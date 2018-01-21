Turkish Tanks Cross Into Syria As Ground Offensive Against US-Backed Militia Begins

Early on Sunday, Turkish ground forces crossed the border and pushed into northern Syria’s Afrin province on Sunday, Ankara said after launching artillery and air strikes on a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border.
Turkey sent armored divisions into northwest Syria after a day of airstrikes as part of 'Operation Olive Branch' which bombed Kurdish YPG forces ("People's Protection Units") in and around Afrin to drive the US-allied Kurdish militia from the area. Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters along with Turkish troops are now moving into the area, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.
1/ The ground offensive against Afrin enclave has indeed started. Clashes now inside Afrin province. Kurdish YPG claims it destroyed at least 1 Turkish tank. See video. pic.twitter.com/k81T2OPlbe— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) January 21, 2018
"Our jets took off and started bombing. And now, the ground operation is underway. Now we see how the YPG ... are fleeing in Afrin," President Tayyip Erdogan said. "We will chase them. God willing, we will complete this operation very quickly."
Quoted by Reuters, Erdogan also accused some of Turkey’s allies of providing the YPG with 2,000 plane shipments and 5,000 truckloads of ammunition; the comments were clearly aimed at the United States.
According to the local military, Turkish forces forces started the ground phase as part of ‘Olive Branch’ in the north-western Syrian region of Afrin, with Hurriyet reporting that the Turkish military has so far faced no serious resistance from Kurdish forces, which has retreated to towns and villages.
Video released by Turkish Armed Forces purportedly shows air strike on tunnel in Kurdish-controlled city of #Afrin in northern Syria pic.twitter.com/NH4pn2rlCc— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 21, 2018
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that tanks and military vehicles had begun to cross the Syrian border, according to Haberturk. They were said to advance roughly five kilometers into the Afrin region. Yildirim also said the Turkish military, NATO’s second-largest, would create a 30-km (19-mile) “safe zone” in the region.
What we know so far about Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin:— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 21, 2018
- Turkish troops and FSA make first gains
- Ground operation follows aerial bombardment of YPG/PKK positions
- Turkey says aim is to establish 30 km safe zone for civilians and secure its border pic.twitter.com/gxzz53Y4wg
Predictably, there have been conflicting reports, with the YPG spokesman Birusk Hasaka saying that Turkish troops failed to cross the border into the Afrin region as they were forced back after a fierce stand-off. The statement was reiterated by another YPG official, Nouri Mahmoudi, who said that “all the Turkish military’s ground attacks against Afrin have been repelled so far and they have been forced to retreat,” Reuters reports. Thousands rallied against the attacks in the border town of Amuda in northwest Syria, vowing to stand against “Turkish occupation”, according to a local witness.
The moment #Turkish tank was destroyed by #YPG fighters in #Afrin. #YPJ #TwitterKurds pic.twitter.com/cWOjF4grKu— Rojava Defense Units | YPG (@DefenseUnits) January 21, 2018
At the same time, a Turkish official said that the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army rebel factions had captured a Kurdish village with no resistance and were clearing landmines. Facing little resistance, Turkey appeared set to extend its territorial gains:
At a training camp near the border, about 200 fighters from the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army factions drilled on a parade ground. Some were in different khaki-colored uniforms, some in jeans and sneakers.
Lieutenant-colonel Mohammad al Hamadeen, a rebel spokesman, said a ground offensive was due to begin within hours against the YPG. “The military operation started this morning with the invasion of the northwestern areas of Afrin. And they will start in the eastern area of Afrin,” he told Reuters.
A Reuters reporter on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Azaz, under the control of rebels from Free Syrian Army factions, heard several blasts and saw smoke rising from a hill to the west, where a fighter said the YPG were.
Meanwhile, There were no signs of conflict in the town itself, where life appeared to continue as normal with traffic on the muddy, potholed roads and uniformed rebel police at the main roundabouts. Still, Azaz was bleak and the toll from the war was plainly seen in some of its crumbling buildings. At one of the car repair workshops on the outskirts of the town some men were fixing a gun-loaded vehicle.
