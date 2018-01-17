California's Homeless Problem Revealed In One "Incredible" Video

Despite the record stock market and unemployment at 4.1% (despite a December jobs miss), the socialist utopia known as California is home to an ever-sprawling tent city which estimated to contain over 1,000 residents.
After a ZeroHedge report last March on the sprawling tent cities, a 10-minute video, dubbed by some as "incredible" has emerged showing the shocking growth of the encampment near Angels Stadium in Anaheim, CA along the Santa Ana river.
Locals have become increasingly alarmed by the rapid spread of unregulated squatters and their belongings and their waste.
As a cyclist who uses the trail to ride to the beach often, over this last year it has gotten substantially worse. It is unsafe and unsanitary with loose dogs everywhere and human fecal matter scattered on the trail.
The area is disgusting and reeks of trash and feces.
He reports that the bike trail, once popular with outdoors enthusiasts and families which runs for miles to beaches along the Pacific Ocean, has become unsafe as miscreants plot assaults and robberies on passing riders, even laying tripwires across the path. -Dan Lyman
Domestic Migration
As we pointed out last March, California's Democrats aren't just failing the poor people that have been relegated to tent cities (see "Americans Fleeing Expensive, Over-Taxed Metro Areas In Pursuit Of Affordability"). In fact, people of all income brackets are fleeing the state in droves. Not surprisingly, these domestic migrants are flocking to areas with a lower cost of living, lower/no state income taxes, less regulations and higher job growth (aka "Red" states).
Ironically, the dark areas on the map above seem to match perfectly with the dark areas on this map which indicate those with the highest state income tax rates.
What an odd coincidence...
The best part is they never learn. They leave their Socialist hellhole hacienda and turn yours into one next.
Our forefathers were truly wise. Lead is always the safest investment.
It is truly frustrating how these lemmings just keep voting for Socialism and big gov, continuing over the cliff as the one percent gobbles them up. I got into a bitter argument with my father the other day, where he blamed the rich and that republicans were all about screwing the poor. I said that's right, bc republicans and democrats are statists who are bought and paid for by the rich, and that putting all of your eggs into big gov just makes it easier for them to screw you. But the idiot kept defending FDR and Barack Obama, even though I told him how Social Insecurity has essentially been robbed, Obozo bailed out the banks, and the Wage gap is larger than before. Guy was red faced literally defending the state to tears. I couldn't effin believe it.
There is no helping these people. They are literally shooting themselves in the head. It's just like in Swedanstan. Its sickening, like watching a suicide.
It takes twice as many years of work for the average household to afford the average house as compared to a generation ago:
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
Most of them are not even from Cali. They are rejects and addicts from other shithole states.
There would be waaaaaaay fewer of them if:
the War on Drugs was ended,
the CIA stopped growing in Afghanistan,
America actually dealt with its addiction issues instead of sweeping them under the rug, and
if we prioritized people over oligarchs and the MIC
Home On The Range...
The Grapes of Wrath.
But, but the stock market is up.
Market might be Up, but america is ripping itself apart from within...I have popcorn ;)
Some interesting comments here. ;)
Yea, we both throw know where bums are literally eating other bums ... regularly, no lol, well documented ... and you exaggerate some urban scuffles just to get a weak dig into the Good Ole USA, shame on you.
bike baltimore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10IeZrpQhP8
that is the "white tribe". after a similar article two weeks ago I google earthed 5th street in east LA and perused the "Black Tribe" territory.
same-o .... looks like self segregation.
Clearly the problem is the rent is too damn low and you're attracting vagrants. I mean, who would prefer to live in a tent that reeks of shit and wet dogs when you could live in a 1 bedroom for 50% of your monthly income?
Their portfolios must not be doing very well.
This is what is called taking back your country one tent at a time.
Thank goodness we have all of that great democratic representation!
The guy that got attacked was an absolute dumb ass...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5278319/Russian-pilot-cadets-fi…
Dude your fucking fooling yourself..
I think Ted Nugent made a live album about this...
"Intencities in Tent Cities"
california is turning into india, they'd be shitting on the beaches next
Has Trump seen this Shithole yet? I guess its still a notch up from Venezuela for the time being -- good job USA going from the best country and envy of the world to a this in less than 20-25 years!! All thanks to your corrupt financial sector, that even still, to this day a decade after the 2008 economic crisis, manages to keep stealing the nations wealth, and no one does anything.
We need a SAVIOUR , with the Humility of Gandhi, the Balls of Rocky and Fleet-Handedness with Computers at the Federal Reserve - i present to you Timmah Geithner
Free Tim Geithner and be SAVED!
