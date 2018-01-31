Visualizing The UK's Shrinking Navy

Rule, Britannia?
The recent commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain's largest ever warship, certainly made waves. Much has been made of the state of the art vessel which will bring a massive leap in capability to the fleet.
However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy points out, redundancies have left the Royal Navy with only 29,280 personnel and that lack of manpower has created a serious dent in its strength and readiness.
It recently emerged that a trio of Russian naval vessels transiting the English Channel were intercepted by a British mine-hunter rather than one of the fleet's frigates, due to a shortage in vessels and personnel.
The British Ministry of Defense usually publishes details of such events but on this occasion, HMS Cattistock's Russian rendezvous was kept away from the headlines.
Today, the service has 73 commissioned ships, 20 of which are major surface combatants, along with 10 submarines.
Its 29,000 personnel pales with numbers historically. In 1945 at the end of Second World War, the Royal Navy has 861,000 personnel, a number that fell to 128,000 in 1955 and 62,000 in 1991 when the Berlin Wall came down. By 2000, naval manpower shrunk to 38,880 before reaching today's historic low.
Release the memo!
No worries, the British Navy will soon be known as the "Barbary Navy".
When all the white British women are all raped out, the muslim minority that controls Britain will have to sail the seven seas to find other women to rape to death.
In reply to Release the memo! by yrad
Shock! Horror! Apart from manufactured Ziowars there's peace!
In reply to No worries, the British Navy… by ACP
Now how will they defend the Falkland Islands?
In reply to Shock! Horror! Apart from… by Zero Point
They will need to outsource that work to Argentina.
In reply to Now how will they defend the… by stacking12321
Outsource it to the US I am sure.... Wasnt there a presidential candidate that talked about NATO countries paying for their own defense? Damn shame THAT man didnt get elected.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
It's a much bigger navy when it's not in the cold water.....
In reply to Outsource it to the US I am… by gatorengineer
But our British cousins can quickly muster 1,000 ships when needed. Remember the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and the 1,000 ships that "sailed" down the Thames? Two guys in a kayak counts as a ship these days!
In reply to It's a much bigger navy when… by house biscuit
I've been a prolific message board writer for a long time. Before the Trump era, I would write often about US allies not carrying their weight. I reviewed the military of France, Germany, Italy, UK and Japan. On a per capita basis, these nations are wealthy compared to US per capita. On a defense spending basis, the US spends much more on a per capita basis.
The US has tried to get it's allies to spend 2% of their GDP to catch up. But they won't do it. Go look up the military strength of these countries. Germany's military is pathetic.
I've written many essays explaining, US defense spending is free defense for our allies. It cost the American people dearly to continue this charade. Each countries NATO contribution is thats nation's defense spending on it's own military. So when we hear the Americans complaining about NATO members defense spending, it's not that these nations contribute NATO funding, it's their spending own their army, air force, and navy.
There is a degree of anti-Americanism causing Euro zone resistance to catching up on defense spending. Particularly in Germany. The UK and Japan are beginning to prepare/catch up.
The other far damaging data, is these same countries, have a trade surplus with the US, Germany is even trying to hide the trade surplus data, Germany is making big money off the US market, and laughed at Trump when he said Germany must spend it's fair share on defense.
So these so called allies, that everyone is saying are American vassals get rich off America, and the fool Americans are still protecting them from an internal Euro civil war(both WWI and WWII were euro civil wars) and external threats.
NATO became an obsolete model. Then came the new NATO mission requirement, NATO's new mission was to enforce one world government all over the world. This was the European Bilderberg and the US Council on Foreign Relations policy.
It is always the Americans are the beast of burden. The Europeans won't budge on defense spending increase to 2% GDP and the trade surplus is hollowing out US manufacturing. It's a one way street, just like the Chinese one way street - a mercantile economic model for world conquest modeled after Great Britain.
It's a one way street, but Trump works to change it and everyone howls with hate at the new change. I believe NATO is obsolete, the USA shouldn't be tied to NATO and all the obligations which can only lead to US national bankruptcy. The US must restrict Euro zone and Chinese access to US markets. If you want to trade with the US, then half of your trade better be made in the USA.
AMERICA FIRST.
In reply to But our British cousins can… by 7thGenMO
Euro-P-ons...rebuild GI Joe destruction...