Finally, the US remains oddly mute on this latest escalation which sees NATO member, and US-ally Turkey, attack a US-armed and backed militia in Syria (whose initial purpose of helping remove the Assad regime is long gone). On Saturday, a Pentagon official said: "We encourage all parties to avoid escalation and to focus on the most important task of defeating ISIS (Islamic State)."
The plea by the world's superpower was roundly ignored by everyone.
Isn't this illegal? Where's the outrage the UN?
If they want to secure their border, why not secure it 30km inside Turkey? USA are ilegaly in Syria. Turkey is ilegaly in Syria and IRAQ...
Sooo, Whats Thump gonna do Aboudit ...
Tweet On...
In reply to Isn't this illegal? Where… by Kartolas
He's still working on the right slogan before he takes action. "Make Kurdish Controlled Areas of Syria Great Again" just doesn't have the right ring to it.
In reply to So by BaBaBouy
Every day Trump has US troops in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc....
and everyday Trump provides allies (read mercenaries) supplies
is another day where Trump owns more of the MENA wars
In reply to He's still working on the… by LetThemEatRand
Obviously, Trump's implementing Israhell's agenda. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
In reply to Every day he has US troops… by Bes
"We encourage all parties to avoid escalation and to focus on the most important task of defeating ISIS (Islamic State)."
Hahaha! Yeah right. Syria, Iran and Russia can mop up ISIS without the ISIS air force (USAF) involved.
In reply to Obviously, Trump's… by stizazz
Operation Olive Branch?.....Another great name for Orwell's catalog of indolent reality.
Well at least this one is attacking something the Syrians might agree with.
In reply to "We encourage all parties to… by Brazen Heist
Those tanks look very vulnerable to RPG...
In reply to Operation Olive Branch?… by Boing_Snap
The Kurds prove yet again how stupid they are. They seem to be great at picking the losing side, for a while now. No wonder why these gypsies can't get a country going, they can barely unite let alone make sound geopolitical judgements.
The Russians offered having Syrian government forces in Afrin to prevent Turkish incursions. The PYD rejected the offer.
I wonder how much longer will the Kurds be portrayed as some sort of heros to naive Westerners?
They are traitors to the Syrian nation, selling out to Zio-American imperial interests. If they do not wish to deal with the legitimate government of Syria, they will suffer.
In reply to Those tanks look very… by Lost in translation
The names of military operations, like government initiatives, are all ridiculous.
Operation 'We're gonna kill you for your own good!
In reply to Operation Olive Branch?… by Boing_Snap
The name of this operation (Olive Branch) is quite appropriate. It means, they (i.e. the Turks) intend to whip US silly with an olive stick...
In reply to The names of military… by Brazen Heist
Hmm, something like, "Well Kurds, thanks for everything you've done for the Empire. It's been nice knowing ya. Best wishes."
The United States has never said anything like that before, have they?
In reply to He's still working on the… by LetThemEatRand
No, not with words...
...but actions? Hmmm...
The only thing worse than being America’s enemy, is being America’s friend.
In reply to Hmm, something like, "Well… by Potato Farmer
Push for a no-fly zone most likely. There are American airbases in Northern Syria. Deconfliction's gonna be a bitch.
(i.e. "only US can bomb and straff here").
In reply to So by BaBaBouy
Everyone seems to want war, misery and death for their people over there. And to think Aassad was minding his own business until Obama's cia started it all.
no wonder he won the Nobel Piece Prize! Obama and Hillary bombed peaceful nations to pieces!!
In reply to Push for a no-fly zone most… by Crazy Or Not
Trumpo promised he was not like Obongo and would leave Syria and Afghanastan. He had been saying it since 2013. Do you see any difference?
In reply to Everyone seems to want war,… by CheapBastard
Possibly, sanctions on Turkey to come soon and of course for some other reason given?
In reply to Trumpo promised he was not… by Dominus Ludificatio
Bush + Barry + Trump = WAR, WAR AND MORE WAR
In reply to Trumpo promised he was not… by Dominus Ludificatio
...For Israel!
There. I completed it for ya.
In reply to Bush + Barry + Trump = WAR,… by CatInTheHat
No. Israel is a beneficiary; but this is US Global Hegemony in action. Wolfowitz Doctrine.
