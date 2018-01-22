Government Un-Shutdown Sends Stocks To Record Highs, Bonds "Most Oversold" In 13 Months

"Don't worry, be happy"...
While stocks soared to new record highs, the dollar was completely unexcited and bonds ended the day unchanged...
Spot the odd one out...
US Equity futures show the immediate selling pressure at Sunday's open (the shutdown occurred after the close Friday)... a panic bid at the US cash open... and then another leg higher on the actual Senate vote... and the ubiquitous melt-up into the close...
But record highs for all four major US equity indices by the close... (Nasdaq was the day's big performer despite AAPL weakness)
As AAPL slid, so FANGs were bid (ahead of NFLX earnings tonight)
High yield bonds underperformed once again again...
Treasury yields ended the day broadly unchanged with the long-end very modestly bid (30Y -1bps)...
This left the yield curve modestly flatter on the day once again...
Treasuries are now the most oversold in 13 months...
The Dollar Index just refused to hold on to any gains once again today... mounting a brief algo ramp on the Senate vote only to fade back into the red...
Copper, Crude, and Gold managed gains on the day as silver slipped...
Cryptos had another ugly day... with Ripple down 20% from Friday's close...
With Bitcoin below $11k and Ethereum below $1000...
Finally we note that Jeff Gundlach's favorite 10Y yield indicator is very close to recoupling...
Bonus Chart: 2Y Treasuries now yield 27bps more than the S&P 500...the most in 10 years...
Comments
Record Number of Bank Locations Close in 2017, Even More to Come in 2018
http://investmentwatchblog.com/record-number-of-bank-locations-close-in…
CANT WAIT till jesus gets here. he will annhilate america with only one word
In reply to Record Number of Bank… by davatankool
Amen!
In reply to CANT WAIT till jesus gets… by WolfgangCire
I'm glad to see that non Dems are attacking this on a group preference level, i.e. that the Dems care more about the illegals than they do those already here. Anything that implies that the people who support this might be out-grouped and become pariahs is what is going to be effective against the left.
In reply to Amen! by Full Court Lug…
So, 70 senators agreed on the deal that was previously proposed... aka.. telling Trump to go f himself.
In reply to I'm glad to see that non… by El Vaquero
Can you tell me the word so I make sure not to say it ?
In reply to CANT WAIT till jesus gets… by WolfgangCire
Algorithms
In reply to Can you tell me the word so… by Harry Lightning
Can you tell me the word so I make sure not to say it ?
In reply to CANT WAIT till jesus gets… by WolfgangCire
The US stock “market “is great. We can have a rebound rally on news that never made the market fall in the first place. Can’t wait until February when we can do it all over again. Rallying on news that our Government is functional. If we kick the can long enough, we can relief rally the DJIA to 30K in no time. Maybe add in a relief rally because it didn’t rain today? You just can’t make this stuff up. The rigged US market knows no bounds.
A "market" that doesn't go down on bad news is going up!
In reply to The US stock “market “is… by Hammer823
Manipulation and smoke and mirrors always works; until it doesn't work anymore. The "anymore" part of that is what I worry about.
In reply to The US stock “market “is… by Hammer823
Everybody's doing The Lindy and buying Dusenbergs
In reply to Manipulation and smoke and… by Bryan
There would have been no surge if normal budget passage had occurred. This is another GLARING demonstration of how the forced-surging and manipulation and fake-surging is merely bullshit scripted. Some of us are calling how fake they are, the power inner circle, index programmers, they can't stand it.
"OH ANOTHER +100 SUPPOSED TO WEARY US, TIRE US, OH, WEAR US OUT RIGHT?" "HOW COULD THERE BE -ANOTHER- +100" "NOW?" "HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE" "WE MUST WEAR OUT" "WE'RE SUPPOSED TO BE WEARING OUT BECAUSE THERE'S NO WAY THERE COULD BE +100 TODAY"
Laughoutloud
You're not getting anyone
To wear out. Schmuckfuckers. Not getting it.
Youregonnalose
In reply to The US stock “market “is… by Hammer823
100% right!
In reply to The US stock “market “is… by Hammer823
It's Magical...
;)
In reply to The US stock “market “is… by Hammer823
Dear President Trump,
We, the denizens of ZH are tired of the stawk market winning so much!
Please make it stop.
Sorry guys, President Trump said no can do, needs stawks up to get re elected
In reply to Dear President Trump,… by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
My decoder ring ended with "to prevent world war" but it also said to drink my Ovaltine. No, that was a movie. Wait. That was an OLD movie, not our current movie, I think.
In reply to Sorry guys, President Trump… by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
Love the reference, my decoder ring said to keep Trump and family out of jail
In reply to My decoder ring ended with … by Countrybunkererd
What a farce
Whole world = FUBAR. EOM.
