Foss: "Is The Trump Revolution Over?"

Authored by Paul-Martin Foss via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, analysts and commentators are assessing both his performance in the first year of his presidency as well as the outlook for the remainder of his first term. Entering office as a surprise winner and a political neophyte, many people didn’t know just what to expect from Trump. Would he do what he pledged to do as a candidate, or was his campaign rhetoric just a lot of hot air to bamboozle enough people into voting for him?
One of Trump’s most popular promises was to “drain the swamp” and, while the President has tried to make some strides in that respect over the past year, there are concerning signs that any swamp draining may be coming to an end.
Personnel Is Policy
One of the primary rules in politics is “personnel is policy.” What a politician says he’ll do is less important than who he hires to implement his policies. In many cases, the people he hires may not agree with his policies and may work to surreptitiously (or not so surreptitiously) undermine and co-opt him. We certainly see this on Capitol Hill all the time, where class after class of freshman Congressmen enters Congress pledging to fix the way Congress works. Yet time after time they get corrupted by the system in Washington. Why is that? It’s because of the people they hire.
Coming into office often with no experience of how things operate in DC, they rely on their respective party apparatuses to staff their offices. They’ll hire Hill veterans as their chiefs of staff and legislative directors, staffers who are more concerned with the future of their careers and who consequently do everything they can not to upset party leadership so that they can maintain their ability to work on the Hill and work the government/lobbying revolving door. We’re seeing much the same thing happening in the White House today too, as Trump continues to hire establishment Republicans who wouldn’t be out of place in a Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney, or John McCain White House.
A prime example of that was Reince Priebus, President Trump’s first White House chief of staff. Trump’s initial appointment of Priebus as chief of staff was a confusing one, as Priebus’ establishment credentials all but guaranteed that he would try to bring as many establishment operatives to the White House as possible. By all accounts there was a civil war of sorts within the White House regarding appointments both within the White House and at cabinet agencies, as the pro-Trump insurgent wing fought things out with the establishment and its cadre of opportunistic former never-Trumpers.
While rumors of Priebus’ ouster were at first thought to be a promising sign that the insurgents were winning, Trump’s appointment of Secretary of Homeland Security and former Marine Corps general John Kelly as Priebus’ successor dashed any hopes of that occurring. Kelly immediately cracked down on access to the President, appointing himself as the gatekeeper through whom all information to and from the President was to flow. In less than a month Kelly had forced Steve Bannon out of the White House, and he slowly began to purge the White House of Trump loyalists. Anyone who wasn’t going to go along with Kelly’s organizational plans wasn’t going to last long.
One of the more recent loyalist departures was that of Omarosa Manigault, the former The Apprentice contestant who served as Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison and who reportedly enjoyed direct access to President Trump. By all accounts Omarosa bristled at Kelly’s attempts to control staffers’ access to the President, and attempted to continue contacting the President directly. Kelly obviously couldn’t handle what he viewed as insubordination and, after a series of scathingly negative articles in the media about Omarosa’s personality and job performance, she was forced out too.
Trump Supporters Replaced With Establishment Figures
It isn’t just the White House that has seen departures either. Cabinet agencies have witnessed similar incidents, such as Tom Price’s resignation as Secretary of Health and Human Services. In Price’s case, as with Omarosa and others, his departure fell into a familiar pattern. The official is targeted for removal, either by disgruntled insiders or outside political opponents, a series of negative articles in the vehemently anti-Trump media ensues, the media continue to fan the flames as long as they can, and eventually the target either resigns or is forced to quit.
In many cases the replacements after these resignations are retreads from previous administrations, or candidates favored by the establishment. For instance, the nominee to succeed Price at HHS, Alex Azar, served as General Counsel and Deputy Secretary at HHS during the George W. Bush Administration before becoming the top lobbyist for pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and later President of the company’s US operations. Kelly’s replacement as Secretary of Homeland Security was his chief of staff while at DHS, Kirstjen Nielsen, another veteran of the George W. Bush Administration.
