Paul Craig Roberts Rages At Washington's Nuclear Posture Review

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
The World Will Not Survive the American Neoconservatives’ Doctrine of US World Hegemony
The government of the United States is clearly in demonic hands. We are overflowing with proof. Take Friday (2-2-18) for example.
A report from the House Intelligence Committee was released that is proof that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice (sic), and the Democratic National Committee are engaged in a conspiracy against American democracy and the President of the United States with the full support of the presstitute media.
As if that is not enough, also released today is the Pentagon’s new Nuclear Posture Review. A nuclear posture review specifies a country’s attitude toward nuclear weapons and their use. In past posture reviews, nuclear weapons were regarded as unusable except in retaliation for a nuclear attack. The assumption was that no one would use them. There was always the possibility that false warnings of incoming ICBMs would result in the nuclear button being pushed, thus setting off Armageddon. There were many false warnings during the Cold War. President Ronald Reagan was very concerned about a false warning resulting in mass death and destruction. This is why his principal goal was to end the Cold War, which he succeeded in doing. It did not take successor governments long to resurrect the Cold War.
The new US nuclear posture is a reckless, irresponsible, and destabilizing departure from the previous attitude toward nuclear weapons. The use of even a small part of the existing arsenal of the United States would be sufficient to destroy life on earth. Yet, the posture review calls for more weapons, speaks of nuclear weapons as “usable,” and justifies their use in First Strikes even against countries that do not have nuclear weapons.
This is an insane escalation. It tells every country that the US government believes in the first use of nuclear weapons against any and every country. Nuclear powers such as Russia and China must see this to be a massive increase in the threat level from the United States. Those responsible for this document should be committed to insane aslyums, not left in policy positions where they can put it into action.
President Trump is being blamed for the aggressive US nuclear posture announced today. However, the document is a neoconservative product. Trump, perhaps, could have prevented the document’s release, but under pressure as he is by the accusation that he conspired with Putin to steal the US presidential election from Hillary, Trump cannot afford to antagonize the neoconized Pentagon.
The neoconservatives are a small group of conspirators. Most are Zionists allied with Israel. Some are dual-citizens. They created an ideology of American world hegemony, specifying that the chief goal of US foreign policy is to prevent the rise of any other power that could serve as a constraint on US unilateralism. As neoconservatives control US foreign policy, this explains US hostility toward Russia and China and also the neoconservatives’ use of the US military to remove governments in the Middle East regarded by Israel as obstacles to Israeli expansion. For two decades the US has been fighting wars for Israel in the Middle East.
This fact proves the power and influence of the insane neoconservatives. It is certain that people as insane as the neoconservatives would launch a nuclear attack on Russia and China. The Russian and Chinese governments seem to be completely unaware of the threat that the neoconservatives pose to them. I have never experienced in my interviews with Russians and Chinese any awareness of the neoconservative ideology. Possibly, it is too insane for them to grasp.
Ideologues such as the neoconservatives are not fact-based. They are chasing their dream of world hegemony. Russia and China are in the way of this hegemony. Having learned the limits of US conventional military power—after 16 years the US “superpower” has been unable to defeat a few thousand lightly armed Taliban in Afghanistan—the neoconservatives know that conventional invasions of Russia or China would lead to the total defeat of US forces. Therefore, the neoconservatives have elevated nuclear weapons to a First Strike, usable, arsenal that in the neoconservative dream of world hegemony can be used to destroy Russia and China.
Ideologues who divorce themselves from the facts create a virtual world for themselves. Their belief in their ideology blinds them to the risks for themselves and others that they impose on the world.
It is clear enough that without the utterly corrupt Obama Department of Justice (sic) and FBI, the utterly corrupt Clinton-controlled Democratic National Committee, and the utterly corrupt American and European presstitute media working to destroy Trump’s presidency by framing him up as “a Russian agent,” President Trump, understanding that the Pentagon’s posture review would worsen, not normalize, relations with Russia, would have deep-sixed the demonic document that threatens all life on earth.
Thanks to the American liberal/progressive/left, the entirely of the world is faced with a far more likely nuclear demise than ever threatened us during the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
By its collaboration with the military/security complex and the corrupt Hillary DNC, the liberal/progressive/left has forever discredited itself. It is now seen by every thinking person worldwide as an insane propaganda ministry for the neoconservatives’ plan to use nuclear weapons to eliminate constraints on US unilateralism. The liberal/progressive/left has endorsed “hegemony or death.”
