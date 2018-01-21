Cold War Mentality Belies Fear Of Democratic World Order

Via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
This past week saw a spate of international security alarms which underlines the danger of the world stumbling into catastrophic war. Those alarms, which were either false or hyped up, stem from a Cold War mentality.
Such a mentality is not only dangerous, it is also unacceptable in today’s world.
First, we saw the US territory of Hawaii being put on full-scale alert over a supposed incoming ballistic missile. The alarm turned out to be false. There was no such incoming missile, but the entire population on the Pacific island were put through 38 minutes of sheer torment.
A day after that incident, Japan’s air-raid system also put a similar false alert.
In both cases, it was assumed that the non-existent missiles had been fired from North Korea.
Meanwhile in Europe, fighter jets from Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain – all members of the US-led NATO alliance – were scrambled to intercept two Russian warplanes. The Russian Ministry of Defense rejected claims that its aircraft were acting “provocatively”, saying that the pair of Russian Tu-160 bombers had at all times been flying in international airspace on a routine exercise.
The latter type of incident appears to be an increasing occurrence. Over the past two months, British navy frigates have made a point of “escorting” Russian warships navigating “near British territorial waters”. Again, as with the air intercept incident this week, the Russian Ministry said that its warships have at all times adhered to international waters.
It is not Russian aircraft or vessels that are being provocative. It is British and other NATO states who are in effect trying to interdict Russia’s legal right to use international airspace and maritime territory.
Britain in particular seems to be hamming up claims of “defending” its territory from non-existing Russian threat. The irony here is that Russia has had to contend in recent years with an increasing number of NATO aircraft and naval vessels entering the Baltic and Black Sea regions. But the Western news media say little about that, while flagging up headlines about alleged Russian “provocations”.
This alarmist situation whether in regard to Asia-Pacific or Europe is deplorable. The volatile atmosphere leads to fear-mongering and runs the risk of false alarms being raised. That, in turn, runs the risk of misunderstandings and the very grave danger of a military response escalating into conflict, or worse.
It is incumbent on all to heed the concern expressed by former US Defense Secretary William Perry, who served in the President Clinton administration. Perry said recently that the world is now at greater risk of a nuclear catastrophe than at any time during the former Cold War.
This fiendish predicament arises from a Cold War mentality maintained by Washington and its NATO allies. That mentality perceives and portrays the world in ideological terms of “us and them”, “free nations and unfree nations”, “allies and enemies”. This antagonistic worldview is essential for Washington upholding ambitions of a “unipolar world” under its “leadership” or, more bluntly, dominance and hegemony.
Such a worldview is essentially about one power and its NATO acolytes trying to exert geopolitical control over others, rather than embracing the reality and more viable arrangement of multilateralism. For unipolar ambition, it is necessary to present the world as an adversarial scenario. Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and other “non-conforming” nations must be cast as “rivals”, “opponents”, “rogue nations”.
That, in turn, leads to international relations becoming fraught with adversarial agendas and belligerence. The relentless Russophobia in Western official discourse based on groundless claims of Russian interference in Western politics is typical of the inevitable hostility.
In short, the US and its NATO subordinates persist in a Cold War mindset in order to fulfill ambitions of unipolar control.
But as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out this week the notion of a unipolar world is negated by the growing reality of a multipolar international order. The rise of China’s economic power is perhaps the clearest testimony.
As long as Washington pursues this unacceptable ambition of dominance, then the world will continue to be frustrated by antagonistic tensions.
International relations must instead be conducted on the basis of equality under the universal protection of law and sovereign rights. And diplomacy must be the currency of relations.
There can be no place for threats, ultimatums and unilateral use of military power. The US-NATO summit in Vancouver this week where a small group of nations assume the prerogative of issuing ultimatums to North Korea to disarm unilaterally, rather than these nations embracing diplomacy to resolve that crisis is typical of an anachronistic Cold War mentality. It is counterproductive, futile and totally unacceptable.
