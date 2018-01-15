British Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Approaching UK

Two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets were scrambled from Scotland to intercept and escort Russian planes as they flew over the North Sea off the coast of northern Scotland, a defense ministry spokesman said. The Russian planes are believed to be nuclear-capable Tu-160s "Blackjack" long-range strategic bombers, according to the local press.
Tupolev Tu-160 over Russia, May 2014, Daily Star
The Typhoons took off from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, at around 9:30 am to deal with the alleged incursion.
Air traffic trackers show the RAF jets being trailed by the British Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, which can provide air-to-air refueling capabilities to the Typhoons.
The Voyager – a specialist air-to-air refuelling aircraft – headed southwards with the jets in tow after taking off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
At their closest, the Russian aircraft came within 30 nautical miles (34.5 miles) of the UK, but the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said "at no point" did the Blackjacks enter British airspace.
A RAF spokesman said: "This is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete."
Also Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4's scrambled for QRA-flight. Current position 100 NM northwest of The Netherlands. Both BAF F16's also in the area. #QRA #BAF #RAF pic.twitter.com/mmNhSIjtrn— Scannernet.nl (@Scannernet) January 15, 2018
Subsequently, French and Belgian air forces were reportedly also deployed to aid with the intercept. In a statement, the Belgian Air Force said on Twitter:
"Today, 2 #F16 @BeAirForce successfully intercepted 2 Russian TU-160 Blackjack bombers above the North Sea, within the Dutch area of responsability of #NATO airspace.
"Due to supersonic flight, the Belgian #F16 were able to complete their mission, guaranteeing your #Security."
The close encounter follows a string of incidents between the RAF and Russian air forces over the past months. In September last year, two Typhoons were sent to monitor Russian planes on course for Scotland in a similar episode.
Tensions between the west and Moscow have been frosty in recent months amid allegations Russia attempted to subvert democratic votes, including Britain's EU referendum and the 2016 US election. Russia has responded that it is the US and the west that has been "interfering everywhere", tries to influence others' elections, and that it is merely responding to a massive NATO build up next to its own borders.
theresa may ... we know what you are up to ...
<<<<<< VIX goes up from this news
<<<<<< VIX goes down from this news (or doesn't change)
Alleged Incursion
Hawaiian ICBM's incoming
Sheep in terror
You know what... I think I'd rather take my chances outrunning a 20 minute window than deal with Sheep in terror...
LOL Blackjack bombers? Maybe the RAF should scramble some Vulcans to buzz Putin while he rolls around in his Zastava. After all, apparently the B1 is still flying too FFS. Nice to see these old multi-billion dollar defense systems are lasting long past their shelf dates, although I wouldn't want to have to be the guy responsible for spares to keep 'em operational....
Two Typhoons is about half of the capability of the British Airforce....
They get their spare parts on ebay.
Now they are up to 50 years old the Russians are currently upgrading their Tu-160 fleet and getting the manufacture of a quite a few more underway. Technologically they are up there with the SR-71 with a titanium central box section whilst they are the fastest bomber out there with a top speed over Mach 2.
A really impressive piece of engineering and a dangerous foe.
I like how the fighters are described as "escorting" the bombers. No, MSM, they're not escorting; they're just following them around.
I'm surprised the British fighters were able to get into the air. Really.
Obviously, those Russki pilots ran out of Stoli and were looking for a good single-malt scotch. It really helps on those long reconnaissance flights.
I recommend Macallan. Stay thirsty, comrades.
Russian planes flying somewhere or other.....yeah, wow.
Here is a picture of someone giving a fuck.
Look close cuz it's very tiny--->
Look at their takeoff point. Did anyone expect them to fly north?
I wonder if Paki pilots were flying those??
First thought: Looking for the Rothschild's and a little Nicholas II payback?
That is just the conspiracy nut in me. Most likely unrelated but I thought I would stir it up in here.
BUFFs still a-playin' 2
God knows why...B-52 is a money pit.
Hey, the us of a still has over 50 B-52s in active service - the BUFF has been in service since 1955, and we are keeping 18 spares ready...
@ JR,
ICBM was just BETA Testing & a “False Alarm” Predictive Programming missle scare in the Psyche / Minds of the Masses.
Planting that Gas Lighting seed.
zappai
Roll up a fatty and enjoy!