They will get death. For all of us.
Comments
It literally doesn’t matter. No one will ever rise up against them, so they’ll never need to use the nukes.
This means that a small clash with Russia or China could quickly lead to full out nuclear war. Just stupidity.
In reply to It literally doesn’t matter… by Tallest Skil
It's actually the neocons' DARK AGE OF TERROR.
And Neocons = Israhell
In reply to This means that a small… by Slippery Slope
In reply to It's actually the neocons'… by stizazz
It was only changed because the Russian doctrine is to allow field generals to use tactical nukes as necessary. So, rage at Putin, too, Paul and maybe a treaty can be hatched.
In reply to Take your disguised bible… by The Squid
"Technically" yeah maybe. The Russian policy is to nuke Europeans who stampede over Russian borders.
The difference is the Russians almost never sneak attack across borders (very few possible exceptions).
USians, on the other hand bomb and invade hundreds of countries as a "tradition".
Someday the brave idiot US Army will get its stupid ass trapped somewhere. Then ALL hell will instantly break lose.
In reply to It was only changed because… by IH8OBAMA
Russia will never be subservient- why would they ????
Russia can match and raise ANYTHING the Zio/US have in their ASSENAL !!!
In reply to It was only changed because… by IH8OBAMA
Bible is disgusting to you chosenites. That holocaust hoax that was real in your minds...its a self fulfilling prophesy, fucktards.
In reply to Take your disguised bible… by The Squid
Roberts rages
" President Trump is being blamed for the aggressive US nuclear posture announced today. However, the document is a neoconservative product."
And stop right there thanks.
There is no "however"... no out, no free pass, or - he he heh... "mulligan" on this one PCR/ once you sell your soul to the Epsteins of this world, in exchange for a chance to sit in the chair of the [SECOND-]MOST powerful man in the world, you are stuck with the consequences of your actions...
'the devil made me do it' doesn't quite cut it. Even the grrlyboys of the 'responsibility-lite' \'alt-right'\ should be able to remember that!;
BUT butt;; memory... responsibility... honesty...objectivity... these are all 'legacy' qualities in an amnesiac world where everyone simply 'reboots' troubled consciences away/ to start with the victory parade // all over agin!
Here's some elementary logic for ya CPR - IF your man had any balls at all - and knew that he was being hung out to dry by a "pentagon he cannot afford to cross"... he would bail, and spill the beans to us, becoming, in the process, a figure of real resistance to the talmudization of america and the rest of the west, redeeming himself, the people he is supposedly representing, and the real meaning of 'executive action' in an age of spineless twerps danglin from dual citizens strings ever since JFK met up with the consequences of just sayin NO to talmudic kabbalisim in action.
But butt...as we all know - he will not. TTTTHHHATS ALL FOLKS!(Cue porky wavin goooby! - just another Hanna Barbera production!)
In reply to It's actually the neocons'… by stizazz
@bobcore
trump is easy to be controlled. for that matter so are rich people. someone who does not have a lot of money might stand up for his principle, or for what he thinks is right or wrong. rich people do not want to lose their billions and dont care for killings of thousands and thousands of children in Syria or forcible removable of tens of millions from their lands where they lived since biblical times.
besides recent development in Jerusalem (Lebanon, Syria), another sign that we are at a major point in history is what (((they))) did the last few years to jazidis a small tribal christian group of few millions living up in the mountains of Iraq. Basically the whole group has all but disappear. "ISIS" went up in the mountains where they lived for thousands of years, and village after village they killed all and everyone of man and women (except some to be used as prostitutes); little children were taken to be schooled in ISIS terror schools ... the same tactics ottoman turks used against greeks in anatolia.
If you think about it is the same people and tactics. In Jazidis case there are not any "territorial claims" or PIPELINES passing up the mountains of Iraq where they lived. The vengeance, the way the crimes were carried out shows a pattern that only a group of people has carried out throughout history one time using turks, another time the "crusaders" (who carried the most crimes in Constandinople, although the usual suspects got it from them all their gold and they suffered quite a bit), later the "revolutionary" jacobins, the russian "communists", the "nazis", now ISIS and so on.
In jazidis case my guess would be this is a vendetta carried through centuries most probably a old score to settle since the times of babylon - as the Abba song Waterlo says "the history book in the shelve just keep repeating itself". By the way, the BBCs of the world founded with taxpayers money were muted about Jazidis (except a show or two).