That mentality is putting the world on a dangerous threshold where tensions and alarms are recklessly risking a catastrophe.
The anachronistic Cold War mindset must be decommissioned for a new political paradigm of democratic internationalism.
Comments
These jerks make money writing this garbage?
But they cobbled together sentences with big words! Oh my!
In reply to These jerks make money… by MK ULTRA Alpha
MK ULTRA Beta or whatever, is suffering from cognitive dissonance, he/she can't, just can't believe the USA is really a toothless chihuahua, all thunder, no lightning. 😁
In reply to But they cobbled together… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It's not garbage. We in the US need to recognize our bankruptcies--financial and moral.
We don't have a leg to stand on.
In reply to These jerks make money… by MK ULTRA Alpha
What's this 'we' shit?
I've got two good legs and I'm really sorry to hear you're a double amputee.
Live Hard, If You're Panhandling You Should Have Tyler Provide You With A Donation Button, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to It's not garbage. We in the… by HedgeJunkie
" First, we saw the US territory of Hawaii being put on full-scale alert over a supposed incoming ..."
Hawaii hasn't been a "US territory" since becoming the 50th state. Not to mention that Hawaii is made up of more than one island.
Whoever wrote this shit needs a better education. No wonder the nation is going to shit. Some a-holes don't even know the first thing about their own country and then they openly write bullshit articles which show how fukking stoopid they really are.
The only thing strategic about the "Strategic Culture Foundation" appears to be the culture growing strategically between their ass cheeks!
Sheesh!
In reply to What's this 'we' shit?… by DuneCreature
Democratic internationalism is a Council for foreign relations invention you're reading something penned by the devil himself.
In reply to These jerks make money… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You've got it.
This is the NWO crowd using crafted crap by an AI bot to 'push buttons' in a nutshell.
Live Hard, The Russians Don't Fall For This Shit At All, They've Seen It In Beta Testing, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to Democratic internationalism… by khnum
" The anachronistic Cold War mindset must be decommissioned for a new political paradigm of democratic internationalism."
Oh sure, while the Central Banks print to infinity for the sake of the M.I.C.
Sign up at the nearest outpost kids, your country needs you!
*cough*
In reply to Democratic internationalism… by khnum
O there will be wars but there won't be strategic nuclear warfare the masters of the universe in the City of London,the Vatican and Washington want to preside over the world not a pile of rubble.Yes there will be depopulation but there are ways to do that without buggering up the infrastructure.
Of course they will terrify you with every threat under the sun to get you to surrender more freedoms in return for some deluded belief they will protect you.As for Israel currently useful but as Kissenger said in 2012 he doesn't envisage Israel existing for much more than 10 years,yes Zionists are in the mix but once Israel has served its purpose they would not give a damn about its demise.
In reply to " The anachronistic Cold War… by ebworthen
Designer fears and predictive programming sorry not interested
2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.
Strategic cultural foundation is nothing but Russian propaganda. Go to their webpage and see if you can find a single statement that could possibly be interpreted as critical of Russia. You'll never find such a statement from them. Wish ZH would drop this crap.
Here's another article from them where they claim their submarine to be the best in the world. All Hail Mother Russia!:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/12/28/russia-launches-devel…
It's not Russian. .. It is our own IC (or IIC - Inbred Intelligence Community) using a bot 'news' script writing program to incite 'division' between the various fractions here for their own nefarious purposes.
I don't have the time to go into the 'why' right now but, trust me, you've been 'had' by the propagandist amongst us.
Live Hard, People Are Going To Have To Learn To Spot And Deal With AI Very Soon Or Their Brains Are Going To Turn To Mush By Design, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to Strategic cultural… by QEpp
You must be one of those Democrats who blame Russia for everything.