As a percent of GDP, however, U.S. aid spending ranks near the bottom of all developed countries. It accounts for 0.17 percent of GDP, twentieth out of twenty-eight countries measured by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom all spend more than 0.7 percent of GDP on foreign aid, which is the target set by the United Nations.
https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/how-does-us-spend-its-foreign-aid
In reply to I've been a prolific message… by MK ULTRA Alpha
The US defense umbrella cost much more than your comparison of foreign aid. It's like Europe is on US welfare rolls. And the growing trade deficit with Europe must stop. We're sick of the one way street on trade. And we're sick of providing free defense for these countries.
These nations are not vassals of the US as Paul Craig Roberts states, it is the other way around, Bilderberg Group is the main controller and it's subordinate partner in the US is the NYC based Council on Foreign Relations.
It was official US policy brought to the US by the Trilateral Commission. The policy was to build up the economies of Europe and Japan as a bulwark against communism. That policy is still US policy and this has got to stop.
We, the American people do not give a shit about Europe and Eastern Europe and do not believe we should be expanding NATO for the defense of Europe or for One World Government duties. We want America out of NATO, now.
AMERICA FIRST.
In reply to Euro-P-ons...rebuild GI Joes… by Déjà view
And you're another anti-American foreigner on this board pumping your BS. The communist, "We are the world..", One World Government crap brought to you and brainwashed you to give your country to the world is the agenda of International Communism. So we can say, a foreigner communist is on the board trying to radicalize American minds to destroy the US for a communist take over. That's what you're about in Europe, and now you fight the communist war right here.
It won't work, you're losing!
In reply to Euro-P-ons...rebuild GI Joes… by Déjà view
The Europeans are not "doing their fair share" because they haven't bought into the cool aid of Russian aggression. Sure they go along with Russian sanction publicly but circumvent them in private when they can. Even so Europe has been hurt far worse by the Russian sanctions as Russia was a huge trading partner for them. Unlike the US Russia has seen the light and is working hard to bring manufacturing back to the homeland. Even then European companies are building manufacturing plants in Russia. For instance Ford made cars in Russia but imported the engines but has since built an engine plant in Russia. Ukraine made high quality helicopter engines and other manufactured stuff now Russia is doing it, or about too, in house. Europe will never get that business back. The Europeans don't trust the US or it's corporations as they are unreliable and less than honest. The Russians, according to the Europeans, won't bullshit them and when they give their word they keep it. Years ago when the Russians cut off the gas due to Ukraine stealing it and the Europeans looking the other way they gave fair warning.
Europeans know that even if they increased their defense spending the US would still be there in force so why waste the money. Poland and the Baltic economies are basket cases so they scream "the Russians are coming" to get US stuff based on their soil with the bag loads of money that come with it. The only thing keeping Ukraine afloat is US cash as the loans, that will never be repaid, from the World Bank and IMF are charity to prop up the Nazi government. If the IMF and World Bank had followed their standards Ukraine would have never gotten a dime.
In reply to I've been a prolific message… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Yes...the Argentine Submarine Fleet is ready and willing to accept the task..ummm gargle...hellup...hellup.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
Are you that British Bob fucktard that always rambles on about the Falklands?
In reply to Now how will they defend the… by stacking12321
Ask Britbob?
In reply to Now how will they defend the… by stacking12321
On behalf of The Peoples Liberation Army Of The Falklands( PLAF that is said, P-L-A-F, NOT pee-laugh, NOT Pee! ) the official voice of the people, unlike the British lackies of The Army Of the Resistance In Falklands(ARF), we control near 98% of the Island!( excluding where Britisher peoples and militaries occupies!)
In reply to Now how will they defend the… by stacking12321
ACP knows what's going on...hat tip to you, Sir
In reply to No worries, the British Navy… by ACP
They have TWO new carriers with no planes!
Maybe they can fit them with battering rams!
The angled flight deck
The angled deck was one of the three improvements to aircraft carrier design conceived by the Royal Navy that made fast-jet operations both possible and safe. The idea of canting or skewing the landing area to port of the ship's centreline had evolved from experiments with a rubber deck and Sea Vampire fighters without undercarriages in HMS Warriorin 1948. Although the rubber deck itself proved impractical, the 'skewed deck' as it was called at first was seen as a very effective way of making arrested landings safer on existing, relatively small, flight decks.
http://www.navy.gov.au/history/angled-flight-deck
In reply to They have TWO new carriers… by Swamp Yankee
Actually, it is airplanes that they are short of - a plane is used for smoothing wood. Oh, and don't forget that that they were going to have American F35s........ Which, for some reason, seem to have been delayed (sarc off)
The reason why these unnecessary monstrosities were commissioned was that they were to be part of the EU navy. Which, of course, has been consistently denied by our politicians.
In reply to They have TWO new carriers… by Swamp Yankee
The Froggies have a proper nuke-powered aircraft carrier. These two were to show the Froggies who was boss.
