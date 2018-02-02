GOP Reps Seek Criminal Prosecution Of FBI, DOJ Officials For "Full Throated" Illegal Misconduct And "Treason"

Following the release of a four-page memo detailing rampant FISA warrant abuse by the FBI and DOJ, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced that he will seek the criminal prosecution of FBI and DOJ officials for the "full throated adoption of this illegal misconduct and abuse of FISA by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein" who Gosar called "traitors to our nation."
Gosar focuses on the memo's claim that the FBI and DOJ did not mention that Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 spy who compiled the dossier, was partially funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC.
"This is third world politics where the official government agencies are used as campaign attack dogs," Gosar said.
The letter reads in part:
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence memorandum on the FBI abuse of FISA warrants and targeting a sitting President is not just evidence of incompetence but clear and convincing evidence of treason....
I will be leading a letter to the Attorney General seeking criminal prosecution against these traitors to our nation."
My full statement on the declassified memo: pic.twitter.com/eRo6ugpWQ9— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 2, 2018
Meanwhile, Georgia GOP Gubernatorial candidate Sen. Michael Williams is calling for the prosecution of Comey - saying he should be "sent to prison for his crimes":
"The leadership of the FBI and DOJ behaved in a way we would expect of the former Soviet Union, not the United States of America. I applaud Representative Nunes and other Republican members of the House Intel Committee for fighting and exposing corruption. Americans are tired of corrupt bureaucrats and their career politician enablers. If powerful leaders are not held accountable, the American people will never regain faith in the institutions meant to protect us. Former FBI Director James Comey was entrusted with one of the most powerful positions in the world. Sadly, he intentionally abused his power in an effort to destroy Donald Trump's presidency. He should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and sent to prison for his crimes. No one is above the law. No one."
We're sure Attorney General Jeff Sessions - who resisted calls for a second special counsel to investigate FBI misconduct - will take Gosar's request seriously, despite praising Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein earlier today for representing "the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department" - right after the FISA memo detailing his conduct was released.
As the memo showing Rosenstein’s role in signing FISA applications based on faulty evidence was released this morning, Jeff Sessions said that he represents “the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department."— William Craddick (@williamcraddick) February 2, 2018
pic.twitter.com/kxhbx2sqQ9
Good thing Sessions isn't some deep-state concession Trump had to agree to in exchange for GOP support during the election.
Comments
Finally! Some leadership. Disband the entire FBI, except for the ones who willingly take lie detector tests proving they aren't biased.
Add Obama and Hillary to the list, please.
The orders came from the top, not the bottom.
In reply to Finally! Some leadership… by alter_
...and their 'news' media cohorts too
In reply to Add Obama and Hillary to the… by Perimetr
Payback Time ...
In reply to ...and their media cohorts… by Stu Elsample
Let's also not forget that O'Bambam, the Kenyan Moozie Traitor, also used the IRS as a political attack dog against conservative organizations (his obvious political opposition).
He set the Banana Republic precedent and his dirty hands are likely involved in all of these FISA shenanigans as well.
In reply to Payback Time ... by BaBaBouy
His name was Seth Rich.
In reply to Let's also not forget that O… by MagicHandPuppet
Finally, some Republican congressmen found their lost balls. Go after all of them and insist on criminal charges, otherwise it becomes quite clear to even the most clueless persons that there is one law for us and another for the for the privileged. I would like to see some of the rank and file calling for indictments of the treasonous agents at the top.
In reply to His name was Seth Rich. by Jumanji1959
Send these pricks to GITMO
In reply to Finally by zorba THE GREEK
I would be 100% okay with the national guard being called out to arrest every last member of the DOJ and FBI.
In reply to Send these pricks to GITMO by Jumanji1959
The Seth Rich murder should definitely be investigated - for real this time.
I don't think anyone will again question whether or not people capable of high treason against the republic and the sitting president in their failed coup are also capable of murdering the DNC whistleblower.
In reply to I would be 100% okay with… by tmosley
Grab them by their pussies, and drag them straight to the gallows.
In reply to The Seth Rich murder should… by MagicHandPuppet
Remember to include the judges.
In reply to Grab them by their pussies,… by Ms. Erable
... and the DEEP STATE.
In reply to Remember to include the… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Why isn't a big deal being made of the fact that the whole job of trying to frame Trump was based on Russian provided disinformation? Yeah, the Russians interfered in our election, and they did it through the Obama administration. How fucking difficult is it to see that?
