As Women March, Ohio State Course Reprimands "White Heterosexual Masculinity"

As 1000s of Women's March protesters gather in cities across America on the one-year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration, a class taught this spring at Ohio State University will review a parade of reasons why white heterosexual masculinity is allegedly problematic, tackling the topic from the constructs of racial issues, bullying, pop culture, societal expectations and much more, according to its syllabus.
As The College Fix's Amanda Tidwell reports, the syallbus states that masculinity simultaneously harms yet privileges men.
The course, “Be a Man! Masculinities, Race and Nation,” includes a variety of readings to that end, including its required textbook “Dude, You’re a Fag!” by C.J. Pascoe, which analyzes masculinity as not only a gendered process, but sexual one, its Amazon description states.
Other assigned reading excerpts include: “Masculinity as Homophobia” by Michael Kimmel; “Advertising and the Construction of Violent White Masculinity” by Jackson Katz; “Dude Sex: Dudes Who Have Sex with Dudes” by Jane Ward; “Looking for My Penis” by Richard Fung; “Sodomy in the New World” by Jonathan Goldberg; and “Teaching Men’s Anal Pleasure” by Susan Stiritz.
The class is also expected to screen “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” the dashcam footage of Philando Castile’s murder, Key & Peele’s “Hoodie Skit,” and an episode of “The New Normal.”
The course is ultimately presented as a study in “feminist masculinity” that seeks to explain how ideas about masculinity “simultaneously harm yet privilege” men, the syllabus states. It also aims to explain how “beliefs regarding masculinity serve to justify certain kinds of violence by men against others, and violence against particular groups of men.”
Before outlining any academic criteria of the course, the syllabus states that the class meets “on land taken by force from Native Americans.” On the first day of the “Be a Man!” class in early January, students went over a “male privilege checklist,” according to the syllabus.
The course was created and is taught by Jonathan Branfman. Branfman is a doctoral candidate in Ohio State’s Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and a recent recipient of a 2017-18 Presidential Fellowship, the most prestigious award given to students by the OSU Graduate School, according the the department’s website.
Branfman is also author of the new children’s book “You Be You!” intended for 7- to 12-year-olds that gives parents a “simple and accessible way” to introduce children to gender and sexual identity “in hopes of decreasing stigmas associated with the LGBTQ community,” the Lantern campus newspaper reports.
“It was really a result of teaching women’s, gender and sexuality studies classes at OSU,” Branfman told the Lantern.
“I often found myself thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if everyone got really clear, unstigmatized information about gender and sexual diversity at a young age instead of them having to unlearn all kinds of harmful false ideas when they’re 12 instead of when they’re 20?’”
Branfman did not respond to requests from The College Fix seeking comment.
“The goals of this course are both scholarly and practical. On a scholarly level, students will trace the scholarly debates about masculinity, and understand how these questions have emerged out of feminist and queer research. On a practical level, this knowledge may help students to understand the ideologies they encounter in daily life. In turn, this understanding may help students to navigate the pressures, exclusions and violence they face in order to enhance their own wellbeing and others,” the syllabus states.
Never one to shy away from expressing his feelings, Paul Craig Roberts recently opined: Americans - especially white people who are the target of the deadly ideology of Identity Politics and are placed by the ideology in the same position as Jews in Nazi Germany and capitalists in Soviet Russia - are unaware of the extent to which Identity Politics is now the dominant force in American culture.
Initially, white males - such as the University of Virginia history professor on NPR who obligingly demonized the white males who do not accept their second class status - survive by mouthing Identity Politics and crawling on their knees. But this is a temporary respite.
For Identity Politics the only acceptable white heterosexual males are those who admit their gender and sexual preference guilt and accept their punishment for being the victimizers of women, blacks, and homosexuals.
As anti-white male propaganda is apparently the only mental activity of which the liberal/progressive/left is capable, America, broken into pieces by Identity Politics, is heading into civil war.
