"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming" FISA Memo Set To Rock DC, "End Mueller Investigation"

All hell is breaking loose in Washington D.C. after a four-page memo detailing extensive FISA court abuse was made available to the entire House of Representatives Thursday. The contents of the memo are so explosive, says Journalist Sara Carter, that it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice and the end of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation.
These sources say the report is “explosive,” stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates. -Sara Carter
A source close to the matter tells Fox News that "the memo details the Intelligence Committee's oversight work for the FBI and Justice, including the controversy over unmasking and FISA surveillance." An educated guess by anyone who's been paying attention for the last year leads to the obvious conclusion that the report reveals extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.
Lawmakers who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, while the phrases "explosive," "shocking," "troubling," and "alarming" have all been used in all sincerity. One congressman even likened the report's details to KGB activity in Russia. “It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News. “It's troubling. It is shocking,” North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. “Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”
Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered the motion on Thursday to make the Republican majority-authored report available to the members.
“The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it,” said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the document. “Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways.”
The government official said that after reading the document “some of these people should no longer be in the government.” -Sara Carter
Immediately #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo & ALL relevant material sourced in it. Every American needs to know the truth! We wouldn't be revealing any sources & methods that we shouldn't; only feds' reliance on bad sources & methods.— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2018
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) nods his head *Yes* before conceding he can't talk specifics when Sean Hannity asks if Comey knew about FISA abuses. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/CyldDY4CuZ— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 19, 2018
Releasing this classified info doesn't compromise good sources & methods. It reveals the feds' reliance on bad sources & methods.— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 18, 2018
The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation.— Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018
While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth.— Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) echoed Sara Carter's sentiment that people might lose their job if the memo is released:
“I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” he said, referencing DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr.
Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gatetz (R-FL) said not only will the release of this memo result in DOJ firing, but "people will go to jail."
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on FISA memo: "I think this will not just end with firings, I believe there are people who will go to jail!" #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/7pxs2mEBQ5— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 19, 2018
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino says "Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems."
Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see.— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 18, 2018
My sincere apologies for the expletive but SHIT IS ABOUT TO HIT THE FAN.— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018
The former Obama administration’s going to have a lot of explaining to do. #Obamagate
The dossier was used in part as evidence for a warrant to surveil members of the Trump campaign, according to a story published this month. Former British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier in 2016, was hired by embattled research firm Fusion GPS. The firm’s founder is Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who has already testified before Congress in relation to the dossier. In October, The Washington Post revealed for the first time that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC that financed Fusion GPS.
Congressional members are hopeful that the classified information will be declassified and released to the public.
“We probably will get this stuff released by the end of the month,” stated a congressional member, who asked not to be named. -Sara Carter
Releasing the memo to the public would require a committee vote, a source told Fox, adding that if approved, it could be released as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days.
Reactions from the citizenry have been on point:
Obama's FBI colluded with the Clinton campaign to destroy a Presidential candidate - and then an elected POTUS & his family. It's the greatest scandal in American history & the public need to know the truth. https://t.co/PYafr0AqLq— Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 18, 2018
All of this is good to know. And it's perfectly understandable that the members of the House committee are outraged. But if the end results is not a series of indictments and prosecutions for flagrant criminal sedition, the Obama/Hillary corruption will be enshrined as law.— Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) January 18, 2018
The swamp runs deep and it is about to be EXPOSED. #ReleasetheMemo #Obamagate pic.twitter.com/Ylc67MiZKE— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) January 19, 2018
When you have congressmen getting on National Television stating the Intelligence memo they just read could threaten our Democracy, you damn well better #ReleaseTheMemo.— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 18, 2018
This DC swamp scum game needs end.
#ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo#ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo#ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo— PHIL🇺🇸🇧🇪4TRUMP✝️ (@PinkBelgium) January 19, 2018
.@SenFeinstein is it possible for you to get a bladder infection long enough to leak 💦 the FISA Memo?— Carrie❤️America🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) January 19, 2018
America is asking. #ReleaseTheMemo #MAGA pic.twitter.com/uKwSmvkKSV
Obama: what wires?#ObamaGate #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/ZmGIUISz4l— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) January 19, 2018
Even WikiLeaks has joined the fray, offering a reward in Bitcoin to anyone who will share the memo:
#ReleaseTheMemo: Do you know someone who has access to the FISA abuse memo? Send them here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2018
WikiLeaks will match reward funds up to $1m sent to this unique Bitcoin address: 3Q2KXS8WYT6dvr91bM2RjvBHqMyx9CbPMN
or marked 'memo2018': https://t.co/lmsmphuH2N pic.twitter.com/j1YEkXqi2S
Of all the recent developments in the ongoing investigation(s), this one is on the cusp of turning into a genuine happening.
Comments
Wake me when they’re swinging from lampposts.
This. Cut the Joominati out and light them on fire plz
In reply to Wake me when they’re… by IridiumRebel
“I will say that the thing I’m most proud of, Jake, is an administration now acknowledging that we will have 6 days left or 5 days left, that has been historically free of scandal,” McDonough told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
And Trumps right AGAIN!
In reply to This. Cut the Joominati out… by WTFRLY
I'll believe the whole "jail time" thing when I see it.
Even if they do get charged, they'll get a sjw jury like the illegal in SF.
In reply to And Trumps right AGAIN! by overbet
is somebody watching the airports?
In reply to I'll believe the whole "jail… by ACP
Does this get us any closer to Hillary or Obama going to jail?
No, didn't think so.
In reply to I'll believe the whole "jail… by ACP
Seems like the Deep State has no option but to fire some ballistic nukes from "black submarines" and blame it on the ruskies/norks/chinks.
In reply to Does this get us any closer… by NoDebt
I pray your wrong. I hope that this pans out.its blatantly obvious we have major corruption that needs to be dealt with.
In reply to Seems like the Deep State… by Ahmeexnal
Agree. Hope it reveals the true face of the USG. https://goo.gl/tiZwod
In reply to I pray your wrong. I hope… by JimmyJones
Isn't it interesting that only after FISA has been reauthorized by both the House and Senate does the existence of the memo come out.
So no longer is there any concern about future FISA abuses, but what was done under previous FISA abuses.
Nicely played!
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/11/politics/fisa-house-vote-congress/index.h…
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/18/politics/fisa-reauthorization-senate-vote…
In reply to Agree. Hope it reveals the… by stizazz
I suppose it could also be a memo from the Uranium One investigation, or any of the other few dozen investigations... We will find out soon enough.
The TRUTH about Q-ANON, TRUMP, and the STORM
https://youtu.be/54jBJ0mMGzE
In reply to Isn't it interesting that… by Cognitive Dissonance
‘If that fucking bastard wins, we all hang from nooses’
-Hillary Clinton
Tick tock bitch
In reply to I suppose it could also be a… by Mango327
"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming"....
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
In reply to ‘If that fucking bastard… by overbet
As the Congress Turns.
In reply to "Explosive", "Shocking" And … by Slack Jack
Exactly. And who gave the Federal Agencies so much power that it can and will be abused? Fucking congress-criminals that's who. Anyone who has been a member or is currently should be tried and hanged for treason.
In reply to As the Congress Turns. by D503
This place is all fucked to hell, anyway. I hope Trump uses FISA courts to hang all these motherfuckers.
In reply to Exactly. And who gave the… by Blue Steel 309
Write your congressman and senators, NOW!
In reply to This place is all fucked to… by The_Juggernaut
Instead just don't vote for them next time. Easy!
In reply to Write your congressman and… by MillionDollarButter
This is going to have to be cleared by Twitters Trust & Safety Council before it can be released into the public domain!!!...lol.
Don't worry Twitter, we're going to circle back around to all you petty tyrants when we get done with this ;-)
In reply to Instead just don't vote for… by Raisin Hail
Talk is cheap.
