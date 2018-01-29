European Pipeline Wars: Realpolitik Meets Geography

The headlines are ablaze this month with news from all over about new pipeline projects coming into Europe. Never one to miss an opportunity to do the U.S. State Department’s bidding in how it presents pipeline politics, Oilprice.com published a howler of a piece about the Southern Gas Corridor.
Titled, “Is This the World’s Most Critical Pipeline?” the piece is pure marketing fluff designed to make you think that Azerbaijani gas will change the face of European gas politics.
The beginning is the most telling, “Europe wants to become less dependent on Russian gas and use more clean energy…” This is a lie.
Europe doesn’t want this as a continent, the leaders of the European Union who are aligned with the United States who view Russia as the enemy want to become less dependent on Russian gas.
Most of Europe wants Russia to supply them with natural gas because it is 1) cheap and 2) plentiful. For geopolitical reasons the U.S. doesn’t want an ascendant Russia. The EU technocracy agrees because a strong Russia owning more than 40% of European gas sales is a Russia that can’t be destabilized through currency and proxy wars.
Southern Gas Boondoggle
The Southern Gas Corridor is a nearly 4000km (2500 mile) gas pipeline project to bring Caspian Sea natural gas into southern Europe. It is slated, when completed with all the side projects tying into it, between 60 and 120 billion cubic meters of gas annually (bcma) starting with an unknown amount from Azerbaijan in 2019.
That number comes from an announcement in the Financial Times circa 2008. A better number for it is closer to just 16 bcma.
It’s estimated cost at the time of negotiation was over $41 billion. Today, it’s $45 billion with corruption and graft likely to take that number higher. This is the very definition of a solution in search of a problem. It is nothing more than a $45 billion bribe to both the U.S.-favorable regime in Azerbaijan and BP who is sitting on the major Shah Deniz gas deposit with out a market to sell it to.
The U.S has been using EU countries hostile to Russia, namely the Baltics and Poland, to delay or scuttle new Russian gas projects into Europe; projects that countries like Italy, Greece and Bulgaria are screaming for.
The Real Southern Gas Route
In 2014 political pressure on Bulgaria from the EU and the U.S. scuttled the South Stream pipeline from Russia. South Stream was to bring gas from Russia’s southern fields across the Black Sea into Bulgaria, who would have profited nicely from the billions in transit fees annually.
Since the South Stream debacle, Bulgaria has had a change in government. The people got rid of the U.S. satrap government and installed one much more hostile to geopolitical games which keep them poor.
Putin and Gazprom, the state gas company behind South Stream, quickly shifted gears and announced a re-route of it through Turkey. The new project is called Turkish Stream and will terminate in Greece. Hungary negotiated a spur off of Turkish Stream with Gazprom last summer. The intervening countries all want the transit fees.
The European Union has not signed off on Turkish Stream legs inside the EU, but the first leg which will bring 15.75 bcma to Turkey will be completed this year and that gas will be used by Turkey to strengthen its relationship with Russia.
The cost for this project? Just $12 billion. And it goes under the Black Sea.
The Nord Stream 2 Gorillia in the Room
Then let’s turn our attention to the very controversial NordStream 2 pipeline. This is the one that would double the capacity of the existing Nordstream pipeline bringing cheap Russian gas from basically St. Petersburg to Germany.
It brings 55 bmca a year to the EU as I write this. Nordstream 2 would double that. It’s only 780 miles long. It will be finished by next year.
The price tag? Just under $10 billion.
And Gazprom bent over backwards to make this a European-owned project, partnering with no less than five European oil and gas majors to own half of the project. Poland stepped in and declared the joint venture illegal and Gazprom had to go it alone. Eventually it worked out a deal where its former partners became its financiers by getting loans directly from them to build the pipeline. The loans were for the same amount of money they were initially going to put into the joint-venture.
The EU has done everything to stop Nordstream 2 short of simply writing a law outlawing it, which it cannot do. And it finally threw in the towel earlier in the month.
The European Commission antitrust enquiry is effectively retracted from the DG Comp’s agenda after Gazprom agreed not to object to cross-border sales of resold Russian gas and make destination clauses flexible.
The EU legal service’s legal opinion on the applicability of the Third Gas Package to an offshore pipeline Nord Stream 2 (it found it was not) all but buried any future European Commission aspirations to block the project. The European Council chief, Donald Tusk, keeps on urging member states to adopt new EU gas rules which would specifically target maritime gas pipelines feeding the EU, however, Germany and France seem highly reluctant to go along with it.
