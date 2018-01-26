UK Defense Secretary: "Russia Is Ready To Kill Us By The Thousands"

Brits woke up to read the following brazenly fearmongering headline in their daily paper today: "'Russia is ready to kill us by the thousands': Defence Secretary warns that Moscow could cause mass casualties by crippling crucial energy supplies."
Recently installed in office, UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is already beating the drums of a new Cold War while seeking to expand Britain's defense budget, claiming a new 'Russian invasion' of sorts is coming. In an interview with The Telegraph Williamson warned that Russia is actively seeking to bring about Britain's economic collapse by attacking its infrastructure which he said will cause “thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths”. Meanwhile, Russian officials were quick to mock the scenario as "worthy of a Monty Python sketch".
Tory Defence Secretary Williamson, considered by many to be a possible successor to Prime Minister Theresa May described the 'Russian threat' as more subtle than an outright conventional military invasion, saying "The plan for the Russians won’t be for landing craft to appear in the South Bay in Scarborough, and off Brighton Beach." Instead, he explained "the real threat" as term of a cyber and electronic warfare doomsday scenario of "creating total chaos within the country."
"What they [Russians] are looking at doing is they are going to be thinking ‘How can we just cause so much pain to Britain?'. Damage its economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, but actually have an element of creating total chaos within the country."
And Williamson's evidence for such sensational claims of an impending attack that would bring down nearly overnight civilizational collapse?
He offered the following: "Why would they keep photographing and looking at power stations, why are they looking at the interconnectors that bring so much electricity and so much energy into our country," and said further, "If you could imagine the domestic and industrial chaos that this would actually cause. What they would do is cause the chaos and then step back."
To underscore that in his mind, he's not envisioning this threat of a Russian-induced apocalypse far off in either the medium-term or distant future, nor advancing hyperbole or some imagined war game scenario, he added, "This is the real threat that I believe the country is facing at the moment."
"They are looking at these things because they are saying these are the ways that we can hurt Britain," Williamson said. Thought not stating who "they" are in terms of specific persons or organizations caught or observed in the act conducting such surveillance and war-planning as described (other than the ominously sinister 'Russians'), he went on to delineate some 'what if' scenarios: "If we lost our interconnectors, which would be something that we know that they are looking at, there would be 3 million homes without electricity. In a few years’ time there will be 8 million homes that would be dependent."
UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson: "Russia is ready to kill us by the thousands." Image source: AP
Shortly after the interview was published, UK energy and infrastructure experts addressed Williamson's statement about losing electric interconnectors, dismissing the scenario of chaos, mass death, and "millions" without power as absurd and clearly based in scaremongering. One leading energy expert, speaking to The Guardian, admitted candidly, "It does sound a bit like scaremongering really. If you take out one interconnector it’s clear the UK can survive. We saw that last year with the one to France."
Williamson's warning echoed a scenario laid out previously by Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach in December, who warned that Russia could in an instant end 97 percent of global communications capabilities and disrupt trillions in daily financial transactions, ushering in a "catastrophic" economic collapse, as he claimed Russia has long targeted the roughly 200 international undersea network cables while seeking disruption of Western societies and the global economy (which nonsensically would undermine Russia's economy as well).
Though a pattern of reckless Russia-baiting hysteria now seems to have become the default backdrop for any and all public discourse related to national security in the US and UK, it has remained a rarity for someone of Williamson's rank and office - occupying the highest civilian position over the armed forces - to appeal directly to the common citizenry and Western world in general essentially with words of, "Russia is ready to kill us!"
Well, let's just call it a slightly less sophisticated version of Condoleezza Rice's infamous Saddam scare tactic line, "we don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud." Like with the deceptive and failed Iraq war, such statements - now recognized by much of the thinking public as worn-out jingoistic clichés - by design aim to immediately shut down critical thought or inquiry, whipping up a desperate survival mode mentality, as well as of course raising those defense budgets.