That is why trump is where he is, because he is completely under control, just in case his son in law is installed inside the White House with full and complete power over Middle East, so they do not need even to pass it through trump. one way or the other the trumps of the world are either groomed for their position or irrelevant to real powers.
here some other genocides largely not recognized by mainstream media, but it is always the usual suspects beyond the scenes pulling the strings ... to periphrase Ms. Theresa May (an ignorant goy) we know what you are up to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yh_JxmjEbY
In reply to Roberts rages… by BobEore
"The more men have to lose, the less willing are they to venture. The rich are in general slaves to fear, and submit to courtly power with the trembling duplicity of a Spaniel."
-Thomas Paine
Trump is kicking ass, though.
Even if he doesn't drain the high swamp, he is making a dent.
He's like their pressure valve.
Let's off just enough steam to avoid a revolution.
Better than what HRC would've done.
He really should lock her up, though.
I think he will.
But not Obama.
In reply to @bobcore… by Pandelis
"War seldom ventures but where wealth allures." Burke? The Neocons are the worst of the worse. They parade like conservatives till voting for larger govt. At least with the leftist/progressive/communists you know they love big govt. The Neocon's are liars unparalleled.
Merriam-Webster defines a Neoconservative: A former liberal espousing political conservatism." If that doesn't say liar to every conservative then you're no doubt a Neocon.
No true conservative would ever believe war is in the interests of a nation.
In reply to "The more men have to lose,… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
I think PCR suffers from a form of regret known as not having the balls to say something when he should have. His vaunted creds in the Reagan era show only that he conformed while he was on the payroll and since then he regrets it.
His raging against "insoucinant Americans" mostly applies to himself.
Ask yourself one time when PCR got arrested. Time in jail has become almost mandatory for an activist these days. Tell me one time when he offered an active program against the status quo as Aaron Russo did before he passed from our ranks in a manner most untimely.
So now he rails ineffectively in his ensconced government funded retirement with his supposed laurels and he pontificates uselessly from on high.
All I see is a warmed-over liberal on an endless shit buffet.
In reply to Roberts rages… by BobEore
Argumentum ad hominem. Irrelevant. No bearing on the substance of what Roberts says.
In reply to Dude you are so old. Hanna… by a Smudge by an…
Perhaps, but he's not wrong.
In reply to Argumentum ad hominem… by galant
Dude...
so old, Tom Bombadil himself calls me 'granpa!'
So hoary, I've got TWO seminal moments of history in my pocket... and feeling third time lucky!
IF you don't know where you were at the moment when JFK lost a large chunk of grey matter... then its time to sit down and listen to those of us who gradually would come to understand the MEANING
of Oklahoma/911/Boston/ and a raft of other repeats... of one big fucking CARTOON caper which we oldsters had already started to grok courtesy of our endless Saturday seminars where the genius writers of those ol production houses would give us lesson in pol li ti ccal science of the really real kind.
Who knew... they will say now. WHO coudsa seen it comin? We did.
We watched in awe... as a cast o castaway cats in beatnik berets drew anagrams of the future via KINGLY LEONARDOS, DEPUTY DAWGS, MISCHEVOUS MAGPIES, TOM N JERRYS, WUNDERDAWGS AND OTHER UNDERDOGS OF THE power game by which our world would be gradually turned into a talmudic nightmare land of poisoned
cereal and foolaid for the masses. Brought to you by......
In reply to Dude you are so old. Hanna… by a Smudge by an…
Sounds like a confused rant with displeasure toward God All Mighty! ./
In reply to Dude you are so old. Hanna… by a Smudge by an…
"Tell me one time when he offered an active program against the status quo as Aaron Russo did before he passed from our ranks in a manner most untimely".
I'm very sorry to hear about the death of Aaron Russo. Can you share insight with respect to conversation.. /
In reply to Dude you are so old. Hanna… by a Smudge by an…
Don't you believe, though, that if Pres Trump WERE to stand up, that he would be eliminated? Let's get real here for a moment.
In reply to Roberts rages… by BobEore
Wanna get 'real?'
Oh goody.
Men who 'faced the music'... of the 'mosaic' kind... and refused to dance to their tune, on strings of symphonic deceit
are RARE in our day... but not extinct - if we have \any/ hope of surviving that is. Forrestal was one of them. Mullins and his poet buddy were others, men who knew they were targeted for death or getting whisked into the nuthouse on "doctors" orders but still refused to bow.
