Trump Ignores DOJ Warning, Notifies Sessions He Wants FISA Memo Released

President Trump broke with the Department of Justice last week by calling for the release of a four-page "FISA memo" purportedly summarizing widespread surveillance absues by the FBI, DOJ and Obama Administration, reports the Washington Post.
The President's desire was relayed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions by White House Chief-of-Staff John Kelly last Wednesday - putting the Trump White House at odds with the DOJ - which said that releasing the classified memo written by congressional republicans "extraordinarily reckless" without allowing the Department of Justice to first review the memo detailing its own criminal malfeasance during and after the 2016 presidential election.
The decision to release the memo ultimately lies with congress.
Somehow WaPo knew that Kelly and Sessions spoke twice last Wednesday - once in person during a "small-group afternoon meeting" and again that night over the phone.
Trump "is inclined to have that released just because it will shed light," said a senior administration official who was speaking on the condition of anonymity to recount private conversations. "Apparently all the rumors are that it will shed light, it will help the investigators come to a conclusion."
The memo, written by staffers for House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), was made available for all Congressional House members in mid-January for viewing in a secure room. Lawmakers who have seen the document have called for its release to the general public, as it is said to contain "jaw dropping" revelations of extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.
"I have read the memo," tweeted Rep. Steve King (R-IA), adding "The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo."
"It is so alarming the American people have to see this," Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News. "It's troubling. It is shocking," North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. "Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don't want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much."
Immediately #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo & ALL relevant material sourced in it. Every American needs to know the truth! We wouldn't be revealing any sources & methods that we shouldn't; only feds' reliance on bad sources & methods.Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2018
Meanwhile, The Washington Post is spinning Trump's desire to release the memo as yet another example of the President's "year-long attempts to shape and influence an investigation that is fundamentally outside his control," pointing to reports that he wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller III last summer (which Trump denies). WaPo also points to Trump's complaints over Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for not properly supervising the Mueller probe, and the President's alleged comments to former FBI Director James Comey demanding loyalty and asking him to back off the investigation into former National Security advisor Michael Flynn, who was fired for misleading Vice President Mice Pence over his contact with Russians.
In other words, Trump has been resisting an active investigation which has yet to prove any collusion, and which has experienced significant mission creep into the personal finances of the Trump team - and The Washington Post is spinning it as Trump once again interfering with an investigation.
So now the President is calling for the release of the four-page FISA memo, which will reportedly put an end to the Russia investigation while quite possibly setting the stage for the criminal prosecution of those involved in trying to frame Trump.
That said, the Washington Post article appears to be nothing more than an exercise in pearl clutching over Trump's demands for loyalty - as the paper notes that nothing the President has done is likely to lead to criminal charges.
To prove obstruction of justice, Mueller would have to show that Trump didn't just act to derail the investigation but did so with a corrupt motive, such as an effort to hide his own misdeeds. Legal experts are divided over whether the Constitution allows for the president to be indicted while in office. As a result, Mueller might seek to outline his findings about Trump's actions in a written report rather than bring them in court through criminal charges. It would probably fall to Rosenstein to decide whether to submit the report to Congress, which has the power to open impeachment proceedings.
As Trump faced growing questions about everything from his June directive to fire Mueller to his more recent grousing about Rosenstein, the White House was largely silent. In response to several specific queries, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley offered a written statement that addressed few of them. -WaPo
"The president has been clear publicly and privately that he wants absolute transparency throughout this process," Gidley said in the statement. "Based on numerous news reports, top officials at the FBI have engaged in conduct that shows show bias against President Trump and bias for Hillary Clinton. The president has said repeatedly for months there is no consideration of terminating the special counsel."
So future leaders of the free world take note; you're not allowed express dissatisfaction when a federal agency allegedly colludes with the previous administration and an establishment candidate to rob you of an election using unverified evidence from Russian officials; it is also frowned upon to have a problem with a kangaroo-court witch hunt launched to push the invented narrative.
Well done, Trump. Sessions is swamp or lame or both.
Trump draining the swamp, fighting for regular people - Soros the Archenemy of Trump, the free society founder, the fighter for democracy and freedom ... lol ... if ever was a bad cap good cap example. talking about the illusion of democracy and freedom:
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.”
That point might be when there is no more pretense of goy's running the show and for Trump and Soros types pretending to be draining the swamp or fighting for free society ... prior or after Armageddon???
In reply to Well done, Trump. Sessions… by holdbuysell
Good for Trump...
Time to turn over the rock...
And watch the traitorous Dim cockroaches scatter.
In reply to Trump draining the swamp,… by Pandelis
Trump's just grandstanding.
