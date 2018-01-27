Visualizing Real Inflation - A Decade Of Grocery Prices For 30 Common Items

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/27/2018 - 22:10

Over the span of 2000-2016, the amount of money spent on food by the average American household increased from $5,158 to $7,203, which is a 39.6% increase in spending.

Despite this, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, for most of the U.S. population, food actually makes up a decreasing portion of their household spending mix because of rising incomes over time. Just 13.1% of income was spent on food by the average household in 2016, making it a less important cost than both housing and transportation.

That said, fluctuations in food prices can still make a major impact on the population. For lower income households, food makes up a much higher percentage of incomes at 32.6% – and how individual foods change in price can make a big difference at the dinner table.

FLUCTUATING GROCERY PRICES

Today’s infographic comes from TitleMax, and it uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to show the prices for 30 common grocery staples over the last decade.

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

We’ve summarized the statistics in the following table to show the grocery prices in 2007 and 2017, as well as the total percentage change.

Only prices of three items fell: chicken breasts (-6.4%), whole milk (-7.4%), and eggs (-14.9%).

However, the average price increase for all items was 22%, buoyed especially by meats like bacon (58.2%), ground beef (44.6%), top round steak (40.6%), frozen turkey (38.3%) and sirloin steak (35.2%).

THE FUTURE OF FOOD

As we’ve previously noted, technology is being applied to agriculture and food in really interesting ways – and the future of food could be very different than what we see today.

How will the grocery prices of everyday staples be affected by growth in automated vertical farms, aquaponics, in vitro meats, and artificial animal products?

With shifting consumer preferences towards more local and sustainable products, it will be interesting to revisit this data in the coming years.

TrajanOptimus holdbuysell Jan 27, 2018 10:41 PM

The reason food shot up so fast in 2008 was because of the massive increase of food stamp recipients.

The reason tuition shot up so fast is because of the increase in student loans.

The reason healthcare shot up so fast was because of government subsidies.

Everything the government gets involved with, the prices of that item goes up.

If the government stopped giving money away for food the price would drop. Europeans pay HALF of what we do for food and they don't have Mexicans picking it.

LocalBoy TrajanOptimus Jan 27, 2018 11:26 PM

The government picks and chooses where the inflation will occur and who will profit.
The government steers the economy into and away from things of their choice.
The government does what it is told.

Correction - the government controls price and quantity of heroine, cheap and abundant.

I read above chart and come to a simple conclusion - the chicken industry is behind on their dues.
They did not get to inflate ! 

JuliaS ffed Jan 28, 2018 12:08 AM

I tell you one thing - in 1998 with $100 in hand, I could go to Costco and fill a shopping cart. Today I take $100 to a grocery store and come back with a pair of shopping bags.

I eat a lot less meat and fish than I used to. Practically went vegetarian for economic reasons. If I was buying the same amount and quality of food as 20 years ago, I'd be paying 4x more at the very least. That's 400%.

How much did my salary grow in the last 20 years? 15%

And not to mention, the quality of food from 20 years ago compared to today is night and day. Cheap substitutes are replacing genuine nutrition.

Travel abroad. Taste real non-gmo food. You'll swear the stuff sold here is made out of styrofoam. And don't buy into the "organic" mantra. I have a friend who works are a food packing warehouse. They slap organic stickers on fruit. One conveyor belt runs in, 2 run out. Exact same food goes into 2 different boxes. They get a quota how many items are to receive the pretty label vs. the normal one. It's the same effing fruit! If it looks ugly, mark it regular. If it's blemish free, slap the "organic" label on it and double the price. Organic is bullshit!

farmerbraun JuliaS Jan 28, 2018 12:37 AM

yeah well here in NZ we still have a food regulator that functions reasonably well, so you cannot bullshit organic in this country. Most of the export bulk is certified USDA organic protocols , verified by a state agency.
If it can't be verified to be compliant with Standards New Zealand protocols for organic production , then you can't claim that status . That's the law here ;works pretty well.

Lore farmerbraun Jan 28, 2018 3:28 AM

To me, it means smaller, price-jacked, and pretentious. Sometimes, it's meant to convey some vague sense of freedom from pesticides or fertilizers, or lack of corporate interest, a la 'Fair Trade,' or it satisfied some government inspection. And sometimes it seems to be something indefinable -- strategically ambiguous, like "climate change." 

silverer Jan 27, 2018 10:21 PM

I did notice some time back that bacon really went up in price. Not only that, but the flavor now from what it was years back is just awful. I don't know what they changed, but bacon is something I don't even want to eat anymore. And in fast food chains, they slice it so thin you can see through it.

rusty_nail silverer Jan 27, 2018 11:22 PM

crazy question, but has anyone else noticed the white substance that coats the surface of each bacon slice just as the slice is curling while cooking? If you scrape this stuff to the side it fries and turns brown. I don't remember this from years past. 

Blue Bell still sells half gallon ice cream. The best ice cream is locally made about 140 miles away, but it ain't cheap.