Ambassador Says Russia Shouldn't Limit Oil Shipments To North Korea

One would hope that, after President Donald Trump declined to impose sanctions against a host of Russians with purported ties to the government earlier this week, he would at least receive a temporary reprieve from any provocative behavior.
Unfortunately, that couldn't be further from the reality. As Reuters reports, Russia's ambassador to North Korea said Wednesday it was better not to cut deliveries of oil and oil products to North Korea, according to the RIA News Agency. Continuing oil shipments to North Korea would of course violate international sanctions passed by the UN Security Council - sanctions that Russia agreed to at the time.
In recent months, US spy satellites have caught ships with ties to Russia and China delivering badly needed oil to North Korea via ship-to-ship trade.
According to RIA, the ambassador said cutting oil deliveries to the North would be interpreted by Pyongyang as a declaration of war and lead to serious problems, including of a humanitarian nature.
In recent months, Russia has kept up its low-pressure policy of confrontations with US military planes in international airspace. Yesterday, we published a video of Russia's latest attempt to recreate a scene from the movie "Top Gun": The video showed a Russian Su-27 fighter jet reportedly performed an "unsafe intercept of a US Navy P-3 Orion surveillance plane" while it was flying in international airspace next to Russia, over the Black Sea Monday. The Su-27 reportedly came within five feet of the US plane.
While most observers labeled the Treasury's "Oligarch's List" as little more than a rehashing of a Forbes' list of wealthy Russians, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced its release as a "hostile" act.
While the remarks haven't made much of a splash outside the Russian media, we imagine this suggestion will warrant some kind of a response from the US, or the UN.
Despite this, Reuters reported Wednesday that Russia will send home all migrant workers from North Korea by the end of 2019 in compliance with the UN sanctions.
Comments
Damned if you do damned if you dont was Japans position in November 1941 pretty much the same for Russia here.
Why was the ex CEO of Google in NK?
In reply to Damned if you do damned if… by khnum
If you mean Eric Schmidt that would be very interesting just a few days he was talking up the threat of Chinese and Russian AI
In reply to Why was the ex CEO of Google… by D503
Funny. Russians never struck me as a bunch of pussies. Somebody needs to straighten this ambassador out or nobody will take Putin's shirtless videos seriously anymore.
In reply to If you mean Eric Schmidt… by khnum
I have trained Russian systema no they are not pussies they just value all life on earth a bit more..a lot more
In reply to Funny. Russians never… by The_Juggernaut
How about leave North Korea alone?
Leave North Brittney alone!
In reply to How about leave North Korea… by directaction
Why do they bother voting for sanctions if they will then violate them?
The US threatened if sanctions weren't agreed to there was no other option than war.
In reply to Why do they bother voting… by BarkingCat
Seeing that sanctions are illegal, but just so as to keep some kind of lid on Washington's neocon war hawks, it's best to go through the motions, then get around the sanctions and, if called out, raise some technicality or, failing that, point out the fact that economic sanctions are an act of aggressive war and invalid. Meanwhile time has been bought to refine and complete defensive measures, for probably inevitable war. The same time-buying has been applied in the Donbass and wherever else there has been US/NATO encroachment. Anyhow this is the sort of careful approach I have come to see as consistent Russian policy.
In reply to Why do they bother voting… by BarkingCat
That's trade in Russia. The Kremlin has nothing to do with it and especially so that far East. Ever been to Russia? I understand. If I am dealing coins or PM's I don't pay taxes either.
I've read the idea of sanctions is to drive the people to desperation and demand change in gov. But that seems retarded bc it isn't their gov that's starving them, cutting off the heat and lights, it's the gov imposing the sanctions doing that. They can't possibly think rocket man is cold and hungry.
Cripple, starve and kill the people is the Pentagram's way of conducting a soft war. These people sicken me.
In reply to I've read the idea of… by Savvy
Das.
The US would be better off telling the truth, rather than stretching it. It's obvious that the plane in the video wasn't even 10X as close as the five feet claimed. It looks closer to 200 feet. Still it's dangerous.
yes 60 to 100 meters minimum
In reply to The US would be better off… by MoreFreedom
I guess that nuclear deterrent that NK wanted is working. Who wants to be their enemy when they get backed into a corner. Not anyone close to them that's for sure.
Why do you write this nonsense while publishing a video disproof?
The war pigs want NK to nuke Hawaii or Guam or some other place so that they can declare war on NK, unify the Korean peninsula and have a military base at the doorstep to China. So fuck the US sanctions and just sell oil to them to prevent nuclear war.
If the USA didn't want North Korea to get there hands on Nukyellar material, then Clinton's shouldn't have sold North Korea Nukyellar Reactors.
Fuck Russia if they listen to Vichy DC's fascist warmongering BS, telling them who & who they can do business with . . . lest ye forget Vichy DC/al-CIDd'uh has been training & arming every filthy would-be terrorist on the planet. What a fucking joke!
For plebs in the west Putin is mesiah due keeping western oligarchy on leash. Just look how stuidity about Russia hacking DNC and meddling in elections exposed that conspiracy of deep state exist. I wish Russia the best so great job will continue