Ministry indicated the full scope of its intelligence and special ops resources were brought to bear for the operation.
Do ya think that included water boarding?
Oh, the horror!
In reply to "to track down militants… by stizazz
Spetznaz likely leaves marks behind on those who don't answer their questions. I bet that Ensure is not in the room either.
In reply to … by macholatte
This is the public message. When the Russians get hit they sometimes hit back hard.
So I'm wondering if there was also an unpublicised message, delivered via hurt to some agent provocateurs further up the supply chain?
In reply to "to track down militants… by stizazz
If not yet you can bet that it's coming.
In reply to This is the public message… by popeye
Accidents will happen.
In reply to This is the public message… by popeye
There are probably some Russians, whether having some power or waiting in the wings, who are aware of the following:
Behind Communism
http://jrbooksonline.com/PDF_Books/Behind%20Communism.pdf
In reply to This is the public message… by popeye
Hard evidence is in MSM. No need to have expensive trials. Just evaporate the threat on sight. And its gone.
Stretching the pie they leave to US.
In reply to ""When the terrorists… by BaBaBouy
They already have all the hard evidence they need.
In reply to ""When the terrorists… by BaBaBouy
Dubai is Arab
In reply to It's been Arab for centuries… by TBT or not TBT
Maybe the Russians got lucky and killed some terrorist-aiding Israelis. Again.
In reply to It's been Arab for centuries… by TBT or not TBT
Al Qaeda and co are having a really bad time right now in Idlib Syria, the Syrian forces and RuAF are slicing Idlib in half and about to reduce the terrorist pocket. The Mossad and CIA backed terries is losing it!
In reply to Maybe the Russians got lucky… by Snípéir_Ag_Obair
Anudder "Who Dun It" ...
In reply to Syria didn't used to be a… by Moe-Monay
The oldest Christian church in the world is there. I knew an ancient coin dealer who said there is no better place to source and trade ancient coins from that region. In spite of a Muslim majority, the countries laws are largely secular.
Maybe this is all past tense now thanks to the enlightened advocates of regime change.
In reply to Syria didn't used to be a… by Moe-Monay
In spite of a Muslim majority, the countries laws are largely secular.
Yeah and the establishment/cabal that has been trying to destroy Syria since 2011 doesn't like that one bit. They would rather have a government like in Saudi Arabia in charge. The sooner every single fucker in that cabal that's behind what happened in Syria dies the better the world will be.
In reply to The oldest Christian… by jaxville
Amen brother/sister.
In reply to In spite of a Muslim… by Dickweed Wang
Very well said.
Zionists are a curse on humanity.
In reply to In spite of a Muslim… by Dickweed Wang
Have you ever traveled to Syria or are you pulling shit out of your liberal ass?
In reply to Syria didn't used to be a… by Moe-Monay
Neither did Iraq, Palestine or Libya.
Que bono?
In reply to Syria didn't used to be a… by Moe-Monay
Pretty quick and efficient.
It sure is easier to fight a war when you have legitimacy, a clear scope, and free hands to deliver hurt to the bad guys.
In reply to The Russian army lit up a… by RAT005
And you don't have JAG prosecuting your operators.
In reply to Pretty quick and efficient… by peddling-fiction
Or trannies and feminists in your ranks.
In reply to And you don't have JAG… by TBT or not TBT
The JAG types are the bigger obstacle.
In reply to Or trannies and feminists in… by Mazzy
(((JAG)))
In reply to The JAG types are the bigger… by TBT or not TBT
Da Judge is following the NCA RoE. Not even CinC level RoE during the previous administration.
In reply to The JAG types are the bigger… by TBT or not TBT
Who the heck down votes that.?
In reply to And you don't have JAG… by TBT or not TBT
Yippee!
Russians are heroic!
In reply to The Russian army lit up a… by RAT005
Russians cleaned the turds that were left from the behinds of those that ran like pants on fire. Russians don't phuk around.
In reply to The Russian army lit up a… by RAT005
Some folks got 5.45ed.
In reply to The Russian army lit up a… by RAT005