Trump’s replacement for Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser was LTG H.R. McMaster, an Army general whose 1997 book, Dereliction of Duty, was critical of Vietnam-era military leaders for not questioning and criticizing the strategy they received from civilian leaders. McMaster’s deputy national security adviser was Dina Powell, a former managing director and partner at Goldman Sachs, and his pick to replace her is Nadia Schadlow, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
The policies these appointees pursue, too, are nothing more than a continuation of some of the worst violations of our freedoms, such as pushing for reauthorization of Section 702 of FISA and forcing states to comply with the REAL ID Act. These appointees and their policies wouldn’t be out of place under any other establishment administration, so how exactly does Trump expect to drain the swamp by appointing these people and why is he doing it?
Foreign Policy Is the Canary in the Coal Mine
President Trump is increasingly hemmed in by the people he has chosen to staff his administration. Kelly is doing his best to control the flow of information to the President so that he can control what ideas Trump can choose from. Kelly’s relationship with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, a former Marine Corps general, and National Security Adviser McMaster is said to be a close one, meaning that Trump’s foreign policy will essentially be controlled by generals who have fully embraced the mindset and world view of the military-industrial establishment. Given the trust Trump has placed in “his generals,” it is unlikely that we’ll see a sensible foreign policy coming from the White House any time soon.
Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has taken a far more hawkish line than candidate Trump ever did, and has been doing that since day one with no repercussions. Trump’s Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, recently announced a “new” US policy towards Syria that is committed to the overthrow of Syrian President Assad, a policy whose outcome would have a severe destabilizing effect on the Middle East and whose execution would continue the risk of provoking a war with Russia. The US Senate has increasingly become emboldened in standing up to President Trump too, questioning some of his anti-establishment appointments or, in the case of former Congressman Scott Garrett, Trump’s nominee to head up and reform the Export-Import Bank, rejecting them outright. Establishment figures finally sense that the populist wave that swept Trump into office is subsiding, and they are beginning to feel their oats.
Many in Trump’s electoral base are unaware of the political machinations that are going on to isolate and co-opt the President. They see passage of a tax reform bill, withdrawal from TPP, and continued movement towards building a border wall as signs that Trump is still “winning.” But recent comments from Kelly, who called Trump’s previous stances on immigration and the border wall “not fully informed” make it clear that the cabal encircling the President has its own ideas and will continue working to bring them to fruition. They’ll chip away at Trump and his policy ideas piece by piece until they are able to substitute their own ideas for his.
The establishment’s ideal is to surround the President with policy experts who present him with a limited range of policy options which have the establishment’s stamp of approval, excluding any non-interventionist or outside-the-box thinking. They hope to then get the President to claim their ideas for his own when doing his victory laps, making him think that he was responsible for what are actually the same doomed-to-fail policies that have circulated throughout DC for decades. When things inevitably go belly up, it will be Trump taking the blame in the media while the establishment figures advising him slink back to their think tanks, law firms, or lobbying firms to await the next President they can hijack.
The establishment isn’t averse to using the media to nudge Trump towards their side either, as Kelly’s latest interview indicates. Although there have been some reports that Trump is getting fed up with Kelly, he recently took to Twitter to support his chief, capitulating to the establishment to ensure the appearance of a unified front within the White House. One thing is for sure, there won’t be any changes in the direction of White House policy until Kelly leaves or is fired. But even then, Trump may be so hopelessly encircled by now that he’ll end up picking another establishment chief of staff, perhaps even at the recommendation of those closest to him.
Parallels Between Trump and Reagan
Trump’s current situation brings back memories of President Reagan’s first term, when chief of staff James Baker, a former Democrat and Bush family friend, was able to put his allies in key positions, ensuring that he was largely successful in keeping President Reagan from enacting any real conservative policies or appointing conservatives to key positions such as the Supreme Court. Another poor personnel pick, Treasury Secretary (and later White House chief of staff) Don Regan, chaired the US Gold Commission and was instrumental in neutering the nascent movement to return the US dollar to a commodity standard, thus completely sidelining a policy that was important to Reagan.
What the Reagan Revolution could have accomplished was nipped in the bud, replaced by what we have now come to know as neoconservatism – a focus on hawkish and interventionist foreign policy, making peace with the welfare state, and economic views that pay lip service to free markets while continuing a policy of big government and crony capitalism. Large budget deficits and a series of proxy wars all over the world were the Reagan legacy, and set the pattern for the actions of future Presidents.
