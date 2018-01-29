Trump Administration Says It Has "No Plans" To Build "Nationalized" 5G Network

Update: Several senior White House officials told Recode Monday that the Trump administration has no plans to build a "nationalized" US 5G network. The presentation, compiled by an unnamed senior NSC aide, was merely a dated proposal that will probably never see the light of day, the officials said.
The administration sources also pointed out that the FCC has a much larger role in setting broadband policy, and Ajit Pai, the current FCC chairman, has said he opposes the nationalization idea.
The NSC, they said, is only one component of a much larger decision-making process on the part of the federal government to set broadband policy. Its say is not final on these matters — and its memo does not appear to have gained traction with other tech-focused arms of the White House, according to multiple sources within the Trump administration.
A spokesman for the NSC, meanwhile, did not respond to an email seeking comment Monday.
* * *
Last night, Axios dropped a bombshell on the week's already brimming news cycle when it published a report and PowerPoint deck created by a National Security Council staffer outlining the necessity of building a nationalized 5G network to guard against cyberthreats.
But while the PowerPoint portrayed a nationalized 5G network as essential for national security, Axios said Monday that the report is generating a fair amount of blowback.
According to Axios, those sounding alarm bells range from those who fear it could lead to greater surveillance to those who see it as an unwarranted encroachment on free enterprise. Still others worry that government control of key communications networks could threaten free speech.
Both the FCC and CTIA issued statements this morning opposing the idea. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opposes the idea.
“The wireless industry agrees that winning the race to 5G is a national priority. The government should pursue the free market policies that enabled the U.S. wireless industry to win the race to 4G.”
- CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker via statement
"I oppose any proposal for the federal government to build and operate a nationwide 5G network."
"The main lesson to draw from the wireless sector’s development over the past three decades-including American leadership in 4G-is that the market, not government, is best positioned to drive innovation and investment."
"Any federal effort to construct a nationalized 5G network would be a costly and counterproductive distraction from the policies we need to help the United States win the 5G future"
- FCC chairman Ajit Pai
Even if the US government builds and pays for the 5G network, it will need the support of the wireless industry - carriers, equipment vendors and device makers - to make it a reality.
So far, that doesn't appear likely.
Three of the four major wireless carriers either declined comment to Axios or didn't return requests for comment. The only one that did speak out, AT&T, said it couldn't comment specifically on the proposal, but added that private sector work on 5G is "already well down the road."
Twitter VP Colin Crowell noted that "[n]ationalization of a key resource in the nation's wireless infrastructure would be a dramatic departure from policies predicated on the free market driving innovation, competition, and consumer benefits."
But further clarification may be provided in short order. David McCabe notes that David Redl, the top Commerce official on spectrum, is appearing at the State of the Net conference this morning, while FCC chairman Ajit Pai presides over an open FCC meeting on Tuesday - which he always follows with a press conference.
Comments
Looney
With all of the private corporations censoring the right on facebook, twitter etc, arguing that nationalizing it would lead to censorship is laughable.
Commies don't want to lose the ability to profit and destroy any resistance to their take over of the country at the same time.
5G! That next progressive step in soft killing people.
Lets see, 5G, eating a lot of aluminum and mercury or being 40k feet up and jumping out of a plane with no parachute.
They all give the same results.
With 5G watch the tumor and cancer rates go through the ceiling.
do the same with the bank
Fake News pumping out at break neck speed now as the indictments get closer.
Saw that report yesterday and thought I was in Italy! Not that I would mind. Some nice Italian Alps snow adventures would be a nice break!
Absolutely correct.
While on vacation last year l had conversation with a man, whom was a VP for a telecom firm in charge of r&d. He when on to explain that the download speeds that 5G will be able to obtain, will enable virtual reality on your hand held device.
In my opinion it's one of the last steps to getting people/sheeple totally programmed from present moment reality. Once that's done you have made a human into an biological automaton.
"With all of the private corporations censoring the right on facebook, twitter etc, arguing that nationalizing it would lead to censorship is laughable."
This is one of those rare situations where we would actually be better off with government ownership. The government unlike private corporations is subject to the First Amendment. Twitter, FB, Google etc can censor anything they want even if pure political speech simply because they disagree with it. Furthermore, Snowden showed us that the NSA spies on us all already through "private" networks so that's not an issue either.
Agreed, however nationalizing it would make it easier to censor. The excuse that it would be safer from Chinese hacks is laughable no matter what the fuck they do. The concerns with 5G go beyond censorship. If these microwave towers can be used to harm animal or plant life, they are dangerous in anyone's hands.
It's a freakin utility. Private corporations don't mix well with de-facto monopolies. Dump Verizon's Pai-hole.
With all of the private corporations censoring the right on facebook, twitter etc, arguing that nationalizing it would lead to censorship is laughable.
Invasion of privacy and surveillance is a form of censorship. Under those conditions people do not feel free to air content that may be objectionable by the .gov. A government run wireless network would allow .gov to also own and control the protocols that are allowed to run on top. So, you have a fully encrypted app. Sorry, that protocol is not allowed on the .gov network.
