Germany To Stop Taking Migrants From Italy And Greece

Germany will no longer be accepting relocated asylum seekers from Italy and Greece, reports Die Welt citing the German Interior Ministry.

The decision, announced Monday, ends Germany's participation in an EU relocation agreement launched in the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis. The agreement officially expired on September 26, 2017, and saw Germany take in over one-third of the total refugees distributed under the plan. 

"There are now virtually no more asylum seekers in Greece who could be considered for resettlement," according to the Ministry. To qualify, applicants had to be from a country where the chances of asylum are at least 75 percent.

Last month, some 500 migrants were still waiting to be relocated from Italy to Germany, while in Greece the number less than 40. 

"The relocation scheme ended in September 2017, meaning all applicants arriving after that date will no longer be eligible for resettlement," Annegret Korff, a speaker for the Interior Ministry, said.

"Germany largely completed all outstanding relocations by the end of 2017. In the coming weeks, Germany will only carry out the odd resettlement case that was left outstanding from last year." -DW.com

Based on the massive number immigrants arriving in Germany alone during the height of the migrant crisis - some 1.3 million in 2015 with 890,000 entering Germany, EU member states initially agreed to collectively take in some 160,000 refugees from Greece and Italy.

That number, however, was revised down to 100,000 after officials realized that fewer people were eligible than originally thought. In total, only 33,000 migrants actually took part in the transfer program - with Germany taking in 10,265. 

Migration also fell sharply following the 2015 peak, with just 280,000 migrants arriving in Germany in 2016, and 186,644 asylum seekers last year

Last October, Angela Merkel's CDU and Bavarian CSU sister party agreed to cap Germany's intake of asylum seekers at 200,000 per year. 

“We want to achieve a total number of people taken in for humanitarian reasons (refugees and asylum seekers, those entitled to subsidiary protection, family members, relocation and resettlement minus deportations and voluntary departures of future refugees) that does not exceed 200,000 people a year”.

And in December, 2017 Germany offered rejected asylum-seekers a one-time payment of $3,500 to go home, valid through the end of February

“If you decide by the end of February for a voluntary return, you will get in addition to first aid, a housing aid for the first twelve months in your country of origin,” Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

That said, relocation schemes or not - refugees will continue to pour into Europe from Africa this summer. It is unclear how the EU intends on dealing with future waves of migrants, while a standout coalition of EU members refuse to take in migrants whatsoever. 

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov - whose country currently heads the EU as part of a six-month rotating EU presidency, said that the current asylum rules "literally split Europe."

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere hinted Berlin was willing to drop its insistence on quotas in order to make progress on asylum policy reform, saying "We will decide on this at the end of the negotiations."

After meeting in Sofia, Bulgaria last Thursday to discuss asylum policy, EU Interior Ministers set a deadline of June to develop a solution. 

What is the current situation? (via DW.com)

  • Current EU migration rules state that asylum requests must be processed in the country where asylum was first requested.
  • This has put a heavy burden on Greece and Italy, the two major entry points to Europe.
  • Proposed changes to the rules would create a permanent mechanism for all EU member states to admit refugees in the event of a new emergency. 
  • The June deadline has been put in place because warm weather during this time tends to increase migrant flows across the Mediterranean.
  • Hungary and its eastern European neighbors, including Poland, have refused to take in refugees since the European Commission pushed through temporary refugee quotas in 2015.
  • Slovakia and the Czech Republic have also been reluctant to accept migrants from other EU countries, citing security concerns.

As the Greek and Italian relocation program draws to a close, and migrant-heavy EU nations such as Sweden, Germany, France suffering from increased crime rates vs. their non-refugee accepting EU counterparts, one has to wonder how much worse this crisis borne of regime change and perpetual war is actually going to become before the financial and civil consequences of a "borderless" Europe result in all out civil war. 

Comments

HenryKissinger… martydz Jan 31, 2018 4:22 AM

ACP Four Star Jan 31, 2018 4:40 AM

And in December, 2017 Germany offered rejected asylum-seekers a one-time payment of $3,500 to go home, valid through the end of February.

How about not getting your balls cut off if you leave?

I think that would be cheaper.

 

Edit: Where are the Spartans in all this?? They are about as useless as Jeff Sessions!

Mufukn Greeks took Egypt for Chrissake and now they're a bunch of hairdressers retiring at 50. WTF?

Heros ACP Jan 31, 2018 4:52 AM

Greece and Italy are ZOG.  This is clear by the way the (((IMF))) was able to impose bankster "democracy" on them during the PIGS crisis.  Neither country will be able to pull out of this demographic genocide because it is already too late.

The only hope for Northern Europe is to end Schengen.  Immediately.

SaudiMail Jan 31, 2018 4:21 AM

I don't believe these figures at all, you only have to go to any major European city to realise the numbers are at least 100 times what the politicians are admitting.  These figures are for the initial applicant, they don't take into account their wives, children and extended families which are allowed to join them.  Make that these figures are at least 1000 times more than the politicians are telling us.