Indeed on Monday Defence Secretary Williamson sent the nation’s top general to push for expanded defense spending with Moscow as the primary justification for the change in a speech before the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). As The Guardian reported early this week:
Military chiefs calling for more spending is almost as regular an event as the first cuckoo call. Usually, the calls are left to retired generals and admirals. It is safer for them to make the case; for serving officers it is harder, with the risk of clashing with political masters....
He [chief of general staff Sir Nick Carter] is making the plea now because the government is about to announce a new defence spending review and the next few months will be dominated by a push by Williamson and the MoD for a rise in the £36bn defence budget.
Moscow was swift to respond, albeit in an appropriately humorous way, with Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov saying Secretary Williamson had "lost his grasp on reason" and that the comments were "worthy of a Monty Python sketch". The Russian Embassy in London quickly tweeted in response, "Some British politicians bear no responsibility for their words," and later in the day issued a formal statement.
The formal statement, issued through the Russian Embassy in London's homepage and social media, slammed Williamson's comments as cheap manipulation of the British public using "confrontational rhetoric" for the sake of getting "a couple of billions of extra pounds from the budget." The statement reads in part:
We can see a wide rift between the opinions prevailing in the British society in favour of repairing our bilateral relations - and those among the military and political elite, who prefer to intimidate their own population just to get a couple of billions extra pounds from the budget.
In the modern world, you just can’t build a respectable policy on confrontational rhetoric. In the long run it will turn out badly for the prestige of the country itself, just like it was after UK actions in Iraq, Libya or Syria.
"Intimidation" is right, as the same build-up of baseless media and politicians' fearmongering and subsequent demand for conformity to the prevailing narrative of 'doomsday is approaching' was used in the lead-up to every direct as well as covert military interventions of recent history - all of which proved disastrous, leaving blood-soaked chaos in the wake.
This time, however, it doesn't appear the public is buying it as we're not seeing too many British citizens rushing for their nearest bunker or prepper store.
Never go full retard
Pay the frickin oil bill and I bet the Russians are just fine. Just a guess.
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum
"..just like it was after UK actions in Iraq, Libya or Syria."
Knock-out punch.
In reply to Pay the frickin oil bill and… by Fiat Pirate
Quick!! Hide!! Reds under the bed!!!!
Why would Russia want to shoot itself in the foot?
In reply to "..just like it was after UK… by Pinto Currency
But NO ONE says anything when Apartheid Israhell is KILLING by the thousands. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Quick!! Hide!! Reds under… by philipat
while you are there ... blame russians for Brexit as well ... that might stick who knows.
on second thought brexit is most probably the plan to blow up UK ... they do not need it anymore, might as well blame russians on demolition
In reply to But NO ONE says anything… by stizazz
The putz probably doesn't realize the extent to which he just humiliated himself.
"Russia" doesn't need to do a damn thing. Brzezinski knew: the people will eat their own dead.
It's travesty, though, that this kind of idiocy garners a headline. I guess that in itself is a matter of intrinsic interest, like continued "global warming" narrative-rattling.
"[Targeting] the roughly 200 international undersea network cables..." <-- Where have we heard of something like that before?
In reply to while you are there … by Pandelis
Damn Russians have no respect for humanity.
In reply to The poor, sad dolt probably… by Lore
This is no joke, people. A Russian killed me last Thursday.
In reply to Damn Russians have no… by IH8OBAMA
Wouldn't that be excellent if someone finally disposed of UK and Britboobs would be in the first batch to leave this world?
In reply to This is no joke, people. A… by Billy the Poet
The Russians will only kill those humans NOT adapted to living in ice cold weather.
Wait a minute .....
In reply to That would be excellent if… by shitshitshit
In reply to The Russians will only kill… by SilverRhino
Live long & prosper Billy... 😎
BritBob will put this donkey straight... 😒
In reply to This is no joke, people. A… by Billy the Poet
Holy sanctions Batman!
Only we are allowed to do that!
