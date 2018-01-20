Google Has An Actual Secret Speech Police

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 21:15

Authored by Peter Hasson via The Daily Caller,

More than 100 nongovernment organizations (NGOs) and government agencies around the world help police YouTube for extremist content, ranging from so-called hate speech to terrorist recruiting videos.

All of them have confidentiality agreements barring Google, YouTube’s parent company, from revealing their participation to the public, a Google representative told The Daily Caller on Thursday.

A handful of groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and No Hate Speech, a European organization focused on combatting intolerance, have chosen to go public with their participation in the program, but the vast majority have stayed hidden behind the confidentiality agreements. Most groups in the program don’t want to be publicly associated with it, according to the Google spokesperson, who spoke only on background.

YouTube’s “Trusted Flaggers” program goes back to 2012, but the program has exploded in size in recent years amid a Google push to increase regulation of the content on its platforms, which followed pressure from advertisers. Fifty of the 113 program members joined in 2017 as YouTube stepped up its content policing, YouTube public policy director Juniper Downs told a Senate committee on Wednesday.

The third-party groups work closely with YouTube’s employees to crack down on extremist content in two ways, Downs said and a Google spokesperson confirmed. First, they are equipped with digital tools allowing them to mass flag content for review by YouTube personnel. Second, the partner groups act as guides to YouTube’s content monitors and engineers who design the algorithms policing YouTube but may lack the expertise needed to tackle a given subject.

It’s not just terrorist videos that Google is censoring. Jordan B. Peterson, a professor known for opposing political correctness, had one of his videos blocked in 28 countries earlier this month. A note sent to Peterson’s account said YouTube had “received a legal complaint” about the video and decided to block it.

 

 

Peterson used his large social media following to push back, calling out YouTube on Twitter, where he has more than 300,000 followers. YouTube reversed Peterson’s block after another popular YouTuber, Ethan Klein, demanded an explanation on Twitter, where he has more than 1 million followers. Although the original notice said that YouTube was responding to a legal complaint, on Twitter the company gave the impression that the block was erroneous.

 

 

The overwhelming majority of the content policing on Google and YouTube is carried out by algorithms. The algorithms make for an easy rebuttal against charges of political bias: it’s not us, it’s the algorithm. But algorithms are designed by people. As noted above, Google’s anonymous outside partners work closely with the internal experts designing the algorithms. This close collaboration has upsides, Google’s representatives say, pointing to advances in combatting terrorist propaganda on the platform. But it also provides little transparency, forcing users to take Google’s word that they’re being treated fairly.

YouTube’s partnership with outside organizations to combat extremist content is just one part of the company’s efforts to prioritize certain kinds of content over others. YouTube also suppresses certain content through its “restricted” mode, which screens out videos not suitable for children or containing “potentially mature” content, as well as by demonetizing certain videos and channels, cutting off the financial stream to their operators.

Prager University, a conservative nonprofit that makes educational videos, sued Google in October for both putting their content in restricted mode and demonetizing it. Prager faces an uphill battle in court (as a private company, Google isn’t bound by the First Amendment) but the lawsuit has forced Google to take public positions on its censorship.

The Google representative who spoke with TheDC said that it is the algorithms that are responsible for placing videos in restricted mode. But in court documents reviewed by TheDC, Google’s lawyers argued otherwise. “Decisions about which videos fall into that category are often complicated and may involve difficult, subjective judgment calls,” they argued in documents filed on Dec. 29.

In her testimony before the Senate committee on Wednesday, Downs described some of the steps Google has taken to suppress “offensive” or “inflammatory” content that falls short of actual violent extremism.

“Some borderline videos, such as those containing inflammatory religious or supremacist content without a direct call to violence or a primary purpose of inciting hatred, may not cross these lines for removal. But we understand that these videos may be offensive to many and have developed a new treatment for them,” she said.

“Identified borderline content will remain on YouTube behind an interstitial, won’t be recommended, won’t be monetized, and won’t have key features including comments, suggested videos, and likes. Initial uses have been positive and have shown a substantial reduction in watch time of those videos,” she added.

YouTube’s demonetization push, which is affecting some of the most popular non-leftist political channels, is meant to accommodate advertisers who seek to avoid controversial content, the Google spokesperson said.

Dave Rubin, a popular YouTube host, has seen his videos repeatedly demonetized. Rubin posted a video, “Socialism isn’t cool,” on Wednesday. The video was up a little over 24 hours before YouTube demonetized it on Thursday.

 

 

The video was later remonetized, a Google representative told TheDC. But users can’t recoup the advertising dollars they lost while their videos were erroneously demonetized.

I suspect that there is some political bent to it but I don’t think it’s necessarily a grand conspiracy against conservatives or anyone who’s not a leftist. Part of the problem is their lack of transparency has created a situation where none of use really know what’s going on,” Rubin told TheDC.