So
In thirteen months
We have gone from
BTFATH
to
BTFATHOMGZLOLZZZZ
Time to breakout the DOW 100k hats
As a last resort, permabears are beseeching the incoming Fed Chair to tap down the unending bull madness:
from “LIGHT MY FIRE” by The Doors
You know that it would be untrue, you know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you: Bond yields couldn't get much higher
C’mon Powell, light my fire; c’mon JP, take rates higher
Try to set the markets on fire
The time to levitate is through, no time to follow all the buyers
With SPY now, you could only lose, even doves think that it’s gone too high
C’mon on, J-Man, stoke those fires; c’mon on Jerome, set rates higher
Dyin’ to see the markets on fire Oh, Yeah
{insert dense, California 60s-style instrumental break}
The time to self-inflate is through, for firms that borrow and then buy
Cry now, ‘cause you’re gonna lose, with the shares that you reacquire
C’mon Jay-P, let them perspire; c’mon Fed-Head, gas the fire
Light these markets on fire
You know, I’d even eat fondue of melted-down Uber tires
If Trump was to say to you “Girl, these rates should be much higher”
C’mon J-Low, light my fire; c’mon Chair-Man, smite those buyers
Try to set the markets on fire
Gotta get this right, or ‘You’re fired!'
nflx surging out of control ah's before the er release---
nflx met the midpoint of earnings and they get a 10 percent boost on a stock already at all time highs...this market is fugging nutz!
In reply to nflx surging out of control… by Snaffew
Don’t ya know that is how things work now.
if an analyst says it is going to 400, it will get there tomorrow
In reply to nflx met the midpoint of… by Snaffew
And while the Fed sleeps at the switch...
This is exactly what they want.
In reply to And while the Fed sleeps at… by khakuda
It is. I don't understand why really given the devastation of the past 2 bubbles and crashes, but it is clearly what they want. I guess they figure they will grow this one to the sky and it just has to end better.
In reply to This is exactly what they… by Juggernaut x2
Fucking tulips.
Knew by 2pm they were going for tripledigit
Ha ha not fooling me couldnt be more obvious
Index programmers, it was a scripted propaganda
manufactured tripledigit today. You used biotech. And you know it.
And you know I know it. You used biotech for today's propping. And I added to my inverse-biotech snicker
==
SUB 11 VIX fabricated forced operation
==
3% DRAWDOWN LAPSE closer to reaching that point of elimination
==
ADDITIONAL FORGED LEG not gonna convince me [it] can go forever
==
PROGRAMMED ATH PSYOP ' cant go forever '
They only bought 3 weeks and then we get to watch the REDUX. The VIX will explode.
In reply to Knew by 2pm they were going… by D.r. Funk
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Bitcoin is dying. New Bag holders are drying up.
With a new miner popping up every 10 minutes,producing a new block every 10 minutes, the "alleged value" loss will be exponential. By the time these dumb fucks figure out that they are going to be regulated into oblivion and or their exchanges seized as proceeds of crime it will be all over but the crying.
It'll eventually reach a point where the only true "free-market" remaining will be the black market.
In reply to Bitcoin is dying. New Bag… by lester1
Nosebleeds for Everyone.
Government shutdown. LOL. Pure theatre for the plebs and 24 hr rolling news. Orange Jesus can go back to golfing, taking calls from his Zionist handlers and calling Iran, a bad deal.
Thats not Bob Marleys song, lol!
This garbage was released 7 yrs after Bob Marley passed on...
Bobby McFerrin is NOT Bob Marley.
In reply to Thats not Bob Marleys song,… by Libtard
Meanwhile, down in the algo bunker...
pump, pump, pump, pump , geez ... i wonder if we can inflate the S&P to over 3000 before we dump it in 3 weeks and really fuck over everyone who got suckered by the buying our own stock play ...
that crypto paper short play as a diversion is really gonna pay off if we keep up the regulatory narrative long enough, shouldn't be a problem we've got the MSM bought and paid for for the next 4 fiscal years.
at worst we're going to have to dump some more paper gold just to make it look really good to the suckers before we start to break the news about war bonds going on sale in Q2...
shhhhh ,someone might hear you..
Too many shitholes in the world = a lot of money stays in the U.S. Markets
So how exactly do I buy the dip?
Just wait until the new WAR BONDS are issued. LOL
In reply to So how exactly do I buy the… by Spifflove
FYI Tyler(s) : Bob Marley was already dead for 7 years before the song was released ! Do some research before you slander or libel the dead !
Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy - YouTube Released Sept 1988
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-diB65scQU
"it can't keep going up" said the guy with his ballz resting on a chopping block.
As per the data in the attached link, as of today's close, the market-cap-to-GDP ratio is 149.6%. That is higher than the peak of the dotcom bubble in 2000.
https://www.gurufocus.com/stock-market-valuations.php
As per the data in the attached link, as of today's close, the Shiller P/E is 34.3. That is more than 2x the historical mean.
https://www.gurufocus.com/shiller-PE.php
Nothing to see here. Stawks to da moon!!!
FUBAR