In reply to Live long & prosper Billy… by Eyes Opened
the power grid could be bullet proofed with high probability of surviving EMT or solar flare for few BILLION
but nooooooooooooooooo - not our idiot politicians
In reply to This is no joke, people. A… by Billy the Poet
Tell me more about the Brits and the Second Boer War, they also did a number when creating the borders for India and Pakistan, Thousands comparing to the damage of 1M plus through famine
In reply to Damn Russians have no… by IH8OBAMA
Not to say the Soviets were angels, you can also put the Assyrians, Italians, French, Spaniards, Belgians, Celts; they were all animals/barbarians
I guess Shock and Awe has always been a theme.
In reply to Tell me more about the Brits… by ProstoDoZiemi
One it's not really the Soviets any more. Second, do not forget the British colonialists and the conquistadors before that.
On the other hand it almost seems that whoever is "native" somewhere nowadays has basically gotten there by kicking someone else out. So perhaps it is time to stop whining and creating comic hysteria about a country against which you support sanctions.
In reply to Not to say the Soviets were… by ProstoDoZiemi
This from the country that treats it's military like complete shit.
I guess they will take the defense increase out of the NHS budget. That will work just fine.
Make sure you buy a lot of those F-35s for your new aircraft carrier. That will scare the shit out
of the Russians until a couple cruise missiles from their submarines sink that target.
In reply to One it's not really the… by Captain Nemo d…
And Rommel hit their big mouths with an army only 1/3 the size of british and us.
In reply to Tell me more about the Brits… by ProstoDoZiemi
I can't help but wonder which state that the Russians are targeting. I mean why? WTF? I don't understand this war bullshit.
If there was no US Government, no country in their right mind would want to bomb one of the 50 states.
In reply to Damn Russians have no… by IH8OBAMA
Sure, if you define “no one” as Billions of emotionally disturbed underinformed creeps like yourself ... then yea, nobody, cricket.
But keep spankin’ it ...
In reply to But NO ONE says anything… by stizazz
...."HAD THEY LIVED IN PEACE WITH ISRAEL, THE MIDDLE EAST WOULD BE THE MOST PROSPEROUS REGION ON EARTH-"
...like Libya????? you fucked that place alright?? didn't you??
In reply to SINCE 1948 & UNTIL TODAY … by Richard640
In reply to ...."HAD THEY LIVED IN PEACE… by Escapedgoat
If you like the "Kristian" Bible you'll just love the Towelmood. It's just brimming with love and respect for the Untermenschen goyim. But those Kristians with their irrational hatreds!
In reply to SINCE 1948 & UNTIL TODAY … by Richard640
Timely, but seemingly taking us off topic with out need.
OT comments were tolerated under existing ZH mind hive control superiority based best of breed joint action amongst Tyler´s common ground private virtual property to be tolerated as in not flunking fight club rules.
Your AI impersonation , whether for real or trial , should be acknowledged and accredited as such by our benevolent Tyler dictators at whos mercy we are allowed to express ourselves on this virtual private property. God bless the Tyler`s and their site/side, lest we be left talking to ourselves instead.
In reply to But NO ONE says anything… by stizazz
Precisely, WHY would Russia want to lose/kill perfectly good Gaz customers?
In reply to Quick!! Hide!! Reds under… by philipat
Europe is running out of oil in the North Sea. Their nuclear plants are either shut down or full of defective French parts. It's either Russian natty piped in or expensive natty sent by ship. Add millions of violent invaders sucking EU tax euros while killing and raping daily. Stir in some really shitty ice-cold weather and a collapsing health care system.
Oh, it's the Russian's fault, so let's have the US start a nuclear WWIII Northern Hemisphere extinction event.
Fucking idiots everywhere.
In reply to Precisely, WHY would Russia… by StychoKiller
Ya, so what. You cunts/ cucks stupid enough to purchase this ... stuff? Boogey men every where!
PEACE, !!! L.
In reply to Europe is running out of oil… by Not Too Important
I feel vindicated. The Brits finally proved, beyond any reasonable doubt, to be dumber than US...
In reply to Ya, so what. You cunts/… by Lucretius
So what one old fucker May have said Maybe in that context is sufficient for you to slander almost 400 million people’s intellect and possibly also character and intentions?
And THEY are the ones who are stupid?
