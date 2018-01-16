China Downgrades US Credit Rating From A- To BBB+, Warns US Insolvency Would "Detonate Next Crisis"

In its latest reminder that China is a (for now) happy holder of some $1.2 trillion in US Treasurys, Chinese credit rating agency Dagong downgraded US sovereign ratings from A- to BBB+ overnight, citing "deficiencies in US political ecology" and tax cuts that "directly reduce the federal government's sources of debt repayment" weakening the base of the government's debt repayment.
Oh, and just to make sure the message is heard loud and clear, the ratings, which are now level with those of Peru, Colombia and Turkmenistan on the Beijing-based agency’s scale of creditworthiness, have also been put on a negative outlook.
In a statement on Tuesday, Dagong warned that the United States’ increasing reliance on debt to drive development would erode its solvency. Quoted by Reuters, Dagong made specific reference to President Donald Trump’s tax package, which is estimated to add $1.4 trillion over a decade to the $20 trillion national debt burden.
“Deficiencies in the current U.S. political ecology make it difficult for the efficient administration of the federal government, so the national economic development derails from the right track,” Dagong said adding that "Massive tax cuts directly reduce the federal government’s sources of debt repayment, therefore further weaken the base of government’s debt repayment."
Projecting US funding needs in the coming years, Dagong said a deterioration in the government’s fiscal revenue-to-debt ratio to 12.1% in 2022 from 14.9% and 14.2% in 2018 and 2019, respectively, would demand frequent increases in the government’s debt ceiling.
“The virtual solvency of the federal government would be likely to become the detonator of the next financial crisis,” the Chinese ratings firm said.
In a preemptive shot across the bow in the coming trade wars, last week Bloomberg reported that Beijing officials reviewing China’s vast foreign exchange holdings had recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds. That warning spooked investors worried that sharp swings in China’s massive holdings of U.S. Treasuries would trigger a selloff in bond and equity markets globally. The report sent U.S. Treasury yields to 10-month highs and the dollar lower, although China’s foreign exchange regulator has since dismissed the report as "fake news."
Still, Dagong was quick to point out that not much would be needed to crush the public's confidence in the value of US Treasurys:
“The market’s reversing recognition of the value of U.S. Treasury bonds and U.S. dollar will be a powerful force in destroying the fragile debt chain of the federal government,” Dagong said.
To be sure, China's move is far more political than objectively economic, and is meant to send another shot across the bow as the Trump administration prepares to launch a trade war with Beijing in the coming weeks. Still, while both Fitch and Moody’s give the United States their top AAA ratings (and the S&P is the only agency to infamously downgrade the US to AA+ in 2011), US raters have also expressed concerns similar to Dagong‘s. From Reuters:
S&P Global said last month’s proposed U.S. tax cuts would increase the federal deficit and looser fiscal policy could prompt negative action on U.S. credit ratings if Washington failed to address long-term fiscal issues.
In November, Fitch said the tax cuts would give a short-lived boost to the economy, but add significantly to the federal debt burden. It warned that the United States was the most indebted AAA-rated country and ran the loosest fiscal policies.
Moody’s said in September any missed debt payment as a result of disagreement over lifting the debt ceiling, a perennial point of partisan contention in Washington, would result in the United States losing its top-notch rating.
China is rated A+ by S&P Global and Fitch and A1 by Moody‘s, with the three agencies citing risks mainly related to corporate debt, which is estimated at 1.6 times the size of the economy and mostly attributed to state-owned firms.
Yes, when the issuer can print to avoid default, what does a rating mean? It's hard to imagine a default in that situation, because it would affect banks, pension funds, and so on. The rating should therefore take dilution into account, no different that a rating for a stock whose firm is likely to issue more paper. In that case, BBB+ is probably generous, but compared to what? Holders of bonds denominated the currency that is likely to be diluted face much the same risk, which means that corporate bond ratings should also reflect that risk, and not merely the risk of default. I guess, though, that you can derive the risk by "multiplying" the corporate bond rating by the rating for the sovereign bonds denominated in the same currency.
