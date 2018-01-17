FBI Investigating Millions Of "Mishandled" Dollars Funneled From Australian Govt To Clinton Foundation

The FBI has asked retired Australian policeman-turned investigative journalist, Michael Smith, to provide information he has gathered detailing multiple allegations of the Clinton Foundation receiving tens of millions of mishandled taxpayer funds, according to LifeZette.
“I have been asked to provide the FBI with further and better particulars about allegations regarding improper donations to the CF funded by Australian taxpayers,” Smith told LifeZette.
Of note, the Clinton Foundation received some $88 million from Australian taxpayers between 2006 and 2014, reaching its peak in 2012-2013 - which was coincidentally (we're sure) Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard's last year in office.
Smith names several key figures in his complaints of malfeasance, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and multiple Australian government officials - including senior diplomat Alexander Downer, whose conversation with Trump aide George Papadopoulos that Russia had 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton allegedly launched the Trump-Russia investigation (as opposed to the Fusion GPS dossier, of course).
Within hours of the NYT publication, the paper was immediately shredded as the information Papadopoulous told Downer was already public.
The materials Smith is giving to the FBI focus on a 2007 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDs Initiative (CHAI) and the Australian government.
Smith claims the foundation received a “$25M financial advantage dishonestly obtained by deception” as a result of actions by Bill Clinton and Downer, who was then Australia’s minister of foreign affairs.
Also included in the Smith materials are evidence he believes shows “corrupt October 2006 backdating of false tender advertisements purporting to advertise the availability of a $15 million contract to provide HIV/AIDS services in Papua New Guinea on behalf of the Australian government after an agreement was already in place to pay the Clinton Foundation and/or associates.”-Lifezette
As a reminder, the Australian government announced that they would stop pouring millions of dollars into accounts linked to the Clinton charities in November of 2016 - right after Hillary Clinton lost the election.
The federal government confirmed to news.com.au it has not renewed any of its partnerships with the scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation, effectively ending 10 years of taxpayer-funded contributions worth more than $88 million.
The Clinton Foundation has a rocky past. It was described as “a slush fund”, is still at the centre of an FBI investigation and was revealed to have spent more than $50 million on travel.
Despite that, the official website for the charity shows contributions from both AUSAID and the Commonwealth of Australia, each worth between $10 million and $25 million.
(Norway, coincidentally, also reduced its $20 million / year donations to the Clinton Foundation right after Hillary's loss.)
A third complaint by Smith revolves around a "$10 million financial advantage dishonestly obtained by deception between April 1, 2008, and Sept. 25, 2008, at Washington, D.C., New York, New York, and Canberra Australia involving an MOU between the Australian government, the “Clinton Climate Initiative,” and the purported “Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute Inc.”
When asked why the Clinton Foundation was chosen as a recipient of Australian taxpayer dollars, a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that all funding was used "solely for agreed development projects” and Clinton charities have “a proven track record” in helping developing countries.
Comments
What's there to investigate just lock them up already.
Seems like they had a well-oiled bribery machine developed
In reply to What's there to investigate… by tahoebumsmith
Aaaa ... seems?! To me, it is clear as day, maybe it's my trained Eastern European nose ...
In reply to Sounds like they had a well… by YUNOSELL
Charles Ortel has already done all the research needed to indict all 3 Clintons. Ortel really hates people who use charities to line their own pockets.
In reply to Aaaa ... seems?! To me, it… by Luc X. Ifer
Couldn't agree more.
In reply to Charles Ortel has already… by Ralph Spoilsport
Why would the weasels want it?
So the obama appointees can shred it?
In reply to Couldn't agree more. by stizazz
but but but..... Trump had Russian dressing on his salad !!!!!
In reply to Why would the weasels want… by Never One Roach
This is really old information and we’ve been over it a dozen times.
There’s nothing to see here. Move along.
– Jeff Sessions
In reply to but but but..... Trump had… by Automatic Choke
Gonna be great when Chelsea has to get a waitressing job at Applebees.
In reply to … by macholatte
Fuck me.
Another day, another putrid Clinton scandal - this time screwing the Aussie taxpayer.
Whodathunkit?
Just wait till they start looking at Haiti...
In reply to Gonna be great when Chelsea… by overbet
This is a case of 'Turds Of A Gender Steal Together' Koalastan $$ were willingly passed across by the tramp Gillard and her political rabble. Ask Gillard how she got her cushy job.
In reply to Fuck me… by CuttingEdge
The Clinton Global Self Enrichment Initiative.
Sounds about right.
In reply to This is a case of 'Turds Of… by 07564111
"...and Clinton charities have “a proven track record” in helping developing countries."
What, like stealing millions in aid from Haiti and other developing countries so the Clintons and their entourage of cronies can live in luxury?
Pure elitism.
In reply to The Clinton Global Self… by CuttingEdge
AMF, which stands for adios.
In reply to "...and Clinton charities… by sixsigma cygnu…
The details of the $50M in travel should be revealed. How many Private Jet / First Class airfares and 5 Star hotel nights were involved? Bet there were not a lot of LaQuinta nights or coach airfares.
Part of this Clinton sham was being a job parking lot for 1,000+ Clinton loyalists to get a salary while waiting on Hillary's coronation, upon which time they would be put on the White House and Federal Executive branch payroll. Funded big-time by the chump taxpayers of Hillary's cronies in Australia, Canada, Norway, and many other countries. Pretty clever as long as you have no shame or morals.
