The 1% Gets A Scare - More To Come?

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/03/2018 - 18:40

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,

Most Americans have spent the last few years pressed up against the proverbial bakery window, watching the 1% enjoy a life of ever-increasing wealth and seemingly total indifference to the multitudes who aren’t favored by zero interest rates, big trust funds and political/corporate connections.

The one consolation for the have-nots has been that, by owning few stocks and bonds, they would suffer less when those bubble markets did what bubbles always do, which is burst.

Friday was a small but satisfying taste of that eventuality.

From Bloomberg:

World’s Richest People Lose $68.5 Billion in Stock Selloff

The fortunes of the world’s 500-richest people dropped by $73.9 billion Friday as equity markets swooned with investor worries about the pace of interest rate hikes in the U.S. Warren Buffett led the declines, shedding $3.3 billion to end the day at No. 3 on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with $90.1 billion.

The chart shows about $100 billion of play money evaporating in the past week. Not enough to seriously inconvenience most of the people on Bloomberg’s billionaires list, but still a nice reversal of fortune versus the average person with a house, small bank account and not much more – who didn’t lose a thing.

As for whether Friday was just a blip in an ongoing “secular bull market” or a sign that fundamentals are at last gaining the upper hand on “liquidity,” that remains to be seen. Longer-term though, there can’t be much doubt that today’s stock and bond valuations are higher than they’ll be during the next downturn.

Here’s a chart from John Hussman’s latest (Measuring the Bubble) that illustrates the point.

 

The adjusted price/earnings ratio on US stocks is now higher than before both the Great Depression and the dot-com bust.

Bro of the Sor… Feb 3, 2018 6:46 PM Permalink

given that we know that the stock market is 100% controlled by TPTB, this is a very interesting time for the 10 year bull market to suddenly look a bit weak. are we to assume that they are very worried about the release of the memo proving total and complete lawlessness in the upper echelons of the FBI and DOJ?

ichan Feb 3, 2018 6:58 PM Permalink

Easy come easy go WTF do they care. Maybe some of them contributed to the world at some point in their lives but for most that was LONG ago. Now they just ride on the crooked system, constantly maintained and rigged so they can stay on top. The majority are just fuckin' parasites, crooks who profit from doing nothing productive for mankind, just themselves. When there is revolution it will be hunting season for those guys. There will be bloody trophies on the wall of justice.