In reply to Good for Trump… by wee-weed up
I swear Sessions is worthless.
Trump has to twist his arm to do anything.
I just imagine back to the first Civil War and the entire Southern rebel army being feeled with men like him. They're too damn nice for their own damn good.
In reply to Trump's just grandstanding. by stizazz
Sessions is too conciliatory and his base and feverish need to be liked preempts any qualifying factor to do his job.
He is less than worthless, he us part of the obstruction of justice and I am so gleeful Trump has circumvented him.
In reply to I swear Sessions is… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Set phasers to stun. Save the best stuff for October.
In reply to Sessions is too conciliatory… by swamp
When the Mueller investigation is over Sessions will be asked to step down or will be fired.
In reply to Don't release it! Don't… by The_Juggernaut
Congress has oversight of DOJ not the other way round. Sessions must be completely compromised and needs to be fired.
In reply to When the Mueller… by eatthebanksters
I think the executive branch has oversight over DOJ. But any way, it doesn't matter anymore, it's over, RELEASE THE FBI ASSASSINATION TEXTS.
RELIVE THE 60'S FBI DOES JFK SINCE THE NATION WAS DEMANDING THE ASSASSINATION OF THE NEW PRESIDENT, WEIRD COMEDIANS CUTTING HIS HEAD OFF, PLAYS ABOUT THE ASSASSINATION ETC. NOW WE HAVE THE FBI TEXTING ABOUT KILLING THE NEWLY ELECTED PRESIDENT.
RELEASE THE FBI ASSASSINATION TEXTS.
In reply to Congress has oversight of… by philipat
#leakthememo
In reply to I think the executive branch… by MK ULTRA Alpha
No, sorry that is not correct:
https://judiciary.house.gov/hearing/oversight-department-justice/
Either way, enough of this shit. Sessions needs to go.
And remember also, ultimately ALL of these people are being funded by and work for "We the people" according to The Constitution; whereas at present we are slaves to their whims and corruption. Something not right for a Constitutional Republic?
In reply to I think the executive branch… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Sessions is too conciliatory and his base and feverish need to be liked preempts any qualifying factor to do his job.
He is less than worthless, he is part of the obstruction of justice and I am so gleeful Trump has circumvented him.
In reply to I swear Sessions is… by Gaius Frakkin'…
It wasn't a civil war; it was a defensive war against northern aggression, a war of independence, like in 1776. And it wasn't a Southern rebel army. It was an army of national patriots, true freedom fighters against the tyranny of the United States of America, the northern rump of the thirteen sovereign nations created in 1783.
And I have no idea what you mean by an "army being feeled with men."
In reply to I swear Sessions is… by Gaius Frakkin'…
May have been defensive but they should have left Fort Sumter alone and done a steath resistance and dragged that MoFo war out for decades. Both north and south would have been better for it. I know it would have been near impossible to convince that slavery had to be sacrificed but in the end it was over anyway. It slowly went away - don't forget peonage after the war.
The best the south could have hoped for would be to beat back the banking interests that were taking over the country. No way the Civil War was about slavery. No one risks their life to that extent for other people. Humanity is not comprised of heroes. If it was the present state of affairs would not be as it is. The only viable explanation is with the north and what was gained by the people who really ran the country. That would be the people who only a few years later formed the Federal Reserve. The same ones who now want to take Jackson off the 20 for killing the Second Bank of the U.S.
In reply to It wasn't a civil war; it… by Koba the Dread
Get ready for the suicides of the dirty dnc. Hillary couldn’t stand the military tribunals where these treasonous clowns will be JUDGED!
But you’ll still be with her if you’re over here trolling. It’s going to be spectacular watching these evil fcuks squirm.
In reply to Trump's just grandstanding. by stizazz
RELEASE THE FBI ASSASSINATION TEXTS.
In reply to Get ready for the suicides… by StephenHopkins
What is with people talking about "military tribunals"??? I keep hearing folk talk about this. Perhaps one can have the opinion we should be having them but I see no indications this is going to be handled any other way than in regular court.
In reply to Get ready for the suicides… by StephenHopkins
Moar double tap suicides to the back of the head.
In reply to What is with people talking… by DownWithYogaPants
Hillary good people. Just giving the base some imaginery red meat
In reply to Trump's just grandstanding. by stizazz
Shitass:
You've been a relentless supporter of the coup d'etat.
If this were some bullshit smack-talk, that would be one thing.
However, it's a very real assault on the constitutional order.
Succinctly: This isn't a fantasy football, "let's pretend" inconsequential situation where your shitass handle can trivialize this life or death moment in history.
This is a very real coup d'etat.
So take your massively downvoted shitass and GTFOH.