Sounds like you’re lucky to have shoe-lace tying skills.
In reply to I feel vindicated. The Brits… by monk27
Follow the US to try and sanction Russia. Fail.
Put troops on their border. Scary much?
Cause coloured revolutions and chaos worldwide, make up stories on how they are responsible for everything bad you do.
Start depending on their gas.
Whine and complain they can kill you without even having to attack you.
Given the blinding brilliance of western governments either they have been put in by Putin and this is just a false warning, or people are stupid enough to elect such geniuses on their own in which case Russia is probably not the thing to worry about. Either way don't worry, be happy.
In reply to I feel vindicated. The Brits… by monk27
Well, the Brits managed to come out as the biggest losers among the WWII winners, moved from being the biggest world empire to a deeper shithole country than US in less than a generational span, and became probably the most PC country in the world while having a complete sex/color/religion change as we speak. And now this ! So, yeah...
In reply to Follow the US to try and… by Captain Nemo d…
The queen orders Megan to walk" behind Harry". I'll bet the is an MI6 contract out to off her like they did Diana.
In reply to I feel vindicated. The Brits… by monk27
Two brothers - one mother, two fathers. The oldest trick in the book.
In reply to The queen orders Megan to… by SoDamnMad
Excellent rant but neither Europe nor Russia proper got a winter of sorts this year.
Two less than a week long spells of snow so far and all but mud as far as you could wade.
Could have been a perfect time to invade mother Russia with general winter taking time off.
In reply to Europe is running out of oil… by Not Too Important
To prove the point to not contest them again, just the way they work
In reply to Precisely, WHY would Russia… by StychoKiller
gavin williamstein
In reply to "..just like it was after UK… by Pinto Currency
Roll out the barrel, let's have some scrapin' fun ....
In reply to gavin williamstein by justa minute
Same scaremongering BS occurring in Canada: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/north-korean-cyber-attack-metroli…
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Pay the frickin oil bill and… by Fiat Pirate
Aha, there is a nest out there!
What exactly would Russia want with a depopulated Britain and/or Canada? They do not need more land. There is nothing in Britain or Canada that Russia cannot have at home. The Winter Palace in Petersburg is bigger than Buckingham Palace and Livadia is prettier than Windsor.
In reply to Same scaremongering BS… by skbull44
Plus, the Winter Palace isn't surrounded by hostile Muslims and sullen Niggers. St. Petersburg remains a very European city, unlike London. I encourage all to visit and witness its beauty personally.
In reply to Aha, there is a nest out… by uhland62
I feel one hell of a lot safer in St. Pete than in Khan's shithole.
In reply to Plus, the Winter Palace isn… by Kobe Beef
And the younger women are slim and more feminine. If the weather was better and the language wasn't so fucked up, I'd think about retiring there
In reply to Aha, there is a nest out… by uhland62
The no longer young woman are an even better example. What I have seen of Russian cleaners in the West, they had more style than the executives who`s offices they where tasked to clean.
Always dressed to impress even on the most menial of tasks, but at shifts end about to be picked up by limousines of their husbands who benevolently gave them a pocket money opportunity role of their own to waste some of their own earned money just for comparision
or self driving
in latest SUV .
Love me my current Russian/Ukrainian colleagues at work.
Would get them all fired for the disappointment they cause .
All white and bright though they are subjected to certain mood behavior
making their output unpredictable. And we are talking about all females relocated to
the West on their own accord many moons ago, sometimes having adult children
while themselves hardly in command of the prevailing language.
In reply to And the younger women are… by afronaut
Logically yes, but more is better in their eyes, always has been. Look at Knigsberg, Transnistria, Crimea, Chechnya, etc.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Ruskies try to get back Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania. Estonia has what 800K residents and not much has changed from the Soviet Era.
They do scratch for pieces of Finland, maybe the reasoning behind the sweet talk for the Finns to not join NATO
In reply to Aha, there is a nest out… by uhland62
"Logically yes,"
For me it seems logical, that Scotland wants to join Russia soon.
In reply to Logically yes, but more is… by ProstoDoZiemi
