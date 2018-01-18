Police Reportedly Raid Newsweek's NYC Headquarters, Servers Photographed

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 14:37

Over a dozen police showed up this morning at the New York City office headquarters for Newsweek magazine (and its parent IBT Media).

As The Outline reports, the reason for the visit was not clear, but one employee said police were taking photos of the company’s servers.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180118_news2.png

The New York Post reports that IBT Media was co-founded by Jonathan Davis and Etienne Uzac, adding that the IRS placed a $1.2 million federal tax lien against Uzac in December 2017.

Of course the raid could be due to the uproar that this article caused today...

 

 

In the past, IBT has been linked to a Christian church founded by Korean American evangelist David Jang and Olivet University, a university in California that Jang’s followers founded.

The office is at 7 Hanover Square in New York’s financial district.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180118_news1.png

Police also visited the office in December, a former employee said. Employees were told that it was because a white substance had been mailed to Executive News Director Ken Li, which they were then told turned out to be a false alarm.

Tags
Digital Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MoreFreedom z530 Jan 18, 2018 3:26 PM Permalink

No kidding.  Hard to see how a picture of server means anything, though perhaps the server serial number might be imbedded in meta-data on something sent by that computer.  And it's hard to see how an IRS lien plays into this, unless the IRS plans to confiscate the assets and sell them. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Librarian RumpleShitzkin Jan 18, 2018 3:27 PM Permalink

That's true, generally.

But they didn't follow through with the last two steps.

I'm guessing that the pictures taken were the first three steps that you outlined above.

At that point, the servers sufficiently identified will be the subject of a specific warrant.

Unless we're talking about drug trafficking or some type of hacking crime that utilized the server, the police would have no rights to make an investigative seizure.

If they are really stupid then they will wipe the server now.

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
The_Juggernaut joego1 Jan 18, 2018 2:42 PM Permalink

Wonder what kind of police they were.  From the article:

Employees said the police appeared to be from the NYPD, but a spokesperson for the NYPD said its officers were not involved. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment.