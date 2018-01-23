The American Stake In The Czech Elections

The significance of the upcoming run-off of the presidential election in Czech Republic is largely underestimated in Washington. But its prevalent view of it as a not too significant event in a small European country is dead wrong.
Contenders include the sitting President, outspoken and politically incorrect Milos Zeman, who garnered 39% of the vote in the first of a two-phase election. His rival is chemist Jiri Drahos, the correct, low key, former president of the Czech Academy of Sciences, who won 27%. A tight race is expected in the January 26-27 vote.
Pictured: Czech President Milos Zeman (left) and Jiri Drahos (right), the two contenders in the January 26-27 run-off vote for the Czech Republic presidency. (Image source: Zeman, OISV/Wikimedia Commons; Drahos, Jindřich Nosek/Wikimedia Commons)
In America, Zeman's foes are led by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, together with President Barack Obama's State Department holdovers. They yearn for Zeman's defeat as they did for the downfall of President Donald Trump, whom Zeman in some ways resembles.
As with Trump, one of key issues is whether Zeman is pro-Russian as maintained by his foes in U.S and Czech media. Yet even more crucial is Zeman's hard line on Muslim immigration. He adamantly refuses to obey the European Union immigration quotas, even in the face of EU lawsuits.
A bit of Czech history is in order here. Curiously, the Prague events in last century on dates ending in the number 8, have often witnessed developments with major implications. In 1918, the founding of democratic Czechoslovakia by exiled Czech politician Tomas Masaryk intensified the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian empire. In 1938, British and French appeasement of Adolf Hitler at Munich and the Nazi occupation of the Czech Sudetenland adumbrated the outbreak of World War II a year later. In 1948 a Communist coup in still democratic Prague was a key impetus for the creation of NATO a year later.
In 1968 the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia aimed at quelling the infectious Prague Spring, became in the words of my mentor, Josef Korbel (Madeleine Albright's father), "the inextinguishable spark" for future democratic revolutions. That happened in 1989 as playwright Vaclav Havel, "an outstanding dissident," in Zeman's words, became president of a new, democratic Czech Republic.
Thus is 2018. Is change again in the wind? Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orbán, opposing Brussels' dictates along with Zeman, thinks so:
"Europeans have a clear will. They don't want to live under the threat of terrorism, they want their borders to be protected ... I believe 2018 will be the year of the restoration of the will of the people of Europe."
As for the widely bruited charge that he is pro-Russian: In 1968, this writer, a former classmate of Zeman's in the Prague School of Economics, together defended the Prague reforms before hostile academic audiences in Leningrad and Moscow just weeks before the Soviet invasion. Expelled from the Communist Party, for his opposition to the Soviets, Zeman was also thrice in two decades fired from his job. In contrast, his opponent in the run-off, Drahos, repeatedly traveled to West under the watchful supervision of the Czech secret police.
Thus, it is comical and disturbing to see the mainstream media cast the Zeman-Drahos struggle as a choice of whether Prague will "lean east or west." A January 14 The New York Times article even cited a political observer's Kafkaesque absurdity that if Zeman is reelected he'll be "flying a Russian flag from Prague Castle."
While Havel used to belittle the concept of national interest, Zeman, an economist, favors good relations with Russia because geo-economics requires this. The Czech Republic still depends on the Kremlin's energy resources and trade, leading Zeman to remain neutral in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Yet, he is serious about fulfilling the required Czech contribution to NATO.
Zeman has been vehement in his support of Israel. He compared Arafat to Hitler for supporting terrorism. He launched yearly meetings of the Israeli and Czech cabinets. He supported Trump's decision to move the U.S.to Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu singled him out as "the best friend Israel has in Europe."
Zeman's defeat would deprive Europe of a powerful voice against anti-Semitism and Islamo-fascism. Drahos, an inexperienced leader, is more likely to be malleable to Brussels's demands on accepting quotas on Muslim immigration. The result of the Czech vote will reverberate through Europe.
Consequently, Zeman's reelection is in America's national interest.
I hold dual citizenship with the Czech Repulic as my parents are from there. As such, I have a Czech passport and Czech documents stating I am a citizen. I think I'll take a walk over to the Czech embassy here in Toronto and put my vote towards Zeman.
Go Milos Zeman.
is there a gentile there who can limit the muslim immigration and be pro Russia?
Zeman is more entertaining than Trump
one of his best politically incorrect comments
he was like "a burkha ban?"
he said "hell no that this was an improvement for these women, covering their faces"
loved it, VOTE ZEMAN !
In reply to is there a gentile there who… by Omega_Man
Germany is still muted by guilt from WW II. Take a bus from Berlin to Prague. You will notice the difference the moment you cross the border. The Turks have taken Paris. Berlin is under siege. Europe begins at the Czech border.
When you begin to understand that WW2 was fought between Jews and Whites, and the Jews won, then you begin to understand what has been happening in the US and Western Europe over the last 70 years. The fact that the Jews lost control of Russia--and by extension, control of most of Eastern Europe--is a curious and complicating factor to (((their))) plans for world hegemony.
This, of course, is the wellspring of (((western))) opposition to Putin.
In reply to Germany is still muted by… by Cloud9.5
For sure the State department's and Soros's minions are quite active there. As are other players.
As A German I couldn't care less as to the origin of Zeman, his religious affiliatiion, or wether Gatestone, AIPAC or Putin/Trump/Kim or Adolf Hitler love/s him!