In reply to ... and the DEEP STATE. by stizazz
Thank god that Trump won the election. If not for that, we’d all be toast. Those of us in the US that is and perhaps the entire world.
In reply to Why isn't a big deal being… by The_Juggernaut
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the head of the FBI Wray both are protecting the FBI. Wray is calling for his FBI troops to circle the wagons and has indicated he will release his own memo to discredit all the criticism of the FBI. Sessions has allowed the investigation about Russiagate to stay on the tracks and has prevented it from being diverted towards the real criminals.
And both were the personal selections, vetted and chosen by Trump. I get the feeling Trump is playing the public and has not intention of draining anything.
In reply to Thank god that Trump won the… by MANvsMACHINE
well, it seems that as 'treason' was called out here on 0hedge numerous times it has reached the ears of some of the people in position to do something about it. Did you folks noticed that suddenly in the last days the number of leftie trolls who used to mess around has dropped almost to 0?! Probably they recived a retreat and burn everyting behind order.
In reply to Attorney General Jeff… by Blankone
I noticed they've weakened their attacks of late. The Democrats are experiencing a whole scale exodus from the Democratic Party. It's almost as if these people had their belief system bubble popped.
Blacks, whites and Hispanics are leaving the Democratic Party, it's not racially exclusive which is an interesting development.
In reply to well, it seems that as … by Luc X. Ifer
Wray was way down on the list and no one would do it. Trump is fighting for his political survival, he wouldn't be playing this, the stakes are too high.
Mueller and Rosenstein are as crooked as they come. Sessions is establishment.
Trump had lists of many people, some like Keane didn't take the offer of DOD Secretary, so Mattis was chosen. Same story for many positions, it's so cut throat in Washington no one wants to do it.
There were trillions of more to be robbed from us by the Clinton gang. It was all about who was going to rob America, if it was Clinton who won, the so called neoliberal wealthy elite, the army of wealthy homosexuals, pedos, Clinton donors, would have been able to rob our country blind. They would have ran up another $10 trillion debt in 8 years. Then we would have seen a small wealthy uber elite and a vast one class, dirt poor class. The US would have been a weak broken nation under One World Government UN rule.
Thank God Obama is over and Clinton is not to be. Trump's not perfect, but he makes these two look like criminals trying to strong arm rob the nation.
In reply to Attorney General Jeff… by Blankone
"Full Throated"? Watergate, had "Deep Throat". Now with something bigger than Nixon's Watergate we can't get anything stronger than "Full Throated".
In reply to Wray was way down on the… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Gosar 2024
In reply to Thank god that Trump won the… by MANvsMACHINE
Really? You think Russia & the US were getting along well enough at the time for this to happen? Seems to me Putin & Obama had fairly frosty relations for a while so it would appear Obama tried to pull the ol' rabbit out of the hat again and failed. Kind of like that doctor he promised.
In reply to Why isn't a big deal being… by The_Juggernaut
Obama was such a low life, he tried to sabotage the new president. The Obama administration purposely soured Russian relations at the end of his presidency. Recall seizing Russian diplomatic compounds and telling them to leave over the bogus false Trump dossier.
Remember it was Obama that started the whole Russian interference in the election sabotage plan to explain his political failure. The gang in the white house were all in on it.
They used the Russia interfered in the election mantra, at the same time, they're using pulp fiction from an anti-Trump UK spy. The DNC even paid for it.
Did Obama hate our country to work so hard to sabotage a new president? How many former presidents acted this way? There has never been a president who worked to start a purple revolution to over throw the government to install his communist vision for our nation, Clinton was seen as the closer, the final touch for Obama's vision of a communist America. The One World Government plan, America submits, loses it's independence, to be controlled and ruled by a world body to judge us for our perceived sins. They failed and now want to kill us.
Right now, the DNC is calling for a race war, openly calling for the genocide of whites. It is now a Democratic Party plank. Obama hated us, he hated black and white, he hated the Christians, he wanted to destroy the culture of the US. He was fighting a war for his radical Mau Mau communist Kenyan father, he was fighting a war for his Muslim step father, he was fighting a war for a radical communist father figure from the 60's in Hawaii, and his mother was a counter culture influence. This is what made up Obama. This is what he was, a communist who was the leader of a violent communist branch from the 60's. They had waited this long for their communist revolution. I remember Bill Ayers and the others, pumping the genocide of whites back in the 60's. It was surprising to see them again, as Obama's best friends.
Everyday, Obama is looking more and more like an angry black man. A man who hated America, who worked to destroy the culture of the nation, a man who had an agenda other than what he said he was going to do.