In reply to ...For Israel!… by Troll Magnet
Bullshit.....Wolfowitz = Zionist = Greater IsraHell you moron.
In reply to No. Israel is a beneficiary;… by Posa
Re.. "Trumpo promised he was not like Obongo and would leave Syria and Afghanastan. He had been saying it since 2013. Do you see any difference?"
Yes. The skin color, hairdo and ties are different. The words are also different. New Mascots and chants usually fool the Hopium addicts and Kool-Aid drinkers, while the Game goes on.
See, that's the difference between a Centralized System based on Trust, and a Decentralized System based on Proof of Utility. Guess which system charlatans, politicians and parasites favor? The False Choice always being offered by Central Scammers / Planners (aka Leaders), is: Stability for Trust, versus Volatility for anything else. Guess what? Sheeple and all human "grass eaters" seek Stability.
Centuries of conditioning by war lords (who grew into princes and kings) and their charlatan mystics (who grew into clergy), has resulted in massive breeding selections, that favor these Central Planners (parasites and scammers). ZH comments support that, with all the dissing of the Decentralized CC money.
What can I tell ya? People are still stupid, cowardly and malleable. Even on ZH.
In reply to Trumpo promised he was not… by Dominus Ludificatio
Obama's CIA? So that's different from everybody else's CIA since...it got invented?
In reply to Everyone seems to want war,… by CheapBastard
I think you, (and much of the ZH community occasionally) misunderstand me. The question I was answering is: "What's Trump going to do about it?"
- My belief is the DoD - under the Trump Admin. will push to limit Turkish air power, and act accordingly to protect their ambitions/investments in the area. Having been taught a tough lesson by Putin, (((They))) - whoever the real authority within the US state that is pushing for expansion of Geopolitic power projection in the M.E. is... - commonly refered to as "The Deep State" - (((They ))) will not take kindly to an upstart like Erdogan deconstructing systems and operations developed over an extensive period of time - and a robust response is likely.
Whether provocation to Erdogan into action is veiled inside a feint by Putin/China to goad the US into revealing their commitment to Syria and forcing the US to invest man`power and resource to the M.E. to take heat off North Korea / South China Seas potential conflicts - and depleat US armaments capacity by ME deployment ....remains to be seen. Though also noted that Erdogan has his own demons regarding the PKK as a real power threat and possibly a foil for a Fethullah Gulen feared 2nd attempt at Turkey.
As a final note Barry and Hillary (swamp growth though they are) were likely responding to senior's instructions in "most" of their actions. Bishops and Rooks on the chess board. The plan currently in operation is at least 30 years old.
In reply to Everyone seems to want war,… by CheapBastard
Upvoted because I didn't understand all of it but you sound plausible.
In reply to I think you, (and much of… by Crazy Or Not
Southfront.org is a good place to start if you want to understand the Syrian situation. Its russian affiliated so you have to take that into account when reading its reports.
Notice the camera man zooms to the target immediately before and after the rocket launch. he knew what the target was, and knew the tigger moment. These video bloggers are broadcasting a clear message. Erdogan ... we got your number and we're coming from you. This is 1984 to 1989 Russia vs Muhajahadin 101. If Turkey doesnt up their game they loose.
https://youtu.be/YPRLvLfKTQA?t=18
Turkish tank destroyed:
https://youtu.be/lHc8TcEfnEc?t=128
In reply to Upvoted because I didn't… by eatapeach
Turkey is safe. Trump has Real Estate interests there.
In reply to Push for a no-fly zone most… by Crazy Or Not
There must be a lot of vacant real estate in a mind that comes up with such a powerful response.
In reply to Turkey is safe. Trump has… by Sebastion
The article says "Turkish troops failed to cross the border into the Afrin region as they were forced back after a fierce stand-off." Seems to me the YPG is protecting the Kurds, so Trump doesn't have to do anything more.
Seems to me, Erdogan is unhappy that his corruption has been exposed, that the US says Turkey is funding terrorism, that the US won't extradite Gulen, and that the US is supporting the Kurds whom Erdogan says are terrorists. Erdogan will waste his money and Turkish soldiers on his military misadventures.
