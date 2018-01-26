USAF Begins Massive GPS Blackouts In The Western US During Largest Ever Air War Drill

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/27/2018 - 17:11

The United States Air Force is launching its largest-ever three-week premier set of air war drills, called Red Flag 18-1, starting on Friday and will conclude February 16, said the 99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs.

On January 26, the air war drill, known as Red Flag, officially kicked off at Nellis Air Force Base, 20-miles outside of Las Vegas. Base officials have warned residents of increased military aircraft activity due to aircraft departing from Nellis Air Force Base twice-a-day to conduct war drills on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

“We’re trying a few new and different things with Red Flag 18-1,” said Col Michael Mathes, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “It’s the largest Red Flag ever with the largest number of participants, highlighting the balance of training efficiency with mission effectiveness.”

The drill involves a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft as well as participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and Marine Corps. Foreign participants include Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Air Force.

A video from the 2015 Red Flag drill is shown below.

“Red Flag 18-1 primarily is a strike package focused training venue that we integrate at a command and control level in support of joint task force operations,” said Mathes. “It’s a lot of words to say that we integrate every capability we can into strike operations that are flown out of Nellis Air Force Base.”

According to The Drive, the air war drill is the largest of its kind in the 42-year history, as the United States prepares for a possible conflict on the Korean Penisula.

Further, the USAF is going to “blackout GPS over the sprawling Nevada Test and Training Range,” said the Drive, which will provide realistic war-like conditions to challenge aircrews.

Flying.com reports the drills at the Nevada Test and Training Range will cause rolling GPS blackouts for the vast portions of the Western United States from January 26 through February 18. All GPS-equipped aircraft operating in the Western United States should be prepared for possible navigation failure in the region.

The NBAA Command Center reports the U.S. military will begin training exercises on the Nevada Test and Training Range between 0400Z until 0700Z daily. Training maneuvers will impact vast portions of the Western U.S. including California, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Montana and New Mexico. FAA enroute ATC centers affected include Albuquerque (ZAB), Denver (ZDV), Los Angeles (ZLA), Salt Lake (ZLC), Oakland (ZOA) and Seattle (ZSE). Operations in R-2508 and R-2501 may also be impacted.  

"Arrivals and departures from airports within the Las Vegas area may be issued non-Rnav re-routes with the possibility of increased traffic disruption near LAS requiring airborne re-routes to the south and east of the affected area. Aircraft operating in Los Angeles (ZLA) center airspace may experience navigational disruption, including suspension of Descend-via and Climb-via procedures. Non-Rnav SIDs and STARs may be issued within ZLA airspace in the event of increased navigational disruption. Crews should expect the possibility of airborne mile-in-trail and departure mile-in-trail traffic management initiatives.”

The Drive explains why the USAF is determined to use GPS spoofing and jamming technology but offers no insight into what a GPS blackout might mean for the millions of civilians who live in the Western region of the US.

GPS denial is a becoming a huge issue for American military planners. Peer states, especially Russia, are already putting GPS spoofing and jamming tactics to work during various training events near their own borders. We have discussed this situation in great depth before, and I would suggest you read this article to understand just how deeply the loss of reliable global positioning system data can mean for the U.S. and its allies during a time of war, as well as what is being done to overcome such a monumental hurdle.

The Pentagon has mysteriously tested technology that can jam GPS over a wide area before, and it is likely that this same capability will be put to use in the Nellis Test and Training Range for this Red Flag 18-1. Line-of-sight and distance impact the way in which GPS users, especially other airplanes, operating far outside the training area will be affected. Here is an article on those tests, which emanated from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which is located on the western edge of the Mojave Desert in California, in June of 2016.

Below is a released image showing the impact of a GPS jammer unleashed on the Western United States in a June 2016 test:

If there is a concrete reason why the Department of Defense is quietly preparing a massive air war drill in Nevada now, while simultaneously forcing a gigantic GPS blackout for the Western part of the United States, it has not been disclosed aside from the obvious, of course.

We know one thing: this exercise will last a lengthy three weeks and could pose significant risks and threats to devices that rely on GPS signals, which according to the DHS chart below, is pretty much anything with electronics in it these days.

 

Let’s hope that nothing goes wrong in the Western part of the United States if so, we will know whom to blame…

shitshitshit Sir Edge Jan 26, 2018 7:55 PM Permalink

USAF is training itself and its LGBT peeple to lose a war knowing that they will not have any GPS signal or radio uplink if they dare trying to fuck up with reunited Korea. 

They want to know what a good spanking feels like because they hope defeat will be less harsh. Somehow this gives me the feeling they copied the French military tradition of surrendering and sinking their battleships before the fight actually begins. 

Maybe is it the result of too much diversity? 

 

 

Joe Trader stizazz Jan 26, 2018 9:21 PM Permalink

Don't cell phones actually rely on triangulation, rather than GPS? Cell phone "GPS" doesn't work in remote forests, nor on top of remote mountains - which should be irrelevant, as the supposed GPS signal would obviously come from above.

The only time I had connection up a mountain trail, and even on the peak - was when I climbed a mountain right next to a small town.

ufos8mycow wally_12 Jan 26, 2018 9:41 PM Permalink

Don't tell anyone but this is really an operation called FAZE 1. They are targeting the snowflake's and illegal immigrant's phones.

