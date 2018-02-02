GOP Reps Seek Criminal Prosecution Of FBI, DOJ Officials For "Full Throated" Illegal Misconduct And "Treason"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/02/2018 - 21:30

Following the release of a four-page memo detailing rampant FISA warrant abuse by the FBI and DOJ, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced that he will seek the criminal prosecution of FBI and DOJ officials for the "full throated adoption of this illegal misconduct and abuse of FISA by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein" who Gosar called "traitors to our nation." 

Gosar focuses on the memo's claim that the FBI and DOJ did not mention that Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 spy who compiled the dossier, was partially funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. 

"This is third world politics where the official government agencies are used as campaign attack dogs," Gosar said.

The letter reads in part:

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence memorandum on the FBI abuse of FISA warrants and targeting a sitting President is not just evidence of incompetence but clear and convincing evidence of treason....

I will be leading a letter to the Attorney General seeking criminal prosecution against these traitors to our nation."

Meanwhile, Georgia GOP Gubernatorial candidate Sen. Michael Williams is  calling for the prosecution of Comey - saying he should be "sent to prison for his crimes":

"The leadership of the FBI and DOJ behaved in a way we would expect of the former Soviet Union, not the United States of America. I applaud Representative Nunes and other Republican members of the House Intel Committee for fighting and exposing corruption. Americans are tired of corrupt bureaucrats and their career politician enablers. If powerful leaders are not held accountable, the American people will never regain faith in the institutions meant to protect us. Former FBI Director James Comey was entrusted with one of the most powerful positions in the world. Sadly, he intentionally abused his power in an effort to destroy Donald Trump's presidency. He should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and sent to prison for his crimes. No one is above the law. No one." 

We're sure Attorney General Jeff Sessions - who resisted calls for a second special counsel to investigate FBI misconduct - will take Gosar's request seriously, despite praising Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein earlier today for representing "the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department- right after the FISA memo detailing his conduct was released.

Good thing Sessions isn't some deep-state concession Trump had to agree to in exchange for GOP support during the election.

Comments

alter_ Feb 2, 2018 9:31 PM Permalink

Finally! Some leadership. Disband the entire FBI, except for the ones who willingly take lie detector tests proving they aren't biased.

MagicHandPuppet BaBaBouy Feb 2, 2018 9:36 PM Permalink

Let's also not forget that O'Bambam, the Kenyan Moozie Traitor, also used the IRS as a political attack dog against conservative organizations (his obvious political opposition).

He set the Banana Republic precedent and his dirty hands are likely involved in all of these FISA shenanigans as well.

zorba THE GREEK Jumanji1959 Feb 2, 2018 9:40 PM Permalink

Finally, some Republican congressmen found their lost balls. Go after all of them and insist on criminal charges, otherwise it becomes quite clear to even the most clueless persons that there is one law for us and another for the for the privileged. I would like to see some of the rank and file calling for indictments of the treasonous agents at the top.

Blankone MANvsMACHINE Feb 3, 2018 12:21 AM Permalink

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the head of the FBI Wray both are protecting the FBI. Wray is calling for his FBI troops to circle the wagons and has indicated he will release his own memo to discredit all the criticism of the FBI. Sessions has allowed the investigation about Russiagate to stay on the tracks and has prevented it from being diverted towards the real criminals.

And both were the personal selections, vetted and chosen by Trump. I get the feeling Trump is playing the public and has not intention of draining anything.

Luc X. Ifer Blankone Feb 3, 2018 2:01 AM Permalink

well, it seems that as 'treason' was called out here on 0hedge numerous times it has reached the ears of some of the people in position to do something about it. Did you folks noticed that suddenly in the last days the number of leftie trolls who used to mess around has dropped almost to 0?! Probably they recived a retreat and burn everyting behind order.

MK ULTRA Alpha Blankone Feb 3, 2018 2:22 AM Permalink

Wray was way down on the list and no one would do it. Trump is fighting for his political survival, he wouldn't be playing this, the stakes are too high.

Mueller and Rosenstein are as crooked as they come. Sessions is establishment.

Trump had lists of many people, some like Keane didn't take the offer of DOD Secretary, so Mattis was chosen. Same story for many positions, it's so cut throat in Washington no one wants to do it.

There were trillions of more to be robbed from us by the Clinton gang. It was all about who was going to rob America, if it was Clinton who won, the so called neoliberal wealthy elite, the army of wealthy homosexuals, pedos, Clinton donors, would have been able to rob our country blind. They would have ran up another $10 trillion debt in 8 years. Then we would have seen a small wealthy uber elite and a vast one class, dirt poor class. The US would have been a weak broken nation under One World Government UN rule.

Thank God Obama is over and Clinton is not to be. Trump's not perfect, but he makes these two look like criminals trying to strong arm rob the nation.

MK ULTRA Alpha VideoEng_NC Feb 3, 2018 1:49 AM Permalink

Obama was such a low life, he tried to sabotage the new president. The Obama administration purposely soured Russian relations at the end of his presidency. Recall seizing Russian diplomatic compounds and telling them to leave over the bogus false Trump dossier.

Remember it was Obama that started the whole Russian interference in the election sabotage plan to explain his political failure. The gang in the white house were all in on it.

They used the Russia interfered in the election mantra, at the same time, they're using pulp fiction from an anti-Trump UK spy. The DNC even paid for it.

Did Obama hate our country to work so hard to sabotage a new president? How many former presidents acted this way? There has never been a president who worked to start a purple revolution to over throw the government to install his communist vision for our nation, Clinton was seen as the closer, the final touch for Obama's vision of a communist America. The One World Government plan, America submits, loses it's independence, to be controlled and ruled by a world body to judge us for our perceived sins. They failed and now want to kill us.

Right now, the DNC is calling for a race war, openly calling for the genocide of whites. It is now a Democratic Party plank. Obama hated us, he hated black and white, he hated the Christians, he wanted to destroy the culture of the US. He was fighting a war for his radical Mau Mau communist Kenyan father, he was fighting a war for his Muslim step father, he was fighting a war for a radical communist father figure from the 60's in Hawaii, and his mother was a counter culture influence. This is what made up Obama. This is what he was, a communist who was the leader of a violent communist branch from the 60's. They had waited this long for their communist revolution. I remember Bill Ayers and the others, pumping the genocide of whites back in the 60's. It was surprising to see them again, as Obama's best friends.

Everyday, Obama is looking more and more like an angry black man. A man who hated America, who worked to destroy the culture of the nation, a man who had an agenda other than what he said he was going to do.

I doubt, because of evidence of massive voter fraud, I doubt Obama won his second term. Thank God, Obama is over and Clinton will never be.

 

GUS100CORRINA Bastiat Feb 2, 2018 10:13 PM Permalink

GOP Reps Seek Criminal Prosecution Of FBI, DOJ Officials For "Full Throated" Illegal Misconduct And "Treason"

My response: It is very, very important that JUSTICE BE SERVED to restore HOPE.

If these CAREER CRIMINALS get away with these behaviors, then i literally believe that all HELL will BREAK LOOSE.

HRC Crime Syndicate, the entire "OBOZO" administration and guilty legislators need to be held to account for their crimes as well. 

NoDecaf zorba THE GREEK Feb 2, 2018 9:46 PM Permalink

we've come a long way since the Linbergh kidnapping case because you know, the internet.

what the fuck do we need this dinosaur agency for? local PDs and Sheriffs can get all the info and support they need from each other without having to go through this political gate keeping institution.