Feds Charge Democrat Florida Mayor With Money Laundering, Taking Bribes From "Bunch Of Russians"

The Mayor of Hallandale Beach, Florida surrendered to authorities on Thursday on third-degree felony charges of money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding limits on campaign contributions. Mayor Joy Cooper (D) is also charged with soliciting contributions in City Hall - a misdemeanor. Each felony carries a maximum five year prison sentence.
According to prosecutors, the FBI began investigating Cooper in May, 2012 - posing as wealthy real estate developers from California seeking political favors from Cooper in exchange for a Hallandale Beach project. The undercover agents hired disbarred Hollywood attorney Alan Koslow to represent them, who funneled $5,000 in campaign contributions to Cooper in the form of "checks from a bunch of Russian names," according to court documents. Koslow did not initially know that the men were with the FBI, nor that he was also a target in their investigation.
"At the time, Alan Koslow was unaware that he was interacting with undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agents," wrote investigators. Koslow, 63, would eventually wear a wire as part of the sting, as the FBI recorded audio or video of every meeting, according to court records.
Koslow represented himself to agents as an effective lobbyist who "had the vote of the mayor," records show. During a July 10, 2012 meeting between Cooper, the undercover FBI agents and Koslow at City Hall, Cooper was recorded making assurances that she and two other commissioners were a "team of three" who could push the real estate project through, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Alan Koslow showed Mayor Cooper a number representing a proposed contribution and asked her if it was a good number. She replied ‘No. Add a zero.” Koslow confirmed ‘Three zeros, is that fine?’ and Mayor Cooper replied ‘Yes,’” according to the arrest affidavit. Later that month, Koslow assured Cooper she would receive a $10,000 bribe in the form of two $5,000 contributions - before and after the August, 2012 primary.
In an August, 2012 meeting, Koslow and the undercover agents went to Cooper's home, after which they drove to the former Hollywood attorney's house and gave him a Dunkin' Donuts bag containing $8,000 in cash. Koslow told the agents he would have two Russian organizations write checks for them, according to investigators.
During a recorded meeting at the Flashback Diner on Aug. 20, 2012, one of the undercover agents told Cooper that “the pledged payment to her, via her campaign, would be in the form of checks from a ‘bunch of Russian names,’” according to court documents.
In September, Koslow told one of the agents he had personally handed 20 checks to Cooper at a Hallandale Beach Chamber of Commerce fashion show, court records say. The checks, totaling $5,000, were broken down into smaller amounts that appeared to come from people with Russian last names, according to the documents. Cooper said “that’s fantastic” when she got the checks, according to what Koslow told the undercover agents.
Cooper’s campaign reported nine contributions from eight teachers and a retired person in the amount of $500 each, matching names on a list of donors Koslow had given the so-called developers, the affidavit said.
Between September 2013 and May 2016, four different undercover FBI agents met with Koslow at least 75 times, however their discussions remain secret due to ongoing investigations in other matters. The FBI's had their final piece of major evidence after Koslow gave a sworn statement to investigators in November 2017, in which he admitted to the entire affair.
Cooper's attorney responded, knocking the FBI for using Koslow:
“We look forward to our day in court and the mayor’s vindication,” said Cooper's attorney, Larry Davis. “We’re extremely disappointed that the Broward County State Attorney’s Office is relying upon Alan Koslow, a disgraced and disbarred convicted felon, as the centerpiece of its case of alleged campaign finance violations.”
Koslow, 63, was considered one of the most effective and best-known attorneys and lobbyists in the state, specializing in representing developers and the gaming industry. He pleaded guilty in August 2016 to helping people prosecutors said he thought were "quasi-mafia" criminals hide the source of $220,000 linked to illegal gambling and drug dealing. -sun-sentinal.com
Cooper apparently began unraveling late last year - with her political rivals sending a letter to Gov. Scott asking him to remove her from office, after she allegedly showed up to a commission meeting and appeared to be under the influence of some type of "behavior-altering substance," according to the letter.
Cooper defended herself, saying she was severely dehydrated after contracting diarrhea during a trip to Mexico. Cooper was also accused of spying on her political rivals, after Vice Mayor Keith London and others say she planted a GPS tracker in their cars. Cooper suggested the rivals had planted the trackers as a political stunt.
And so, once again, America is graced with tales of mystery, malfeasance, and incompetence by elected officials in Broward County, Florida.
