California's Homeless Problem Revealed In One "Incredible" Video

Despite the record stock market and unemployment at 4.1% (despite a December jobs miss), the socialist utopia known as California is home to an ever-sprawling tent city which estimated to contain over 1,000 residents.

After a ZeroHedge report last March on the sprawling tent cities, a 10-minute video, dubbed by some as "incredible" has emerged showing the shocking growth of the encampment near Angels Stadium in Anaheim, CA along the Santa Ana river.

Locals have become increasingly alarmed by the rapid spread of unregulated squatters and their belongings and their waste. As a cyclist who uses the trail to ride to the beach often, over this last year it has gotten substantially worse. It is unsafe and unsanitary with loose dogs everywhere and human fecal matter scattered on the trail. The area is disgusting and reeks of trash and feces. He reports that the bike trail, once popular with outdoors enthusiasts and families which runs for miles to beaches along the Pacific Ocean, has become unsafe as miscreants plot assaults and robberies on passing riders, even laying tripwires across the path. -Dan Lyman

Domestic Migration

As we pointed out last March, California's Democrats aren't just failing the poor people that have been relegated to tent cities (see "Americans Fleeing Expensive, Over-Taxed Metro Areas In Pursuit Of Affordability"). In fact, people of all income brackets are fleeing the state in droves. Not surprisingly, these domestic migrants are flocking to areas with a lower cost of living, lower/no state income taxes, less regulations and higher job growth (aka "Red" states).

Ironically, the dark areas on the map above seem to match perfectly with the dark areas on this map which indicate those with the highest state income tax rates.

What an odd coincidence...