Had it not been for the Soviet Union’s collapse and the post hoc ergo propter hoc assignation of the collapse to the Reagan Administration’s military spending, Reagan’s stature would not be nearly what it is today. Unfortunately the timing of that collapse, even though it was economically inevitable, provided neoconservative foreign policy with a shot in the arm that it has continued to ride for the past quarter of a century in an attempt to maintain its veneer of legitimacy.
We’re facing a similar, Reagan-like situation with President Trump now, as the voters who put him into office intending to give Washington the middle finger have found their man stymied at every turn. If Trump supporters fail to understand what is going on and reflexively support everything coming out of the White House because they view it as originating from President Trump, then their ability to actually effect a change in Washington’s policies will be virtually nil.
The policy establishment surrounding the President knows what it wants and has a strategy to achieve it. They believe that dangling red meat issues like the border wall in front of Trump supporters, or occasionally rattling sabers against North Korea or Iran, giving those in the base just a taste of what they want, is enough to keep them placated while the establishment pursues its own ambitions. Trump supporters are still in the honeymoon phase right now, so that strategy may work, at least for the present.
If Trump supporters don’t wake up and recognize what is transpiring very soon, by the time they realize that they’ve been hoodwinked and that Trump has become the establishment’s Manchurian President it will be too late. Any possibility for good that could have come out of the Trump White House will have been squandered and it may take another generation or more before a similar opportunity presents itself.
Comments
Doesn't a revolution actually involve change rather than merely demagogic speech/promises?
I'd say it never started. Trump just got a bunch of nostalgic white folks all riled up.
Fuck civic nationalism. REMEMBER THE BATTLE OF ATHENS. Bullets, not ballots in 2020.
In reply to Doesn't a revolution… by AHBL
Only one year after Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama?!? The swamp may take as many years to drain.
The primary concern should be 'who do YOU have to offer as back up in 8 years'. Is it Ron Paul? Libertarians should be thanking their lucky stars that the Clintons aren't drawing and quartering them right now.
Patience Jackasses
In reply to Fuck civic nationalism… by Tallest Skil
I voted for Trump, I had hope he would be different (the small chance that it was) but he quickly demonstrated he was as much of a swampster as any wall street guy he claimed to be against. The rockets red glare of the missiles he was raining down on syria a few months in helped seal the deal of his so-called 'isolation' as well.
In reply to One year? by IntercoursetheEU
Yep, Thump is the NEW MIC Mkcain ...
In reply to I voted for Trump, I had… by E-Knight
Always was. There never was a Trump Revolution. The same parasites, who back all politicians, also back him.
In reply to Yep by BaBaBouy
One more week, people...
In reply to ALways was. There never was… by stizazz
Aye, MDB.
Tick tock, motherfuckers.
The only Trump action that thoroughly pissed me off was the cruise missile attack on the Syrian airbase. Other than that?
The Dems have had a year to form a cohesive opposition, and Trump is stronger now than he was at inauguration - even with the entire MSM (sans Fox) and social media complicit in trashing him at every turn, and feeding the public shite.
Right now the FBI (hopefully the non-corrupt part) are on the Clinton Foundation, Pay4Play, Uranium 1, Wankerwoman Schultz, Fusion/Dems, Planned Parenthood and any other stink you care to mention. And with Chuckie and Skeletor directing operations? They ain't exactly "winning" much, are they?
If the memo is released pre-SotN, Trump could read the full thing out as his speech, and show the public the true "state of the nation". Though he would probably tweet the link to his 40m twitter followers - there cannot be a faster way of getting the message out there.
Going to be a hell of a week - buckle up.
In reply to One more week, people... by MillionDollarButter
Trumpf goyem Revolution †2017...
NeoCON evolution...
MAGMA!
In reply to Aye, MDB… by CuttingEdge
We'll see now. He gets at least another week eh?
In reply to Trumpf Revolution †2017… by Déjà view
The Orange Lion President for Life his supreme highness Donald J Trump.
President FOR LIFE.
RELEASE THE FBI ASSASSINATION TEXTS.
