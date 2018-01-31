Facebook Tumbles After Daily Users Miss, Zuck Warns Users Spending Less Time On Site

Amid Capitol Hill hearings, shifts in the news strategy, promoting local content, kicking out Russian spies and banning bitcoin ads, Facebook managed to beat Q4 revenue expectations, with Revenue printing st $12.97BN, above the $12.55BN estimate, however EPS missed, coming in at $1.44, below the $1.95 expected as a result of the impact of tax provision on the company, which increased by $2.27 billion.
What is more concerning is that for the first time in years, facebook's Daily Active Users missed consensus expectations:
- Daily active users missed: at 1.40BN, just shy of the 1.41BN expected, an increase of 14% year-over-year
- Monthly active users in line: with expectations at 2.13BN, an increase of 14% year-over-year.
- Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 89% of advertising revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017, up from approximately 84% of advertising revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.
- Headcount – Headcount was 25,105 as of December 31, 2017, an increase of 47% year-over-year.
And something else troubling: for the first time in years, Facebook's DAU's in North America actually declined from 185MM to 184MM
Monthlies were not as bad, but here too there was no growth in North America:
Shockingly, FB's North America ARPU has soared north of $26, prompting some to ask just how many billions in ad spend does the KGB actually have with Zuckerberg.
Facebook was also hit by the Trump tax cut:
On December 22, 2017, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act) was enacted into law and the new legislation contains several key tax provisions that affected us, including a one-time mandatory transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and a reduction of the corporate income tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018, among others. As a result, our provision for income taxes increased by $2.27 billion and our diluted EPS decreased by $0.77 for both the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Since the Tax Act was passed late in the fourth quarter of 2017, and ongoing guidance and accounting interpretation are expected over the next 12 months, we consider the accounting of the transition tax, deferred tax re-measurements, and other items to be provisional due to the forthcoming guidance and our ongoing analysis of final year-end data and tax positions.
Commenting on the results, Zuckerberg said that "2017 was a strong year for Facebook, but it was also a hard one. In 2018, we're focused on making sure Facebook isn't just fun to use, but also good for people's well-being and for society. We're doing this by encouraging meaningful connections between people rather than passive consumption of content. Already last quarter, we made changes to show fewer viral videos to make sure people's time is well spent."
But even more than the DAU miss and the decline in North American users, this is why the stock is tumbling after hours, per Zuck:
"In total, we made changes that reduced time spent on Facebook by roughly 50 million hours every day. By focusing on meaningful connections, our community and business will be stronger over the long term."
For those confused, 50 million hours is a lot in ad revenue terms. So much so in fact that
president Zuckerberg may soon reconsider his ban on bitcoin ad revenue.
“They’ve warned about a decline in one of the basic fundamental financial drivers,” said Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “That’s going to probably serve as an overhang on the stock.”
“There was a lot of skepticism heading into this quarter as it relates to political and social risks to engagement,” Monness Crespi Hardt analyst James Cakmak told Bloomberg in an interview.
And clearly it was deserved. In immediate reaction the stock is sharply lower, and is dragging the Nasdaq along with it.
Comments
fuck this leftist shitbag. Cant wait until FB is dead
I just "liked" this news.
In reply to fuck this leftist shitbag. … by sowhat1929
Facebuuk is still a thing? Who knew?
In reply to I just "liked" this news. by Potato Farmer
I use Fb to keep in touch with the living. But the reception is shite up here.
In reply to Facebuuk is still a thing?… by Yukon Cornholius
well of'course reception is bad inside the Rubicon.
In reply to I use Fb to keep in touch… by Rubicon
Facebook's destined to go the way of MySpace.
Nothing new under heaven. What has been will be again.
In reply to well of'course reception is… by Fiscal Smegma
Never used it.
Never will use it.
In reply to Facebook's destined to go… by stizazz
I spent five minutes on Facebook last year. What a waste of good time.
In reply to Never used it… by Handful of Dust
DITTOS
leftist propaganda.
another business warehousing everything known about naive people who waste time engaging there..
In reply to Never used it… by Handful of Dust
LOL- leave it to Zuckerberg to screw up his own deal....
Better hire those kids you stole this deal from to come fix it, dude.
In reply to Facebuuk is still a thing?… by Yukon Cornholius
now only if they will spend more time reading books. I suggested "Anatomy of the State" by Murray Rothbard.