Song_Of_Roland Jan 31, 2018 4:21 AM

The 200,000 cap isn't really a cap. The paper issued by the CDU/CSU actually stated that if anybody arrives in Germany as a refugee they will not reject or send them back, even if the "cap" has already been reached.

Family reunification is about to begin... so the numbers are going to increase sharply

Jo A-S Jan 31, 2018 4:24 AM

That's f@@king great, Merkel.  You invite the tossers to your country and leave others to clear up the mess that you created!  I live in Lesvos and there are over 7k here on this island.  Population is 80k.  There are thousands more on the islands of Chios and Kos.  Plus many more on the mainland.  What does the cow expect the Greeks to do with these scum?

 

And what about the 10s of thousands in Italy?

OliverAnd Jan 31, 2018 4:32 AM

Europe has no borders within it, but has borders in its surroundings.  The reason why refugees are making it onto European soil is not of the border policy but of that of a shipwreck where survivors are taken to the nearest landmass for aid.  Once on soil they ask for asylum.  When they visualize the European coast guard they purposely sink their boats/inflatables and wait to be rescued.  What Europe needs to do is change this policy and not allow immigrants from shipwrecks or not to ask for asylum.  Asylum applications for the EU should be done in neighboring nations within EU offices where the number can be controlled.  Once approved they can legally enter the EU using legal forms of transportation.  

Joe A navy62802 Jan 31, 2018 4:57 AM

Party politics. Merkel wants to govern. For that, she needs the support of the rest of the CDU/CSU. Also the SPD, with which she is trying to form a government, is making concessions regarding the issue of family reunification.

Merkel and the establishment parties don't want new elections. The migration stance of Merkel is backfiring in her face.

Anyway, this new policy will piss off Italy and Greece for sure.

Apollo55 Jan 31, 2018 4:39 AM

The old days they would bring Slaves by force to US and Europe. Now they bombard the hell out of their countries still their natural resources and make them move as so called Migrants. Simply It's all about Modern Slavery.

Walt Jan 31, 2018 4:57 AM

They will ALL have to go back.

If not, the bloodshed will be horrendous.

Only the severely retarded would think that YT won't push back eventually. We've been taking names for a while now.

Stan522 Jan 31, 2018 5:08 AM

Germany will no longer be Germany because the most popular New baby's name has been Mohammed for year's..... Say goodbye to your culture and landmark and along with it tourism and your way of life. Here comes Sharia Law, with head dresses for your women and rapists on every corner... ...

mosfet Jan 31, 2018 5:08 AM

Looks like Merkel's 'Operation PIIGS Gimpification' is going perfectly to plan...

Phase 1 - Impose non-optional open borders edict on EU nation states.

Phase 2 - Poor, undesirable southern EU nations get over-run by muggies.

Phase 3 - Block undesirables from entering Germany and other 'pure' nation states.

Profit!  Deutschland enjoys a surplus of cheap goods produced by low paid labor from indebted, subservient EU nations.

BritBob Jan 31, 2018 5:21 AM

Economic Migrants or Asylum Seekers?

“More than half of the people now coming to Europe come from countries where you can assume they have no reason whatsoever to ask for refugee status… more than half, 60 percent,” said Frans Timmerman, vice-president of the European Commission, citing what he said were new, unpublished figures from the EU border agency Frontex.

Speaking on Tuesday with Dutch national broadcaster NOS, he added that these false refugees are mostly aspiring settlers from Morocco and Tunisia and are infiltrating Europe through porous Turkish borders in pursuit of better economic prospects.

Timmerman urged EU countries to accelerate the deportation procedure for those who pretend to be fleeing war or persecution. In this way, Europe would be able to provide support for those who need protection, he said

 

Is-Be Jan 31, 2018 5:27 AM

Is Germany going to take white Afrikaaners from South Africa who are being slaughtered and persecuted?

No?

I thought not. They are kin with Blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sanctimonious, racist German pigs.

Easyp Jan 31, 2018 5:48 AM

"Wir schaffen das" and oh Merkel demands that Europe have to take "their share". 

Well no thanks and so glad the UK is leaving the EU.

45North1 Jan 31, 2018 5:49 AM

I am sure that Greece and Italy will honor their debt commitments to German bankers as they get stiffed with the costs of managing the colonizers within their borders.

gespiri Jan 31, 2018 5:51 AM

I'll believe it when I see it.  Be careful of the wording here.

These lizards in the EU gov't will still take mongrels from the middle east BY FLYING THEM DIRECTLY INTO THE CONTINENT.  This is similar to what is happening in some southwestern states of the US.  Don't be fooled.

Fireman Jan 31, 2018 6:32 AM

Merkill is dead meat already and nothing the presstitutes pull can stop the stench that is wafting over Urupp. Next watch the Pedophile Politburo in Natostan sewer Brussels panic as the Italy exit vote looms and the totalitarian juggernaut flounders when the €urodollah gets flushed.