It was a typical FBI sting operation, the FBI creates the crime and then says the person is guilty. The FBI panders to media. Remember when Mueller was FBI director, he said the reason for all the FBI entrapment was because the American people had to be taught not to be terrorist. How many false cases did the FBI conduct on mentally ill people, even retarded citizens without cognitive capability to understand what was happening were entrapped by crooked amoral FBI under Mueller. It became a joke and everyone was saying the FBI was out of line, that was the FBI under Mueller and then Comey.(by the way, both Mueller and Comey has worked for HSBC bank to help run interference against DOJ money laundering charges, both Mueller and Comey are guilty of crimes against the American people)
Now we see the Mueller investigation because of politics and to cover up Mueller's past collusion with criminals at high level who did collude with the Russians.(Uranium One, Clinton Foundation, Pedo and Slavery rings, etc etc etc, the FBI, Mueller and Comey are guilty of crimes against humanity and plotting a coup against the new president including the MURDER OF THE PRESIDENT)
Now Mueller can't find Trump Russian Collusion which he was tasked with finding so the investigation has changed to obstruction of justice because Trump fired Comey who was conducting a coup against the newly elected president.
The FBI has murdered Americans for political reasons since it's creation. The FBI has conducted false flags since it was created. There is a long list of FBI political murders, false flags events to push their political agenda.
Ask any FBI agent, do you believe the government's version of 9/11? And McCabe ran the FBI operation for the Boston bombing, it didn't match up either.
The FBI is a bunch of liars, thieves and murderers and wanted the corrupt Clinton to continue their rein of terror. The new FBI director Wray was fifth on the list because no one wanted the job of reforming the FBI, everyone was afraid for their families if they tried to reform the FBI. because they would be destroyed. Now we have Wray who is a YES MAN and will not rock the boat even if it meant saving the American people from the draconian totalitarian police state murder of Trump.
It's time to destroy this country to get to the FBI. And I have had personal contact with the FBI many times, these are bad people who believe they are above the law. It's proof America is not a free democracy which we are brainwashed to believe. America is a lie.
You should not cooperate with anything, I just refused to testify in a case even though I was told to come to court, I will never help, cooperate with the US again and I don't pay taxes because I do not want to pay the salary and pension of the FBI.
I have not paid taxes, and don't care what happens to me. If in a civil war, if a man or woman identifies as an FBI agent, what do you think I will do?
In reply to And, as usual, they're the… by Zero Point
The FBI partied on a million dollars in Austin. The investigation was Austin Police selling and using cocaine. After partying on a million dollars, the FBI said there is no evidence of police selling and using cocaine, which other police said was happening.
I was a cab driver with a front row seat, I saw Austin police were selling and using cocaine. I saw FBI party like there was no tomorrow on US tax payer money. I saw it all and knew every move being made.
The FBI is a biased crooked gang of us against them mentality. No one should expect justice from these kinds of minds. We are told constant lies, the television brainwashes police dramas with perfect agents handsome and attractive and they're perfect, this has brainwashed people to not question the most criminal of the governments martial law agency system of governing.
This was created from the post civil war martial law era, the agency form of government rules us and we are not free and the agencies and FBI make sure we know we are slaves, their slaves. I can list hundreds of FBI murders because of political motives, and FBI are immune from prosecution, they can MURDER US AT WILL and the FBI has murdered many Americans with no question asked as if they're authorized to kill the slaves.
We want every FBI terminated, and FBI retired, their pension to be taken away, abolish the FBI and start over, because this country and it's totalitarian agency system of governing doesn't work for us.
In reply to It was typical FBI sting… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Amen to that. I dealt with FBI counterintelligence on a few occasions. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
In reply to The FBI partied on a million… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Don't delude yourself Bill, Republicans are pieces of shit too ..
It all depends on which pieces of shit one identifies themselves with ..
Hell, how do you think all these pieces of shit are able to pull these stunts year over year, election cycle after election cycle ...
The pieces of shit are runnin things, and things get even shittier ..
Expect more shit, from pieces of shit, to make things shitty ..
Everyone will be covered in their favorite shit
I'm not shitting you ..
In reply to Anyinee need Any More proof… by Bill of Rights
"Cooper apparently began unraveling late last year - with her political rivals sending a letter to Gov. Scott asking him to remove her from office, after she allegedly showed up to a commission meeting and appeared to be under the influence of some type of "behavior-altering substance," according to the letter.
Cooper defended herself, saying she was severely dehydrated after contracting diarrhea during a trip to Mexico."
Oh sure, blame the tequila or the funky ensalada of those "brown people" down there...lol.
