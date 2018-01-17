Censorship World: New Zealand Fisheries Want Grisly Images Of Dead Penguins Caught In Nets Banned

Authored by Eleanor Ainge Roy via The Guardian,
The seafood industry in New Zealand has asked the government to withhold graphic video of dead sea life caught in trawler nets as they are potentially damaging to fisheries and to brand New Zealand.
A letter from five seafood industry leaders to the Ministry of Primary Industries highlights the fisheries’ growing unease with the government’s proposal to install video cameras on all commercial fishing vessels to monitor bycatch of other species and illegal fish dumping.
The letter requests an amendment to the Fisheries Act, so video captured onboard cannot be released to the general public through a freedom of information request, frequently used by the media, campaign groups and opposition parties.
“They [the proposed videos] also raise significant risks for MPI and for ‘New Zealand Inc’,” the letter reads, also citing concerns about invading the privacy of employees onboard, and protecting commercial and trade secrets.
There are no reliable figures on the numbers of penguins, sea lions, dolphins and seals that die in fishing nets or longlines in New Zealand, but according to some researchers and environmental groups the commercial fishing industry is the main culprit for declining populations of endangered sea lions and yellow-eyed penguins.
Only 25% of deepwater trawlers in New Zealand have government observers onboard to record bycatch and discards, according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research [Niwa], which relies on statistical modelling techniques to generate bycatch estimates for the 75% of boats that work unobserved.
Niwa estimates for every kilogram of reported target catch (what the fishing boat aims to catch ) there is 0.2 kg of bycatch.
“These are the images the fishing industry doesn’t want you to see,” said Forest & Bird’s chief executive Kevin Hague.
“What they [the seafood industry] are saying is catching endangered penguins, dumping entire hauls of fish overboard and killing Hector’s dolphins looks really bad on TV. Well, the solution is to stop doing it, not to hide the evidence. It’s hard to think of a more credibility damaging activity than trying to change the law so the rest of us can’t see what’s really happening out there,”
Deepwater fishing vessels account for 80% of New Zealand’s annual catch and earn NZ$650m per annum in export dollars.
Stuart Anderson, director of fisheries management for MPI, said no decision had been made regarding the seafood industry’s proposed changes to what information the government should release about their practices at sea.
“There are many elements to consider carefully in balancing the responsibilities of transparency and public interest while protecting privacy and other sensitive information” Anderson said.
* * *
Brings a whole new meaning to the term 'net neutrality'...
Comments
What's the matter. You can't handle the truth?
The truth... all too often bad for business.
Especially when your business is profitting from th stripping of cash crops.
In reply to What's the matter. You can't… by SoDamnMad
we are scraping the ocean clean of protein
not much left to go before all we have left is plankton....
In reply to The truth... all too often… by Dame Ednas Possum
SOUNDS LIKE A JOB FOR HILLARYS HITMEN.
In reply to we are down to scraping the… by Bes
So they want cameras on all boats eh?
How about a live web cam in every single government cubicle in the country to make sure those fat, low IQ government workers are doing their jobs?
In reply to SOUNDS LIKE A JOB FOR… by Four chan
Speak for yourself, Fukushima breath.
In reply to we are down to scraping the… by Bes
Oh it is a pathetic dried up worm that survives on wheat grass juice and tofu and thinks the rest of us should eat that crap 24/7/365 to support their delusional thinking.
OH HELL NO!
In reply to Speak for yourself,… by Arnold
Nah, make kiwi fishermen take photos of shit they do, while Japanese fishing fleets strip mine the oceans of the entire planet. OK then.
In reply to Oh it is a pathetic dried up… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
And while you are at it, please tell me why the Japanese have to do these annual Minsk whale hunts under the guise of "research"? As anyone seen a published report of their findings, year after year? Doesn't seem like you need to send factory ships to the Antarctic waters. Perhaps we need a couple armed frigates to accompany Sea Shepherd and defend whale rights?
In reply to Nah, make kiwi fishermen… by Zero Point
True. It is hard to feed to a population of 7 billion people that is growing exponentially.
In reply to we are down to scraping the… by Bes
You wanna eat?
In reply to What's the matter. You can't… by SoDamnMad
Sure! I was wondering what penguin tastes like. I am guessing it has a nice layer of fat (always tasty) and probably nice red meat. Sounds good to me! I would eat the penguin. Why not?
In reply to You wanna eat? by Fishkiller
Most people are disgusting filthy slime who can't handle the truth of what's involved in their indulges. That's why they're all eventually gonna die off. Oh well.
In reply to What's the matter. You can't… by SoDamnMad
NZ has created the "Lord of The Rings" myth about lovely clean verdant nation ignoring effect of Fonterra and
" an OECD report said New Zealand lacked a long-term vision to address the worsening problems of water pollution, dying wildlife and disproportionately high greenhouse gas emissions."
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=119…
In reply to What's the matter. You can't… by SoDamnMad
Clean and green.. pff. 100% Pure New Zealand..pff. What a complete fucking joke. 80% of Native forest clear felled. Wild shitty Pinus radiata and South American red Pampas everywhere. Auckland: The most introduced weed species city on earth. Wild dear, rats, mice, possums, pigs, tar, stotes - all introduced intentionally - destroy whats left. Department of Conservation do what they can but are funded with chicken feed while Fonterra et al rape the land. All thats left is a few Island snactuarys and one Arc in the Park. Regional parks devoid of all indigenous bird life. Natural rivers and waterways almost all polluted. Sad, actually beyond sad. Aotearoa - Land of the long white cloud - (Land of the Wrong White Crowd). The tourist dollar is king, nothing else matters. Stop now and protect your nation before its too late if not already. Tourists will have nothing to look at if you don't protect your environment.