Tusk is a Polish EU-Firster and Russophobe par excellence. He’s also one of the most odious men in the EU hierarchy, and that’s saying something considering the company he keeps there.
The EU changed the rules during the lead up to South Stream as well, implementing new rules for pipeline ownership ex post facto of the contracts being signed and the permits issued. This is what made it easy for Bulgaria to scuttle the project.
Again, all to satisfy a United States hell-bent on keeping Russia bottled up and maintaining political control over the EU.
Politics Over People
What’s important in all of this is the massive effects that power politics plays on the economic welfare of people. Politicians, generals, CEOs of corporatist nightmares don’t make decisions in the best interest of the people they are supposed to serve. They make them in the interest of policy goals that more often than not do little more than waste precious capital on boondoggles like the Southern Gas Corridor project.
That project has been the goal of EU and U.S. politicians for more than a decade. It has required an unbelievable amount of political maneuvering to get off the ground. And the final product will be less than twenty percent of its original capacity.
On the other hand, with Putin cancelling South Stream in 2014, he moved quickly on the two projects highlighted here which will be operational despite the roadblocks before the Southern Gas Corridor will be.
The goal of diversifying Europe’s gas purchases is one born of politics not energy safety. The immense trade benefits that Russia gains from these pipelines are not things they will jeopardize over a single missed payment.
Energy security is simply a fear-mongering tool to mask banal corruption and articles like the Oilprice.com one that inspired this response are simply cheap forms of propaganda.
Europe’s future is more secure with Turkish Stream and Nordstream 2 providing the people of Europe gas at half the price of Caspian gas. Don’t believe me? Ask Ukraine, who for three plus years have been buying re-sold Russian gas at twice the price from Germany and Poland to avoid buying it directly from Gazprom. Schools and businesses have had to shut down simply because they don’t have the money to heat the buildings.
With this year’s frigid winter, they’ve finally relented and will begin buying gas directly Gazprom again, now that their legal challenge was settled by the Stockholm Arbitration Court.
This is what is driving European politics populist. It, along with insane immigration, is eroding the political power of the globalists who run the EU. Gazprom, despite all of the rhetoric, supplied a record amount of gas to Europe in 2017 and will likely increase those deliveries by another 6% in 2018.
Eventually economic reality overwhelms realpolitik.
I remember when I used to believe that oil pipelines in Europe would somehow benefit the average American or European. Now I realize this is an oligarch war over profits that oligarchs will own. Want to know how much I care who wins?
I grew up w them. Read it.
Meanwhile USSA'S "Shale Gas Miracle" gets ready to crush Russia like it's crushing rocks to unleash "an energy bonanza" the likes of which the world has never seen!
Sorry bud, i put them on a par with Pussy Riot, without the Balls.
The Nordstream pipelines are fascinating.
Wonder why Russia bypasses Poland and goes straight to "Arch rival" Germany?
Me thinks these pipelines show more of the German Russian collaboration behind the scenes than anything else.
When the us implodes into itself; I imagine the Germans will switch sides so to speak.
I think your point is well taken. Normalcy bias assumes the current state of affairs will continue forever. This may be why America has allowed Germany and other NATO countries to spend a few tens of billions of dollars to their hundreds of billions on military equipment every year. Trump had a point that the other NATO countries are not pulling their weight, but it does keep them nicely subservient, doesn't it.
" I imagine the Germans will switch sides so to speak ".
Not yet. And if so, only as a token-resistance against the "sexist-racist-misogynist" new American president.
The German ruling globalists are firmly integrated in the left-liberal-yet-neocon Zio-Anglo-network, installed to keep Western Europe in line with the Zio-Anglo geopolitical goals and to facilitate the sell-out of the German industrial core to the international money. Rumors have it that Siemens is going to throw away its medical unit to the Chinese, e.g.
It will take another couple of years before the binge-fapping masses might realize that they've been had but it is too late already. For the core of the German culture and civilization has been largely dismantled, even if - what I do not expect - a talented German Millennial was to emerge to "save" the country some years from now down the road - he would be empty-handed as the core of Germany - the Germans - have died out.
@H-T, yes agree. Germany is strong enough, if it wanted to, to stand by itself with an independent foreign policy which, by extension would apply to the EU until it collapses. US sanctions on Russia are NOT in the best interests of Europe and hurt ONLY Europe, not The US or even Russia, which has adapted very successfully and become entirely self-sufficient.
Eat your heart out DC.