The video is very misleading. These people are simply lining up for LA ALA IA season tickets! (That's the Los Angeles American league Angels In Anaheim.)/s
SoCal is a magnet for these folks, both American citizens and "undocumented foreign nationals". Where the rest of America is freezing their asses off, the weather in SoCal is quite moderate. Also, there is no-questions-asked free healthcare courtesy of the Californian and American taxpayer via Medi-Cal. Throw in a easy-to-get ETB card and life is JAKE!
Geitner is just a poser. The real saint here is a man who can, (and has) stolen Billions for er..., uhm..., the masses, (or at least FROM the masses).
Free Jon Corzine!!!!
They are probably eating very well in the tent city compared with Venezuela.
When you think, the Great Reset hasn’t even shown up yet. These are the newer versions of Hoovervilles. Those who are oblivious to the coming fiscal disaster, and are not preparing for it, will be joining these ranks frighteningly quickly.
Ain't it a fact that the best year-round climates on earth are mostly shit holes (with some notable exceptions). Civilization developed in the colder climates and the royalty looked more like Trump than ... others. The highest spiritual level was in the East and those traditions still survive.
Next?
Come on down to Bolsa Chica next labor day weekend. That's when the inland empire crowd shows up to take a dip while wearing Dickies shorts and wife beaters.
And as a bonus, take home as many mangled easy-ups as you can carry. Free dollars OBO!
This is partially a result of their city councils spending more time worrying about climate change then their destitute jobless people.
Or setting up legal defense funds for illegal aliens. I'm waiting for a disaster like a fire among the tents that kills a dozen or more. Or, a disease epidemic that spreads to the general population and kills some kids. That might be the kind of thing to bring the city councils into reality.
Last year the homeless were camped next to the river on the southbound side of the freeway. The solution of the government geniuses was to chase them out and dump 20 foot high piles of dirt between the freeway and river. The homeless just moved to the other river bank and the number of tents increased dramatically.
A lot of these people are not the standard drunk/drugged/mental cases of the past. They were crushed by (he whose name should never be mentioned in polite conversation) and his administration's economic recovery lie.
When I heard people talking, I heard english, not spanish. Hmmm. :-/
That's actually very interesting. I've heard that in most parts of California, you can hear tons of Spanish. Sometimes, everyone you know would speak at least some Spanish. So, that observation is incredibly telling.
Oh it gets so lonely
When you're walking
And the streets are full of strangers
All the news of home you read
Just gives you the blues
Very nice.
Never seen so many bitcoin millionaires in one spot!
Grapes of Wrath? Those were Okies, who were hard working decent people who lost their farms due to the dustbowls and banks.
This is Anaheim next to Angel stadium. These shitbags are almost exclusively heroin addicts, tweekers and parolee/probationers in and out of their latest round of rehab and halfway- house bullshit. They are "mostly" career shitbags and petty criminals. These camps have formed because cities put higher performance criteria on the rehab places and the shitbags don't want to deal with it...so the camps are easy for them and the county gov. doesn't know what to do with them so they allow the camps to continue. They've even pushed up dirt burms on the freeway side so you do not have to see as much as you drive by on the 57 and 5 freeways.
With the drug proposition passed in CA a few years ago, police can no longer arrest for possession of hard narcotics unless it looks like sales. Cite and Release baby. CA is run by insane people.
I see condos on the other sides of some of those fences. The stench must be hideous.
I cannot believe there is no pushback from nearby homeowners.
What are they going to do? Call 911 and complain about the smell? That might go over once but the next time they are not going to be very nice.
If I were living in a tent, I would want to be some place where it is warm. It is 32 this morning in sunny Florida.
32F is warm and an entirely livable temperature if you are living in a tent. I've been in a tent at -15F without a heater. Try that!
But we have BILLION$$$$$ to send to Apartheid Israhell.
And trillions to bail out banksters
But as many Zh people say paper money is not worth much.
That crowd needs to get its act together one way or another. Perhaps it is the oppressive control of money that is the issue?
The big list of "can't do's" that lead to the demotivated people and less than dynamic culture.
That's correct. And who allows that cash to flow to the jeebsus killers ? lol
Looks just like the worst parts of the townships here in South Africa, locations like soweto, alex, and gugulethu
welcome to the third world america
California homeless problem?
California homeless OPPORTUNITY!
What's the opportunity? There's little to sell to them. Perhaps you're thinking of creating a Homeless Outreach non-profit or something similar, and sucking on the government tit to get your income. In which case, I'd say you're just encouraging more of it.
Or perhaps, you're thinking of preaching to them to look to Jesus, or some other religions leader. If so, I wish you well, but you probably wouldn't be welcomed there.
Here is $10 and lunch for your vote.
How much is a tent in california? 100K bucks? what a deal!
isn't this what NEW MEXIFORNIA wants
all the IMMIGRANTS(illegal) they can handle and then some
wheter criminal(like hillary) or not
Those are all the Americans whose lives were destroyed so bankers could stay out of jail and illegal murderers could have a state-funded team of high-powered elite attorneys.
