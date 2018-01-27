Illinois Unveils Another Shocker: Sell A Record $107 Billion In Debt To Fund Insolvent Pensions

If there is such a thing as financial hell, it is probably Greece... with Illinois coming in close second.
For those unfamiliar, here's a quick recap: Illinois (rate just one notch above junk) is drowning under a mountain of debt, unpaid bills and underfunded pension liabilities and it's largest city, Chicago, is suffering from a staggering outbreak of violent crime not seen since gang wars engulfed major cities from LA to New York in the mid-90's, while rising taxes have prompted a mass exodus with the state lost 1 resident every 4.3 minutes in 2017.
Here is just a small taste of some of our recent posts on Illinois' challenges:
- Illinois Pension Funding Ratio Sinks To 37.6% As Unfunded Liabilities Surge To $130 Billion
- Illinois Unpaid Vendor Backlog Hits A New Record At Over $16 Billion
- Illinois Lost 1 Resident Every 4.3 Minutes In 2017, Dropped To 6th Most Populous State
- The State Of Illinois Is "Past The Point Of No Return"
- "What The Hell Is Going On In Chicago" And Other Highlights From Trump's Speech To FBI Grads
Seen in this light, any irrational actions undertaken by the near-insolvent state would almost make sense, if not be expected. Actually make that irrational and utterly bizarre, such as a proposed offering of a mind-blowing $107 billion in debt - a never before attempted amount in the world of munis - to "fund" the state's insolvent pension system, which would also assure that Illinois would default (even faster) in the very near future.
According to Bloomberg, Illinois lawmakers are so desperate to shore up the state’s massively underfunded retirement system that "they’re willing to entertain an eye-popping wager: Borrowing $107 billion and letting it ride in the financial markets."
If that number sounds oddly large, is because it is: an offering of this size would be by far the biggest debt sale in the history of the municipal market, and amount to roughly 50% more debt than bankrupt Puerto Rico accumulated in the run up to its record-setting insolvency.
Putting the proposed deal in context, Illinois had $26.3 billion of general-obligation bonds as of July and the state sold $750 million of bonds in November to pay down unpaid bills that had accumulated during its two-year budget impasse. The state still has $8 billion of unpaid bills even after that issuance, according to the comptroller’s office.
An Illinois Democrat came up with the perfect soundbite framing this head-scratching proposal:
“We’re in a situation in Illinois where our pension debt is just crushing,” Martwick, a Democrat who chairs the committee, said in a telephone interview. “When you have the largest pension debt in the world, you probably ought to be thinking big.”
In other words, with left nothing to lose, Illinois may as well go big. So big, in fact, it's never been seen before.
What is just as shocking is that not even $107 billion would be enough to fully fund the Illinois pension system, which owes $129 billion after years of failing to make adequate annual contributions.
And since the state’s constitution bans any reduction in worker retirement benefits, the government’s pension costs will continue to rise as it faces pressure to pay down that debt, a squeeze that pushed Illinois’s bond rating to the precipice of junk over the summer when the state avoided a historic downgrade below investment grade with a last minute budget deal.
To be sure, Illinois wouldn't be the first state to issue debt to shore up its pension system: the state did so again back in 2003, when it issued a record $10 billion of them. New Jersey also tried it with catastrophic consequences, seeing its pension shortfall soar again after the state failed to make adequate payments into the system for years. And then there is Detroit’s now infamous pension-fund borrowing in 2005 and 2006 helped push it into bankruptcy.
Will Illinois gamble with a bond offering that - in one deal - could reprice the entire muni bond market? According to Bloomberg, the state legislature’s personnel and pensions committee plans to meet on January 30 to hear more about a proposal advanced by the State Universities Annuitants Association.
The group wants Illinois to issue the bonds this year to get its retirement system nearly fully funded, on one condition: Illinois will pursue the deal assuming that the state can make more on its investments than it will pay in interest.
Ah yes, ye olde IRR: will it be positive or negative?
Naturally, the association which is advocating the plan says it will save the state $103 billion by 2045. That’s because Illinois’s current debt to its pensions grows at the rate that the retirement system expects to earn on its investments, which may be - shall we say - aggressive, and is much higher than the interest rates governments pay to issue municipal bonds.
There is just one problem: whereas Illinois universities expect total returns to keep rising well in the double-digit category, others, such as GMO, forecast real stock returns of -4.7% annually for the next 7 years, while bonds lose 1% in real terms as Mish notes. Offsetting this is the cost of debt, which for the near-junk bonds will likely come out around 6-7% - unless of course the ECB decides to backstop these too - and Illinois Pensions are looking at annual losses of 8%+ every year for the next 7 years.
On the surface, the plan appears to be sheer mathematical idiocy, guaranteeing that Illinois pensions are depleted even faster, but that never stopped Illinois before.
According to the abovementioned democrat Robert Martwick, “if it makes sense, we’ll do it, and if it doesn’t we won’t." Of course, he also said that Illinois has to be "thinking big" and there literally hasn't been a bigger municipal bond sale ever.
As for the rating agencies, they will be thinking just how deep into junk territory to downgrade Illinois. Indeed, as Bloomberg notes, municipal-bond investors would likely frown upon such a massive sale, to say the least.
“Those types of deals are not typically positively received by the rating agencies or investors,” said Eric Friedland, director of municipal research in Jersey City, New Jersey, for Lord Abbett, which holds about $20 billion of municipal debt, including Illinois’s. “That type of issuance could definitely be a credit negative.”
Needless to say, this kind of issuance contemplated by the association would significantly increase the state’s debt burden, and "will not go over well in the bond market,’" said Richard Ciccarone, Chicago-based president of Merritt Research Services LLC, which analysts municipal finance.
"It absolutely increases default risk. There’s no cushion" Ciccarone said.
But that's not Illinois problem: at this point the state's default is only a matter of time, and as such it may as well accelerate it if it means a faster transfer of cash from willing
idiots debt investors to the state's retirees. And considering that Illinois' general obligations were trading back at par just a few months ago after tumbling in late 2016...
... the presence of numerous
idiots debt investors who are willing to gamble with other people's money just to beat treasuries is guaranteed.
Comments
Hire new accountants....problem solved.
Who would buy that debt? Perhaps those underfunded pensions? snort/snark
The Greater Fool Ponzi Theory only works for so long...
We'll sell you that $129.8 Billion dollah debt for only $107 BB.
Wha?
In reply to Hire new accountants… by Ban KKiller
Insolvent pensions = Thieves with their hands in the cookie jar
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
Let me know when calumet park is safe to go back to like in the days of my youth when I was told what it means to be a man
In reply to Insolvent pensions = Thieves… by stizazz
Well, I'd guess that Illinois will sever as a benchmark wakie wakie rise and shine, don't shit your pants, nobody saw this coming moment.
That could well serve to really and honestly make muni buyers (credit analysis which is already tough in muni land) start to factor in 2 financial risk reward considerations;
1.) the magnitude of Unfunded Obligations
2.) Potential reduction of federal funds to states whose programs are not in compliance with federal laws. (Think sanctuary, etc.)
In reply to Let me know when calumet… by topspinslicer
I am sure the FED will buy all those new pension bonds.
In reply to Well, I'd guess that… by knukles
I'm positive that CALPERS will buy those bonds.
In reply to I am sure the FED will buy… by COSMOS
How long do you think the munis can get away with that circle jerk? This boggles the mind.
In reply to I'm positive that CALPERS… by Stuck on Zero
Whenever I see CalPERS I think of how it divested itself from all gun manufacturers’ stocks to make a political statement right before the stocks shot to the moon, costing the fund tens of millions of dollars. Genius!
In reply to I'm positive that CALPERS… by Stuck on Zero
This is so impossible. Everyone knows the stock market is up 50% since Trump took office and these pensions have been funded from all that increased value in monopoly money.
In reply to Well, I'd guess that… by knukles
Well, now we know exactly when the market will crash. As soon as they drop all that borrowed money into it.
In reply to This is so impossible… by D503
Nah. They are going to buy $107 Billion in BTC. What could go wrong?
In reply to Well, now we know exactly… by Montgomery Burns
What the article headline doesnt say, nor the article itself though it does obliquely mention GMOs guess that forward stock returns will be -4.7%, is the trule insane part which is that the 107 billion they raise would ebe invested in stocks!?!?! That would be the most reckless and irresponsible thing they could do and would all but guarantee Illinois insolvency with no possibility of any positive outcome.
In reply to Well, now we know exactly… by Montgomery Burns
You sir underestimate the power of obama the waterboy! He is the Illinois savior especially of the poor blacks!
In reply to Well, I'd guess that… by knukles
Rahm Emmanuel is the real water boy
In reply to You sir underestimate the… by topspinslicer
Amazing how African Americans were suckered to vote for him to get nothing in return.
As a neutral surveyor, they all still think that Obumski was the greatest, but they still live in shambles: no jobs, crime even higher
[ https://heyjackass.com/ ] real crime stats of Chicago not really shown in media, you know like the market, only when it matters
--They've been taking notes on propaganda mastered by the Russian's and German's
In reply to Rahm Emmanuel is the real… by ProstoDoZiemi
Illinois should wage war against Wisconsin -- seems to work for warshington dc
In reply to Insolvent pensions = Thieves… by stizazz
Where do I sign up? Here, take my money goddammit!!!
In reply to Insolvent pensions = Thieves… by stizazz
Nothing new in Illinois Politics
-How are we still in debt??? Where's the fawkin' $3B as result of the sale of the Parking Meters Program
Check Daly's accounts, check Rahm's accounts, check Madigans accounts....... pigs
---the audacity, " ...it's for the children... "
In reply to Insolvent pensions = Thieves… by stizazz
I hear the Saudis just obtained about $100 billion in cash, so maybe they'll buy. After all there's nothing like using debt to pay more debt, so its a great opportunity for someone. lol.
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
My idea the democrats are financial whiz kids just got flushed down the toilet where they belong
In reply to I hear the Saudis just… by Whoa Dammit
they got Rahm Emmanuel there catapulted a few years ago ... who knows what the plan is, the guy is a high level kind of person.... remember that instance when he yelled to Obama to shut up in front of congresman negotiating the healthcare bill ... if i had to bet not good for chicagoians ...
