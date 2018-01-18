Police Reportedly Raid Newsweek's NYC Headquarters, Servers Photographed

Over a dozen police showed up this morning at the New York City office headquarters for Newsweek magazine (and its parent IBT Media).
As The Outline reports, the reason for the visit was not clear, but one employee said police were taking photos of the company’s servers.
The New York Post reports that IBT Media was co-founded by Jonathan Davis and Etienne Uzac, adding that the IRS placed a $1.2 million federal tax lien against Uzac in December 2017.
Of course the raid could be due to the uproar that this article caused today...
Um nope. This is why your company was bought for $1.— Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) January 18, 2018
In the past, IBT has been linked to a Christian church founded by Korean American evangelist David Jang and Olivet University, a university in California that Jang’s followers founded.
The office is at 7 Hanover Square in New York’s financial district.
Police also visited the office in December, a former employee said. Employees were told that it was because a white substance had been mailed to Executive News Director Ken Li, which they were then told turned out to be a false alarm.
Comments
Not-Newsweek
Call me when it's WaPo or CNN
In reply to Not-Newsweek by joego1
Also, police took photocopies of some usb drives
In reply to Call me when it's WaPo or CNN by Shitonya Serfs
While the sketch artist drew a picture of the water cooler.
In reply to Also by stacking12321
They were just going to compare them with some older photos, to see if they had been wiped clean, like with a cloth.
In reply to While the sketch artist drew… by Jim in MN
They should change their name to "Newsweak".
In reply to They were just going to… by Mr. Universe
Just needed proof of fake news
In reply to They should change their… by J S Bach
Only one item on the search warrant: Fake News
In reply to Just needed proof of fake… by StackShinyStuff
I would enjoy this story so much more if the CIA propagandists that "work for" Newspeak were arrested for sedition.
In reply to They were just going to… by Mr. Universe
Now only wort fitty cent.
In reply to I would enjoy this story so… by MagicHandPuppet
LOL - thanks for the laugh
In reply to They were just going to… by Mr. Universe
'...or something'
In reply to They were just going to… by Mr. Universe
NYPD were not satisfied with JP Morgan bribery into their retirement funds during Occupy Wall Street.
NYPD now needs some new computers and servers to keep recordings of all non-banker phone calls. Asset Forfeiture.
In reply to Also by stacking12321
Also looking for current photos of Hillary. Something about an investigation involving numerous white wine bottles being put into the green bottle recycling bin. Serious shit
In reply to Also by stacking12321
They're also curious how Hillary's ankle bracelet got around an empty bottle of 1967 Dom Perignon Ruinart Champagne
In reply to Also looking for current… by SmedleyButlersGhost
Not sure but the answer to that most likely involves Huma, a circus midget and duct tape failure on her Depends
In reply to They're also curious how… by knukles
Traced to Goldman's wine cellar.
In reply to They're also curious how… by knukles
Cmon, how else are they going to forensically mirror the USB drives?
In reply to Also by stacking12321
My thought exactly - pretty fuckin' hilarious.
Are these the same guys that have Weiner's laptop?
Or that fired something like 87 shots at a fleeing suspect and managed to wing a couple of bystanders, but missed the perp?
In reply to Also by stacking12321
and crime scene chalk around the paper shredder , which was smoking and had bits of metal and plastic in there
In reply to Also by stacking12321
I want that too but this is a nice start. If it wasn't NYPD then who? Better question is why now and why the importance of the server photos. It's the data that counts.
In reply to Call me when it's WaPo or CNN by Shitonya Serfs
Gathering evidence. They log it.
take picture of rack.
take picture of server
take picture of serial number sticker and asset tag
make image of server on external drive
unrack servers and load them out
standard procedure for collecting evidence
In reply to I want that too but this is… by JimmyJones
Makes sense but you'd think they'd mention drives being pulled and mirrored/imaged over taking pictures.
In reply to Gathering evidence. They log… by RumpleShitzkin
Not sure an admin assistant that saw that would know what she was seeing.
