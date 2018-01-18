Police Reportedly Raid Newsweek's NYC Headquarters, Servers Photographed

Over a dozen police showed up this morning at the New York City office headquarters for Newsweek magazine (and its parent IBT Media).

As The Outline reports, the reason for the visit was not clear, but one employee said police were taking photos of the company’s servers.

The New York Post reports that IBT Media was co-founded by Jonathan Davis and Etienne Uzac, adding that the IRS placed a $1.2 million federal tax lien against Uzac in December 2017.

Of course the raid could be due to the uproar that this article caused today...

Um nope. This is why your company was bought for $1. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) January 18, 2018

In the past, IBT has been linked to a Christian church founded by Korean American evangelist David Jang and Olivet University, a university in California that Jang’s followers founded.

The office is at 7 Hanover Square in New York’s financial district.

Police also visited the office in December, a former employee said. Employees were told that it was because a white substance had been mailed to Executive News Director Ken Li, which they were then told turned out to be a false alarm.