In reply to My idea the democrats are… by topspinslicer
d=
In reply to I hear the Saudis just… by Whoa Dammit
Will Rahman get some wealthy Jews from Israel to help a brother out?
In reply to they got Rahm Emmanuel there… by Pandelis
hopefully rahm is made mayor of chicago for life.
In reply to Will Rahman get some wealthy… by topspinslicer
Now that's winning brother!
In reply to hopefully rahm is made mayor… by just the tip
Like the Daly's
In reply to hopefully rahm is made mayor… by just the tip
I like the way the Saudis got that cash, we should do the same with our politicians and CEOs. We could get a heck of a lot more than 100 billion.
In reply to I hear the Saudis just… by Whoa Dammit
ECB needs crap to buy....
In reply to I like the way the Saudis… by COSMOS
The Illinois Plan is to IMMEDIATELY post funding to have a CASH offer to the retirees for a minor discount to the obligation — And then they will default and then declare bankruptcy with a new law passes by congress
the teachers and other scum get their pension and the bond holders get as close to zero as possible - that way the pensions take no BK haircut - all 100% to bond holders
the muni market is a nuclear bomb!!!!!!
fools rush in - anyone owning real estate assets in Illinois is fucked - sell sell sell
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
You are probably correct that this is the "plan". Everyone knows this is just a small Ponzi in the great big Ponzi. You cannot taper or unwind a Ponzi, so the big question is with so many little Ponzis reaching critical mass like Illinois, can Congress afford to allow each to go bust and then get bailed out... or does the never ending bailouts threaten the BIG PONZI? I don't know the answer, but I have always said, beware when sociopaths start feeding on each other because that is the tell that the game is nearing the end.
In reply to The Illinois Plan is to… by Omen IV
Risk-Free Return?
No, Return-Free Risk.
Interesting that GMO sees Large-Cap Equities returning -4.7% over the next 7 years.
Hussman is more conservative, calling for a loss of only about 2% over the next 12 years (with an interim crash of 66% in the S&P 500).
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
Maybe they can form a holy democrat union with californication and come up with the cash
In reply to Risk-Free Return?… by Pool Shark
Un-Holy Union.
I guess that would make 'Obama-Kamala' the Devil's Spawn...
In reply to Maybe they can form a holy… by topspinslicer
.
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
Just a second there professor. We fixed the glitch, we hired new accountants, so the problem will just work itself out. Terrific.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqjQDP9KX6E
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
"Who would buy that debt?"
Throw in high speed rail, a new sports stadium (or two), an Olympic bid, free college for everyone, reparations for blacks and a few renewable energy projects and the issue would be over subscribed.
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
Just name it:
"Illinois Long-Crypto-Blockchain-PensionCoin"
In reply to "Who would buy that debt?"… by all-priced-in
I found it funny when they said about 9 months ago that they wanted to make Chicago a blockchain hub
The probability of that happening and me getting a real job with my degrees just went up like unseating Madigan from the House
In reply to Just name it:… by Pool Shark
Call me crazy but I'm beginning to think government is the problem
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
Yep - pull a Detroit...sell the crap to the union pension plan. That worked out well in the end. The problem was rolled up and dumped on the politically catered to class that elected these socialist shitheads in the place. Karma is a bitch.
Maybe Obama will buy some. You know in a show of solidarity. LOL Yeah right.
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
Sell any IL real estate now and get out, before they start coming after your stuff.
I'm Looking forward to see who's foolish enough to buy this debt. Had some Edward Jones guy try to get me to invest in some IL teachers' pension bonds. I told him to not call me back, ever.
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
There is a lot of demand for Illinois debt...just off the top of my head Switzerland, Draghi, and the Exchange stabilization fund would be eager buyers.
In reply to Who would buy that debt?… by espirit
...And this is how the bond market collapses- everyone tries to run to the till all at once........
BTW, the SAME Constitutional limits that apply to cutting pensions ALSO limit how much debt can be issued by the state of Illinois, so as long as we're running over the Constitution, cut the pensions and be done with this......
In reply to Hire new accountants… by Ban KKiller
Obama will surely fix this as he is from Illinois and is a scholar of the big CON
In reply to ...And this is how the bond… by jcaz
illinois is in kenya?
no shit?
In reply to Obama will surely fix this… by topspinslicer
Obama will try to make sure his community destroying library won't be paying taxes. That is if it ever gets built. Seems there's a chance, given all the corruption coming out, that someone will rat on him so they don't go to jail.
In reply to Obama will surely fix this… by topspinslicer
All the politicians and their families that made those promises must be taxed at a normal democrat desired rate of 90%
In reply to Hire new accountants… by Ban KKiller
Correct me if I wrong but it's beginning to look like a gold and silver coin in the hand is worth a trillion paper sheets in the bush ?
In reply to Hire new accountants… by Ban KKiller
This is an odd time to be using sexual imagery.
In reply to Correct me if I wrong but… by topspinslicer