In reply to So by BaBaBouy
Probably going to take some effort to fix Obama's mess. The Arab spring rise of ISIS.
In reply to So by BaBaBouy
If Russia wants "the US" to pull out, then "Turkey" (the US) has to push in. Haven't you learned anything? Why was "ISIS" delivering all that fuel to Turkey when Russia blew up the truck train?
In reply to Isn't this illegal? Where… by Kartolas
Where will the Kurds retreat to?
Not all happy tribal interaction, but plenty of safe haven.
http://www.businessinsider.com/heres-a-map-of-the-kurdish-nation-2014-6
And the Team has some depth.
In reply to If Russia wants "the US" to… by D503
This is gonna be AWESOME! Let's see here...there's us the USA who won't leave Syria and their air space. Meanwhile Israel has been pounding them. Here comes Turkey to get the Kurds who we support. And terrorists who we uh....well we support them too. And here's Turkey a NATO partner attacking our proxy armies...and well we're not just a NATO partner, we run that shit shop. How can this not be fun?
And here's Vladimir having got all his stuff and people neatly out of the way.
In reply to Where will the Kurds retreat… by Arnold
All of our HUMIT being compromised by the CIA and DNC leaky canoe,
it is a good thing to have some small US enclaves hanging around to observe.
In reply to This is gonna be AWESOME! by a Smudge by an…
Yup. Russia got their bases. No need to get in the crossfire. Putin just hasto snap his finger and a few hours later Syria is full of Russian soldiers. But why would he? It's not Russia their fight. They assisted in giving the Salafist headchoppers some serious butthurt. And now uncle scam wants to create a new proxy army? Border security? Ya, da chilrun! Now Turkey is throwing the wrench between those wheels on that one. US foreign policy 101: being oblivious is okay, just double down and change a letter. Nobody will notice, right? Accept, people do.
In reply to This is gonna be AWESOME! by a Smudge by an…
Putin and Assad are gonna let the Kurds taste a whoopin' at the hands of the Turks. Let them realize that maybe they weren't so bad off with Assad after all.
In reply to Yup. Russia got their bases… by Vageling
It's like a chinese fire drill out there with everybody on bath salts and angel dust. Who ya gonna call? Dicky Cheney, The Brilliant Bozo...
In reply to This is gonna be AWESOME! by a Smudge by an…
FYI, the Kurds have always been nomads. Homeless and wandering, and left to their devices -- like Gypsies. Or the "Wandering News" for many centuries.
'Suddenly' (in recent years) they are getting external support for a Homeland -- a homeland carved out of other people's sovereign territory -- just like in Israel was carved out of Palestine and Islamized Kosovo was carved out of Serbia's cradle: Kosovo. Demographic warfare (the main weapon of poor people) will do that, and lead to hot warfare eventually.
If the Kurds are getting support from the US and the CheeseKurds, it is because it suits their Agenda: to cause enough mayhem (that's profitable to a self-Chosen few), to delay or stop the New Silk Roads, ie. OBOR South.
p.s. If the (((Cheese Kurds))) are always in favor of carving out lands into new nations for poor, dispossessed People, then why don't they carve out some land for Palestinians? Oh, wait...
In reply to Where will the Kurds retreat… by Arnold
To be fair Russia & Turkey signed off on Stage 2 of the Turk Pipeline! Have those s400's arrived in Turkey yet?
In reply to If Russia wants "the US" to… by D503
illegal - that's funny, borders are only boudaries until you decide not to respect them.
"Our jets took off and started bombing. And now, the ground operation is underway. Now we see how the YPG ... are fleeing in Afrin," President Tayyip Erdogan said. "We will chase them. God willing, we will complete this operation very quickly."
Unfortunatley Erdogan will discover that the US has not approved this course of action, and additional anti-tank weaponary is winging its way to the field as we post. The war that you start is not the same war that others end. Still, it begins - in large.
In reply to Isn't this illegal? Where… by Kartolas
I also expect the US to supply additional weapons to make it cost more for the Turks.
I also do not expect the Turks to all any convoys of Kurds to safely drive from city to city like Putin did.
I also do not expect the Turks to negotiate a friendly "stay where you are if you stop killing the natives" type of ceasefire like Putin has been doing.
