Super Bowl LII: Most Rooting For The Eagles

The Eagles and the Patriots will be going head to head tomorrow to compete for Super Bowl LII.

Historically, the Patriots have pedigree, with five wins in total.

The Eagles, very much playing up to their underdog tag, are looking to win their first, having been beaten in 1981 and 2005 - the latter a narrow loss at the hands of the Patriots.

The American public seems to be rooting for them, too.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, in total, 45 percent of Morning Consult survey respondents said that they'd like to see the Eagles triumph, to the 26 percent backing the Patriots.

When Super Bowl LII is kicked off on Sunday, February 4, more than a hundred million Americans will be watching.

Can Tom Brady carry his Patriots to yet another victory or will the Philadelphia Eagles finally get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

As the following infographic nicely illustrates, it is not only the biggest game of the year, but also a, albeit unofficial, national holiday.

