Trump: "Very Possible" Crisis With North Korea Can't Be Resolved Peacefully

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 15:25

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, President Trump said on Wednesday that Russia is helping North Korea get supplies in violation of international sanctions and that Pyongyang is getting “closer every day” to being able to deliver a long-range missile to the United States. As a result, Trump said he hoped the standoff with Pyongyang could be resolved “in a peaceful way, but it’s very possible that it can’t.

Having learned his lesson from his recent WSJ interview, Trump declined to comment when asked whether he had engaged in any communications at all with Kim, with whom he has exchanged public insults and threats, heightening tensions in the region. He did, however, blame Moscow:

“Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea,” Trump said during the Oval Office interview. "What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing."

Which is ironic because it was a Chinese, not Russian ship, that was recently observed  illegally selling oil to North Korea. It's even more ironic that in the interview, Trump praised China for its efforts to restrict oil and coal supplies to North Korea but said Beijing could do much more to help constrain Pyongyang.

In any case, with North Korea still the major global challenge facing Trump this year, the president cast doubt during the 53-minute interview whether talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be useful. In the past he has not ruled out direct talks with Kim.

“I’d sit down, but I‘m not sure that sitting down will solve the problem,” he said, noting that past negotiations with the North Koreans by his predecessors had failed to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

“They’ve talked for 25 years and they’ve taken advantage of our presidents, of our previous presidents,” he said.

The remarks come after Trump’s statement earlier in January, in which he said he is “absolutely” willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if certain conditions are met.

* * *

In addition to slamming Russia, Trump said Pyongyang is steadily advancing in its ability to deliver a missile to the United States. “They’re not there yet, but they’re close. And they get closer every day,” said Trump.

Trump also said he welcomed talks between North and South Korea over the Winter Olympics to be held in the South next month and said this could be an initial phase in helping defuse the crisis.

He would not say whether the United States has been considering a limited, pre-emptive attack to show the North that the United States means business.

“We’re playing a very, very hard game of poker and you don’t want to reveal your hand,” he said.

U.S. officials had spoken of Trump’s willingness to weigh a pre-emptive strike despite the risk of touching off a war. But in recent days Trump has appeared to signal more of an openness toward diplomacy.

swmnguy AllBentOutOfShape Jan 17, 2018 4:15 PM Permalink

Correct.  What, exactly, is this "Crisis" we're all supposed to be so terrified about?  What's new today, that hasn't been true for a few years?  The blather about the Norks having missiles that can reach us all and nuke us in our beds is laughable and backed up by nothing, for those of us who know how to read the Official Media.  All the scary stuff is attributed to anonymous sources, or when cited is hedged with the full array of weasel-wording; "May Be," "Similar to," "Could potentially..." and the rest.

The only actual crisis involving North Korea is still developing, and that's what would happen if the Kim regime collapsed quickly.

If the US really wanted to chase out the Kims, we'd be dropping planeloads of food and ways to view Western media and consumer options.

The only reason the US is creating a crisis in North Korea is to cause trouble for China since apparently the CIA hasn't been able to turn the Uighurs into the next Al Quaeda franchise, and for Russia, and to rope South Korea and Japan into the game as well.

NumbersUsa peopledontwanttruth Jan 17, 2018 4:04 PM Permalink

trump the orange jew and his jew supremacists dual citizen companions are pushing for this escalation with N. Korea.

It's the exact same "more wars for the jew supremacists of the world"

He promised no more jew supremacist interventionist wars. He bombs syria on fake jew news and these same jew supremacist warmongers are pushing the orange jew into this one too. 

hedgeless_horseman Sliced into ribbons Jan 17, 2018 3:30 PM Permalink

 

 ...the president cast doubt during the 53-minute interview whether talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be useful. 

Why doesn't the press, or anyone, ever ask about the reason for the standoff?

Let me help...

Mr. President, exactly why is it that North Korea cannot have missiles and nuclear weapons, but other nations can? 

Isn't this the definition of hypocritical? 

Are you not just using North Korea as a boogeyman to enrich the military industrial complex?

Do you actually believe, Mr. President, that war is peace?

swmnguy alexcojones Jan 17, 2018 4:09 PM Permalink

I gave you a greenie, but I have to differ.  Trump fooled nobody here until he took control of the GOP primaries in the spring of 2016.  Then ZH was flooded with the most tiresome sort of astroturf partisan Trump worshippers.  For the past almost 2 years, reasonable criticism of Trump has been grounds for troll-swarming as we've all seen, and the claims about Trump have reached levels previously reserved for North Korean claims about the Kims.

The role of the MSM was nauseating as well.  Trump lapped the field in the GOP primaries because the MSM gave him hundreds of millions of dollars in free publicity and simply couldn't stop themselves from plastering Trump all over the media, all the time.  It wasn't until it became plausible Trump could actually beat Hillary that the MSM turned on him.

And the notion that Trump overnight became some kind of paragon of Conservatism, Patriotism, Nationalism, or even strategic thought is so absurd intelligent people shouldn't even entertain it, but it's become official reality here on ZH.

I favored Trump over Hillary, but resented having to choose between the two worst candidates I've ever seen put up by a major US political party for President, or indeed most other elected positions.

As President, Trump has been Obama without the polish.  Which is to say, Trump's first term has so far been Reagan's 10th term, more or less; adjusted for the increasingly crass, vulgar and cheap style required by American pop culture.

Soph Jan 17, 2018 3:30 PM Permalink

Trump is clueless. China is, and will continue to, backdoor oil etc to NK.

Actually, my mistake, it's not that Trump is clueless, its that he's the flipper in chief. China gets the jobs, US gets useless widgets on the cheap. Same as it ever was, same as it ever was.

roadhazard Jan 17, 2018 3:33 PM Permalink

Trump wants to push his big button so bad he can't stand it.

Any of you conspiracy theorists figure on a big terrorist attack in America before the Mid term elections.

wmbz Jan 17, 2018 3:36 PM Permalink

I'd send that blond haired, black basket ball player, Rodman back over one last time, just to see if 'Lil Kim would do him a "solid".