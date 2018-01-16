Russia Begins Massive ICBM Launch Drills

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued a warning to NATO that is has started a massive missile drill involving truck-mounted intercontinental ballistic missile launchers across the country.
The Defense Ministry said the drills would involve “missile regiments armed with Topol-M and Yars mobile systems.” The Topol-M is designed to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tipped with a single 550 kT yield nuclear warhead. Max range of the ICBM is 6,500 miles, which the mobile launching unit is extremely tough for NATO to track.
The Defense Ministry was not specific on the approximate location of the missile drills; however, it said, “missile regiments armed with Topol-M and Yars mobile systems launch intensive maneuvering actions in territories located from Ivanovo to Irkutsk regions.”
According to ABC News,
Those types of nuclear-tipped ICBMs are mounted on heavy all-terrain vehicles, making it more difficult for an enemy to spot them. The ministry said the drills are being conducted across a vast area from the Ivanovo region just northeast of Moscow to the Irkutsk region in eastern Siberia.
Further, the Defense Ministry reported, “the actions are held at day- and nighttime. In course of combat training, the crews will practice taking field positions, conducting marching, changing positions. Anti-sabotage units will practice detecting, blocking, and eliminating mock enemy’s forces.”
In the Volga region, the Defense Ministry stated, “comprehensive practical training with motostrelkovymi, tank, artillery, missile, air defense, and engineering units” have also started.
Just above the Ivanovo to Irkutsk regions, the Defense Ministry reports, “training of crews of ship helicopters Ka-27 “Helix” northern fleet on finding submarines in the Barents Sea.”
Тренировка экипажей корабельных вертолетов Ка-27ПЛ Северного флота по поиску подводных лодок в Баренцевом море pic.twitter.com/62iPMhWrim— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) January 16, 2018
As the world enters the second half of January, it seems as the Russians are preparing for a threat with the continuation of regular military drills across the country.
The one question we ask: Is the threat imminent?
Thanks Russia. We'll be sure to print some more Monopoly money to return the favor...
The World needs a Bretton Woods II negotiation to fix things immediately or this is going to keep escalating in a very bad way. The only way it can possibly get solved is if there is a world agreement on a new world reserve currency where the currency is neutral (not administered by any one country) such as gold or a basket of commodities. Otherwise, it is clear to even to the uneducated masses that this all leads to the next World War.
In reply to Thanks Russia. We'll be sure… by house biscuit
I blame all this on the Russians.
In reply to The World needs a Bretton… by YUNOSELL
I blame it on the Belarusians.
In reply to I blame all this on the… by JohninMK
In reply to I blame it on the… by BarkingCat
Stupid zionists in washington think that they will be able to steal Russian Federation property and not face consequences.
In reply to Damn commies by directaction
Amen. Putin for POTUS.
In reply to Stupid zionists in… by 07564111
Anyone who thinks Russian tech is garbage is out of their mind. The Russians have had over 2 decades now to watch and study our weapon systems. They have very good electronic warfare. Don't underestimate them.
In reply to Amen. Putin for POTUS. by stizazz
The US has got through all the non-nuke armed states to bully. These remaining states also know that the US is not-negotiation-capable so they have no choice but to call the US bluff. Well, US, do you feel lucky, punk? WWIII will be fought on US mainland territory - nuke or not.
In reply to Anyone who thinks Russian… by JimmyJones
The Russians have hypersonic missiles with nukes like the US and China.
The old ICBM crap is out of date, a ruse.
Also think nuclear subs off the US and europe coasts and low flying cruise nuke missiles.
Which is why the US only goes up against dirt eating countries like NK and Yemen.
The US is extremely vulnerable.
In reply to The US has got through all… by HowdyDoody
yea and Russia has only recently taken on “giants” like Georgia Ukraine and Afghanistan you fucking dick head
who was the las foe Russia took on that presented a challenge lol
In reply to … by BennyBoy
You obviously mean "SHITHOLE " COUNTRIES:??
In reply to … by BennyBoy
333 written on the side of that truck. This image is everywhere. If you pay attention, and you know the numbers, you will understand.
Do you think it is a coincidence the Nice massacre happened 911 days after Christine Lagarde’s famous numerology speech? Or the LV shooting 133 days after the “Ariana Grande” Manchester false flag? There are so many examples. Our grandchildren will laugh and wonder how we could have missed all this.
If you still believe in the phoney East vs West kabuki theater, you aren’t paying attention. It is the same occultists playing both sides. Putin was put in power by Yeltsin, an overt puppet; he is very good friends with Kissinger; Wall Street banks advise the Kremlin; the central bank of Russia is part of the BIS; etc. etc.
Heck, even our beloved ZH is a gatekeeper. Realize who is immune from Tyler’s scrutinity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyler_(Masonic)
All of this is so painfully obvious...
In reply to The US has got through all… by HowdyDoody
In reply to The US has got through all… by HowdyDoody
Hey, if we can get the Russians to go stand in a hospital somewhere, the US has that covered.
In reply to Anyone who thinks Russian… by JimmyJones
Regardless of what the purpose is, or motivation behind, these kind of drills on either side (Russian or US) the potential for some kind of mistake is really high. Not a mistake that the missiles in the drill would launch but more of one side misinterpreting what is going on is a preparation for an actual first strike. At least on the US side you know there are some gung-ho individuals that see a "pending attack" in almost everything the Russians do. So why don't both the Russians and the US just knock this shit off before something happens and we all get incinerated
In reply to Hey, if we can get the… by BeansMcGreens
Putin should just come out and say that his country feels threatened by Argentina and thus needs to prepare for this threat. I mean their pesky dictator and the evil regime they have there is just too much to tolerate by the Russian people.