I doubt, because of evidence of massive voter fraud, I doubt Obama won his second term. Thank God, Obama is over and Clinton will never be.
In reply to Really? You think Russia &… by VideoEng_NC
How difficult? Well, after about 18 months of "investigation" not one credible fact has been found that supports the idea of so-called "...Russian provided disinformation...."
In reply to Why isn't a big deal being… by The_Juggernaut
There is that whole ‘doosier’ thing, made from disinformation from Russian sources. Did you miss that? I know that no one made a big deal out of it, but I recall hearing about it somewhere.
In reply to How difficult? Well, after… by Code Duello
I want the Brits to call up Christopher Steele to answer some questions under oath. If they wish to protect his rights then we hall look at trade with the UK.
In reply to Why isn't a big deal being… by The_Juggernaut
Ukrainian, but close.
You're still following the agenda while thinking you're fighting it.
That's why they always win.I suppose they speak Russian,so close enough for Govt.work.
In reply to Why isn't a big deal being… by The_Juggernaut
And shit can Sessions while they're at it too!
In reply to Remember to include the… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
And shit can Sessions while they're at it too!
In reply to Remember to include the… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Gosar better quit any softball teams he's on, stay away from small planes and self-driving cars.
In reply to And shit can Sessions while… by kimmeastar
planes, trains and automobiles
In reply to Gosar better quit any… by Conscious Reviver
"Grab them by their pussies, and drag them straight to the gallows."
Yep, They ALL are pussies!!!
In reply to Grab them by their pussies,… by Ms. Erable
That's why you can't hang Sessions by his balls. He don't have any.
In reply to Yep, They ALL are pussies!!! by wee-weed up
This is all talk until we see action.
Seen this movie too many times.
In reply to Grab them by their pussies,… by Ms. Erable
Scripted so that we will pick one side or the other and ignore the puppeteers.
"They" are more deceptive than any of us can imagine.
In reply to This is all talk until we… by DJ Happy Ending
Seth Rich
And they murdered our conservative Anthony Scalia Supreme Court Justice
In reply to The Seth Rich murder should… by MagicHandPuppet
Yes, but who did it and the reasons behind it are very interesting.
In reply to And out conservative Anthony… by swamp
Or Scalia / Vince Foster ... the list is endless of those murdered for political and financial gain.
In reply to The Seth Rich murder should… by MagicHandPuppet
Fuc# yeah!
In reply to I would be 100% okay with… by tmosley
Pfft, national guard hahahaha. Send in some combat hardened Marines with fixed bayonets.
In reply to I would be 100% okay with… by tmosley
The problem is Sessions. Old pink face-floppy ear, asleep for the last year, priority of going after weed won't do jack shit. He is not part of the solution, he is part of the problem. He has to go.
In reply to I would be 100% okay with… by tmosley
He is the backstop so it cannot go any further ... oops I misplaced that text, letter ... might take me a while to find it.
You need an Elliot Ness ))
In reply to The problem is Sessions. Old… by SoDamnMad
Waterboard them until they confess.
In reply to Send these pricks to GITMO by Jumanji1959
They don't need to confess; we already have all the incriminating evidence.
Appoint a Grand Jury and present the facts and let the American people decide whether to prosecute these traitors.
In reply to Waterboard them until they… by Herodotus
They're probably pissed off about the whole train thingee.
In reply to Finally by zorba THE GREEK
GOP Reps Seek Criminal Prosecution Of FBI, DOJ Officials For "Full Throated" Illegal Misconduct And "Treason"
My response: It is very, very important that JUSTICE BE SERVED to restore HOPE.
If these CAREER CRIMINALS get away with these behaviors, then i literally believe that all HELL will BREAK LOOSE.
HRC Crime Syndicate, the entire "OBOZO" administration and guilty legislators need to be held to account for their crimes as well.
In reply to They're probably pissed off… by Bastiat
No one I know has any respect at this point for the fbi or doj unless these criminials are indicted.
In reply to GOP Reps Seek Criminal… by GUS100CORRINA
It is very important to end the fed to restore hope.
In reply to GOP Reps Seek Criminal… by GUS100CORRINA
Part of the PC language and problem is calling these employees “officials”.
They are tax paid public servants.
In reply to GOP Reps Seek Criminal… by GUS100CORRINA
we've come a long way since the Linbergh kidnapping case because you know, the internet.
what the fuck do we need this dinosaur agency for? local PDs and Sheriffs can get all the info and support they need from each other without having to go through this political gate keeping institution.
In reply to Finally by zorba THE GREEK