In reply to LOL- leave it to Zuckerberg… by jcaz
Now, there is a worthy endeavor. Why don't we recommend titles of actual books, other than Facebook?
Idea of the day.
In reply to now only if they will spend… by American Psycho
Who gives a fuck about a site catering
to people's shallowest feelings
egos
and
insecurities
In reply to There is a worthy endeavor. … by Potato Farmer
holy sh*t FB has given up almost all of their last two weeks gains and MSFT has almost given up all of their gains from just today! the horror!
FV on FB -50/sh FV on MSFT 50/sh
In reply to Who gives a fuck about a… by Bes
Is anyone here getting lots of bot people wishing to connect on LinkedIn? The LinkedIn profiles are as fake as three dollar bills.
In reply to holy sh*t FB has given up… by spastic_colon
I'm on page 50 of "Rebel Yell: the violence, passion, and redemption of Stonewall Jackson. By S.C Gwynne". The cover has a blurb from Newsday that reads in part, "...brimming with excitement and terror." Could be a helluva instruction manual. Yeah, I already know the ending and the main lesson, "Generals shouldn't do recon."
In reply to now only if they will spend… by American Psycho
Sounds fascinating. Adding it to my list. I have an issue with trying to read too many books at once. Recently finished 'Economic Facts and Fallacies' by Thomas Sowell and "Ordinary Men" about the Reserve Police Battalion 101.
In reply to I'm on page 50 of "Rebel… by P-51 Stiletto
Thomas Sowell is an American icon. Once a Marine always a Marine, so they say. Have had a few copper acquaintances, but I find life is easy and free the farther away from any "authority" figures you are. But, that's just me...
In reply to Sounds fascinating. Adding… by American Psycho
Just looked up R.P.B 101. I've got a Great Uncle buried in the U.S. Cemetery in Lorraine, France, who was KIA in Jagsfeld, Germany in March of '45. Fuck those guys.
In reply to Thomas Sowell is an American… by P-51 Stiletto
" I find life is easy and free the farther away from any "authority" figures you are. But, that's just me... "
Could not be more in agreement with that statement. Cheers!
In reply to Thomas Sowell is an American… by P-51 Stiletto
Reading Sowell's "White Liberals and Black Rednecks"...fantastic!
In reply to Sounds fascinating. Adding… by American Psycho
The man really is a force with to be reckoned. If you have not seen it, look up his conversation with Buckley on YouTube (early 80s I think) about minimum wage. He was way ahead of his time. I give guys like Sowell and Walter Williams a standing ovation for their clarity and loyalty towards the facts.
http://walterewilliams.com/WalterWilliamsAmnestyProclamation.pdf <--- take a look at this if you have not seen it. Pretty clever if you ask me.
In reply to Reading Sowell's "White… by Two Theives an…
Jane Doe, a single mom, works in a typical, [diverse] office building, where crony-parent managers hire / retain 98% childbearing-aged single and married moms, along with one or two men and / or frequently churned childless women.
Jane Doe’s cubicle is next to a childless woman, Jane Doeless, a chump who never misses a day of work, stays at work until closing and meets the quotas every month due to making call after call, all day long, rather than posting baby pics on FB, which is a dangerous thing to do if you want to keep your job in a mom-gang workplace, where both crony-parent managers and crony-parent employees take tons of time off for kids between baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contests, other mom-bonding rituals and FB baby-pic posting.
Jane Doe: My paycheck is bigger this month—-WAYYYyyy BIGGER!!!! It is because of the tax cut!!!!! What are you doing with your tax cut? I am taking a trip to the beach with my boyfriend, so I need to give you this client list so that you can take care of my accounts next week. Dropping the kids off with my mom, you know the lady who was in here last week, picking up my kids. Nana loves to spoil them while I spoil my bf.....
Jane Doeless: Oh, I think I still have that list from your one-week trip to the amusement park two months ago. I only got a small upgrade in my check, a barely perceptible amount that will not cover even one household bill.
Jane Doe: Lucky me, my rent is only a couple of hundred a month. I get over $150 off per kiddo on the rent for my apartment in X middle-class section of town. They call it a “mixed-income” apartment. It is for moms like me. Well, you could live there, but you would have to pay full price, like regular rent prices.
