Eminem Accuses Trump Of "Brainwashing" Fans, Says "F**king Turd Would Be Better President"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/26/2018 - 22:45

Authored by Luke Morgan Britton via NME.com,

Rapper says he doesn't mind losing half his fanbase to Trump

 

Eminem has hit out again at Donald Trump, arguing that both Hillary Clinton and “a fucking turd” would have made for a better President than the current US leader.

The Detroit rapper has been vocal in his criticism of Trump in recent months, saying that Trump doesn’t care about America and that he has “brainwashed” his supporters.

Now, speaking to Billboard, Eminem has claimed that he foresaw Trump’s election win.

“Watching the TV in fucking disbelief. I was in my basement, on the phone back and forth with friends like, ‘He’s going to fucking win’,” he said.

I called it just from the rallies he was having when he first started running. Because just watching the impact he has, they were fanatics. There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them – and he just fucking duped everybody.”

“I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A fucking turd would have been better as a president.”

Last October, Eminem slammed Trump in a freestyle performed at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, drawing a “line in the sand” between him and Trump, telling his fans to pick a side.

He later expressed his surprise at Trump failing to respond to the freestyle.

“I felt that everybody who was with him at that point doesn’t like my music anyway,” Eminem said. “I get the comparison with the non-political-correctness, but other than that, we’re polar opposites. He made these people feel like he was really going to do something for them.”

It’s just so fucking disgusting how divisive his language is, the rhetoric, the Charlottesville shit, just watching it going, ‘I can’t believe he’s saying this.’ When he was talking about John McCain, I thought he was done. You’re fucking with military veterans, you’re talking about a military war hero who was captured and tortured. It just didn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. And that’s some scary shit to me.”

“I knew [the BET freestyle] would get a reaction, obviously; that’s what I rap to do,” Eminem added. “But where I was coming from in that cypher was a genuine place in my heart. I [hesitate] to say [I have] hatred in my heart for him, but it’s serious contempt. I do not like the guy.”

At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this. I don’t see how somebody could be middle class, busting their ass every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that fucking billionaire is gonna help you.”

Eminem recently hit back at critics who say that he’s “lost it”.

In his ‘Chloraseptic’ remix, Eminem rapped: “Not as raw as I was / ‘Walk on Water’ sucked? / Bitch, suck my dick.”

He continued:

“Y’all saw the tracklist and had a fit / Before you heard it / So you formed your verdict While you sat with your arms crossed / Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs / Nah dog, y’all saying I lost it / Your fucking marbles are gone.”

So that should clear a few things up.

knukles stizazz Jan 26, 2018 11:24 PM Permalink

OK, so M&M disparaged the President (Probably because Trump wouldn't talk to him directly as Mr Melts in Your Hand wanted, boo hoo.) influencing thousands upon millions of rap fans that they should vote for anybody but Trump

Only problem is they're the very same folks already voting Democrat or for anybody but Trump.  No new converts, kiddo.

Great Affirmation for the Soyboi Virtue Showboat Rapper.

 

A Sentinel Grave Dancer 22 Jan 27, 2018 2:20 AM Permalink

The opinions of entertainers and particularly actors’ opinions help me to define how I should feel about important stuff.

This hero is clearly a genius, like Alec Baldwin or Cher or the genius role models that grace the finest television productions such as the high-brow documentary analysis confabulation that all deep thinkers follow religiously: “The View.”

Further I find this true and JUST patriot Artīíst’s courage inspirational in that s/he has chosen to sacrifice the impeccable quality of hirs art to do hirs part to save us from ourselves.

Goddess bless this wonderful cis-gender! 

shitshitshit Bokkenrijder Jan 27, 2018 5:48 AM Permalink

Feminized sack of shit low grade entertainer whatshisname who works as full time whore for the conspiracy doesn't realize in his last ditch efforts that assassin Hillary lost and that he's got to get over it. He doesn't even start to realize that nobody cares and that dems are leaving the Bolshevik party in droves. 

That's what it costs to have lost any chance to get a brain through education and to have switched careers to pile up big buck upon big buck. 