I wonder which side will control the nukes and bio-chemical weapons.
If the white heterosexual males lose, I wonder who will protect the white women. Are they destined for the same rape and butchery as befell German women from the Russians and Americans once the Wehrmacht surrendered?
Of course, this is an impermissible question.
Identity Politics always leads to violence, and Americans will not be spared.
Comments
Are they protesting the 'real' men or soyboys? I doubt there are any real men on campus left, except the janitor maybe.
THE Ohio State Indocrination Shamiversity
What a scam - this shit course.
In reply to Are they protesting the … by Cluster_Frak
These people are crazy.
Pure indoctrination by "inclusion"
#releasethememo
In reply to THE Ohio State Indocrination… by BabaLooey
It's just pathetic to see this once great school rotting from the inside out.
In reply to These people are crazy… by knukles
.
Soon...
Talcum Powder color will be required to have some sort of shade...
Just To Be Safe...
.
Edgey
In reply to It's just pathetic to see… by JackT
This PC shit on whitie is nothing more than ....
Original Sin
And I for one don't subscribe to that shit from God let alone a buncha Progressives
PS Hillary still lost.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
All I see are women who need sperm and a slap across the face to know their place.
In reply to These people are crazy… by knukles
Oh yeah!
Youtube: Sean Connery slaps Barbara Walters
......much funny.
In reply to All I see are women who need… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Pay me so I can fuck you up.
I do wonder though. If people are so fucking stupid, who is really to blame? You can't fix stupid so I guess they put them through the grinder, take every last cent they have and discard them in the "fuck up" pile.
In reply to These people are crazy… by knukles
"These people are crazy. Pure indoctrination by "inclusion" "
LOL! Yup. Enjoy the show. I am sure its going to get a "lot" more crazy.
BTW: I very much doubt the memo will be released, unless its leaked.
In reply to These people are crazy… by knukles
"As Women March"
Whoa, wait the f--- a minute! Who said that THOSE bio units are WOMEN?
In reply to THE Ohio State Indocrination… by BabaLooey
For fucks sake...
#releasethememo
In reply to Are they protesting the … by Cluster_Frak
Damn right! There will always be crybabies whining about something. Stop giving them press, Tyler.
Why hasn't the memo been released???? Or failing that, leaked?????
In reply to For fucks sake… by yrad
Women crave attention. If these women don't get attention from White men along with a firm hand across the face and ass they will continue to vote for rape-ugees who will do it instead.
In reply to Damn right! There will… by Automatic Choke
Yea, janitors got stroke.
In reply to Are they protesting the … by Cluster_Frak
"WHITE heterosexual masculinity"?! Luckily, the dark races do not suffer from heterosexual masculinity affliction, eh? If only we could be as well adjusted as they are.
In reply to Are they protesting the … by Cluster_Frak
The lesson is clear. Vote only for self denigrating white guys who take it up the ass. We've now arrived at Utopia. Unfortunately, the next closest space rock approach to earth this month is 1.11 million miles.
In reply to Are they protesting the … by Cluster_Frak
I hit the Pause button, when I got to ((("Jonathan Branfman")))
At some point the sensible Ashkis need to speak up against the insanity of their fellow tribesmen, lest their perpetual anf suspicious silence condemn all.
Bottom line: is (((your))) allegiance to Truth, or to tribesmen with a Global-Lust agenda? Pick a side. Not picking is a form of "picking" also. :-)
In reply to Are they protesting the … by Cluster_Frak
So this a class on how to be a faggot. Disgusting.
In reply to Are they protesting the … by Cluster_Frak
Good. Let them munch each others' carpets. When the majority of men step away from the system, it'll get real bad for the wimminz.
Never gonna happen. Like it or not, real men are genetically hard wired and addicted to poontang.
In reply to Good. Let them munch each… by edifice
It might be safe to say that the women who are marching today are not going to be giving up that poontang to any of their metrosexual male partners tonight.