If only the responsible members of ZH could hunt you down like the shitass you call yourself, so we could make a powerful intervention on you that will alter you for the rest of your shitass life.
In reply to Trump's just grandstanding. by stizazz
He's a typical television mind. The nation is loaded with communist cells laying the ground work for a communist take over. They're in media, university, inside city, state and federal government.
Even the Chinese are actively funding recruitment at US universities, young people are being radicalized and don't know what's what. The US education system was taken over by communist. The take over of the US education system was successful and highly productive, an entire generation of American youth has been brainwashed to support and promote communist ideology and believe a communist controlled government will take care of them and everything will be free.
The communist are in control because they control the US bureaucracy. Trump should have had a massive purge of the government. It would have been like a giant drag net to remove Obama appointments and all their buddies. 500,000 Federal employees and their armies of contractors need to be terminated with the excuse fiscal concerns are driving this move.
Many of these kinds of employees shouldn't be working for the federal government for the reason they're not qualified to do the job.
The Federal government must be purged in a massive reduction in force. It is now a matter of national security. The infiltration of communist in to the US government is a fifth column which can no longer be ignored.
In reply to Shitass:… by MarsInScorpio
What did Trump do? From the article - "The President's desire was relayed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions by White House Chief-of-Staff John Kelly "
Did you get that? The presidents desire, not the presidents Order.
I am also confused. The article indicates Sessions (who works for and can be fired by Trump) has the ability to release the report. But then the article says that ultimately it is congress who can release the report. Then you have various politicians from both parties who have been allowed to read the report.
If Sessions can release the report it would seem to me Trump can release it directly, or can hold a news conference and give the info to the public, or can fire Sessions (which should have been done before now) and get a new guy to release the report. As in yesterday. Feinstein even releases info on her own, why does she have bigger balls than Trump?
In reply to Good for Trump… by wee-weed up
Desire is how it is described not how it was delivered.
However, desire is mannerly, while it was an order, and one defied by the queen bitch Jeffie Sessions
In reply to What did Trump do? From the… by Blankone
Come on man;- she is part of the tribe ,the untouchables . WAKE UP .
I didn’t need to tell you that.
In reply to What did Trump do? From the… by Blankone
Q-ANON Posts for Jan23-24
The STORM is coming when the MEMO is released.
=====
Jan 23 2018 03:47:32 Q !UW.yye1fxo
What would happen if texts originating from a FBI agent to several [internals] discussed the assassination (possibility) of the POTUS or member of his family?
What if the texts suggest foreign allies were involved?
Forget the Russia set up [1 of 22].
This is only the beginning.
Be careful what you wish for.
AS THE WORLD TURNS.
Could messages such as those be publicly disclosed?
What happens to the FBI?
What happens to the DOJ?
What happens to special counsel?
What happens in general?
Every FBI/DOJ prev case could be challenged.
Lawless.
Think logically.
We haven’t started the drops re: human trafficking / sacrifices [yet][worst].
Those [good] who know cannot sleep.
Those [good] who know cannot find peace.
Those [good] who know will not rest until those responsible are held accountable.
Nobody can possibly imagine the pure evil and corruption out there.
Those you trust are the most guilty of sin.
Who are we taught to trust?
If you are religious, PRAY.
60% must remain private [at least] – for humanity.
These people should be hanging.
Q
Jan 23 2018 03:50:37 Q !UW.yye1fxo
PRAY.
PREY.
Notice the similarity?
Q
Jan 23 2018 04:05:15 Q !UW.yye1fxo
Chatter just SPIKED.
Q
Jan 23 2018 04:39:22 Q !UW.yye1fxo
Drones over US.
Tracking only.
[]
Q
Jan 23 2018 23:36:34 Q !UW.yye1fxo
The light will reveal those on the team and those pretending to be.
This is not a game.
They want us divided.
Last posts [self destruction] will immediately show the world the TRUTH.
Instructions will be sent on how to preserve offline.
You didn’t think this was simply about words did you?
We have it all.
Coming soon to a theater near you.
Q
Jan 23 2018 23:45:58 Q !UW.yye1fxo
Letter to @Jack?
Who did @Jack lose today?
Goodbye @Jack.
Predictable.
ALL.
Q
Jan 24 2018 00:03:59 Q !UW.yye1fxo
Do not glorify us.
WE are ALL Patriots.
Honor those who serve.
FOR GOD, HUMANITY & COUNTRY.
Where we go one, we go all.
Q
In reply to Come on man;- she is part of… by Toshie
F#&K Q - if there were any reality in that they/he would bring down the hammer. Doesn't your girl love to share gossip at the first chance she gets. Q is bullshit. If there were any teeth in that they'd send it out.