"Stewart" Lord Castlereagh, in the wake of Waterloo, with the plans of the moneychangers for post war Europe in plain view at last, single handedly wrestled them to a standstill and saved both the continent and the Isles (temporarily of course)from being submerged under the wave of HOUSE OF BAUER debt/usury/interest kabbalistic talmudism. He was one of the very first victims of the style of 'suicide' assassinations which would become the hallmark of talmudisms secret 'holy war' upon the west. He never blinked, never stood down from his task.
Our people's real leaders have been systemically eliminated, our gene pool purposely pruned of its best and brightest, our chances of real resistance reduced to just about nirp...
and I'm supposed to cut some slack for an orange haired weirdo and failed real estate developer who thinks Jeffy Epstein is a fun guy to hang with and shames his own wife weekly?
THIS is what we've come to folks.
In reply to Don't you believe, though,… by Fed-up with be…
+1000
A Tour De Force of incisive "sayin it like it is"... topped-off with a contemptuous fly-swatting dismissal of the Bloviating Buffoon!
I'm LUUUVVVIN' IT!
Thanks for the Castlereagh ref... a pre-Clinton Arkancide..
In reply to Wanna get 'real?'… by BobEore
"so they’ll never need to use the nukes."
Its the word "need" that is the problem here.
We dont "need" 800 military bases with a MIC budget of 700B
But we got it.
In reply to It literally doesn’t matter… by Tallest Skil
Absolutely agree with this statement and assessment!
In reply to "so they’ll never need to… by Mustafa Kemal
Re.. "Ideologues who divorce themselves from the facts create a virtual world for themselves. Their belief in their ideology blinds them to the risks for themselves and others that they impose on the world."
That is the sociopathic condition of Fundamentalists of all 3 Monotheistic religions and their intransigent positions of ideological Absolutism.
That's why there won't be Peace, until their 3 religious centers are literally vaporized and turned into radioactive pits for 10,000 years:
Jerusalem, Rome, Mecca.
In reply to It literally doesn’t matter… by Tallest Skil
.
MSM is pretty much crickets on this one.
I feel like some downies...so here goes...
Meanwhile, Russian jets are dropping cluster bombs on Syrian villages.
Where's the outrage? ;-)
Because they dropped them on terrorists.
In reply to I feel like some downies… by nmewn
Cluster bombs being the operative words.
Everyone in the village was a terrorist?
In reply to Because they dropped them on… by Slippery Slope
Russia doesn't have the same rules of engagement that the US follows which makes them more effective at eliminating terrorists and civilians are collateral damage to them. When I think of Russia in Syria the old Curtis Lemay quote comes to mind "bomb them into the stone age".
In reply to Cluster bombs being the… by nmewn
"Russia doesn't have the same rules of engagement that the US follows which makes them more effective at eliminating terrorists and civilians are collateral damage to them."
I am well aware of that and the left is too.
But is always, somehow, "conveniently forgetful" when the bombs start falling...lol.
In reply to Russia doesn't have the same… by nachochan
It's good that you understand. Now it will come as little surprise when some US cowards in Syria will soon be dead.
In reply to "Russia doesn't have the… by nmewn
Cue kabbalist kook #2 (Death to Amerika! Brigade)
Oh vey can you see....
a dead tree
o liberty?
Hurrah!
In reply to It's good that you… by 07564111
dead candvagians also :
In reply to Cue kabbalist kook #2 (Death… by BobEore
Russian tactics haven't changed over the years, you should know this...
They shoot down a Russian plane...well guess what, your merry band of CIA-backed terrorists don't get to do it twice.
I'm trying to remember an article on The Saker where Putin went after a group of terrorists out of Chechnya, and basically did not stop until they were all dead.
The media silence is nothing new either.
In reply to "Russia doesn't have the… by nmewn
Russia has managed to get almost all of Syria back from the terrorists with limited civilian casualties. I suspect that their Intel is excellent. They’re not going to mass bomb civilians for their jet.
In reply to Cluster bombs being the… by nmewn
They did.
In reply to Russia has managed to get… by Slippery Slope
It's what is known as an object lesson. Look at the bright side...
More stars on the CIA wall could be in order.
In reply to They did. by nmewn
You don't know that.
