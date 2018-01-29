Pakistan 'Pivots' To Purchase Weapons From China/Russia After Trump Halts Military Aid

President Trump’s decision to ring the New Year by simultaneously demonizing Pakistan on Twitter has mostly backfired.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Pakistan’s defense minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said Pakistan is expanding its relationships with Russia and China, as relations with Washington deteriorate following the suspension over $2 billion in military aid to Islamabad.
Khan said is his government is undergoing a “regional recalibration of Pakistan’s foreign and security policy,” which implies Pakistani defense forces will be buying military weapons from Russia and China, rather than the United States.
“The fact that we have recalibrated our way towards better relations with Russia, deepening our relationship with China, is a response to what the Americans have been doing,” Khan stated.
Khan’s comments to the Financial Times came three weeks after Beijing announced it would be building its second foreign military base near the Gwadar Port, in the Pakistani province of Balochistan.
Plans call for the Jiwani base to be a joint naval and air facility for Chinese forces, located a short distance up the coast from the Chinese-built commercial port facility at Gwadar, Pakistan. Both Gwadar and Jiwani are part of Pakistan’s western Baluchistan province.
...
The large naval and air base will require the Pakistani government to relocate scores of residents living in the area. Plans call for their relocation to other areas of Jiwani or further inland in Baluchistan province.
The Chinese also asked the Pakistanis to undertake a major upgrade of Jiwani airport so the facility will be able to handle large Chinese military aircraft.
Work on the airport improvements is expected to begin in July.
The naval base and airfield will occupy nearly the entire strategic peninsula.
Khan made it clear that Pakistan started the “recalibration” process three years ago when it began buying Russian helicopters. He indicates this is not a new trend, but the recent actions by President Trump have certainly spurred Pakistan to gravitate towards Russia and China for defense weapons.
Tensions between the US and Pakistan are the worst point ever in its 70 years of friendship. Khan stressed that Pakistan has many similar goals with Washington, but “lately the focus has been on areas of divergence”.
“We have already bought some Russian helicopters in the past three years,” he said. “This is what we call a regional recalibration of Pakistan’s foreign and security policy. It is because of the unfortunate choice the United States continues to make.”
Earlier this month, the U.S. said it would suspend the security assistance program to Pakistan worth $2 billion because the country has failed to combat terrorism within its borders.
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” President Donald Trump tweeted in earlier January.
Khan called Trump’s tweets “deeply offensive” and “counterproductive.”
Khan further added: “It is unfortunate that we are even discussing the numbers [the amount of aid] while Afghanistan slowly spirals out of the American and Afghan control.”
Khan notes that the backbone of the Pakistan air force is the General Dynamics’ F-16 Fighting Falcon of the U.S., which Khan said Islamabad has been received spare parts from Washington in two years.
“We are using our own ingenuity and using other sources to keep the fleet up in the air,” he said. “It has been very difficult.”
Considering Washington’s neglect in sending parts for Pakistan’s F-16s, Khan said he is open for dialogue with Russia on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet.
About nine days after President Trump’s tweet, Khan declared that military and intelligence cooperation with the United States would be suspended.
Interestingly enough, both Beijing and Moscow issued strong statements in support of Pakistan after Trump unleashed fire and furry on Twitter.
“We must value Pakistan’s important role on the Afghanistan issue, and respect Pakistan’s sovereignty and reasonable security concerns,” China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over the telephone, according to Chinese media.
And lastly, this might be the bombshell, “The fact that we have recalibrated our way towards better relations with Russia, deepening our relationship with China, is a response to what the Americans have been doing. And they have their own reasons. They want to use India, in our view, to contain China,” Khan said.
Pakistani's also understand the art of the deal,no money,no deal.
Well they do have the no money thing down. As much as I'm pissed at Trump, fuck Pakistan. What has Pakistan done for America ever?
In reply to Pakistani's also understand… by khnum
the "Paks" have been leaking Nuke Technology. We have been paying blackmail.
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
oh bummer, america just dropped the knife at the throat of obor.
incoming headline, trump is a chinese communist agent
In reply to the "Paks" have been leaking… by San Pedro
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit"
Trump tends to see things black and white and there is so much underneath.
Trump tends to see things black and white and there is so much underneath.
To name a few of pakis "contribution": the leaking of nukes is one thing (10-20 years later of dr. khan leaks we got the world of today), the drugs corridor from afghanistan to pakistan to lebanon (yeah, suprise suprise hezbollah distributes it to latin america and europe from there), support of alqaeda (bin landen etc.)