Dick.

wildbad Lore Jan 27, 2018 5:55 AM Permalink

and the hits just keep on comin.

i am trying to suppress my schadenfreude ... we know there will be a wakeup call for all of these people soon. the louder they commit themselves to this evil cause now the more difficult it will be for them to extricate themselves from their hardened irrational positions

OverTheHedge BidnessMan Jan 27, 2018 2:17 AM Permalink

Rap was new, and different, and exciting in 1980. It's nearly 40 years old as an "art form", in its present form. I'm just waiting for something new to come along, because frankly I'm bored with the endless monotony of the current music scene - it's all so conformist and dull. Still, no one uses music to identify themselves any more, in the way that punks, mods, rockers etc all did, way back when. Music is just a commodity these days, serves no useful purpose. Wait until times get really hard, though, and we should start to see the music of the new rebel generation. At least I hope so, but I've been waiting a long, long time for something exciting to come along.

bahian OverTheHedge Jan 27, 2018 4:53 AM Permalink

There are plenty of other styles/listening options other than rap/hiphop and they can be called "music" without stretching the definition. Try listening to jazz, classical, many Latin styles, real African, Indian, traditional American styles, the great rockers of the 60s, 60s/70s soul and funk etc. etc.  Rihanna, Beyonce, hip-hoppers-rappers, other popular females artists white and black are just that:  artists (of the con persuasion). Virtually none play an instrument or can compose or arrange.  Music was much better in the days before videos. When the band played on stage with little or no visuals.  The music had to be interesting on it's own (or else). There are centuries of music to listen to, so if the current crop sucks fall back on the past. Great music is eternal. Crap is soon forgotten.

SoDamnMad BidnessMan Jan 27, 2018 4:25 AM Permalink

It's interesting to see talentless young men is Russia do rap and the people say, What the hell is this? The few blacks from African countries such as Ghana that embraced communism in the early days don't do rap. The Blues are accepted would wide, Soul is accepted world wide, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin songs are loved and accepted in Russia. Rap, not so much at all.

MK ULTRA Alpha erg Jan 27, 2018 12:27 AM Permalink

He's a ghetto freak entertaining those who are barely conscious. It's all ghetto language and mannerisms, he's a part of the drive to the bottom which has inflicted the nation for two generations thanks to Zionist media systems brainwashing Americans to destroy the culture. Obama and Clinton were his leaders in the movement to destroy America, naturally he can't even comprehend what is happening to his agenda of cultural destruction.

Trump works to restore American and this brainwashed kid wants to destroy Trump just like the FBI coup plotters.

Memedada MK ULTRA Alpha Jan 27, 2018 5:48 AM Permalink

Restore America? For whom? The MIC and the deep state? They were doing fine doing the last administrations...

Obama and the Clintons were obvious Goldman/deep state-pawns (like all US presidents since Eisenhower [maybe excluding Kennedy - the jury is still out on him]).

But, and I am genuinely curious, why do you see Trump as a threat to the deep state (i.e. a genuine candidate of and for the people)? What policies has he implemented or proposed that challenge the agenda and power of the deep state?

As I see it (and saw during the (s)election campaign/theatre passing as a democracy in US) Trump is just as much a pawn of the deep state as all the other candidates (just casted to create hopium for another segment of the dumbed down/indoctrinated US plebs - and create disillusion and hopelessness for another...win-win for TPTB).

He is a fiat-billionaire (and inherited his fortune and would have been richer today if just putted it all in random stocks = he has not beaten the alpha/the average the rich get richer of being rich/owning the shit-show effect) and as a fiat-billionaire dependent on the fiat-masters/the banks. He is "intellectually challenged" (that is stupid) - apparent in his (lack of) vocabulary (tested to be around the same as an average ten year old american kid - and yes, that is easy to do by a linguistic specialist by just counting the different words used/variation, grammar, average word length and spelling). He has the knowledge of politics, economics, social and world affairs, philosophy...well, all subjects of knowledge as an average US pleb = close to none. He is, being stupid, easier to manipulated and steer in the right direction by his handlers. That brings me to his cabinet of deep state handlers (should have convinced even the most indoctrinated of his followers of him not being serious when promising to "drain the swamp"): Goldmanites, MIC-generals and Exxon CEOs. His cabinet is more swampy than even Obamas (and that says a lot). But even if he somehow had genuine interest (and ability) in challenging the status quo his past lifestyle and general "moral" demeanor is sure to have filled his closet with more skeletons than in the killing fields of Cambodia = he would be (don't think it is necessary - see above) easily blackmailed to do the bidding of his handlers.

But again: please give me some concrete examples of proposed and/or implemented policies by Trump that you believe would challenge TPTB/the deep state?

bahian TBT or not TBT Jan 27, 2018 4:32 AM Permalink

The definition of rap/hiphop which i thought up decades ago is: ranting to a beat. Obviously i wasn't the only one. Eminem is a pitiful white black wannabe. A slew of white artists male and female in recent years/decades imitating black musical styles. Pathetic. At least the rockers of my generation (60s) had their own styles apart from what the soul/R & B/ Motown artists were doing (with the exception of mediocrities like Rare Earth and Vanilla Fudge). Frank Zappa had more talent and creativity than a thousand Eminems, Biebers etc.