In reply to They did. by nmewn
Russian operations in Aleppo were condemned and in the MSM, but it was quiet when the population returned to Aleppo and celebrated and talked of the horrible life under the terrorists were years (which the West did not report). Raqqa: the US did not make room for escape corridors and just bombed and bombed and nobody heard of the many casualties among the civilians. Read a US newspaper and you are almost sure to get the opposite of the truth.
The West is so keen on democracy but not when they people of another nation might choose their own leader (Assad is very popular) might be chosen again and again, then the disinformation comes in and we all have to pretend to care about the real Syrians. The latter means they start to think for them and convince themselves that this is better for the people (basically doing what Israel wants and they never care about lives other than their own clan and tribe or whatever they wish to call themselves). We know they want the New World Order in place no matter what the cost to OTHERS.
In reply to Russia has managed to get… by Slippery Slope
The BBC coverage of Aleppo and Mosul were most enlightening. Almost identical circumstances: besieged ISIS being attacked in a heavily built up civilian populated city, but the coverage was utterly different. In Mosul, embedded journalists sent daily reports of brave Iraqi soldiers overcoming difficult challenges to heroically win back their city. Any mention of civilians was to show rescues, not casualties. In Aleppo, the opposite: endless white helmet rescuing of civilians decimated by barrel bombs, artillary and RUSSIANS!!! Evil regime advancing on all fronts, but plucky democratic freedom fighters bravely defending to the last man, despite overwhelming odds. More hospitals were destroyed in Aleppo than had existed in all of Syria pre-war, was one amusing "fact" that I never had corroborated, but is fun even if it isn't true.
I hope to meet a BBC journalist, just so I can ask if they are utterly incompetent, or merely comfortable to spread propaganda, lies and disinformation. Should be a fun conversation.
In reply to Russian operations in Aleppo… by Jung
Where did you get this info from? That bloke in his spare room in Coventry,England? The so called Observatory for whatever.No bias there of course.
In reply to Cluster bombs being the… by nmewn
Just scroll down on the ZH home page and help yourself to it, bloke ;-)
In reply to Where did you get this info… by Truthoutthere
Or maybe a woman's undergarment wearer , acka Elliot Higgins,
http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/eliot-higgins-syria_n_4269417
Higgins - well what a piece of Shit. I could not get a link to the tribe but he must have been bitten by something.
His work in Syria and Ukraine - To facilitate Nuclear war. He really is a amateur propagandist. If Higgins says anything you can bet the opposite is true or factual.
In reply to Where did you get this info… by Truthoutthere
News Flash: "Smart bombs" aren't smart enough to kill only specific individuals.
Bombs kill people, whether small cluster bombs or bunker busters.
In reply to Cluster bombs being the… by nmewn
News Flash: Cluster bombs dropped on villages having civilian populations show incredibly bad form.
But Russian supermen...or sumpin ;-)
In reply to News Flash: "Smart bombs"… by TheEndIsNear
Why do you have such a hard-on for cluster bombs? Would you have preferred a tactical nuke?
Maybe those "civilians" shouldn't have been harboring Muslim scum terrorists whose lives are dedicated to murdering everyone who doesn't happen to believe the same bullshit they do?
In reply to News Flash: Cluster bombs… by nmewn
Your complete understanding of everyones beliefs, hopes, dreams and aspirations for their future lives in that village lead you to think, I would want a tactical nuke dropped on them.
Dude, you're more dangerous than the Russian pilots who carried out the command.
In reply to Why do you have such a hard… by TheEndIsNear
Thank you for the compliment. Does that mean you disagree that Muslims are dedicated to murdering everyone who does not adhere to their particular religious beliefs? Their Quran makes it quite clear. I suggest you read some of it sometime.
P.S. I did not say or imply that you want a tactical nuke dropped on them, but I wonder why it is that you seem to think death by cluster bombs would be any worse than instant death by nuke?
In reply to Your complete understanding… by nmewn
I know you are just playing with the poor guy, but here's something to consider: the video of the missile bringing down the russian aircraft seems to suggest that there was an American either firing, or assisting (advising?). I wonder if the cluster bombs are particularly for his benefit - it is certainly possible that this is not a message to the jihadis, but to US "advisors" in the area. Just a thought, and certainly something to consider when apportioning blame for who does what in all of this mess.
In reply to Your complete understanding… by nmewn