If there is one thing the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies ... and the Krauts
...
If there are two things the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies, the Krauts ... and the Argies
...
If there are three things the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies, the Krauts, the Argies ... and the Spics
...
and so on into the setting sun of the British Empire
In reply to Actually, it is airplanes… by Jo A-S
They LOVE them Nigerians and Mooselems though. Can't get enough of them!! Moar, moar, moar, bichez!
In reply to The Froggies have a proper… by HowdyDoody
This nuclear aircraft carrier...... Would that be the one that keeps breaking down? Oh, and how can you only have one carrier in a fleet? You need a minimum of two, preferably three to ensure one on continuous service. And, for navies the size of UK, now, and France, the Invincible class carriers were the optimum size. With, of course, v/stol aircraft like Harriers - a proven technology that the Americans had to buy into...
As to hating the French, that might be because France has been, more or less, continually at war with England/UK since 1066 (and all that - think about it....) Brits, apart from elderly of the WWII era, do not hate Germans - we were, generally allied with them, especially in the Napoleonic era. Do not hate Argentinians - indeed, you will know that, overall, Argentinians like Brits. (Falklands/Malvinas apart) Russia, you might have a point - we needed to stop Russian expansionism into India.
Don't mock the setting of the sun. The UK empire covered the whole world. It lasted, more or less, from the early 1800s up to the mid 1900s...... A lot longer than the American empire, which started, more or less, in 1945 and is already failing. And, the UK was more successful and a much smaller country.
In reply to The Froggies have a proper… by HowdyDoody
The Americans bought into the Harrier, but not for use on the full-size carriers, just the smaller amphibious carriers.
The British were more successful with their Empire because back then you just killed the natives until they behaved. Also, you didn't subsidize them like they are now. So the Brit Empire was gotten on the cheap.
In reply to This nuclear aircraft… by Jo A-S
On of the reasons behind WW1 was Germany kicking British ass in manufacturing. Nothing like a war to get rid of the competition. To some extent a reason for Brit participation in WW2.
In reply to This nuclear aircraft… by Jo A-S
Italy has 2 a/cs
In reply to The Froggies have a proper… by HowdyDoody
McHale's Navy...
In reply to Italy has 2 a/cs by Sandmann
"They have TWO new carriers with no planes!"
Excuse me! We have ... erm ... two planes, actually.
In reply to They have TWO new carriers… by Swamp Yankee
The exciting thing to my mind is that they have two aircraft carriers, but only one will be used at a time (probably need to have a chat with the enemy about organising that), but the best bit is that the carrier needs escorts, which will be the entire rest of the Royal Navy. All of it. No one left to do anything else.
In reply to "They have TWO new carriers… by iClaudius
Correct. But the whole point of these carriers were that they were to be part of an EU navy...... Despite constant denial from UK politicians.
In reply to The exciting thing to my… by OverTheHedge
Which Sheik the commander-in-chief of the EU Navy?
In reply to Correct. But the whole… by Jo A-S
The thing about these carriers is that they were designed and intended for non-VTOL, long-range aircraft (F35C) to be launched using cat-and-trap. Then some morons thought they would change the design (ostensibly to save money) to a ski ramp and use VTOL F35B. This was rammed home against strenuous objections from Navy, and from ex-Navy personnel amongst the contractors, by the Treasury and MoD. Any alleged savings are likely to be illusory, that's to say bullshit, as it required design alterations (you won't hear BAE complain about that) to re-trim the ships. Hence why if one should wish to retrofit cat-and-trap this would also be expensive despite being designed-for originally - although this would be the only sane course of action. As my contact from the steering committee said, there are now 2 large empty rooms under the deck for Jolly Jack Tar to store his beer.
Operationally, this change is utter fuck-wittedness. F35B cannot operate at sufficient range to maintain an adequate screen around the carrier group. The intended AWACS and re-fuelling tankers that would have operated off the carriers had they had cat-and-trap can't do so with the ski ramps. So the F35B that even more urgently requires in-flight refuelling, can't, and there's no AWACS. VTOL - great for land-based ground attack, handy if you're operating Illustrious type through-deck cruisers, complete crap if you're thinking of having 2 sodding great capital ships to defend. One can only imagine HMG was leant-on to pick up the F35B's on basis no-one else would have them. Don't say we don't do you yanks a solid from time to time!
Meanwhile, the delightful geniuses at MoD also balled up the Type 45, which has exactly half the power supply of the Type 23, and thus can either sail, or fight, but not both, and even then not necessarily either all the time. Oh, and a gun that can't fire through the bridge if necessary. Health 'n' safety, and all that. Plus, they bought half the number required to make the class economically viable.