Jane Doeless: Geez, I cannot afford to live in that part of the city. Rent in X awful section of town takes over half of my pay. Not only am I scared to live where I can afford to rent, but my neighbors let their kids live in the hall, entertain multiple boyfriends and are incredibly noisy, keeping me up all night, although I would be up anyway due to the unease in that place. The complex is awful, but it absorbs more than half of my pay. I have to pay the full rent amount. I do not get rent subsides, food subsides or child tax credits that bump my take-home pay wayyyy up. [Too bad working harder and longer, generating more new business accounts and retaining more accounts than anyone in this building except one or two other reps will not change that situation one bit, thought Jane Doeless to herself, knowing that saying it aloud would get her fired, while Jane Doe’s womb productivity enabled her to say anything she wanted, every bit as much as it enabled her to take off as much time as she wanted without firing. It pays to birth. Hard work, however, often does not pay, thought Jane Doeless.....]
Momma Manager: After Jane gets through telling you about her accounts, I need you to step into my office. I will be gone part of the week that Jane is gone — kids, kids, you just do not know how hard it is, with all hotel rentals for the baby travel soccer and the convention planning for our Florida managers’ meeting on top of it. I will need you to do this, this, this and while I am gone. Jane Doeless II has no kids to chase around, so I am splitting these duties with her. One of you needs to stay in the building alone to do the close out and the final reports during my absence, taking responsibility for locking up, etc. Moms have to leave to pick up the little munchkins. You wouldn’t know about that.
..........[Five months pass, with Jane Doeless meeting the sales-generation and account-retention quotas every month, producing the highest or next-to-highest new business sales numbers and sky-high account-retention numbers for multiple months, which helps to boost up momma manager’s bonus, enabling her to finance more babyvacations, with or without the munchkins. Momma manager stays civil during this time, even praising Jane Doeless a lot to keep her pumping out the sales to bump up momma manager’s bonus.
........But because it is getting near the cut off for UC, and because she must cover her own rent without subsides, child-tax-credit windfalls, child support checks or spousal income, Jane Doeless gets kind of antsy when, after her usefulness in upping the manager's bonuses starts looking like it might represent competition in yet another gang of colluding absentee moms, Jane Doeless is not surprised when she starts having to dodge a barrage of catty, cutthroat comments and other undermining from the frequently absentee mommas, likely originating from the babyvavationing momma manager, herself, although Jane Doeless will never know one way or the other.
Jane Doeless would have been much better off financially if, instead of calling prospect after prospect, getting through many barriers and closing many large sales for the cutthroat crony-momma manager's benefit, helping her without complaint during her multiple and lengthy vacations, and if instead of nicely managing her cutthroat momma colleagues’ accounts during their protracted absences without complaining about them even once to managers, she had just faked being a momma herself, putting all that work energy not into generating new customers and servicing their business, but into taking a ton of excused time off beyond PTO and pregnancy leave(s). If Jane Doeless, the Fake Momma, had taken off every afternoon at 2:30, not to mention taking off for many whole mornings and whole days and weeks, like most of her retained colleagues, she would still be working there.
FB could have been the childless Jane Doeless’s career-enhancement tool. She elected to work hard—wrong choice. She could have elected to post photos of her Fake Kids on FB, using photos from vintage TV shows, like Little House on the Prairie. Well no, those photos are likely under copyright, and unlike absentee mommas, the childless Jane Doeless will not get away with anything and everything due to sex and reproduction.
But Jane Doeless would have been a culture fit then, rather than a churned employee who, for all her hard work to meet quotas every month in every friggin job, never gets a dime of UC to even cover rent between churn jobs due to the cunning viciousness of the absentee-office-mom-mafias-in-charge, much less their layers of pay-per-birth monthly welfare and their child tax credits up to $6,444 from government. Their child tax credits were recently doubled by The Tammany Hall II Swamians, while Jane Doeless got a lousy t-shirt, saying My Mom Colleagues Went To Florida On Their Child Tax Credits. All I Got Was This $24 T-Shirt.
Sex and reproduction, with bigly “raises” made possible by pay-per-birth “tax cuts,” pays in the USA, whether or not you are a citizen and whether or not you are even legally in this country. Posting baby pics on FB at work as a mom pays more than coming to work every day and meeting the quotas every month as a non-mom.
