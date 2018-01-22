Government Un-Shutdown Sends Stocks To Record Highs, Bonds "Most Oversold" In 13 Months

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 16:00

"Don't worry, be happy"...

 

While stocks soared to new record highs, the dollar was completely unexcited and bonds ended the day unchanged...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD1.jpg

Spot the odd one out...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD13_0.jpg

US Equity futures show the immediate selling pressure at Sunday's open (the shutdown occurred after the close Friday)... a panic bid at the US cash open... and then another leg higher on the actual Senate vote... and the ubiquitous melt-up into the close...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD14.jpg

 

But record highs for all four major US equity indices by the close... (Nasdaq was the day's big performer despite AAPL weakness)

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD15.jpg

 

As AAPL slid, so FANGs were bid (ahead of NFLX earnings tonight)

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD11.jpg

 

High yield bonds underperformed once again again...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD6.jpg

 

Treasury yields ended the day broadly unchanged with the long-end very modestly bid (30Y -1bps)...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD2.jpg

 

This left the yield curve modestly flatter on the day once again...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD3.jpg

Treasuries are now the most oversold in 13 months...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD5.jpg

 

The Dollar Index just refused to hold on to any gains once again today... mounting a brief algo ramp on the Senate vote only to fade back into the red...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD4.jpg

 

Copper, Crude, and Gold managed gains on the day as silver slipped...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD7.jpg

 

Cryptos had another ugly day... with Ripple down 20% from Friday's close...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD8.jpg

 

With Bitcoin below $11k and Ethereum below $1000...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD8_0.jpg

 

Finally we note that Jeff Gundlach's favorite 10Y yield indicator is very close to recoupling...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD10.jpg

 

Bonus Chart: 2Y Treasuries now yield 27bps more than the S&P 500...the most in 10 years...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_EOD12.jpg

 

Tags
Business Finance
IT Services & Consulting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero Full Court Lug… Jan 22, 2018 4:19 PM Permalink

I'm glad to see that non Dems are attacking this on a group preference level, i.e. that the Dems care more about the illegals than they do those already here.  Anything that implies that the people who support this might be out-grouped and become pariahs is what is going to be effective against the left.  

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 1
Hammer823 Jan 22, 2018 4:02 PM Permalink

The US stock “market “is great.  We can have a rebound rally on news that never made the market fall in the first place.  Can’t wait until February when we can do it all over again.  Rallying on news that our Government is functional.  If we kick the can long enough, we can relief rally the DJIA to 30K in no time.  Maybe add in a relief rally because it didn’t rain today?  You just can’t make this stuff up.  The rigged US market knows no bounds.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 5
D.r. Funk Hammer823 Jan 22, 2018 4:15 PM Permalink

There would have been no surge if normal budget passage had occurred. This is another GLARING demonstration of how the forced-surging and manipulation and fake-surging is merely bullshit scripted. Some of us are calling how fake they are, the power inner circle, index programmers, they can't stand it.

"OH ANOTHER +100 SUPPOSED TO WEARY US, TIRE US, OH, WEAR US OUT RIGHT?" "HOW COULD THERE BE -ANOTHER- +100" "NOW?" "HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE" "WE MUST WEAR OUT" "WE'RE SUPPOSED TO BE WEARING OUT BECAUSE THERE'S NO WAY THERE COULD BE +100 TODAY"

Laughoutloud

You're not getting anyone

To wear out. Schmuckfuckers. Not getting it.

Youregonnalose

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Keltner Channel Surf Jan 22, 2018 4:07 PM Permalink

As a last resort, permabears are beseeching the incoming Fed Chair to tap down the unending bull madness:

from   “LIGHT MY FIRE”       by  The Doors

You know that it would be untrue, you know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you:  Bond yields couldn't get much higher

C’mon Powell, light my fire;  c’mon JP, take rates higher
Try to set the markets on fire

The time to levitate is through, no time to follow all the buyers
With SPY now, you could only lose, even doves think that it’s gone too high

C’mon on, J-Man, stoke those fires;  c’mon on Jerome, set rates higher
Dyin’ to see the markets on fire       Oh, Yeah

{insert dense, California 60s-style instrumental break}

The time to self-inflate is through, for firms that borrow and then buy
Cry now, ‘cause you’re gonna lose, with the shares that you reacquire

C’mon Jay-P, let them perspire;  c’mon Fed-Head, gas the fire
Light these markets on fire

You know, I’d even eat fondue of melted-down Uber tires
If Trump was to say to you “Girl, these rates should be much higher”

C’mon J-Low, light my fire;  c’mon Chair-Man, smite those buyers
Try to set the markets on fire
Gotta get this right, or ‘You’re fired!'

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
D.r. Funk Jan 22, 2018 4:10 PM Permalink

Knew by 2pm they were going for tripledigit
Ha ha not fooling me couldnt be more obvious
Index programmers, it was a scripted propaganda
manufactured tripledigit today. You used biotech. And you know it.
And you know I know it. You used biotech for today's propping. And I added to my inverse-biotech snicker
==
SUB 11 VIX fabricated forced operation
==
3% DRAWDOWN LAPSE closer to reaching that point of elimination
==
ADDITIONAL FORGED LEG not gonna convince me [it] can go forever
==
PROGRAMMED ATH PSYOP ' cant go forever '
 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ink Pusher lester1 Jan 22, 2018 4:49 PM Permalink

With a new miner popping up every 10 minutes,producing a new block every 10 minutes, the "alleged value" loss will be exponential. By the time these dumb fucks figure out that they are going to be regulated into oblivion and or their exchanges seized as proceeds of crime it will be all over but the crying.

It'll eventually reach a point where the only true "free-market" remaining will be the black market.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
To Hell In A H… Jan 22, 2018 4:19 PM Permalink

Government shutdown. LOL. Pure theatre for the plebs and 24 hr rolling news. Orange Jesus can go back to golfing, taking calls from his Zionist handlers and calling Iran, a bad deal.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ink Pusher Jan 22, 2018 4:33 PM Permalink

 

Meanwhile, down in the algo bunker...

pump, pump, pump, pump , geez ... i wonder if we can inflate the S&P to over 3000 before we dump it in 3 weeks and really fuck over everyone who got suckered by the buying our own stock play ...

that crypto paper short play as a diversion is really gonna pay off if we keep up the regulatory narrative long enough, shouldn't be a problem we've got the MSM bought and paid for for the next 4 fiscal years.

at worst we're going to have to dump some more paper gold just to make it look really good to the suckers before we start to break the news about war bonds going on sale in Q2...

shhhhh ,someone might hear you..

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
John Law Lives Jan 22, 2018 4:40 PM Permalink

As per the data in the attached link, as of today's close, the market-cap-to-GDP ratio is 149.6%.  That is higher than the peak of the dotcom bubble in 2000.

https://www.gurufocus.com/stock-market-valuations.php

As per the data in the attached link, as of today's close, the Shiller P/E is 34.3.  That is more than 2x the historical mean.

https://www.gurufocus.com/shiller-PE.php

Nothing to see here.  Stawks to da moon!!!

FUBAR