From Binomo With Love
https://sputniknews.com/amp/viral/201801151060770383-new-song-dedicated-to-nikki-haley/?__twitter_impression=true
Probably over international waters again. The US does it to Russia all the time. Why the headline news now... err again.
Oh yeah! More war propaganda! Who started this shit again???
"Probably over International waters again"
Idiot...so if it was in their airspace then what? fuckhead
Fucking Russian propaganda on this site is stomach turning
"An RAF spokesman said: “The Russian aircraft were initially monitored by a variety of friendly nation fighters and subsequently intercepted by the RAF in the North Sea. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter sovereign UK airspace.” -- The Grauniad
1) So where were the Norwegians? The TU-160s should have been picked up as soon as they made a curve east and then all along the Norwegian coast.
2) Today's Laugh: From the Belgian MoD, "So your security is guaranteed."
-30-
The RNAF F-16s would have picked them up north of northern Norway, then tracked them south until either they got bored or their planes were low on fuel. The Norwegians are not stupid enough to waste the fuel of getting a tanker aircraft up there just to watch a standard RuAF sortie. The RNAF also doesn't have much in the way of interceptors south of the Arctic Circle to hand over to either.
Just as the NATO navies use the passage of Russian Navy ships down the North Sea as a PR exercise so do the Air Forces. Its all part of the 'we really really do need to spend billions on defence rather than schools etc' PR campaigns.
Much more interesting would be NATO's attempts to do the same were the Tu-160 at full speed. Don't think they would get much PR tho'!
Still 18 nautical miles deep into international airspace. Don't be so jumpy, mates.
"within the Dutch area of responsibility of #NATO airspace."
WTF does that mean? In Dutch airspace or not??
there is no such thing as "nato airspace"
don't believe the belgian hype heh ;-)
The NATO areas of responsibility are similar to, but not identical to, national civil airspace boundaries. This is due both to different radars being used - the military use primary radar - and the response times and other capabilities of each nation's aircraft.
The Russian aircraft did not enter any sovereign airspace, i.e. within 12 miles of the coast horizontally.
The basic objective of incursions like this (all nations do it) is to see how close to the 12 mile limit one can get without being intercepted.
Well said!
Well, it used to be my job!
Panicky types might like to know that the interceptor pilots' pass mark for annual aircraft recognition tests is 100%. Because when you are sat in an airliner on a dark night, you wouldn't want it to be 99%, would you? ;)
Sounds like you had a good gig!
If the US Navy could get it's boats back to the same level of competence for steering proficiency.... Never mind.
Remember when people had to be competent to actually get hired?
Shut your mouth!
The diversity police will have your ass for that "competency" talk.
LOL! Thank you for the warning!
Hope they can catch lead & copper.
It was fun in the old days, when flying was dangerous and sex was safe.
Then I took up steering boats, and unlike the USN, haven't f#cked up!
Probing.
Just the tip, really, just the tip sweetheart.
and also to get intelligence on response protocol and timing. the nato guys get a semi real scramble opportunity and the signit guys get a little thrill. fun was had by all!
It means over international waters? :D
Plane chasing burns fuel, wait till they invent Cruise missiles that can turn around and come back.
Don't they burn fuel as well?
Why would you want them to come back. Bad idea. The best defense is the one they can't see but they know about. A half dozen Trident subs each with 192 warheads each which are virtually impossible to locate is a much better deterrent. Which the U.S. has.
White Russians to liberate London from Muslim agent Sadiq Khan, distant relative of Genghis!!
Exactly. Maybe Putin and the White Russians can also throw out the Khazarian Roth$child money $$$ gang who control England, UK and the EU plus U$$A and Canada, Oz, NZ.
The UK is becoming a muzzie shithole. Maybe the Russians can save them.
Umm. What the fuck is wrong with the British people that they are incapable of saving themselves from the invaders?
F16s? why not send the more capable $85 million dollar F35s after them? /sarc oh, right, we're talking about flying here
It is raining over the north sea at the moment.
And there are some windy conditions.
Elon Musk's new self flying Tesla Electric BB0 (big boom and it's gone) Jets are going to blow F35s out of the water! you ain't seen nothing yet!
Muskie is the greatest showman since Barnum, if he werent spending our tax dollars, he would actually be a hoot.