In reply to "...and Clinton charities… by sixsigma cygnu…
Thanks at last this is coming out
In reply to This is a case of 'Turds Of… by 07564111
Looks like the Canadian government also screwed the Canadian taxpayers out of $25 million to the Hillbilly Klinton Crime family foundations.
In reply to Fuck me… by CuttingEdge
It's absolutely simple to find which govts, organisations and people did the same thing.
Just need to work through a list of which ones said nice things about the neonazi genociders in Ukraine, on cue at the required moments. The match will be almost 100%.
In reply to Looks like the Canadian… by Firestorme
No way ... with that face, the only job she would get would be that of white trash cum dumpster in gonzo brotha gangbangs
In reply to Gonna be great when Chelsea… by overbet
Doesn't Clinton look a little like Aileen Wuornos in the lower pic?
In reply to No way ... with that face,… by Luc X. Ifer
You mean prison cafe
In reply to Gonna be great when Chelsea… by overbet
The Fusion GPS "company reports" actually claim that it was Russian undressing.
In reply to but but but..... Trump had… by Automatic Choke
All is quiet on whether or not the Shanghai CNY Oil Futures Contact started trading today as scheduled or not? Anyone have any info?
In reply to Couldn't agree more. by stizazz
The Clintons are protected by the greatest powers on earth, and will not incur any damages to their reputation from these allegations. Of course, I am referring to Satan.
In reply to Couldn't agree more. by stizazz
Satan has his limitations! ;)
In reply to The Clintons are protected… by zorba THE GREEK
I thought these people are to set good examples for the rest of us to follow.
In reply to Charles Ortel has already… by Ralph Spoilsport
She would have gotten away with it if she had won the presidency. Much easier to kill your enemies and destroy evidence when you run the world.
In reply to Sounds like they had a well… by YUNOSELL
When's Trump going to start?...
In reply to She would have gotten away… by natronic
But what would actually have happened? War, or some really bizarre lame-duck scenario and the same prosecutions towards the end of her first or second term? We can bet the GOP and the anti-globalists would not have stayed idle if she had won.
In reply to She would have gotten away… by natronic
Shove Clinton into a cell with ex- Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. They have a lot in common.
In reply to What's there to investigate… by tahoebumsmith
Seriously, Gillard noboby don't remotely compare to Cuntlary in motive or sheer evilitaty.
In reply to What's there to investigate… by tahoebumsmith
the fbi will merely go through the motions, declare 'nothing to see here' and it'll be buried
just watch... heh ;-)
In reply to What's there to investigate… by tahoebumsmith
Can we add "mishandled" to the list of deceptology terms, in the "legal" section:
In reply to the fbi will merely go… by fel.temp.reparatio
I have been posting about this now and then for years, was 25 million in 2016.
Gillard, a ten pound Pom ie cheap brit import with no allegiance to Aust, started it and yes that afternoon tea with Clinton was shown in Aus. Gillard got her payoff, makeover and job involving children ... appalling, a childless hard female...when she got kick ed out of parliament here. She took her de facto live in hairdresser boyfriend on state visits like to China.
So glad the FBI is having a look, better still if it followed up on her payoff.
In reply to What's there to investigate… by tahoebumsmith
Where's the money that was in the Clinton Foundation. It was closed around a year ago, where's the money and how much money? Who gets the money, the Clinton family?
I read it was over $600 million. Where is it and who gets it? Considering right after Trump signed the executive order to go after corruption and human slavery all over the world, there is a fire at the Clinton home. It was in the secret service room in which records, servers, and hard drives are used for recording who comes and goes at the Clinton home.
It's getting deeper and deeper, until the swamp swallows us all. Sessions? He's trying to distract with wars on weed, MS-13 terror scare and sanctuary cities. But the most urgent criminal activity, the Clinton pay for play empire, plays out each day in front of the American people.
At least Sessions can secure the Clinton Foundation money with a technicality because it was Sessions saying he supported and expanded confiscation of common American's assets for simple infractions like using weed.
In reply to What's there to investigate… by tahoebumsmith
Australian PM Julia Gillard she is a sweetheart ask julian assange. America cooped australia. Hillary and julia perfect.
In reply to What's there to investigate… by tahoebumsmith
Clinton cucked Australian taxpayers. Fixed it for you.
In reply to Australian PM Julia Gillard… by pawn
“Solely for agreed development projects”. In other words, we do what we want, fuckface.
Yes, because lady justice is blind...cough
lady justice died...
In reply to Yes, because lady justice is… by Bank_sters
Lady justice is stoned, quite alike lady liberty.
In reply to lady justice died... by Hulk
LOL - FBI won't give up CONgress but will give up an entire nation buddy.
"I'm shocked I tell you, shocked!"
But seriously, I expect Gillard to be found half-eaten by crocodiles soon.
Nice one ebworthen
In reply to "I'm shocked I tell you,… by ebworthen
They have LGBTQ2 crocodiles?
In reply to "I'm shocked I tell you,… by ebworthen
Take it all and make her crawl over broken glass (without any protection) to beg for mercy.....of course there will be none given
Take it all and send them without any money whatsoever to live out their lives in India.
That includes Chelsea and her husband and their spawn.
In reply to Take it all and make her… by Takemine2go
Haiti is one of those proven track records, right?
Sad when the Clinton's crimes are so painfully obvious, yet government gaslights, lies and commits mass fraud on their behalf.
The Clinton's belong behind BARS.
Lock. Her. Up
Finally. But I wonder if anything will come of it, I won’t hold my breath. The brain dead sheep here have no idea of any of this. The top story here is about bannon, most Aussie sheeple have no idea who he is but he’s bad because of Trump. This country is fucked.
Ask Haitians about the proven Clinton track record....