The biggest headache in the Anglo-American scenario for Europe is a German-Russian alliance. That is why they are propping up NATO right on Russia's doorstep. Britain knows that after Brexit they will have less influence in Europe so that is why all this warmongering talk is coming out of Britain's MoD lately and that is why Britain is diplomatically busy in the Baltic and Balkans.
Even during the darkest days of the Cold War, Europe bought gas from Russia. Russia is not going to kill the goose that lays the golden egg.
yeah good points ... lets see how britain does with brexit first ... somehow, i feel they are going to get rid of theresa may (accidennt, elections or whatever take your pick) ... she is old school and does not get it ... i guess she does not need the money as bad as trump does so that tactic does not work there.... plus her family background, too straight arrow. to tell the truth i am really suprised she made it there, the plan must have been to have some corrupted person to run the show.... which will come sooner or later.
Hilarious when the first LNG ship carrying Russian gas from Yamal has just docked in Boston, MA. Nordstream 2 is key to Germany with energy costs being ridiculously high thanks to Merkel and her Green politics. 25% German homes still use oil heating. USSR was a dependable gas supplier even though Reagan tried to block the pipelines that passed through Ukraine SSR - it went ahead.
Truth is USA wants to cripple EU economic prospects and force Colonial status on its "allies" so they depend on US for energy, GM seeds, and weapons. It is the American Global Empire (AGE) that seeks full-spectrum dominance and subordination.
Time for Americans to think of the real costs of trying to achieve this.........Germany lost 5 million dead 1939-45.......USA has never lost 5 million dead, in fact armed conflict has come very cheap for Americans and that skews their perceptions and risk assessment
Germany lost one million men (or more) trying to invade the Soviet Union. Germany lost to a bunch of farmers ruled by an asshole who was only surpassed in assholeness by Hitler. Am I supposed to give a shit? Go put on your gas mask and go to a BDSM club or something and get over it.
In case you somehow missed it.
Great write up Tom. OilPrice.com are not only often shills but seem to be depressingly disconnected from the economic, geopolitical, and thermodynamic realities of the very industry they publish about.
You also showed the corrupt decision making of Brussels that is contrary to Europe's own short, medium and long term interests.
Poland's position is understandable given their history with both Germany & Russia, but I suspect they will regret their LNG port and Three Seas / Intermarium haste.
There is a big problem with the South Stream pipeline terminating in Greece - Turkey. Putting it bluntly, Turkey and Greece do not have a good relationship. If they had another spat, it is quite possible that Turkey would shut off the flow......
Didn't ZH also publish this "howler" only recently Tyler ?? What gives ??
"Oilprice.com published a howler of a piece about the Southern Gas Corridor.
Titled, “Is This the World’s Most Critical Pipeline?” the piece is pure marketing fluff "
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-25/worlds-most-critical-pipeline
I don't mind reading both sides of an issue.
Quite right. This article puts that one into perspective by providing much-needed context. (Thanks, Tyler.)
Italy is screaming for the TAP? hahahahhaha author's bullshit
Serbia is going to start with their part of Turkish Stream. Also gas from Russia that goes via the Black Sea will hook up to that system.
https://www.b92.net/eng/news/business.php?yyyy=2018&mm=01&dd=30&nav_id=…
Greece finds itself now in the center of US geopolitical intervention because the US wants to invest in Northern Greece and build LNG facilities there.
Expect more geopolitical games in the region there.
Israel has plans for an Israel-Cyprus-Greece-EU energy corridor. The direrct route for that link passes through Lebanese territorial waters. Hence Israel's concerns for a vassal leader in Lebanon.
Yep, that is another initiative. Lot's of geopolitical games going on in that area.
yeah we finally got it. its amazing the gulfies got it 50 years ago and look at them now ... london will be nothing without their tourist dollars.
OT. Perhaps I missed it here on ZH but I did not see anything here regarding the US Treasury 'Kremlin list'. I got this from RT: https://www.rt.com/news/417335-us-list-russian-oligarchs/
Medvedev and Lavrov are on that list that does not have any consequences yet. For sure there are some dubious characters on this list (and how come Medvedev is so rich and has all this real estate?). But this coming from a country with its own dubious sets of oligarchs is a bit strange to say the least. The reason for this list is of course Russian meddling in the US elections.
that must imply Lavrov cannot travel to US ? then russians will be obliged to appoint another secretary of state ? how does that affect the relations with UK and EU ... it seems lavrov has good relations with them.