How do these people hold down jobs?
In reply to Correct. But the whole… by Jo A-S
Millennials don't do battering rams.
In reply to They have TWO new carriers… by Swamp Yankee
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
nothing importing a few hundred-thousand more ISlamist peasants won't fix
In reply to Oh how the mighty have… by GodSpeed_00
It's not just numbers, the entire fighting spirit of the Royal Navy has been systematically destroyed. And the new build ships have serious flaws, high voltage propulsion systems that are an achilles heel. The RN died long ago. I spent 20 years as part of that organisation and watched it die through weak leadership from the admiralty and government. The extent of it's death will only become apparent when the force is actually needed in a real conflict.
In reply to nothing importing a few… by Bananamerican
The British Navy has the best - nuke sub crew members on drugs. The rock and roll comes naturally In The Navy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTwq1_9VH68&t=30
In reply to It's not just numbers, the… by Au Member
Is that in any way bad? Way too much is spent on the military in the U.S.
That mine sweeper intercept must have given the Russkies a good laugh.
Flying the Broom, before and after.
Beat that woggies.
In reply to That mine sweeper intercept… by quasi_verbatim
Murica needs to follow suit and gut our military too. Close down all our bases on foreign soil and bring all our kids home. Then abolish the fed. It would be a good start anyway.
We know that. It's Trumpo the Hero that has other ideas.
In reply to Murica needs to follow suit… by An Shrubbery
Economically, the UK has less ports and shorelines to be concerned over so you are good.
To have 1 carrier capability you need 3: 1 on station, one being resupplied and repaired and 1 on deep maintenance and refit.
They will have 2 in about 3 years time plus a while to become operational.
In other words odds are they won't be able to do anything when they need it.
Subs are the way of the future.
Fuck the RN they have dominated defense spending for 20 years at the expense of the other services. All we have to show for it are all electric ships that are noisy and break down in the Gulf, Nuclear Submarines we do not need and two aircraft carriers that leak with F35 aircraft that are ludicrously costly which dont work properly.
We need people and simple weapons systems that work.
Britain is a maritime nation and its defense lies in the control of the oceans around it.
The UK can afford to lose a battle on the continent, it cannot afford to lose control of the east Atlantic. We had a skeleton navy back in the 1980's, what we have today is a laughably small sized force that has not chance of protecting any shipping around the world.
For some reason a large part of it too seems to spend most of its time steaming 1000's of miles away from the UK too. The British empire ended in 1948 with India, other than the Falklands and a few dotted outposts there is no reason to have the majority of our navy nowhere near the country and merchant fleet it is supposed to protect.
In reply to Fuck the RN they have… by Easyp
Protect from who? Are the pirates moving up to Europe from Somalia? It is 2017 not 1917. The US uses the same bullshit, keeping the worlds sea lanes open, to justify a huge Navy with over a dozen nuke carriers and around 300 ships and whine it's too small. Yet for years when piracy along the east African coast from Somali pirates turned into a big growth business the vaunted US Navy was nowhere to be seen. Yet they had as many as 3 carrier groups in the Persian Gulf to defend against Iranian speedboats which were only there to harass the Americans. The US knew there was no chance the Iranians were going to do anything but only put the carriers in there as a dick waving exercise. My dick is bigger than yours. Plenty of piracy in some areas of the east China Sea, and has been for years, where the only US presence is to harass the Chinese islands or threaten the Norks. Thanks to cheap missiles, drones, satellites, long range airplanes, and submarines large surface Navies, especially large carriers the US can't get enough of, are obsolete. Like that rarely driven exotic sports car in your driveway that needs constant repairs large carriers are status symbols for wimps who need objects to project the manhood they don't have.
In reply to Britain is a maritime nation… by EddieLomax
Good points. (apart from the leaking bit - up to 200 litres/hr is negligible and fixable) The old Invincible class were better carriers. As were the proven Harriers.
Simplicity is the key. And it goes into other arms - eg the UK bought German MAN lorries to replace the old Bedfords. Much more expensive - for Christ's sake. They are transport vehicle not fighting vehicles.
In reply to Fuck the RN they have… by Easyp
This is not a bad thing as it's shrunk in line with our status and in the Grand Scheme the US would allow it's own, naval, other Forces, to shrink by 90% to reflect its own future status/requirements.
. . . . . and less ye forget, we still have Bob & Ted our 2 coastguards, who incidentally, in their combined 85 years experience have never seem any Russian subs swanning around in our territorial waters.