Turkey has already committed more boots on the ground to combat in Syria than Russia has this entire time. And as we can see, the YPG/SDF/Kurds were not being disarmed by Russia but were getting entrenched and getting anti tank weapons even. Once the Turks suffer more losses they should watch the videos of what ISIS (friends of the Kurds it seems) did to all the males in some of the towns they captured. They may realize what needs to be done.
In reply to illegal - that's funny,… by Crazy Or Not
If you think the Kurds and ISIS are friendly then you haven't been paying attention.
The Kurds are being SOLD OUT here and by all sides (not that they're a totally innocent party).
Zionist interests welcome the bloodletting....and the weapons sales.
In reply to I also expect the US to… by Blankone
The Kurds and ISIS did not fight. ISIS would turn over towns to the Kurds in a coordinated, friendly operation and would walk among each other. ISIS drives freely through the Kurdish countryside in convoys. Both the Kurds and ISIS openly move about near the US bases.
In reply to If you think the Kurds and… by Mazzy
You must be a special kind of stupid. That's some serious verbal diarrhea! Get a clue. Not that you would recognize one even if you tripped over it.
In reply to I also expect the US to… by Blankone
He is not stupid at all. The Kurds did fight ISIS, but there were a lot of questionable cases of allowed withdrawals, etc. This was likely to funnel ISIS towards Assad's forces or the Iranian aligned PMU in Iraq. The heavy lifting against ISIS was the PMU in Iraq and the Tiger Forces in Syria. Also, what the Peshmerga did to the Yezidis and Assyrians is unforgivable; they disarmed them to prevent weapons from falling in the hands of ISIS, then pulled out their forces and left Sinjar to Isis. Many of the Yezidi girls being held as sex slaves are still in ISIS hands, even in spite of the so called Kurdish victory the Raqqa.
In reply to You must be a special kind… by Vageling
If you want to see the extent of the frenzy this has triggered check out the the Flight schedule for Silk Way Airlines in the past and next few weeks - (and for any new upstart airlines that follow the same flightpaths).
Regular readers will remember this:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-28/journalist-interrogated-fired…
In reply to I also expect the US to… by Blankone
A significant portion of the Kurish homelands are within the borders of the current Trurkish State. Erdogan has every reason to be fearful of any strenthening of any pro-PKK fighting force. Possibly he is being played and being drawn into a Bear Trap, he's emotionally committed to this action and his political future is invested in its outcome. Major losses will play badly for him, and a weakened or disloyal military would be his undoing. I'll be keeping one eye on Gülen's actions in the background.
In reply to I also expect the US to… by Blankone
Its a simple formula.
Foreign mercenaries are Freedom Fighters,
indigenous people defending themselves are terrorists.
“War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
Ignorance is strength.”
― George Orwell, 1984
In reply to Isn't this illegal? Where… by Kartolas
That's about the size of it.
Turkey has, allegedly, sent lots of tanks into Syria. The Kurds have, allegedly, stopped them on the border. I want to avoid using the phrase "Turkey shoot", but my understanding is that the terrain does not favour tanks, and the US has just shipped a lot of very shiny new toys to the Kurds, probably to stop the Turks even contemplating this. If Erdogan fails moving east, my personal fear is that he will look to Greece to find an easily winnable victory, to try and placate the populace. Whether they would buy it is anyone's guess. Still, I would expect the Kurds to allow the incursion, if only to extend Turkish supply lines and choose favourable terrain for a decisive attack.
In reply to Its a simple formula… by daedon
agree with most of that, I'd say Cyprus would be his 2nd target if he failed in Syria - but the Brits are there in force. Greece mainland is NATO so that's a major red flag. I do wonder (see comment earlier in the thread) if he's being drawn in to weaken him, and F. Gulen is warming up for a second attempt. Why? Tanks in Syria is a replay of Afghanistan in the late '80's. RPG equiped rebels will clean up without warthog type aircover, either he's stupid and is doomed, or he's got a plan with Russia and China and they're going in with (Chinese) drones and (Russian) aircover when its asked for.
In reply to That's about the size of it… by OverTheHedge