In reply to oh bummer, america just… by spag
INSTEAD of the official realpolitik way: Pakistan has ceased to be a useful tool for amerikana and amerikana dumped them the way they dumped or ignored other nations while they no longer represented anything tangible for them over the short term. Think Yemen, Somalia, and whatnot.
Note: the bad surprise for the Americano administration is that Pakistan could see this happening from afar and worked on dealing with regional powers instead of former colonial ones.
And finally when everything was readied, the Don merely gave them the pretext to move on without looking like assholes. Indeed the Don was the asshole looking guy here. His style certainly serves him well in that endeavor. Well played kabuki.
Pakistan 1, Amerikanistan 0
Wouldn't you have done the same?
Now as a transitory conclusion, if in the beginning the exclusion strategy played by Amerika could have been successful, it's no longer the case because all the excluded and sanctioned states have regrouped and demonstrated they can live much better without the Americano Zionists breathing down their necks. Now amerikana has got to think twice before excluding any country because the backlash is going to get tougher with every new addition to their list of sanctions. And of course now everyone wants to be on that list because they see the tables turning.
In other terms this is the end of the pax Americana.
In reply to "The United States has… by Pandelis
peut etre ... i recall one of those jihadis arrested in islamabad yelling "the dollar will die" ... i guess they let these cave people in a few secrets to ensure their loyalty ... yeah well
In reply to Well put it this way target… by shitshitshit
Yes, what good does Pakistan do us? Can't think of anything.
And...#1 enemy of former Brit. Colony India. More English speakers or more Jihadi's?
Easy choice, cut off the Paki's completely and support India and Russia. The Chinese can go to hell.
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
Finally. Someone making sense here.
In reply to Yes, what good does Pakistan… by ebworthen
This was a good move on Trump's part.
Now, the US Taxpayers are no longer funding a Terrorist Nation.
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
I do believe you're mistaken here my young friend.
If there is one terrorist nation between the two, amerikana has the most references to be crowned.
You may not understand that, though.
In reply to This was a good move on… by The First Rule
Don't waste your time, Americans know jack-shit about geopolitics. Most of them couldn't point to these countries on a map.
You'd think they had enough shit/sleaze to contend with domestically without pointing the finger at other nations.
FUCK VICHY DC
In reply to I do believe you're mistaken… by shitshitshit
I'm sure the Military Industrial Complex is not happy about this...
In reply to This was a good move on… by The First Rule
If Americans are paying income tax, they're funding terrorism, pal. Wake up.
In reply to This was a good move on… by The First Rule
Re: "the US Taxpayers are no longer funding a Terrorist Nation."
...Facepalm.
In reply to This was a good move on… by The First Rule
Which is my point nothing unless money has changed hands
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
They destroyed their country for Saudi Arabia and USA providing logistical and military support to Al-Qaeda when US/UK/Saudi wanted to destroy the Soviet Union in Afghanistan and backed Fundamentalist Pashtun tribesmen to kill Russian soldiers. Zia ul-Haq was their instrument. Once the Soviets withdrew Reagan lost interest and abandoned Afghan to Taliban and ISI until GWB found it all over again
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
Pakistan hasn't been part of the "enemy" rather than a good serving ally. But now, Trump has pushed Pakistan, Turkey and all Africa right where the chinese wanted them. They may be shitholes but even an asshole has a purpose
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
Well they were the handle of Brzezinski's knife, that he drove into the soft underbelly of the USSR. It's why Regan got to win the cold war.
Apart from that, mostly just grief.
Apart from that, mostly just grief.
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
And what exactly do you want Pakistan to do for you. What have you given them besides terrible security risk, war at their border and headache. The money given to them are worth of shit anyways since USD is a toilet paper with no future. Its just a matter or sensible thinking to move to China and Russia. They do not ask for much, give you respect, real trade and they actually build stuff.Since they are about to become partners in SCO where will be India as well and Modi get out of the way i can see better future for all. India,Pakistan and China. Trade instead of War.
In reply to Well they do have the no… by LetThemEatRand
Maybe Elon Musk can sell them some $600 flame throwers.
In reply to Pakistani's also understand… by khnum
This whole thing does not look Kosher to me.
In reply to Pakistani's also understand… by khnum
Kahn!!!! [obscure reference to third President of Pakistan]
In reply to This whole thing does not… by Kirk2NCC1701
So because we aren't going to give them 2 billion that we borrowed from CHINA, they are going to buy their weapons elsewhere? Sounds like a good deal for the taxpayer. Keep it up! Winning!
Who could have seen this coming?
/s
"is a response to what the Americans have been doing. And they have their own reasons. They want to use India, in our view, to contain China,” Khan said."