In reply to We'll see now. He gets at… by DownWithYogaPants
Agh man - people forget like goldfish
1) no TPP
2) No Paris Climate Bullshit
3) Tax Reform ( even if its just simpler )
The list is longer but he has done quite a bit in one year!
In reply to The Orange Lion President… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Yep, Thump is the NEW MIC Mkcain ...
Obama’s name was way better for laughs. Obongo, Obombya, Obozo, Obungles, Bathhouse Barry, Worthless Nigger, etc.
In reply to Yep by BaBaBouy
Trump is being used just like every person before him:
Romans 13:1-2 Let every soul be in subjection to the higher powers: for there is no power but of God; and the powers that be are ordained of God. (2) Therefore he that resisteth the power, withstandeth the ordinance of God: and they that withstand shall receive to themselves judgment.
Israel is not Israel:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
In reply to I voted for Trump, I had… by E-Knight
You should at least say what VERSION of the Bible you are using. Cock bag version 43 ? There are no versions. Original KJV or your a Catholic, pick one.
In reply to Trump is being used just… by mobius8curve
I see you have done little research on the matter:
http://www.greatsite.com/timeline-english-bible-history/king-james.html
In reply to You should at least say what… by Twee Surgeon
Who wrote the original old testament and gospels?
The Roman Empire, that's who.
So any nitpicking after the fact about subsequent translations is pretty useless.
The Romans invented Christianity and Rabbinical Judaism as tools to facilitate control of their empire.
In reply to I see you have done little… by mobius8curve
I see we have some scholars from the Biblicism Institute!!!
In reply to Who wrote the original old… by Conscious Reviver
it was obvious to all who were paying attention before the election what Trump is. I supported him for the entertainment value, and my biggest fear was he was only being entertaining to get elected. But he hasn't let me down, and it appears there will be another 7 years of belly laughs. How fun would a bad and boring Hillary have been?
In reply to I voted for Trump, I had… by E-Knight
Assume she would have made few public appearances because of her health. It would have been dark. No doubt about that.
And we could have ended up with that sneering weasel tool box Kane if she snuffed it.
In reply to it was obvious to all who… by red1chief
Pres. Jared Kushner-Soros-Nutinyahoo.
Nothing changes. If Trump caves on DACA then it is over.
In reply to I voted for Trump, I had… by E-Knight
Nothing short of a revolution or state secessions gonna change matters.
In reply to I voted for Trump, I had… by E-Knight
He is different but he has to be kept in line. The revolution is just beginning. Without it the US is finished.
Listen to Corsi to see what it is about and why.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kTZ6EerZjc
In reply to I voted for Trump, I had… by E-Knight
The Revolution is about restoration of dignity that has been stolen.
Trump is step 1. Midterms are step 2.
The legislature is an enemy of the people. This is a long fight. Stay in it. We have to help Trump, not be impatient and submissive.
In reply to He is different but he has… by FBaggins
Be patient, we're only a year in. There's opportunity this year, to truly remove the swamp plug, start campaigning for your candidates, get out on the street, demand memo release, demand prosecution of law breakers in high government positions, demand the full investigation of MSM complicity in the commission of treason against the USA.
Get out, get loud, get mad, get justice.
In reply to I voted for Trump, I had… by E-Knight
Amen brother. first political dude I would carry water for in my lifetime...
In reply to One year? by IntercoursetheEU
Foss: "Is The Trump Revolution Over?"
My response: HELL NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Q-ANON's latest posts state that the REVOLUTION is just beginning. Stay tuned!!!
Who the HELL is FOSS???
#RELEASETHEMEMO
#RELEASETHEMEMO
#RELEASETHEMEMO
#RELEASETHEMEMO
May JUSTICE be served!!!!!
Submission to Governing Authorities
Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer.
In reply to Amen brother. first… by Hulk
Some would do well to go back and look at the daily stream of president Reagan cartoons and articles in all the name brand rags of him playing with airplanes, army men and nukes in a kindergarten sand box. Nuking countries, killing the poor, acting crazy and predicting the end of the country at the hands of a mad man.