“Does it seem that it is more so affecting non-leftist channels? Yeah, it does.”

IridiumRebel Jan 20, 2018 9:18 PM Permalink

Google needs to die

If socialism is so kickass they protect it, Google, put your fuckin’ money where your mouth is and work for 38k a year like a public school teacher! We will give ya free healthcare though so you can be all cunty and leftist!

If capitalism is so bad, don’t make money you fuckin fucks. 

techpriest J S Bach Jan 21, 2018 1:08 AM Permalink

Also,

http://videojs.com/

I'm learning to use this for one of my own projects. You can buy 250GB of space with 1 TB of bandwidth from Digital Ocean for 5 bucks a month, and for another ~$10-20 a month anywhere you can host a website with your stored video content.

Yeah it takes time to learn, but if you get good at it, you could open source what you are doing and we could have a dozen Youtubes in no time, operating by whatever rules we say. If I find a start-to-finish project I'll post it, but VideoJS is a very promising frontend.

New World Chaos attila404 Jan 20, 2018 9:54 PM Permalink

Google started by CIA.  Now so infested with SJWs that it is called Goolag.

Facebook has everyone making their own dossiers for the CIA.  Also infested with SJWs.

Twitter looks at your cookies and bans you if you have been visiting right wing sites.  They also have 400 people dedicated to archiving dick pics, including deleted ones, but they can't stop ISIS from organizing there.  Maybe it's because one of their major shareholders is Alwaleed bin Talal.

During the revolution, we will cut off the dole and all the illegals and crimminals and useless idiots will go streaming into the sanctuary cities.  Then we will seal the borders and offer food in exchange for scrap metal.  Game over.

The only cure for liberals is for their pets to eat them.

The only cure for neoliberals is for their pets to destroy the value of their investments and their city real estate.

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 IridiumRebel Jan 20, 2018 10:36 PM Permalink

The new Stasi same as the old Stasi.

I was able to find new videos made by Colin Flaherty. It seems he was in NYC with Stefan Molyneux and others. Colin is posting videos, here: https://www.minds.com/ColinFlaherty and you are supposed to sign up. I didn't sign up, yet. I will see how it goes. You can get links to his videos by giving your email address at www.whitegirlbleedalot.com

There is going to be a fucking civil war people. I have been a prepper since Hurricane Katrina, so not a big deal. I also grew up dirt poor, so, again, not a big deal.

Buckle up. It's going to be a bumpy ride.

Twee Surgeon Jan 20, 2018 9:20 PM Permalink

The Facebook guy, Mark Frankenstein, is also going to protect the Idiot classes from the Fake News. These people are looking out for us. How shall we ever thank them enough ? Google and Facebook, Fucking leaders? or they Bought the Internets? You decide.

Disgruntled Goat Jan 20, 2018 9:23 PM Permalink

They actually just removed this guy Colin Flaherty from You Tube. he was doing a continued expose of Black on White violent crime throughout the country, and he was presenting it in a very non-histrionic, businesslike, matter-of-fact manner, using already broadcast news stories, and citing statistics, facts and figures about the massive Negro Crime Rate in America. Apparently YT could only handle so much truth, so the deleted his channel 2 weeks ago. Can't have anything that contradicts the Negroes-are-love narrative.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Disgruntled Goat Jan 20, 2018 10:44 PM Permalink

He is here now: https://www.minds.com/ColinFlaherty

I tried to sign up for his newsletter but could not. Do they think we are not going to stop watching his videos? Colin was telling the truth about these negro predators and about how democrat run cities are failing to punish or incarcerate the negros for criminal activity! The local news media doesn't report negro criminal actiivity.

This is going to end one way: in a civil war.

MrBoompi Jan 20, 2018 9:35 PM Permalink

In legal cases, whenever possible, these people should be forced to appear in front of juries, where regular people can hear what horrible things they do while ignoring our first amendment right (among other rights).  They would lose every fucking time.  

koan Jan 20, 2018 9:42 PM Permalink

We have allowed corporations to be our story tellers, our modes of communication, and holders of our personal data as well as all other data.

Is it any wonder things are going south? If you gave me that much power you would never see a damn thing about the mentally ill trannys or SJW's online... I would shut that whining down pronto.

so it isn't hard to see power corrupts.

verumcuibono koan Jan 20, 2018 10:35 PM Permalink

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

You're right - we are not a republic, we are not a democracy, we are a fascist corporatocracy. For now.

We got that way primarily as a result of a very slow crawl towards ignorance, compliance and division.

The mistake most everyone here is making is not recognizing that the extreme, dangerous and intolerant supremists and the extreme, ridiculous and intolerant SJWs are being led by the same entity in charge of all the other destruction of American values. The NeoCONS and the NeoLIBS DO.NOT.GIVE.A.FUCK which side you rant with...AT ALL. As long as you rant and rant loud and stay busy ranting and pay no attention to the other hand.