In reply to What a joke! The US… by eclectic syncretist
The simple fact here is that the monetary system is broken -- we NEED to have sound money again that people can trust the value and that that value won't decrease over time. With all this fake money printing in constant QE and market manipulation the goal posts are always changing and trust is continually eroding.
And to be honest, China seems to be the only one wanting to do anything about this possibly going back to a stable gold standard (I hope this is the case), as USA seems Hell-bent on maintaining their World Reserve Petrodollar and the exorbitant privilege that comes with that, at the expense of every other country.
In reply to ...And the US markets race… by auricle
Dagong doesn't say anything new, and its obvious an organisation printing large annual deficits is not going improve matters by further reducing revenue.
If Trump truly wanted to boost US domestic consumption Keynes style, he would divert military (and paramilitary) spending in far off lands to federal spending within the continental US.
The fact he does not do that reveals the real purpose of the tax cuts: to further support US shareholders (those that can afford shares).
In reply to I don't know what's worse,… by NormanConquest01
I vaguely remember when the S&P tried to downgrade back in 2011. They got attacked by both sides of the same party, investigated and beat into submission. This one won't be that easy.
In reply to I don't know what's worse,… by NormanConquest01
In reply to Couple things here… by NoDebt
Sure US debt is denominated in $US. And it will continue to be, so long as foreigners accept it in exchange for their goods. You know, oil 'n shit. But when that peg falls, the US falls. And China, if this article is true, is very close to cutting that peg.
Only two alternatives then. Zimbabwefication, or war.
In reply to Couple things here… by NoDebt
>> Only two alternatives then. Zimbabwefication, or war.
Actually, two more alternatives are
- constructive default, also called freezing the assets of corrupt foreign countries pending regime change.
- self-sufficiency, also called isolationism or "no imports".
NO reason why we should not be seeing a blend of all four "alternatives".
In reply to Sure US debt is denominated… by Socratic Dog
This means that insolvency will be entirely denominated in US dollar value. So assets will be priced in a new currency faster that Don can type on twitter.
The global economy flows like a river. It will seek supply chains and resources with the least amount of friction. The move to a new global economy will be a swift transition. But with Nuclear Don at the helm boasting about his deep ties to the deep state, he will fuck the world with radiation before he accepts that he is the biggest liar since Nixon.
So trumptards, continue to buy stocks and crypto currencies and sell ALL your precious metals. The smart money has long left this shit hole of a market and we need more idiots who believe the economy is booming.
In reply to Couple things here… by NoDebt
"China's debt levels aren't as out of control as our own?"
There is no way you can make that claim objectively. Relying on Chinese official data is just as dicey a proposition as relying on USG data if not more so.
In reply to Couple things here… by NoDebt
Very probably more so.
In reply to "China's debt levels aren't… by Withdrawn Sanction
When I read "Dagong warned that the United States’ increasing reliance on debt to drive development would erode its solvency" I nearly choked from laughing so hard. It's all become such a big laughable farce. I'm just along for the ride.
In reply to Couple things here… by NoDebt
In reply to did i miss something? can't… by jeff montanye
At least China owns several trillion dollars of foreign reserves. A bit unlikely that China defaults against foreigners due to huge fx reserves and giant trade surpluses. China's debt is mostly internal. They own to themselves since they printed all that currency. They are 'fixing' this problem through domestic inflation. USA on the other hand will be in dire straits if nobody takes the dollar anymore. They have no reserves, huge trade deficits, enormous expenses and probably no more gold. Check mate.
In reply to with this rating then CHINA… by sabaj49
It would be good to hear what Stockman thinks of this issue. When they lack a free presss, and when their state-owned enterprises can use government means to create opacity, how does Moody’s accurately gauge China’s economic stability?
In reply to Yes, when the issuer can… by anarchitect
