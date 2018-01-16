The Fifth-Largest Diamond In History Was Just Discovered

Shares of Gem Diamonds surged +15% on Monday after the miner said it had unearthed one of the biggest diamonds in history. According to Bloomberg, Gem Diamonds Ltd. discovered a massive 910-carat diamond, about the “size of two golf balls” from the Letseng mine in Lesotho, the highest dollar per carat diamond mine in the world.
The diamond is the largest ever recovered from Letseng and is classified as a D color Type IIa diamond, which means it has very few impurities or nitrogen atoms. More importantly, the diamond is the fifth-biggest ever found.
“Assuming that there are no large inclusions running through the diamond, we initially estimate a sale of $40m,” said Richard Knights at Liberum, citing the 1,109-carat Lesedi la Rona discovered in 2015, and it sold for $53 million.
“This would imply a $43m price tag for the Letseng diamond, but we place large caveats on this estimation, given that the pricing is rarely linear,” he added.
Clifford Elphick, Gem Diamonds’ Chief Executive Officer, commented in Monday’s press release:
Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letseng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world’s most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise, however, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine. This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the Government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letseng mine.
The Letseng mine resides in the kingdom of Lesotho, located inside South Africa, and at an elevation of 10,000 feet, it is the world’s highest mine. Perhaps, there is a correlation between the elevation and diamond size and quality since Letseng is famous for its high-quality diamonds.
The company’s official press release on Monday gave very little information surrounding the value of the diamond, or if there was even a buyer.
Its value will be determined by the size and quality of the polished stones that can be cut from it. Lucara Diamond Corp. sold a 1,109-carat diamond for $53 million last year, but got a record $63 million for a smaller 813-carat stone it found at the same time in 2015.
Shares of Gem, which list in London, advanced 14.25%, valuing the company around £126.59M. Since 2012, a lack of significant discoveries coupled with deteriorating financials has declined London shares more than -78%. Monday’s press release of the discovery could bolster the company’s cash position upon the sale of the diamond.
“The successful sale of this stone will be supportive for Gem’s balance sheet and push the company into a free cash flow positive position this year,” said Richard Hatch of RBC Capital Markets.
Last week, the company recovered 117-carat and 110-carat rocks from its mine. The three significant discoveries back-to-back could be an upward turn for the company and allow investors to ‘b-t-f-d’.
Here are some diamonds recovered by Gem include:
- 2006 – Lesotho Promise (603 carat)
- 2007 – Lesotho Legacy (493 carat)
- 2008 – Leseli La Letseng (478 carat)
- 2011 – Letseng Star (550 carat)
- 2014 – Yellow (299 carat)
- 2015 – Letseng Destiny (314 carat)
- 2015 – Letseng Dynasty (357 carat)
- 2018- Letseng (910 carat)
Bloomberg identifies the world’s largest diamond finds:
The biggest diamond discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria, in South Africa, in 1905. It was cut to form the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa, which are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain. Lucara’s 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona is the second-biggest, with the 995-carat Excelsior and 969-carat Star of Sierra Leone the third- and fourth-largest.
Weaker demand for diamonds, coupled with a growing supply glut, has pushed the IDEX diamond index lower and lower. With the industry in free-fall, has Gem with its monstrous 910-carat rock produced an artificial bottom or is this a head fake?
It's just carbon, only considered valuable due to the manufactured scarcity brought to you courtesy of the de beers cartel
That's the (((De Beers))) to you.
"It's just carbon..."
Oh, my God, a pollutant!
Throw it back in the hole. It must be sequestered immediately.
Yes, quick burn it.
best to stay in a museum!
By my reckoning, diamonds should be about $0.10 a caret with all the manufactured diamonds.
Actually it's valuable because it represents past energy to create it, scarcity, the leisure to admire it, and the leisure to prospect for mines. The same thing goes for artwork like paintings; paintings represent leisure, and achievements and case in point most of the most valuable paintings ever were painted during times of great societal achievement and leisure that wasn't otherwise known during other ages. These things are not appreciated by the youth today because all the youth know today is leisure and short sightedness. Baby boomers as well only have known lives of leisure but most of them were brainwashed by the media to like art and diamonds as a status symbol.
nooooo, it's "valuable" due to a crapload of very skillful marketing and the diamond cartel manufacturing and enforcing an artificial scarcity.
diamonds are all over the place. without the cartel, they'd sell for about $50 a carat
Not precious.
Goyim pet rocks.
A market created originally by De Beers that was artificially created, restricted and propped up for a few which is now collapsing due to commoditization and changing definition of wealth.
And of better quality made by man.
want to trade it for $50m worth of shitcoin? i'm good for it, i promise
Ooo a big diamond. Too bad for diamond miners marriage is going in the toilet, and the generations that perceived intrinsic value in diamonds or gold will all be dead in 25 years. Because even the most trivial of observers can see that Millennials and generation Z don't give a crap about diamonds and gold or even fine painting masterpieces for that matter. Yeah in 40 years a Rembrandt might fetch $100.
Mills and GenZ also don't care about any of the other stupid shit that Boomers drool over like muscle cars, Harley-Davidsons, etc. The diamond racket only goes back to the 30s when DeBeers started giving diamonds to the Hollywood starlet sluts to wear in order to promote diamonds to the impessionable masses.
True. All the old muscle cars boomers spent 10 years refurbishing will be rotting in some junkyard. Diamond and gold mines will be shutdown. Art galleries will disappear one by one and most things that boomers enjoyed will fall into disrepair and blow away like dust in the wind. And for the few million of baby boomers that will be lingering around long after most boomers are dead - will find it totally agonizing to watch everything they loved blow away like dust in the wind.