Let's get it on.
In reply to This is going to have to be… by nmewn
;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNp5cOXz998
In reply to Talk is cheap… by jcaz
Obondinga's corruption is like the Energizer Bunny.
In reply to ;-)… by nmewn
css1971 Jan 19, 2018 3:50 AM "The concept of jewishness didn't exist in ancient history, the God of the bible was EL. And El was the head of a pantheon of God's which were worshipped in the Levant and further by many different people."
El = Ηλ is a name of the Greek sun God.
El = Ηλ = Ηλοσ = Ηλιοσ = Ηελιοσ = the Greek sun God.
Without the capital letter el = ηλ is the Greek word for the sun.
Daniel = Δανιηλ = Δαν/ηλ = Dan/el = roof of the sun
Michael = Μιχα/ηλ = Μυχα/ηλ = μυχο/ηλ = center of the sun
Nathanel = Ναθαν/ηλ = αθανα/ηλ = ανασαν/ηλ = breath of the sun
Raphael = Ραφα/ηλ = Rapha/el = Ripe/el = ριπη/ηλ = ray of the sun
Iezekiel = Ιεζεκιηλ = Ιεζ/εκ/ηλ = υιος εξ Ηλιου = son of the sun
Ismael = Ισμα/ηλ = Σιμα/ηλ = σημα/ηλ = mark of the sun
Emmanuel = Εμοι/εν/Ηλ = Εμοι (me) εν (within) Ηλ (God) = God is with me
Israel = Eis/ra/el = εις (mighty) + ρα (king) + ηλ (sun) = mighty sun God
These have been gathered from the internet.
In reply to Obondinga's corruption is… by Richard Chesler
Good God man! Are you out of your mind? What exactly does this comment have to do with the anything? Really, climb back into your ivory tower. It's much to early for this nonsense.
In reply to css1971 Jan 19, 2018 3:50 AM… by Slack Jack
Constitution/Bill of Rights vs jobs, stock market?
Life has transitioned away from constitutional issues and focused on jobs, money, pensions, markets????? A Plan?
Immigrants could give a hoot about our constitution only jobs/income. Another issue.
I'd like to think we could muster a concern for what we see as constitutional violations but recent changes in D.C. indicate the opposite. Congress, Courts, FBI, Homeland have moved past such concerns, unabated. People are focused on just living. Doubt this will have the impact suspected? One can hope.
In reply to Good God man! Are you out of… by rubiconsolutions
Military tribunals and public executions. Accept nothing less!!!
In reply to Bill of Rights vs jobs,… by two hoots
This cancerous corruption situation will eventually correct itself but the concern here is that the window for a peaceful solution is closing fast.
In reply to Military tribunals and… by TeamDepends
what about the possibility that the memo is released and in the uproar over the obvious abuse of the fisa court and the nsa surveillance powers by the obama administration and the clinton campaign, trump vetoes the recently approved reauthorization of the fisa court? seems unlikely that trump would throw away such power, authority and informational advantage just to sit on the side of the angels but it would sure be a killer reverse on the neocons/deep state.
In reply to This cancerous corruption… by mtl4
i have no doubt that whatever this unbelievable memo says about the US IC, authored by republicans, every single one of you will fall in lockstep and try to spin it as a reason Mueller or, more likely, Rosenstein, must go. Even if the abuses do not pertain to them. That's how fascists operate: the ends-liberals/jews dying- always justify the means....that's why you have no morals besides gratifying your mental and physical urges...that is why you worship the Beast from Revelation. duh.
In reply to what about the possibility… by jeff montanye
Hahahahaha!
In reply to i have no doubt that… by shivura
There is a psychological situation where one determines that the "others" are doing the self-same things that one is doing. Saul and Hillary are Masters of the technique.
shivura, you are growing in your abilities of projection our Padouan, please do more. Do or do not, there is no try.
It is very entertaining.