In reply to NZ has created the "Lord of… by Sandmann
It may just be more practical to wipe out New Zealand with tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanoes.
Short oil, foaming at the mouth...
P.S. can't stand that asshole SQUID {Cohen} that works for Trump.
shhh,
don't tell the kids that hobbit land isn't perfect
Bes:
We got it the first time . . .
In reply to we are down to scraping the… by Bes
Let's face it, we live in a hellhole. Want to put cameras in a cow slaughterhouse, even though the only thing being killed is cows? Want to put cameras in closed door Congressional hearings and private meetings with Special Counsel, even though the only thing being killed is freedom?
That was my first thought. As a lifelong hunter for food, it has always infuriated me that people who do zero wet-work pretend to be so superior with their asinine lies about hunting; the abject hypocrisy.
Well guess what assholes - you're going to be treated to the same kind of thing with videos of cattle and pigs getting the bolt, and oh heaven help us the guts being pulled out.
There will be rules about "humane" killing and "sustainable" processing, "bipartisan" packaging, and "green" meat.
Fisherman will get sentences for not anesthetizing a worm before they put it on a hook.
It just isn't fair to the fish to use nets so commercial fisherman should have to use their bare hands and use boats without motors. Shoppers should not be allowed to drive to stores or use carts. Stores should not be allowed to use refrigerators, shelves, and should not have roofs. Hours should be restricted to 2am-4am, and shoppers should have to use blindfolds.
Etc.
In reply to Let's face it, we live in a… by LetThemEatRand
I don't think you fully understand. Whole foods only serves meat that was killed with a blindfold, a cigarette, and the opportunity for last words and/or a contribution to the Clinton foundation in lieu of an inheritance.
In reply to That was my first thought. … by Justapleb
"Vegetarian": native american word for "bad hunter".
In reply to That was my first thought. … by Justapleb
What next? The sausage factory?
No, but pan-fried penguin filets sound delish!
In reply to What next? The sausage… by Arnold
You know, your attitude about this is just disgusting. Just earlier this week during one of my group's animal rights meetings at buffalo wild wings, I was telling my friends that I think we need to preserve Penguins. My friend Pat got so upset that ze cried. You want Pat's tears on your conscience?
In reply to No, but pan-fried penguin… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
sorry, no, low salt diet.
In reply to You know, your attitude… by LetThemEatRand
New Zealand is a cold place. eels an such.
I have pictures. Go to the North Island, for fun.
New Zealand isn't Hawaii.
Good job bringing it up.
You want the truth? You can't handle the truth!
It's a heck of thing when the spirit of God passes over the earth because "Their kind" just will not be happy.
Like an eclipse? Jeezus dude what the fuck are you smoking?
In reply to It's a heck of thing when… by MusicIsYou
Well that is why elites blame the moon.
In reply to Like an eclipse? Jeezus… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah, okay, keep on puffing away!
In reply to Well that is why elites… by MusicIsYou
It's a heck of thing when the spirit of God passes over the earth because "Their kind" just will not be happy. Hey you elites can always blame the moon.
Bycatch is a difficult issue. Many countries don't allow fishermen to sell bycatch, because it is not difficult to adjust nets or bait to catch more bycatch, which is often more valuable than what the fishermen are supposedly trying to catch in season. If for example some salmon or tuna wind up in a herring net, the fishermen have to eat it or throw it back. They are not allowed to sell it. If fishermen were allowed to sell bycatch, it would be a loophole that a fair number of commercial fishermen would exploit.
I would be willing to pay a good chunk of change for wild-caught penguin (or anything else). Stupid rules that benefit the bureaucrats, of course. That is crazy that the fisherman can't sell it!
In reply to Bycatch is a difficult issue… by fishwharf
I thought I heard the EU was writing regulations (in 26 languages) for cucumbers. "Hey, that cucumber is too bent, throw it back in."
Under the present regulations, Class 1 cucumbers must be "practically straight" and be bent by a gradient of no more than 1/10.
In reply to I would be willing to pay a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The minister has ruled no, we're entitled to see the by-catch pictures.
In a world devoid, someone has to keep the corporation honest.
Check out what a longfin eel did to this young fellow...
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11976789
What we really need is about 6 billion people to die, anybody want to volunteer? Ha of course you aren't, that's why the planet is gonna kill you off. And you wanna know the real fantastic thing about life? Everybody comes from nature, so nature may just put the idea in the hearts of many elites to kill you off.
Bullets are cheap. You can go first.
In reply to What we really need is about… by MusicIsYou
Oh I know "bullets are cheap" and guns are plentiful. That's another way nature is gonna kill you off by getting you all to shoot each other dead. See because, nature runs you like a puppet. Because nature makes the rules and makes all the decisions and you do not. You'll think you're making the decision but the fact may just be that nature bent your mind to think it makes sense. So ya see, that's why you should really really fear God.
In reply to Bullets are cheap. You can… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You'll never be a Poet or Muscian.
Tyler I see where you're going,
Bad idea/ You will be enriched.
Tyler please stay analog.
In reply to Oh I know "bullets are cheap… by MusicIsYou
Kind of reminds me of how American audiences complained about seeing dead Iraqies during their TV dinners so the networks stopped broadcasting that. That is how that war went away.
I don't get it. Penguins and whales are protected, but the fish, chickens, cows and pigs somehow are not? Why not?