He is important to the survival of what still is Europe! If he should fall and Czech gets in line with Germany, France, Italy, Greece and the other traitors, we will see mass invasion being established for years to come. Imagine the size of KZ's we'll have to build and run, to get rid of all these invaders -because remigrate, leave alone assimilate they will not. No invader does.
If Zeman holds onto power, the alliance against this invasion will grow. Austria has a patriot party (FPÖ) in the newly formed govt with the conservatives. They oppose invasion and its establishmaent. So does Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. This has become a strong opposition throughout eastern Europe. IT MUST STAND!
Merkel is significantly weakened after losing a third of her vter-base -for the third consequtive time! But her vice chancellor in spe, Schultz is a liberal nuthead, a EUrokrat and apparatchik of the worst kind. WE NEED CZECH TO STAND AGAINST THIS!
Historically, there is no Czech republic. This was Bohemia for centuries, where the people were Germans and Austrians (which in turn is the same, really). Just check the original names of towns in Czech: most are as German as Hamburg or München. Budweis comes to mind (yep: the home of that wonderful (German) or horrible (USAmerican) beer! I have been all over Bohemia; you don't get much more German a country! But that's all history now. You start a war? -better not lose! Bohemia has been lost after WW1. That's a few generations. Czechs live there long tim and so be it. Right now, the future of Europe is at stake. Still, history must neither be forged nor forgotten!
"where the people were Germans and Austrians"
You know absolutely nothing about it, my uneducated friend. I know our history much better. Actually, Germans and Austrians are SLAVS too.
In reply to As A German I couldn't care… by Guderian
Buddy, you are so full of shit... Czechs are Germans? Czechia never existed? This Slavic culture is actually Germanic then? Does Ceske BUDejovice tell you anything? Does the Czech beer named Budvar ( BUD - brew) or as Germans call it, "Budweiser", tell you anything?
The fact that Germans have their own German names for Czech places is as inconsequential as that of Czechs having their own for German, or any other, places.
Too much crap even for a Kraut....
In reply to As A German I couldn't care… by Guderian
can we say Czechia is some of the BEST of what Germany might offer?
hell if i want to get the Germans thinking about lebensraum again
In reply to Buddy, you are so full of… by Leotardo
Changing a name from Budweis to Budvar may change the present and future, but not history.
Budweis was in Bohemia. Period.
The borders of Europe throughout 1000 years
If you don't know any better, study history.
In reply to Buddy, you are so full of… by Leotardo
History AND the present is clearly your problem, not mine. "Bohemia" and its various mutations is simply a name OTHERS have called this country and its people - the Czechs. They themselves have always called it Cesko or Cechy, ie Czech land(s). Again, Budweis is just a German translation of the Czech name "BUDvar" derived from the name of the Czech city Ceske BUDejovice and the Czech word "VARit" or "to cook or brew". Simply "BUDejovice brew". And just because you call it Kraut, it does not follow, that it is not simply fermented cabbage.
Of course, from your point of view, the Reich has no borders.
In reply to Changing a name from Budweis… by Guderian
Bohemia ist ur-slavisches Gebiet!
In reply to History AND the present is… by Leotardo
The Czech territory is called Cesko, Czechia. Do you normally refer to it as Bohemia and the Czechs as Bohemians?
Is Deutschland Germany?
In reply to Bohemia ist ur-slavisches… by August
My friend, Bohemia was old name for our crater. It was the time before Roman empire came to us.
In reply to The Czech territory is… by Leotardo
Sorry bro, there is no Czechia. Czechia is not a real name and I'm not sure what idiot came up with this BS term. The Czech Republic or Bohemia is correct.
It is correct that Czechoslovakia's population was about 30% German (most of them in the western part of the CZ) prior to the WW2. Go ZEMAN! Make Europe Great Again! MEGA!
... Time to refill my fridge with that wonderful Czech made and only real Pilsner Urquell beer!
In reply to Buddy, you are so full of… by Leotardo
Our crater is Slavic. We resisted Roman empire very long time. Germans came much later and "Germans" were Slavic tribes too, btw.
In reply to Sorry bro, there is no… by WayBehind
Hahaha, another sage full of it, are you? The % of Turks in DE today make it Turkey? And "Cesko", internationally as "Czechia", mean nothing to you, obviously.
The "BS name" Cesko was the wish of the people, of that country, who name and call it so. Who are you to deny that and spread fake info?
In reply to Sorry bro, there is no… by WayBehind
The gatestone institute should be renamed the neocon institute. Notice the very pro-Israeli stance in the article while bashing "Islamo-fascism", like the neocons weren't involved in 9/11, the subsequent destabilization of the Middle East, funding ISIS and sparking the whole mass migration into Germany. They're the ones at the heart of this.
Exactly! I've been telling the plebs about Zeman and they just don't realise how they are being played. Zeman a Jew and a pro-Israeli hawk, given awards by USSA pro-Israel groups? When Gatestone is singing your praises, or advocating on your behalf, you know who they serve. Wake up plebs.
“Zeman's defeat would deprive Europe of a powerful voice against anti-Semitism”
antisemitism or criticism of Israel?
There IS a difference, despite the ADL and the media’s current propaganda drive.
Educate yourselves. Let nobody force you what to THINK
In reply to Czech the grubby jews. by echoes