In reply to i have no doubt that… by shivura
America worships Mammon. It's right there on the hexagram stamped Federal Reserve Note. "In God We Trust", the god Mammon, on a faith-based currency. How rich...
In reply to Bill of Rights vs jobs,… by two hoots
Perfect, print "God" on money and there you have an evolved belief system, from worship to crave, from eternal to now. It's all good if you share 10%.
Now, who are/were these people that are far ahead of the masses that had such vision/foresight? Sure a few of these exceptional ones still exist and plan similarly? Add the use of technology and we are all far outpaced, again.
In reply to America worships Mammon. It… by greven40
Email your senator, list here: https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact
Senator,
Need your opinion on the FISA memo. Your one and only chance.
Thank You
In reply to Perfect, print "God" on… by two hoots
To which god are you referring?
In reply to Good God man! Are you out of… by rubiconsolutions
It seems Permalink is expressing his frustration with the fact that Western society bows down to Judean criminals for reasons we are told that are divine in origin but the history and archaeology defy that notion.
The entire history of "the Jews" is fabricated of refined cloth. Everything about the "religion" of Judea is stolen and perverted as much as the Quran has been hijacked by criminals in the Muslim religion.
Moses was betrayed by the family of David. The Book of Jasher spells it out rather clearly. Moses chose the Upright Man to lead the Hebrews on from the Wadi Musa in Jordan but the lineage of David defied his rule. When the upright man's daughter, Deborah, was chosen to be a Judge and arbiter of Hebrew law, she was defied openly by David as he rampaged across the Judean countryside, killing, maiming, raping and burning the jewel of Palestine.
Most of their "religion" was stolen from Zartosht in Persia, having been learned in Babylon during their third captivity, just after "King David" built a sprawling empire that essentially consisted of tent cities built on top of the remains of the cities the Jews destroyed. The new excavations at Jericho sum this up quite well.
Read the book by Graham Phillips, Act of God, and the true history of the Egyptian Hebrews and their sinister spawn, the Jews, will be brought into clearer focus.
:D
In reply to Good God man! Are you out of… by rubiconsolutions
He has to point out this info somewhere, sometime. May as well be now.
In reply to Good God man! Are you out of… by rubiconsolutions
He has to point out this info somewhere, sometime. May as well be now.
In reply to Good God man! Are you out of… by rubiconsolutions
Wassa matter, monotheist?
Is the morning light too bright?
In reply to Good God man! Are you out of… by rubiconsolutions
It think it has more to do with creating an intentional misrepresentaion of the Greek writing of a common Hebrew syllable. For example, the Archangel Michael, in Chinese, translates to "a gram of wheat" (mai ke).
In reply to Wassa matter, monotheist?… by Is-Be
Got you to reply. And got votes.
In reply to Good God man! Are you out of… by rubiconsolutions
Hey Jack,
Tell us about Flat Earth Global Warming.
Jack spends hours in the bowels of weird You Tube so you don't have to.
In reply to css1971 Jan 19, 2018 3:50 AM… by Slack Jack
We get it, you hate God.
In reply to css1971 Jan 19, 2018 3:50 AM… by Slack Jack
How did translation of words transform into hate? Holy shit.
In reply to We get it, you hate God. by greven40
And we get it. You hate the Truth.
In reply to We get it, you hate God. by greven40
HANG THEM ALL.
NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Obondinga's corruption is… by Richard Chesler
Where is Valerie Jarrett in all of this? Obama and the Wookie are way too "simple" to have orchestrated this all.
In reply to Obondinga's corruption is… by Richard Chesler
Lets see some indictments!
In reply to Talk is cheap… by jcaz
That is certain to fix things.
In reply to Instead just don't vote for… by Raisin Hail
just 4 U? (politika gourmet)
`you can take the 'red pill',
[or], you can take the 'blue pill',
[but], alas, both are 'trump'd by thy 'purple pill'`
In reply to Instead just don't vote for… by Raisin Hail