And a memo from staffers of one of those in congress who are in violation of The Constitution for The United States, meh...
In reply to Q-ANON Posts for Jan23-24… by GUS100CORRINA
Since when does batman wear lipstick? Fitting though...
In reply to F#&K Q - if there were any… by Algo Rhythm
Y'all can think I am crazy all you want but you still just don't fully fucking appreciate what we are dealing with here.
The Queen Eats Children. Capiche? Corpse medicine, cannibalism, is nothing new to the royal family. When the orphanage let Queeny take those kids on a picnic I doubt they realized that the kids were on the fucking menu as well as the eating menu.
In reply to F#&K Q - if there were any… by Algo Rhythm
That's what I was wondering. There is no such thing as a classification of document that the President isn't allowed to read, nor is there such a thing as a classified document the president isn't allowed to release.
In reply to What did Trump do? From the… by Blankone
OMG dude....you’re so sly!
Yeah right. This isn’t a puppet show. It is what it is. Soros is a gargoyle fuck and Trump is trying to do some restorative shit. Sure, you got the pro-Israel crap and the DoD love but fuck it. He’s my FUCK YOU to the system.
In reply to Trump draining the swamp,… by Pandelis
He’s my fuck you to some of the system.
End the Fed.
In reply to OMG dude....you’re so sly! … by IridiumRebel
Nearly ten thousand sealed federal indictments are working their way through the slow wheels of justice, in the mean time RELEASE THE FBI ASSASSINATION TEXTS.
In reply to He’s my fuck you to some of… by Meat Hammer
I would need proof that the amount of sealed indictments etc...there were many sealed indictments over the decades, this may be nothing new..too many people saying things that I cannot find any proof of...maybe its a hopium thing..
In reply to Nearly ten thousand sealed… by MK ULTRA Alpha
you need to keep up that was a topic on the board. google it, people did screen shots of the number of sealed indictments. Former federal DOJ never seen that many in their entire careers. Go do some research, just reporting what I saw.
In reply to I would need proof that the… by coast1
He's fill of shit. Just the other day he was asserting that i) chlorine gas isn't toxic, and ii) that he was a US military trained chemical weapons "expert". He's here to muddy the waters and spread disinformation.
In reply to I would need proof that the… by coast1
FU to the corruption, not to our system of government.
In reply to OMG dude....you’re so sly! … by IridiumRebel
Sucks to be you
In reply to Trump draining the swamp,… by Pandelis
you got alot of down votes, but I feel the same as you..I see two sides to the story. Business as usual even tho "supposedly" out of tpp and climate etc..there is no proof about more black unemployment or less coming over border..people who believed MSM still do, MSM still has the same ratings. The country is still divided 50/50. The tax cuts still have yet to be seen, all just words so far. etc. I know many say its only a year, and trump is fighting the deep state, but all I see is kicking the can down the road just a bit further while the globalists finalize their last strike.
Credit card ratings and stock market all time highs...looks to me as tho their plan to enslave the people is working just fine..
the "memos" will not bring about anything, only divide the country more...another globalist plan
I hear that thousands of pedophiles have been arrested and thousands of indictments etc, but I see no proof..they are all just talking points spread across the internet..
this is getting ridiculous
In reply to Trump draining the swamp,… by Pandelis
Clinton, Podesta And Others In Senate Crosshairs Over Dossier; Given Two Weeks To Respond
May JUSTICE be served!!!!!
Submission to Governing Authorities
Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer.
In reply to R E L E A S E T H E M E M… by FoggyWorld
RELEASE THE FBI ASSASSINATION TEXTS.
In reply to Clinton, Podesta And Others… by GUS100CORRINA
Links or shut up, disinfo "I'm a chemical weapons expert and chlorine isn't toxic" troll.
In reply to RELEASE THE FBI… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Both. That mother f er needs to legalize cannabis (not that i smoke) and let our country begin again. Fu+k dupont.
In reply to Well done, Trump. Sessions… by holdbuysell
Sounds like a personal problem between you and your gynecologist.
In reply to Both. That mother f er needs… by pawn
It's time to replace Sessions with Chris Christie.
In reply to Well done, Trump. Sessions… by holdbuysell
I was thinking more like former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.
In reply to It's time to replace… by Big Bopper
"It's time to replace Sessions with Chris Christie."
Lol, talk about tipping the scales of justice ...
In reply to It's time to replace… by Big Bopper
If even true...
(((Rosenstein))) to President:
I don't recommend releasing it Mr. President, it would hack our Democracy and give Puty Poot too much satisfaction.
In reply to Well done, Trump. Sessions… by holdbuysell