So, maybe, Zuck needs to point out the advantages of creating the illusion of Fake Kids on FB, helping the non culture fits to thrive in the family friendly workplaces. Start with supplying a library of Fake Kid photos on FB, like photos of families frolicking at theme parks on their seventh, excused, week-long babyvacation of the year for busy-working parents, so that childless workers can appear to fit in these “work”places.
In reply to now only if they will spend… by American Psycho
They have morphed a bit. People are doing biz on FB now. FB Marketplace is a much better source that CraigsList if you are shopping a used vehicle. I belong to a couple motorcycle forums on FB but they tend to be overrun by dumbshits that think taking a sawzall to the rear seat of an old classic and making it a bobber is awesome. I get my biz name out there using it. FB is a useful tool within limits and of course the no job no life folks waste their day on it.
In reply to Facebuuk is still a thing?… by Yukon Cornholius
Hey, Macarena!
I have said before and will say again, it is/was nothing but an idiotic vanity-fad and this too will pass.
In reply to Facebuuk is still a thing?… by Yukon Cornholius
I doubt anyone using FB knows what a "meaningful connection" actually is.
In reply to fuck this leftist shitbag. … by sowhat1929
they don't need to, that's what all the 'active' bots are for.
In reply to I doubt anyone using FB… by NugginFuts
"By focusing on meaningful connections, our community and business will be stronger over the long term."
Bullshit, Fuckerberg. If true meaningful connections were the only thing on Facebook, Social Validation addiction would be cured and Facebook's main draw for the idiot sheeple users would be GONE.
In reply to they don't need to, that's… by gdpetti
Dopamine ... why don't they mention it when they talk about the opioid problem? It's the gateway drug.
"Already last quarter, we made changes to show fewer viral videos to make sure people's time is well spent."
I thought this quote was even worse, showing his psychopathic nature, thinking it's his job to "make sure people" behave RIGHT.
In reply to "By focusing on meaningful… by Creative_Destruct
Don't get Suckerberged by Fuckerberg.
In reply to Dopamine ... why don't they… by octomancer
Down vote for that awful annoying bold font
In reply to I doubt anyone using FB… by NugginFuts
You're at the end of your run Cuckerberg. All things come to pass. Facebook = pets.com
In reply to fuck this leftist shitbag. … by sowhat1929
It will not die until the peeps are too busy surviving to stroke their egos for 'likes'. I don't know who is worse the sheep or the parasites that feed off of them.
In reply to fuck this leftist shitbag. … by sowhat1929
It's got a threshold for "critical mass" at some level. Once the downward spiral of #users x time spent x #posts/messages/etc begins then it'll continue to spiral downward at a faster rate.
People stop checking in, there's not much to see when they do check in, fewer posts to slog through and much of it mundane. This discourages people from checking into the site or at least from spending much time there then they make fewer posts, fewer comments, etc. When people don't comment on posts it discourages people from making them at all.
It's all about content and content engagement. FB stifled a lot of it's user-generated meaningful content. All but the most boring drones have gone elsewhere.
In reply to fuck this leftist shitbag. … by sowhat1929
Pro tip-
Need to spend even more money on bots to boost your fake “active users” number.
In reply to fuck this leftist shitbag. … by sowhat1929
Calling everyone a nazi didnt work out well? Imagine that!
The little left wing Jew Boy may need to filter more info for his friends at the democratic party........mean old Donald Trump.......wash rinse repeat
I sent him an angry tweet./s
In reply to The little left wing Jew Boy… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Teenagers and 20-somethings are fading away from Facebook. This is a positive sign.
Count us 30-somethings in too. FakeBook sucks.
In reply to Teenagers and 20-somethings… by directaction
Count us 40somethin go too!
In reply to Count us 30-somethings in… by NugginFuts
Count us 40somethings too!
In reply to Count us 30-somethings in… by NugginFuts
50 somethings never had a fb account.
In reply to Count us 40somethin go too! by Sledge750
Count us 60 somethings too ..... not into surveillance.
In reply to Teenagers and 20-somethings… by directaction
He banned crypto advertising - he's going to regret that one...
What ? ... people getting tired of never ending pics of Granny's 8 cats ?
Granny's 8 cats are more interesting than most of the dumbshit.
In reply to What ? ... people getting… by Rainman
"Users Spending Less Time On Site" - thank god.
Looks like it is a counter cyclical stock. Higher employment, fewer FB eyeballs.
In reply to "Users Sspending Less Time… by kudocast