In reply to I blame it on the… by BarkingCat
This appears to be a bit more dangerous than the BB gun battles we had as children. I can't put my finger on it but I know we didn't try to steal the other's wallet in the process.
On a side note, there must be some BAAADDD news out there somewhere. The news of NK/US, Turkey, and Russia haven't brought us 1000 DOW points.
In reply to Putin should just come out… by gladih8r
The Federal Reserve will just print more money. It's the only thing they know how to do.
In reply to This appears to be a bit… by Countrybunkererd
Uh oh, you mentioned Argentina. Cue BritBob in ....3 .....2 .....1 .....
In reply to Putin should just come out… by gladih8r
In reply to I blame it on the… by BarkingCat
For once I'm completely in agreement with my partner. I'm not going down there. Do you know what those things can do? Suck the paint off your house and give your family a permanent orange afro.
In reply to The World needs a Bretton… by YUNOSELL
Why of course...
'New world reserve currency'
'New World Order'
'One World currency'
'Problem-Reaction-Solution'
'Henry Kissinger' quote?
Garsh, if one didn't know any better, one might think this all has the smell of a plan...
In reply to The World needs a Bretton… by YUNOSELL
What you might be interested in doing is just getting rid of any and all monetary systems. New world order-phfff.
In reply to … by Consuelo
You took the words out of my mouth
In reply to … by Consuelo
There is no reason in a normal dynamic world economy, laid over with innumerable political schemes, delusions, plans and fails, that a variety of political script shouldn't always be in flux, and tested by world players in a vast conversation .
Secondly, I'm of the notion that the Russians are genetically paranoid, since all the normies were killed off since World War One, Revolution, Nazis, Stalin ....leaving only deeply deranged to reproduce.
In reply to The World needs a Bretton… by YUNOSELL
America will never agree to that. Americas foreign policy of threat, intimidation and violence has brought us to this, Russia and China have always said that all they want is a partnership with America, not conflict, but America demands that Planet Earth bows down to its "exceptionalism", and any country that tries to ditch the petro-dollar and prevent Uncle Sam taking his "cut" of their GDP is soon invaded and taught a lesson. Russia and China know that Americas prodding and poking of their globally insignificant allies N.Korea and Iran are aimed at provoking a response from them, so far they have dodged the blows, but obviously it`s prudent to prepare for an attack by America which is now desperate to conceal it`s state of bankruptcy, or at least negate it`s trillions in foreign debt by going to war with those it owes money to. One thing the American Hawks should think very carefully about though is that Russia and China will be a very very different ballgame from Iraq and Libya, shock and awe will most decidedly not be so easy this time.
In reply to The World needs a Bretton… by YUNOSELL
Is that Dan Aykroyd I see driving one of those Launchers? NNaaaaaaa......can't be.
In reply to Thanks Russia. We'll be sure… by house biscuit
I'll worry when they DON'T warn us of their moves ahead of time.
Looks like Putin had them put a new paint job on some stuff.
Plowshares into swords? Can't help but think so when I see the "graceful" lines of Russian military hardware.
These units were tough to track until the Russkies took them out of the barn and drove them around: bright hot IR signals against the icy ground for our all-seeing satellites, so now we can see where they get parked. This reminds me of when the US and Russia opened their missile silos so they could show each other the number of silo-launched missiles stood down. Note that they signaled to NATO in advance they were doing a beer run with this fleet of rigs. Now they'll change the oil and tranny fluids.
There are exercise parking sites, and there are war parking sites. This is standard for all large force elements for all nations, except the unavoidably obvious ones. In general, even on one's own side, very few know where the real war sites are; usually a maximum of 3 people per unit.
In reply to These units were tough to… by MrSteve
It is highly probable that the US knows exactly where these units are parked as I'm pretty sure the Russians publish the locations of the units operating them. The important and rather difficult part is tracking them once they leave their garages for real especially as the 'all-seeing US satellites' as you put it may have strangely disappeared just before or as they moved at a time when they might actually be needed.
The Russians are not attempting to do any of this in secret.
More interesting perhaps is the exercise in the Barents. Wonder how many US subs are going to get 'pinged'? I would think that that is not good for the morale of the crew of an 'invisible' sub.
In reply to These units were tough to… by MrSteve
These trucks were decommissioned after the fall of the zio USSR, but thanks to the US's continued arms build up and aggression Russia is arming itself.
Russia is the historical enemy #1 of the ashkenazis.
Actually the Germans were but we saw what happened there 70 years later a nation of neutered cats
In reply to These trucks were… by PrivetHedge
Not sure that's right. The Topol-M and its predecessors have been in service for over 20 years and form a major part of the Russian MAD system.
Russia has been gradually replacing and upgrading its defences since Putin came to power and decided that the future of Russia was not as a Bankster vassal state. I can't see that this was specifically a reaction to any particular US arms build-up. That's been going on virtually continuously since WW2.
In reply to These trucks were… by PrivetHedge
I prefer the new Sarmat. Tsar Bomba my ass!
In reply to Not sure that's right. The… by JohninMK
And those are the same people running our Foreign Policy (into the ground), and not coincidentally, the same people stirring the pot in old Khazaria (Now Ukraine)
They just can't help themselves...
In reply to These trucks were… by PrivetHedge
hopefully the Russian buttons for "Fire" and "Test fire" are clearly marked to eliminate the possibility of Hawaii syndrome
In reply to hopefully the Russian… by small axe