Trump found where some of the leaks were coming from I guess.
Oh yeah, the government can provide WAYYYYYYY better cell phone service than a free market can.
Just Trust us and you wont be sorry, I guarantee it.
I don't care about their ability to provide better cell phone service. I do care about the constant lawlessness that is going on with the tele-coms and these private cell towers though.
These devices are now essentially a de-facto public utility.
Trap disarmed.
The important thing to remember is we must win the race to 5g at any cost. The United States cannot be humiliated by some other smaller country beating us to faster Netflix and YouPorn on their smartphones; not while Trump is President. We must have 5G next week and the wall the week after!
Why ATT doesn't even meet 4T LTE specs anymore. Signal strength that used to be great is now crap. And it isn't my iPhone. I upgraded to latest and greatest iPhone 8 from 6 and same! Going to try T-Mobile.
I rarely have a usable signal with ATT anymore. Went through the Atlanta airport last week. No signal at all until I was in the parking lot. Screw AT&T.
Same problem, and it just happened in the last 2 -3 months.
I'll know things are changing in the Trump admin when we stop getting sprayed.
I requested my Birth Cert with the Suburb I was born in. Rejected. Resubmit with nearby Big City. Get Birth Cert. Birth Cert states place of birth as Suburb! That's government!
The US government owns a tremendous amount of buildings and land. They could build their own fucking network and use it for whatever reason they like. Why do they need to plunder carriers?
They don't want their own network. They want access and control over the one WE'RE using.
I miss analog
The new 5G network brought to you by the FANGS funded by the SQUID and run by the NSA just like it was originally set up to do . This has been in the making for a long time and anybody who didn't see this coming has been completely out of touch with reality.
If the NSA is to properly spy on US citizens, this needs to be done folks.
Screw ATT, hard, sideways.
Incorrect, buy them, and become them. Then they can't target you.
Lol!........Order your new cell phone from CIA inc.......
also your phone bill payments will be addressed to Langley......
We promise complete privacy.........
The fbi would at least lose transcripts of your text messages.
Blow back?
The whole industry needs to be blown up.
No one here has mentioned that the winner of the national emergency services 5G network was won by AT&T. All 50 states chose Telephone to build their portion of the national network. Also there are some interesting ties between the Trump administration and The highest level of management of AT&T. I suspect this noise about a government takeover of 5G is an attempt by the losers in the 5G fight to unseat AT&T from the power position it now has. Also, Much of Telephone's future development depends on a countrywide build-out of 5G for use in the "Internet of Things" and self-driving vehicles. If they can get the cost for the end user to be low enough, they can corner the stationary internet market as well as the mobile market. The only really effective competitors that remain are the Low orbit broadband satellite systems (L.O.S.) which will pose a real threat in a few years. If Telephone does not have a quick roll-out of 5G they will risk losing business to the L.O.S.
We definitely should have a nationalized 5G network because these nationalized services are so efficient and cutting edge
Veterans Hospitals
IRS
Medicare
ObamaCare
Inner City Education
City Sanitation
Y'all goyim are gonna love 5G. We'll have your "smart" electric razor (with internal microphone) connected to the 5G network AT ALL TIMES...for your convenience, LOL.
I read this as an effort to standardize the 5G "design" for the nation and to freeze out some vendors like Huawei and the like...this is to make sure we don't have another IBM/Lenovo issue in the Federal Government again.
FDR and his Interior Secretary built the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to electrify the South. It was a tremendous success. Private industry lobbied for years to take over the "inefficient" TVA. They eventually won over Congress and rates have sky rocketed ever since.
as carriers and .gov are in bed together already:
what difference does it make?
a bit more china style .gov
like with co2-tax one can claim that us is working for freedom elsewhere harder
to balance karma
Yep. ........
If Trump was a 'good guy' he would stomp on 5G like Godzilla took out Bambi with another EO and National Emergency Declaration.
He's not.
Drain the Swamp? ...... That's funny. ... Trump is NOT the Swamp Drainer. .. He couldn't drain the White House bathtub without help and a call to Bibi first to ask for permission.
This 5G network is evil shit and The Donald knows it.
Live Hard, I'm Buying Stock In Aluminum Smelters And RF Shielding Companies, ......You Will Too, Or You'll Be Too Dumbed Down To Find Your Smart Phone In Your Own Freaking Pants Pocket With 5G Blasting Your Noggin, Die Free
~ DC v8.6
In reply to I'm TRIGGERED! Agent Orange… by TalkToLind
Cooking the populations DNA 27/7/365 is the problem. Here on ZH I am usually confident the readers understand the magnitude of a million, versus a billion versus a trillion and that goes for frequency in your power to energy ratio. These are microwaves and they are mutagenic and the increase is geometric and adding that much power to a high energy frequency waveform makes it highly mutagenic. We are a world of dummies that do not understand Physics 101.
Its all about pre-crash "communication censorship". US learn from China kill "free speach". To be continued...