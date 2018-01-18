"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming" FISA Memo Set To Rock DC, "End Mueller Investigation"

All hell is breaking loose in Washington D.C. after a four-page memo detailing extensive FISA court abuse was made available to the entire House of Representatives Thursday. The contents of the memo are so explosive, says Journalist Sara Carter, that it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice and the end of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation.

These sources say the report is “explosive,” stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates. -Sara Carter

A source close to the matter tells Fox News that "the memo details the Intelligence Committee's oversight work for the FBI and Justice, including the controversy over unmasking and FISA surveillance." An educated guess by anyone who's been paying attention for the last year leads to the obvious conclusion that the report reveals extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, while the phrases "explosive," "shocking," "troubling," and "alarming" have all been used in all sincerity. One congressman even likened the report's details to KGB activity in Russia. “It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News. “It's troubling. It is shocking,” North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. “Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered the motion on Thursday to make the Republican majority-authored report available to the members.

The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it,” said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the document. “Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways.”

The government official said that after reading the document “some of these people should no longer be in the government.” -Sara Carter

 

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) echoed Sara Carter's sentiment that people might lose their job if the memo is released:

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein

I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” he said, referencing DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr.

 

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gatetz (R-FL) said not only will the release of this memo result in DOJ firing, but "people will go to jail."

 

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino says "Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems." 

 

 

The dossier was used in part as evidence for a warrant to surveil members of the Trump campaign, according to a story published this month. Former British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier in 2016, was hired by embattled research firm Fusion GPS. The firm’s founder is Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who has already testified before Congress in relation to the dossier. In October, The Washington Post revealed for the first time that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC that financed Fusion GPS.

Congressional members are hopeful that the classified information will be declassified and released to the public.

We probably will get this stuff released by the end of the month,” stated a congressional member, who asked not to be named. -Sara Carter

Releasing the memo to the public would require a committee vote, a source told Fox, adding that if approved, it could be released as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days

Reactions from the citizenry have been on point: 

 

 

 

 

 

Even WikiLeaks has joined the fray, offering a reward in Bitcoin to anyone who will share the memo:

Of all the recent developments in the ongoing investigation(s), this one is on the cusp of turning into a genuine happening.

Isn't it interesting that only after FISA has been reauthorized by both the House and Senate does the existence of the memo come out.

So no longer is there any concern about future FISA abuses, but what was done under previous FISA abuses.

Nicely played!

 

http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/11/politics/fisa-house-vote-congress/index.h…

http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/18/politics/fisa-reauthorization-senate-vote…

"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming"....

Constitution/Bill of Rights vs jobs, stock market?

Life has transitioned away from constitutional issues and focused on jobs, money, pensions, markets?????   A Plan?

Immigrants could give a hoot about our constitution only jobs/income.  Another issue.

I'd like to think we could muster a concern for what we see as constitutional violations but recent changes in D.C. indicate the opposite.  Congress, Courts, FBI, Homeland have moved past such concerns, unabated.  People are focused on just living.   Doubt this will have the impact suspected?  One can hope.

 

what about the possibility that the memo is released and in the uproar over the obvious abuse of the fisa court and the nsa surveillance powers by the obama administration and the clinton campaign, trump vetoes the recently approved reauthorization of the fisa court? seems unlikely that trump would throw away such power, authority and informational advantage just to sit on the side of the angels but it would sure be a killer reverse on the neocons/deep state.

i have no doubt that whatever this unbelievable memo says about the US IC, authored by republicans, every single one of you will fall in lockstep and try to spin it as a reason Mueller or, more likely, Rosenstein, must go.  Even if the abuses do not pertain to them.  That's how fascists operate: the ends-liberals/jews dying- always justify the means....that's why you have no morals besides gratifying your mental and physical urges...that is why you worship the Beast from Revelation.  duh.

There is a psychological situation where one determines that the "others" are doing the self-same things that one is doing.  Saul and Hillary are Masters of the technique.

shivura, you are growing in your abilities of projection our Padouan, please do more.  Do or do not, there is no try.

It is very entertaining.

Perfect, print "God" on money and there you have an evolved belief system, from worship to crave, from eternal to now.  It's all good if you share 10%. 

Now, who are/were these people that are far ahead of the masses that had such vision/foresight?  Sure a few of these exceptional ones still exist and plan similarly?  Add the use of technology and we are all far outpaced, again.   