Understanding this is the critical step 1 in fighting back.

And as long as you entertain these political follies and claim x,y, or z is all Obama's fault and Clinton is the apex of the evil empire or Bush was responsible for 9/11... you fall in lockstep with the masses controlled by the machine's agenda. The entire American public is a mass follower - we need leaders.

Leadership starts with learning what and who is behind the faux politics/news/noise. Then leadership is about sharing that knowledge. 98% of the posts on this forum, much less elsewhere, are an echo chamber of mass-speak lacking content. Although you may agree with it, and sometimes ranting does alleviate pressure in the brain, it's not advancing the discussion, nor is most of it accurate, and it sure the hell isn't working toward resolution.

 

CatInTheHat Jan 20, 2018 9:42 PM Permalink

To suggest  they are targeting only conservative sites is utter bullshit. They censor some of the most visible political activists on the left too. And by left, I DO NOT mean center left (Neocon/NEOliberals), I mean INDEPENDENT sources that are often censored like James Corbett. People that do not subscribe to the right/left paradigm.

I can see folks on the right getting upset when their shit is censored and yet CHEER if an independent site is censored and the same goes for the center left folks getting upset when THEIR stuff is censored yet CHEER if the right gets their stuff censored.

But that's  what the elite want. Everyone divided.

If you cheer that someone you don't like is censored, it's a MISTAKE. Because in doing so you're cheering for exactly what none of you want which is to be CENSORED 

I may not like what the right has to say but I do respect their RIGHT to say it. It upsets me that anyone is censored in this country and it's DISTURBING    

verumcuibono CatInTheHat Jan 20, 2018 10:50 PM Permalink

Agree. 100%.

The censoring serves several purposes - regardless of who is being censored:

  • It maintains the false notion that speech is our enemy and must be contained and controlled, because the "opposition" is powerful and puts our side at risk.
  • Since EVERYONE is being censored, it keeps everyone distracted and paranoid and pissed off. Emotions run high and you miss things and make irrational decisions...they're counting on that.
  • Outrage keeps everyone entrenched in his own righteous beliefs, which keeps the division strong and alive.
  • It desensitizes everyone to the terrifying reality of censorship in the United States of America.
  • And it sets into motion the next stages of severing our limited access to information, means of communication and organization (specifically if we're under threat), decreasing control by the state while increasing corporate power.
  • Most people here realize (and few out there realize) is that most of these extreme "events" are false flags organized by DS. These 'events' also include the SJW noise! Many here don't realize this. The surveillance and crackdown on intolerance are SUREFIRE ways for the DS to find the outliers, the extremists, the crazies, identify their triggers, locate the switch and either enlist or guide them toward their agenda with these false flags.

Focus less on the ranting and more on what's behind it. This is how we learn how and what is required to educate just 5-10% of the masses in order to fight back. It can be done.

johand inmywallet Jan 20, 2018 9:46 PM Permalink

Google needs to be attacked with big sticks and stones that break their bones cause nothing else is going help their cojones.

Fuck Google, no wonder why their buses are being attacked!!

Blue Steel 309 Jan 20, 2018 9:56 PM Permalink

it is a communication platform, so it should have the basic common carrier regulations of non-discrimination, just like airliners and telecoms. Fucks sake this is common sense.

 

Any company entrusted to handle private communications should be regulated.

MonsterSchmuck Jan 20, 2018 10:03 PM Permalink

Shame anyone you know or meet who works for Alphabet, Facebook and Twitter. Just shake your head and let them know they work for POS companies and by association they are a POS.

And stop using them.

Don’t “Google” ever! 

TeraByte Jan 20, 2018 10:21 PM Permalink

Think crimes not allowed. Algorithms have become increasingly poli- truth since more than ten years back. Then you could even find scholar articles about issues instead of do-goodie bloggers clogging debates..............

Consuelo Jan 20, 2018 10:30 PM Permalink

 

 

"A handful of groups, including the Anti-Defamation League"

 

How did I know - just by reading the title of this piece, without scanning any further down, that this organization would be the driving force behind it - and make no mistake, they are.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Jan 20, 2018 11:19 PM Permalink

I have to call out Zerohedge.  This is one site where I feel free to express my real and honest opinion.  Thank you.  I am grateful.

I hate to say I do filter some things. But for an open forum this is the place I feel freest.

RedDwarf Jan 20, 2018 11:48 PM Permalink

They are no different than the Communist and Nazi Sympathizers of yesterday.  They help governments track down people the government does not like so the government can threaten, imprison, rape, torture, and murder these people and their families, depending on the country.  They are vile scum, enemies to liberty and our future, and should be called out for what they are and treated accordingly.