Ahh okay .... Good luck with that ;)
.... "has mostly backfired" eh. First of all, he cut off their money, so big savings there. Second, they aided and abetted bin Laden who murdered more people in on day than all Americans who died on D-Day. Third, they continue to play it both ways, letting the Taliban scum use Paki territory for refuge while they kill American soldiers, and fourth, they vote against on anyway on our UN agenda every time. Piss on em. Let the arms sales go to the Russians and Chinese.
Oh, and tell Theresa the Silk Road runs to London
Oh, and tell Theresa the Silk Road runs to London
The art of the Khan meet the art of the deal
The art of the Awan family met the art of the deal.
In reply to The art of the Khan meet the… by overbet
The thanks we get for removing Bin Laden from their midst?
They were protecting him.
In reply to The thanks we get for… by Himself
Very interesting article!
One way or another, the weapons will find their way back to the US military industrial complex to be taken apart and studied.
#Winning!
First, this was a fait a compli decades ago. Pakistan in the 'failed state hall of fame' and has no intention of upsetting that record. China has been all over Pakistan, investing heavily as part of the one belt one road (what does that even mean?) initiative. This is the twentieth century, not the 10th. Hegemonic infrastructure is an obsolete colonial/imperial concept.
Let's see how many of those weapons are free, and whether US's historical 'aid' to Pakistan is ever matched. Do you really think the Taliban is going to fall in love with the Russians or the Chinese? Get a clue. The country will remain a collection of corrupt government officials, Jihadi extremists, Taliban war lords and a military that takes anything it wants. They seem to all hate each other and everyone else. The Chinese and Russians will wish they'd never bothered, and will eventually wash their hands of the whole thing.
There are lots of good people in Pakistan (who leave if at all possible), so maybe someday the country will reform itself. Bangladesh (East Pakistan) has slowly put the right people in charge and is reforming itself, so it's not impossible, only really difficult.
"....the one belt one road (what does that even mean?)..."
I know. It sounds ridiculous, right?
How about Trans-Asia Corridor? Naww.. too easy.
So... what happens when the one road gets washed out?
And if you lose the one belt do your pants fall down?
In reply to First, this was a fait a… by KingTut
Time to drop a few cobalt bombs on Pakistan and let their prayer rugs glow in the dark for the next thousand years.....
Turkey is the next. And Mexica in a long-term perspective - a few of Tochkas or Iskanders could help to transfer the workforce over the Trump's wall.
Just like the American government and military rejected Ho Chi Minh's request for the USA to back Vietnam's wish for independence from French colonialist rule, which was the right thing to do, and Ho Chi Minh was forced to go to the Soviet Union and China for support, which they got.
The military industrial complex and stooges like Trump are the dumbest fucks on the planet.
The military industrial complex and stooges like Trump are the dumbest fucks on the planet.
What are they paying in? Curry? Rugs?
Pakistan doesn’t have any real money build a military
US aid is the US giving them money and in turn them buying US made stuff. They skim off the top to administer the purchasing. That’s what all foreign aid is. Including military equipment sales.
Agin n agin.
Reading the comments, the Trumptards just don't get it. "Fuck Pakistan" I read. "Pakistan doesn't have any REAL MONEY to build a military" Real money? Like the bogus king dollar that doesn't devalue when the FED central bank prints Trillions? lol Real Money? Like when nations want to leave the yoke of the Petrodollar? What happens to those leaders and the state of the country? Yeah, that's real money alright. [/roll eyes]
Pakistan is the first on many to come. Uncle Scam is the emperor who has no clothes. Domino's my friends. Domino's. Falling one by one.
Pakistan is the first on many to come. Uncle Scam is the emperor who has no clothes. Domino's my friends. Domino's. Falling one by one.
Why don’t you go to Pakistan and send us a report.
In reply to Reading the comments, the… by To Hell In A H…
Perhaps another oops on Trump.
The Paki's should bring in as much China stuff as possible. While taking in effectiveness of course.
Russia cut off and abandoned Iraq when the US attacked. Same for Libya I believe. It may be harder to push China to abandon an ally. Of course the S400 from Russia is very attractive as are some other items.
Backfired? Pakistan is toxic as hell. Let the baby have its bottle; the less we have to do with them the better.
Wait!!!!!
You mean the 1.2 million Pakistani national immigrants we brought into the UK might have some national sympathy for a country which is turning against our interests?
Wow. Sounds like we've been pretty fucking short sighted.
This backfiring stinks! , Oh yes, Russia is dying to give peniless Pakistan free weapons , China too, both have too much money and love to support Islamic extremism is good for Russia dahhh