Before they know what's happening they'll be driving along some shitty road in Mexico and wondering why their phones are telling them they are in a Home Depot or Chipotle parking lot.

bluez IH8OBAMA Jan 27, 2018 8:52 AM Permalink

What they actually do is precisely "offset" the GPS guidance signals in a "random" pattern "only they" know about and can compensate for. So the "enemy" which has its whole own system anyway cannot use it.

This is of course so they can "win" WWIII. Of course with nuclear winter and no crops growing for ten years+ only the taxpayer funded Deep Underground Military Base (DUMB) dwellers will "survive". (They just cut medicaid and pain medicine for Americans with cancer.)

The Russians, meanwhile, have underground shelters for their own common people. I hope those Russians come over here and drill down to our elite underground bases and inject chlorine gas, slowly. I really do.

Expendable Container WarPony Jan 27, 2018 6:30 PM Permalink

Someone who will remain nameless, posted this:

THE ICEBERG: Check out System Planning Corporation's (SPC) Flight Termination System (FTS) which uses the IFF antenna, circuit and electronic flight control systems to take control of passenger aircraft remotely from outside the aircraft, usually from another aircraft in the area via either UHF or satellite communication channels. This system was ostensibly developed to remotely take control of hijacked aircraft, fly them to a safe airport and land them, thus saving the passengers. The system has NEVER been used for this purpose. Instead FTS has been used to enable IC covert flight ops. When Q says 7 out of 10 aircraft smoking holes are due to covert ops, this is what he's talking about. ALL, I repeat ALL, US passenger aircraft are configured with the FTS or Boeing's alternative in accordance with George Bush's 2006 EO mandating all US passenger aircraft be fitting with this modern safety miracle. It's is estimated that 10,000 heavy aircraft worldwide have been "droned" in this fashion. Any or all of these aircraft can be commandeered by either the CLOWNs of MOSSAD anywhere at anytime. On 9/11 one of the many classified national security exercises did precisely that with Flights 11, 175, 93 and 77, and recovered them at Westover AFB in Massachusetts. Reservists who were called up and reported to Westover were put up in hotels outside the fence because the base had been secured for that classified op. What most of the flight crews and passengers didn't know and were not told was that the script called for their demise. That was accomplished with hydrogen cyanide canisters tossed into the cabin and the hatches closed. MOSSAD handlers, not Muslims hijackers, executed the entire op so Americans didn't have to dispatch Americans. In return for there participation Israel received the assistance of hundreds of thousands of young Americans and trillion of taxpayer's dollars of military aid to make Oded Yinon (Greater Israel) a reality. FTS, now called Boeing's flight interruption system, was used to take control of MH-370, increase it's altitude to 45,000 feet, fail the passenger and crew emergency oxygen system, dump cabin air to ambient, which suffocated all souls on board and then fly the aircraft to Diego Garcia and land. Again, this was the MOSSAD working hand-in-glove with the CLOWNs. Robert Mueller covered-up all this as the Director of the FBI. Supporting Evidence: HERE ﻿

Parrotile 11b40 Jan 27, 2018 5:15 PM Permalink

I live in Australia. 

Some years ago I picked up a Davis Mk25 sextant (with LED scale illumination) for $25. Original (almost pristine) box, (including a Breitling stopwatch!) handbook, and a few booklets on astronavigation.

The history behind this was the item was part of a home clearance (deceased estate). Because it was plastic, it was supposed to be a "child's toy".

Best navigational bargain ever!

UmbilicalMosqu… bluez Jan 27, 2018 12:31 PM Permalink

Physical, electronic, gravitational, nuclear particle, and micro-sensor (accelerometers) guidance systems (single-input rate gyroscopes, dual-input axis micro-machined rate gyros, and MEMS/CMOS technology navigational systems). LORAN, TACAN, Doppler radar, and some laser colors and frequencies used in conjunction with satellite feedback, as well as star location (sextants), and magnetic compasses and maps are among the alternate technologies to GPS for navigation purposes.  There are also highly classified systems that the public has no knowledge of.

Cynicles II bluez Jan 27, 2018 6:59 PM Permalink

common people you say?

You know not of the well funded DUMBASS project nearing completion, it seems.

"The Deep Underground Military Base And Simpleton Servants (DUMBASS) project is near completion in critical regional areas of logistical importance. This project was designed to ensure the longevity and survivability of the leaders of the US and their required servants."  - source Certainly Not News (CNN) 2018

SoDamnMad Eyes Opened Jan 27, 2018 5:11 AM Permalink

It's no secret the Russians didn't want to rely on an American system for navigation in times of war hence they have launched satellite after satellite to improve this Glonass system.

Many people feel the Seal team captured in Iranian waters in the 2 boats were the result of the GPS system being compromised with systems available in Russia. The was a story circulating that a couple Black Sea cargo ships reported their GPS was compromised and their readouts said they were 20 miles inland. If something happens with war in Europe you can best assume GPS won't work.

DEMIZEN wally_12 Jan 26, 2018 10:54 PM Permalink

the beauty of vector maps and apis is the panoramic views of the contour. you can always get a visually match of your position leaving you with zero doubt of your position.  soon all you'll have to do is take a 360 panoramic shot around you and let the vector map make a match.

.mil probably uses mobile units with lidars to fingerprint their position without gps and beams the position to subunits over the omni tower. gps is totally yesterday.