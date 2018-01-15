British Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Approaching UK

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 12:51

Two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets were scrambled from Scotland to intercept and escort Russian planes as they flew over the North Sea off the coast of northern Scotland, a defense ministry spokesman said. The Russian planes are believed to be nuclear-capable Tu-160s "Blackjack" long-range strategic bombers, according to the local press.

Tupolev Tu-160 over Russia, May 2014, Daily Star

The Typhoons took off from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, at around 9:30 am to deal with the alleged incursion.

Air traffic trackers show the RAF jets being trailed by the British Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, which can provide air-to-air refueling capabilities to the Typhoons.

The Voyager – a specialist air-to-air refuelling aircraft – headed southwards with the jets in tow after taking off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. 

At their closest, the Russian aircraft came within 30 nautical miles (34.5 miles) of the UK, but the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said "at no point" did the Blackjacks enter British airspace.

A RAF spokesman said: "This is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete."

Subsequently, French and Belgian air forces were reportedly also deployed to aid with the intercept. In a statement, the Belgian Air Force said on Twitter:

"Today, 2 #F16 @BeAirForce successfully intercepted 2 Russian TU-160 Blackjack bombers above the North Sea, within the Dutch area of responsability of #NATO airspace.

"Due to supersonic flight, the Belgian #F16 were able to complete their mission, guaranteeing your #Security."

The close encounter follows a string of incidents between the RAF and Russian air forces over the past months. In September last year, two Typhoons were sent to monitor Russian planes on course for Scotland in a similar episode.

Tensions between the west and Moscow have been frosty in recent months amid allegations Russia attempted to subvert democratic votes, including Britain's EU referendum and the 2016 US election. Russia has responded that it is the US and the west that has been "interfering everywhere", tries to influence others' elections, and that it is merely responding to a massive NATO build up next to its own borders.

Ecclesia Militans Consuelo Jan 15, 2018 1:32 PM Permalink

LOL Blackjack bombers?  Maybe the RAF should scramble some Vulcans to buzz Putin while he rolls around in his Zastava.  After all, apparently the B1 is still flying too FFS.  Nice to see these old multi-billion dollar defense systems are lasting long past their shelf dates, although I wouldn't want to have to be the guy responsible for spares to keep 'em operational....

JohninMK Moe-Monay Jan 15, 2018 4:47 PM Permalink

Now they are up to 50 years old the Russians are currently upgrading their Tu-160 fleet and getting the manufacture of a quite a few more underway. Technologically they are up there with the SR-71 with a titanium central box section whilst they are the fastest bomber out there with a top speed over Mach 2.

A really impressive piece of engineering and a dangerous foe.

JohninMK MarsInScorpio Jan 15, 2018 4:58 PM Permalink

The RNAF F-16s would have picked them up north of northern Norway, then tracked them south until either they got bored or their planes were low on fuel. The Norwegians are not stupid enough to waste the fuel of getting a tanker aircraft up there just to watch a standard RuAF sortie. The RNAF also doesn't have much in the way of interceptors south of the Arctic Circle to hand over to either.

Just as the NATO navies use the passage of Russian Navy ships down the North Sea as a PR exercise so do the Air Forces. Its all part of the 'we really really do need to spend billions on defence rather than schools etc' PR campaigns.

Much more interesting would be NATO's attempts to do the same were the Tu-160 at full speed. Don't think they would get much PR tho'!

CRM114 taketheredpill Jan 15, 2018 1:11 PM Permalink

The NATO areas of responsibility are similar to, but not identical to, national civil airspace boundaries. This is due both to different radars being used - the military use primary radar - and the response times and other capabilities of each nation's aircraft. 

The Russian aircraft did not enter any sovereign airspace, i.e. within 12 miles of the coast horizontally.

The basic objective of incursions like this (all nations do it) is to see how close to the 12 mile limit one can get without being intercepted. 

CRM114 MozartIII Jan 15, 2018 1:28 PM Permalink

Well, it used to be my job!

Panicky types might like to know that the interceptor pilots' pass mark for annual aircraft recognition tests is 100%. Because when you are sat in an airliner on a dark night, you wouldn't want it to be 99%, would you? ;)