In reply to Strategic cultural… by QEpp
Last week three difference sources claimed that the Hawaii alert was real not counting the JPEG below. There is in-fighting in China those loyal to Xi and then the rogue organizations.
http://exopolitics.org/was-a-nuclear-missile-attack-on-hawaii-thwarted-by-a-secret-space-program/
Ex CIA guy Robert Steele reckons it was an Israeli submarine launch that was brought down by loyal US navy personnel also reckons there are 2 keys 8 ft apart to activate the warning system not just a button.
In reply to Last week three difference… by Cockoo
First heard from Greg Hunter interview with Dr. Dave Janda, an orthopedic surgeon based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who also has strong contacts in … at 22:30 into interview.
Second, Retired FBI agent from Seemorerocks 9:00+ minute mark and Benjamin Fulford website not from Steele. Bet Steele is in the know being ex-agent.
In reply to Ex CIA guy Robert Steele… by khnum
BritBob is holed up either in Gibraltar or the Malvinas ready to repel invaders. Watch out!
Who writes this retarded shit?
Fuck humanity, I didn't birth all them babies and I ain't feedin' either.
Live Hard, AI AL Is That You Trying To Guilt Trip Folks Again? ... Bad Robot, Bad, Now Go To Your Charging Station And Shut The Hell Up For A While, Sometimes Us Wetwear Bots Need Some Peace And Quiet, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
Considering that the country of Russia's GDP ($1.5 trillion) is less than the STATE of California's ($2.2 trillion), and they have had issues even just keeping their navy at sea, I'm not sure they are spoiling for a fight with the US/NATO.
The Chinese, while fielding a huge number of ground forces, have limited air and sea power. That means they are only a threat in their immediate region.
The lesson is to stay in our own backyard, and stop swinging Uncle Sam's dick everywhere around the planet for once. Do that and most of the geopolitical "crises" the MIC uses to garner funding will dissipate on their own.
It is irrelevant where the article came from. What is relevant is whether it's true and sadly it IS true.
The West has amped up aggression against Russia since about 2013.
The US is the aggressor and then blames Russia for the deed. The EU & US fund the coup in Ukraine and put in a puppet NAZI government and then blame Russia for aggression!
MH17 was blamed on Russia before the bodies were collected. Russia had NOTHING to do with that.
The list is book worthy and if you think I'm wrong do some reading from any site that don't identify as MSM.
The truth IS out there but you have to want to find it and believe it when you read it. Propaganda is everywhere and it's blamed on guess who??? Russia
Who is the greatest exponents of Propaganda today???? The Western MSM
The US PEOPLE aren't hating on Russia, the deep state leaders, assisted by their deep state funded MEDIA AMPLIFICATION OF THE NARRATIVE is hating on Russia. Flush this TREASON out and boom, no problem with Russia. Fact is I thought we were actually just starting to get MORE FRIENDLY, at least between our TWO PEOPLES. This fake Russia witch hunt has DAMAGED relations.
In reply to It is irrelevant where the… by Normally Aspirated
The West is becoming a very paranoid place, swapping roles with the USSR. NATO/EU is behaving like the USSR anyway. Dumbocracy is the new communism, the surveillance tactics are much worse, and the illusion of freedom even greater. Imperialism was always policy, the Francis Fukuyamas of our time need to pull their head out of their asses and smell the coffee.
Democracy, like capitalism and communism, is only good on paper.
Oligarchy is what runs things under the hood in the US empire, and racketeering is the name of the game.
So wants a democratic world government basically?
The 5 top tips and tricks for surviving a nuclear holocaust
https://www.aussieadvocate.com/2017/12/11/5-top-tips-tricks-surviving-n…
I honestly didn't know until last month that the COLD WAR ENDED. (I know how naive) If someone analyzed my writings, you would find that I operated as though it was still going. Perhaps this is why I have zero tolerance for Hillary's private unmanaged server, or xavier braccerra's fake server image, I consider them TREASON and an attack against this country.