Under 35 YOs covet the latest electronic doo-hickeys and love to travel even if they have to live in a 600 sq ft apartment to afford the aforementioned
Nice broad strokes, yea every generation fits into a neat little box that one of them can speak for all of them or in your case, you can’t afford shit so the rest can’t either. Bull fucking shit on a broom stick, I see your generation lining up for what you say they eschew.
My wife is in marketing so she fills me in on what the dumbasses of all generations like to piss their money away on. Here's a clue- who do you seen lined up to buy the newest iPhone shit(millenials) and who do you see buying muscle cars at auction(Boomers).
When I was a kid I had the good luck to attend the Pebble Beach Concours almost every year. In the late 1950's the most valuable cars were the so-called brass cars form the 1905-1915. The guys who were buying these cars were in their 70's and had grown up as kids around these cars. In the 1960's the next generation of guys came in, and it was the Duesenbergs, Packards and Rolls Royces from the early 1930's, which they had grown up admiring from afar. Then in the 1980's moved on to the Ferarri's & Maseratis which my generation grew up with. Then slightly younger guys fell for the muscle cars. This just cycle keeps repeating: the cars you worshipped when you were eight become the collector cars when your 60-70 years old.
So for Millenials it will be something else, not sure what. But they're no different than we have been.
Ubers
I was born in 1966, that makes me 52. I "worship" cannon, guns, rope, and guillotines. Does that make me different?
(just fuckin with ya).
By that reasoning, the millennials will be hot after 2003 KIA's and Ford Rangers
If millennial "men" were not such sexually ambiguous soyboys, they might appreciate such things ..... memo to millennial men: those "skinny jeans" you like so much? .... theyre just womens jeans marketed to men by gay fashion designers .... and you fell for it...
True. I dated an aspiring gemologist in high school. He clued me into the DeBeers dynasty and this was back in the late 1970s. I always advise young people to go with a fake CZ. You can buy a nice wedding set on QVC for $30 to $200.
It is a waste to dump more into something that is essentially worthless. If a man can pay $50K cash for a rock, fine. But the sad thing is many young couples go into debt. The pawn shop will be happy to give the woman .05 on the dollar when the marriage fails. Too many women learn that lesson the hard way and their ex-husband is stuck with the bad credit from buying one for a wife that isn't around.
My wife and I did the $200 ring route. Partly because I was broke at the time (grad student). No one has ever played the comparison game about the ring (a few do it with jobs), and I always perceived the expensive jewelry as a way some people say "I'm so rich I can waste $30k on shiny rocks!"
I like the mantra of "the paid off home mortgage is taking the place of the BMW as the status symbol of choice." As an older Millenial I think that my generation watched so many folks divorce in exactly the way you mentioned, and we collectively swore "I will not repeat that mistake." I'm sure GenZ or whatever comes after will say something similar about us, as Millenials have plenty of their own bad choices.
I thought that we could make these things in a lab these days. So why are diamonds still valuable?
Because women are easily brainwashed by advertising
Not all women are brainwashed. But I agree, too many have been brainwashed by advertising that is meaningless.
It isn't that women are necessarily stupid. Its more that a diamond of a certain size from a certain jeweler communicates that you are high status because you can afford to waste money on that kind of diamond.
They are not. It is all about marketing and brainwashing.
Because the generation of elites who see value in them aren't dead yet.
Jew rocks. No thanks.
Carbon rocks? Not interested.
I don't care how large the diamond is or what my work contract says.
If I worked digging in the diamond mine, when I punched my time card to go home for the day that diamond would be firmly wedged deep within my rectum.
Hillary's, that is the first place they look...
Yepper, once Millennials totally takeover the operation of society diamond mines and many mines will shutdown and art galleries will fade away. Of course truth be told the youth today just don't have the wherewithal to see value in fine art or diamonds. It requires a self awareness for knowing the tides and motion of the oceans of life and society, and they just don't have that awareness and it can't be given to them either.
"don't have the wherewithal to see value in fine art or diamonds"
I've seen better paintings by 5 year olds than some of the shit touted as 'fine art', and as for small shiny rocks... the very definition of "oooh shiny"
Too bad you never tried to give it to them. Now I'm in my 30s hitting the books trying to make up for nearly two decades of anti-knowledge from my "education."
$40mn for a rock.
And the fuckers think crypto is overblown?
DeBeers pulled one of the biggest con tricks of modern times on everyone with their shitty little rocks
Niggers are going to make all the money from this diamond and share a little scraps amongst whites. Sorry, hold on, wrong Marvel-universe. That is Earth 8934. #shithole country#
Diamonds, another of those resources the niggers control and exploit for themselves. Oh, nevermind.
Silver and gold might be money again in 200 years, but it's not going to be money in 40 years unless someone can figure a way to make the youth today really like silver and gold.
When the young learn that all markets are rigged and fiat money debased by politicians they will come to appreciate that a one ounce silver or gold coin will always hold some intrinsic value. Bank notes will be handy for starting a camp fire in 30 years time!.
Not that rare and way over priced. Have not purchased one in 25 years and not likely to ever again.
Since the 1960s emeralds, rubies, and star sapphires have been available at hobby shops for a few bucks per carat. They're not quite the same as natural gems - the artificial ones are all perfect.
Rumor has it that DeBeers has been suppressing one after another technology that could turn out first small, then medium, and now humongous diamond chunks for hardly any more money. You could have a real diamond paperweight for about the same price as the glass ones, maybe even have diamond-coated sunglasses that never scratched. But no.