In reply to One year? by IntercoursetheEU
Yeah, he didn't do anything he said he would do:
- Pulled us out of TPP
- Pulled us out of Paris Climate Accord
- Trusted Congress to pass Repeal and Replace, one shy short of passing (thank McStain).
- Cut Corporate Taxes nearly in half, causing a boon in CapEx and bonuses paid out
- Tax cuts for 90% of Americans
- Reduced numbers on food stamps; lowest black unemployment ever.
- Eliminate subsidies for high-tax states (SALT limits) which force those states' populations to 1) move or 2) get their local houses in order.
- Eliminated Individual Mandate penalty (we live in a free society)
- Secured the Border
- Revoked unconstitutionally passed DACA; using it as leverage to get legitimate immigration reform passed (end chained migration, end lottery immigration, build wall).
- Exposed corruption in FBI and DOJ (never would have been exposed with Hillary or RINO in office)
- Exposed corruption and collusion between media and 'deep state' (the existence of a deep state is common knowledge now).
- NK being forced to rein in nuclear program
- Peace in Syria (well, until Erdogan decided he needed to get in on the action)
- ISIS defeated in both Syria and Iraq
- Tough on China's abusive trade policies & man-made islands
- Weekly distractions on Twitter (are you not entertained?!)
Politics is a dance. We did not elect a Caesar (which most Americans seem to desire). Rules aren't passed by edict (phone and a pen), but need to be passed by useless idiots (akin to herding cats).
He is also establishing the rule of law where no one is above the law and states can't pick and choose which laws to follow.
The best way to get rid of a bad law is to enforce it to the max - weed should be decriminalized at federal level, but only Congress can really do that (not Trump).
Cheer up buttercup, we have seven more years of this shit.
In reply to Doesn't a revolution… by AHBL
To which I would add:...while doing battle against a deep state and corrupt FBI, DOJ and Congress....He could have picked someone better than Sessions but we did not know how he would be when he was appointed.
Plus he annoys all the right people which I find refreshing...
In reply to Yeah, he didn't do anything… by Mycroft Holmes IV
Out of the entire article and all the posts here so far, you state the primary "movement" that we can attribute to T's presidency so far. Annoyance. Disruption.
He's not just fighting against a "Dem machine". He's fighting both the Dem + Rep 70-yr establishment, the corruption factions within DoD, MIC, MIIC, DOJ and almost all of Congress, while being pummeled 24/7 by the corrupt media. It's astonishing and I really cannot believe he's still in office or alive.
So, while it seems he's simply been treading water--look at the ripples! In some ways, it's a tsunami he's created with this disruption. I don't expect much to actually happen on his "list of shit I'm gonna do that will help me get votes" but the fall out of what he's doing in the public arena and behind the scenes is evident in the reactions in Congress and what the media is squealing about day in/out.
Even if he had 7 more years, we're not going to SEE much happen in terms of draining the swamp because the swamp doesn't operate that way. What we will see are Congress and MSM meltdowns for the public "effect" to outrage and trigger--and distract. Maybe slight glimpses like sun bursts as evidence of the internal civil war between not-so-great factions. Obviously, one easy thing to look for is manufacturing moving back to US soil and real job creation.
I'm sure there are other things that will signal "results" but I don't think we'll see much in terms of actual swamp drainage. If this ever really happens, we'll need many more subsequent T's and that's not happening.
In reply to To which I would add:… by lasvegaspersona
Agree with all except "secured the border". That is still porous with no end in sight. Building the wall won't stop it. Revoking ALL entitlements include ER healthcare to illegals forever will end the problem.
In reply to Yeah, he didn't do anything… by Mycroft Holmes IV
ER needs to be removed from everyone, not just illegals. All these people so proud they are not forced to buy health insurance need to get dumped in the street when they get sick. They act so freedom-loving but then expect me to pay when they go to the ER.
In reply to Agree with all exce[t … by godiva chocolate
1000 thanks!
In reply to Yeah, he didn't do anything… by Mycroft Holmes IV
Moronic is more like it. Trump brought peace to Syria? Then go home. Americans are beyond stupid as the random list of events and those praising it show.
Russian intervention ended US supported ISIS as a territory holding entity, not Trumpo.