In reply to Never gonna happen. Like it… by ReturnOfDaMac
American born women are not worth the trouble.
-1- they are not up to appearance standards / they are fat
-2- they have poor attitudes.
First Japanese girlfriend totally cured me of any thought of dating one. When all an American woman can expect is to date Pablo the Mexican they will change their tune on #2 but the problem is there is nothing they can do about #1.
You only need consult the internet and do a little traveling to encounter much more favorable dating/marriage prospects.
In reply to It might be safe to say that… by serotonindumptruck
With all the good sex dolls on the market who needs women anyway?
In reply to Good. Let them munch each… by edifice
That's exactly what the heebs want you to... oh you are one of (((them))).
In reply to With all the good sex dolls… by Irving Phelps
deploy the bitches. NK is waiting to be taken.
Yeah every white woman needs a Mandingo.... wait till they start pushing that one.
Open your eyes just a tidge more and you'll see that's already in process.
Hint: (Most Obvious) The Kardashians.
In reply to Yeah every white woman needs… by Joebloinvestor
Those dudes have cash. Cash trumps all.
In reply to Open your eyes just a tidge… by knukles
Ohio State needs to be renamed. "Marxist State University" would be a good start.
yea! kill all white guys! it's not too late!!!!!
AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM ON FULL DISPLAY
Talk about incompetant, orange couldn't even operate the goobermint for one year. FAIL.
WRONG dickweed...the Dumbocrats and their asinine illegal pushings closed the government.
Go back to Yahoo and be among your ilk; dumb asses easily led and fooled.
In reply to AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM ON… by ReturnOfDaMac
"...orange couldn't even operate the goobermint for one year. FAIL."
Well, Obama couldn't do it for eight years. I guess that makes Obama the better man.
In reply to AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM ON… by ReturnOfDaMac
Great way to spend your rich white daddy’s money
All part of the War on (White, straight) Men.
You forgot Christian (Oh, fuck it, anything other than Muslim) and English speaking (Norwegians, blonde hair, blue eyed Aryans are acceptable)
In reply to All part of the War on … by Hikikomori
Geez. A college course.
Basically a lesbian and gay recruitment you have to pay for. Poor fools.
Since they do not believe in the constitution does that classify them as an enemy of the USA?
Whitey-hating jews teaching our white children to hate themselves and the white race. We need to rid ourselves of these troublesome jews.
Good Advice to Young Women
1. getting breast implants validates your intelligence
2. getting tattoos validates your inherent worth
3. you will be forced to have God's babies
4. do not expect too much from current technology
5. fascism merges you with the kitchen, permanently
6. on Mars, bras are unnecessary
“Dude Sex: Dudes Who Have Sex with Dudes” by Jane Ward; “Looking for My Penis” by Richard Fung; “Sodomy in the New World” by Jonathan Goldberg; and “Teaching Men’s Anal Pleasure” by Susan Stiritz."
WTF!!!
Quit reading there. This nation best find a moral compass and quick. NAMBLA is right behind these pervs waiting in the wings for their chance at victimhood and legalized child molestation.
Regards the women's march, there are lots of lonely cats today.
Really.........who WOULD put up with a woman that would march with that group?
I'd rather spend 20 lifetimes alone than with a woman like that. At least I'd have the lives to count for it.
In reply to Regards the women's march,… by Drop-Hammer
Rubber penis brigade.
Maybe they should go for a scarlet sash like the Junior Anti-Sex League in Orwell's 1984.
Just get a yeast infection and die already.
I wasn't able to make it to the march this year, but I sweat I'll be there next year. I have no doubt it'll be an annual thing until the end of time. We all know how well women stick together and form lifelong friendships.
March off a cliff.
I wonder if the parents of these students are aware of the course content they are paying for here. Warping daughters into useless dyke harpies, sons into faggy, whining cowards all on mom and pop's dime.