In reply to Makes sense but you'd think… by z530
No kidding. Hard to see how a picture of server means anything, though perhaps the server serial number might be imbedded in meta-data on something sent by that computer. And it's hard to see how an IRS lien plays into this, unless the IRS plans to confiscate the assets and sell them.
In reply to Makes sense but you'd think… by z530
In reply to Gathering evidence. They log… by RumpleShitzkin
This is about as much of a nice start, as them busting the GS wine thief.
In reply to I want that too but this is… by JimmyJones
Yeah .... Do you believe that shit? Stealing rare wine from a Goldmanite
Fucking Treasonous!
In reply to This is about as much of a… by Shitonya Serfs
Maybe, they took Hillary, the carpet-bagger and former NY senator literally, when she claimed that her home-brew State Department server was wiped clean with bleach. So, they were photographing any physical evidence before management started bleaching it.
In reply to I want that too but this is… by JimmyJones
you are assuming smart people join NYPD thuggery?
In reply to I want that too but this is… by JimmyJones
Well. Are you going to post your phone number or not?
In reply to Call me when it's WaPo or CNN by Shitonya Serfs
1-800-FUCKYO
In reply to Well. Are you going to post… by Albertarocks
I guess since they've been illegally accessing their and ROW's servers for the past couple decades (PROMIS), they gotta actually demonstrate a confiscation so that they can legally do something with the "data".
This is EXCELLENT theater - a matter of time before we'll know what they're trying to distract us from. CIA FTW.
In reply to Call me when it's WaPo or CNN by Shitonya Serfs
Wonder what kind of police they were. From the article:
Employees said the police appeared to be from the NYPD, but a spokesperson for the NYPD said its officers were not involved. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment.
In reply to Not-Newsweek by joego1
Evidently they were 3 months delinquent in payments to the Clinton Crime Family.
"The Shit happens in a big city. The deadbeats just have to get used to it."
In reply to Wonder what kind of police… by The_Juggernaut
Navy MP shore patrol.
Who cares. Bookum Danno.
In reply to Wonder what kind of police… by The_Juggernaut
They were 1099-temp-gig police, echoing the employment trends in the rest of America, and explaining the USA’s decreasing tax revenue.
In reply to Wonder what kind of police… by The_Juggernaut
Rut rho!
Storms strike in very mysterious ways.
MSM is in the crosshairs.
Photographing the outside of a computer server.....? What purpose does that serve....?
It's such a nice looking server that it begs to be photographed!
In reply to Photographing the outside of… by Stan522
Mugshots. Server was found to be trafficking child porn.
In reply to It's such a nice looking… by yellowsub
Exactly my question too.
In reply to Photographing the outside of… by Stan522
So you can wipe it with a cloth and admire how much nicer it looks.
That's all I got.
In reply to Photographing the outside of… by Stan522
Nothing. Unless someone actually stole a physical server or something.
In reply to Photographing the outside of… by Stan522
to prevent them from disappearing ala hitlary?
In reply to Photographing the outside of… by Stan522
Yes. When Yogi Berra said "You can see a lot by just looking" he was not talking about data on servers.
In reply to Photographing the outside of… by Stan522
Prolly just how all evidence is logged and documented.
Juries probably want to see the actual evidence in the rack.
In reply to Photographing the outside of… by Stan522
I can't believe no one has suggested anything about taking photographs of a rack. Not a single double entendre, no sniggers, no hints about how you should always rub a nice rack with a cloth, especially if it's Hilary's (oh, god no!).
Frankly, gentlemen, I'm disappointed.
In reply to Prolly just how all evidence… by RumpleShitzkin
I set it.
Up to my teammates to spike it.
In reply to I can believe no one has… by OverTheHedge
Also needed to prove that whatever illegal activity they found in that server, that the server was actually located there and run by Newspeak.
In reply to Prolly just how all evidence… by RumpleShitzkin