China GDP Beats, Retail Sales Slump (Amid Renewed Fake Data Fears)

China bond yields rose ahead of the macro data avalanche tonight (following a leaked upside surprise print for GDP). GDP, Industrial Production, and Fixed Asset Investment all beat expectations but Retail Sales missed dramatically - growing at its slowest since Feb 2004.
As a reminder, these numbers are landing amid some renewed concern over the integrity of Chinese data, with a nationwide audit of city and county governments last year finding a slew inflated fiscal revenues.
The last couple of months have seen upside surprises for Chinese data...
Before the data release, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, said GDP rose 6.9% in 2017, according to financial information website Hexun.com.
And the data deluge tonight printed as follows...
- China GDP YoY BEAT: +6.8% vs +6.7% exp (+6.8% prior)
- China Industrial Production YoY BEAT: +6.2% vs +6.1% exp (+6.1% prior)
- China Retail Sales YoY MISS: +9.4% vs +10.2%% exp (+10.2% prior) - lowest since Feb 04
- China Fixed Assets Investment YoY BEAT +7.2% vs +7.1% exp (+7.2% prior)
Visually...the trend is clear...
Offshore Yuan has trod water for the last 3 days, albeit with some volatility within that range...
Chinese stocks have been divergent in the last few days but overnight saw a panic bid rip through CHINEXT (China's small caps and tech index) as crypto-carnage sent many stocks limit down but The National Team appeared to have other ideas...
Stocks in Hong Kong, which have been strong all day, are taking a bit of a leg up after the dat, led by banks.
Notably, PBOC pumps in net 90b yuan through reverse-repurchase operations, taking total injections since Jan. 11 to 720b yuan.. which might help explain the rebound.
Finally, now that we have all the data in from 2017, Bloomberg's Chris Anstey reminds us that the consensus forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for a 2018 growth rate of 6.4%. To get there, it means we'll need to see a step down in the monthly data for China to decelerate somewhat. Assuming that exports and consumption continue to expand rapidly, that puts the onus on the slowdown potentially on production and investment.
Dim Sum winning? Show me the revenue? Where's the demand?
I'll work those stats for weeks, dead "river Pig" style.
Those numbers are so fudged. If those numbers are true, China needs to unwind the peg
Using HK as a proxy, won't work. YEN sees EVERYTHING!
The electric usage in China is dropping?
DOES ANYONE BELIEVE THE CHINA MANUFACTURED "GDP" DATA IN THIS ARTICLE?
It looks to me like the FIX is in and every CB around the world is PRIMING THE PUMP.
Is this the LAST HURRAH?
These people make Al Capone look like a BOY SCOUT!
Hey " Birdman" have you taken the time to understand the xharts?
ok now go panic buy. everything is awesome. dow to 30k by end of month.
We'll see when the Q-4 $usd GDP happens on FRYday.
I hope its a YUGGGE beat. The Fed can accelerate tightening, and we can all make some $s.
That's how it's supposed to work, right?
the rich are supposed to keep getting richer until they have all the wealth. that's how it's supposed to work. dow to 50k by year end.
Tyler? > really >
Whew. I think I can speak for most stock investors that I was quite concerned that China's numbers would surprise to the downside. Earlier on CNBC today, there was some discussion of this possibility, but cooler heads prevailed then and they were correct. The one remaining concern as Jim Cramer has mentioned over and over is that China's economy stays too hot. That could be bad for long-term stability, but I'm confident that they will keep it between the lines.
Lets take care or/of business
On the other hand<> we can kick some ass?
h/t Tyler for understanding.