Re. Secured the borders. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed approximately 226,000 people from the country in the 2017 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, down 6 percent from the previous year. The 2017 deportations were lower than at any time during the Obama administration, according to previous DHS statistics.
In reply to 1000 thanks! by tyberious
Can I reprint this?
In reply to Yeah, he didn't do anything… by Mycroft Holmes IV
That is frikkin hilarious. Most of which you claim Trump has done, has not been ACTUALLY done. And some, he can not take credit for. Pulling a sliver out of the log in your eye, still makes you blind.
By the way, Wall Street is not the economy.
You are never going to get back any semblance of freedom and liberty that your grandfather, and his fathers before him enjoyed. Ever. Not as long as dumb-ass Americans, from one side of the isle or the other, are having promiscuous fantasies with "their" president. Trump isn't America's savior. He America's judgement.
In reply to Yeah, he didn't do anything… by Mycroft Holmes IV
Exactly! Amazing how gullible Americans can be. Trump is just the latest MC in the establishment soap opera called US Politics. Suckers who voted for the Clown or believed any his grandiose garbage deserve their imminent poverty.
At least the Guggenheim got it right. Trump asks to a borrow a van Gogh, so they offer a gold shitter. Blunt but appropriate response to a low class conman impersonating the President.
In reply to Doesn't a revolution… by AHBL
Of course, the Guggenhiney is a hive of prentious modernist claptrappers.
In reply to Exactly! Amazing how… by ChaoKrungThep
Bullshit. That was obama.
In reply to Doesn't a revolution… by AHBL
If you think that a guy who has deep ties to organized crime (which has deep ties to deep state actors), and who prides himself in giving more money to the rich, is somehow going to "drain the swap" or "fix things for the ordinary folks" I have to tell you that you are beyond deluded.
He's just another sock puppet. Under control and out to carve a niche for himself.
Just like the previous guy and the next guy.
Deep state won ages ago. We all lost.
Only a deep and thorough revolution at all levels (federal gov, state gov, legislation, lobbying groups, taxation, media landscape, food production, foreign policy, military policy, monetary policy, central banking, private banking) has any hope of changing things.
Any small changes here and there are just lipstick on a rotting carcass of a pig.
In reply to Doesn't a revolution… by AHBL
Hoodwinked or not; what was the choice? What will be the choice? A non-politician who breaks shit is better than anything else available.
We got Neil a seat on SCOTUS, that was enough for me.
Oh you mean Neil "the second amendment should not be abridged, lightly" Gorsuch? That is going to end like Kennedy and Robers, I fucking guarantee.
In reply to We got Neil a seat on SCOTUS… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Yes, Drumpf is garbage, but still better than Hillary.
Remember what he said about the Clintons right after being elected: "They're good people."
http://downloadpolitics.com/showthread.php?99176-Trump-not-going-to-%91…
For him the DC swamp is full of good people.
He won't prosecute them.
In the system we have the outgoing administration has a couple months still in power after they lose. It would have been very stupid to announce at that point anything less than go along to get along stuff. The deep state is deep.
In reply to Yes, Drumpf is garbage, but… by Salzburg1756
Winning!
Trump 2020 He's even better than Reagan.
Americans, in their never-ending search for a savior, drink another glass of kool-aid and wait for their messiah to fix it all. It's far too difficult to think for yourselves and realize that the federal government is too big and too corrupt to be fixed. Just jump on the new train and shout USA USA USA! War is bad - unless Trump Does it! The economic numbers are bogus - unless Trump says they're good.
heh - where are you from?
In reply to Americans, in their never… by Midlife Rambler
You never Trumpers and "libertarians" have been brain dead from the beginning. You want utopia. You're the blind morons. Utopia ain't comin. The best we could hope for is someone to polarize this nation, shake shit up, expose the corruption, and remove the scales from people's eyes. Trump has done all of that in spades. This is step one towards the inevitable. It's coming. Who do you side with? Filthy corrupt lying libs? Then STFU! You're as guilty as everyone else letting things wind up where they are. Even worse. You claim to have known what's been happening and what have you done besides bitch from a computer?
In reply to Americans, in their never… by Midlife Rambler