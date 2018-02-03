Super Bowl LII: Most Rooting For The Eagles

The Eagles and the Patriots will be going head to head tomorrow to compete for Super Bowl LII.
Historically, the Patriots have pedigree, with five wins in total.
The Eagles, very much playing up to their underdog tag, are looking to win their first, having been beaten in 1981 and 2005 - the latter a narrow loss at the hands of the Patriots.
The American public seems to be rooting for them, too.
As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, in total, 45 percent of Morning Consult survey respondents said that they'd like to see the Eagles triumph, to the 26 percent backing the Patriots.
When Super Bowl LII is kicked off on Sunday, February 4, more than a hundred million Americans will be watching.
Can Tom Brady carry his Patriots to yet another victory or will the Philadelphia Eagles finally get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy?
As the following infographic nicely illustrates, it is not only the biggest game of the year, but also a, albeit unofficial, national holiday.
Comments
What is this NFL? Sounds like another corrupt .gov agency!
Indirect goyim contributions to 'Pac'kers...
2004 Souper Bowl in Houston...about as close as McNairs Texans will get...
Shalom
In reply to What is this NFL? Sounds… by TGF Texas
Oh, that's this weekend?
In reply to Souper Bowl ll by Déjà view
Come for the party! Stay for the commercials!
In reply to Oh, that's this weekend? by American Psycho
Hey I learned something from this article too. Who's playing. Still have no clue where they are from.
In reply to Come for the party! Stay for… by nmewn
I'm curious the financial loss in productivity (calling in sick, hungover, etc...) the Monday after the game. Any ideas other than, "a lot?"
In reply to Hey I learned something from… by a Smudge by an…
Can't both teams lose?
In reply to I'm curious the financial… by American Psycho
NFL NOT FOR LONG.
IM SPENDING SUNDAY WITH MY FAMILY
In reply to Can't both teams lose? by TBT or not TBT
ZERO fucks given.
Going ice fishing with the kids.
In reply to NFL NOT FOR LONG… by Four chan
Ice fishing! There's something nobody talks about these days. Get your shack out on the ice with the wood stove going. One of those "sports" that for us wasn't really about fishing. More like a combination of a sauna and a sports bar. While fishing.
In reply to ZERO fucks given… by manofthenorth
I understand that it is tough for some to give up their Sunday football. But you should really place your country and your freedom ahead of your entertainment desires and boycott the bastards who disrespect your country and the people who die to protect her and you.
In reply to Ice fishing! There's… by a Smudge by an…
<---- Patriots
<---- Eagles
In reply to I understand that it is… by IH8OBAMA
'Packers'...AIPAC, Adelson IAC & media counting on revenues generated...
Shalom goyim...
In reply to <---- Patriots <---- Eagles by RAT005
You must be a lot of fun to hang around in person.
In reply to 'Packers'...AIPAC, Adelson… by Déjà view
Where is the Who Gives a Shit button?
In reply to <---- Patriots <---- Eagles by RAT005
I wish a lot more of the dumbasses would die for muh freedumb.
COPSUCKING goose-stepping nork.
In reply to I understand that it is… by IH8OBAMA
Yesterday I was trying to keep track of the memo so I switched the radio in the truck to Limbaugh and caught the very end of the show.
He signaled his virtues by pretending he didn't know who was in the game, ostensibly outraged over the lack of mandatory national anthem participation.
Ha! It ain't the Steelers you fat phoney.
In reply to ZERO fucks given… by manofthenorth
I have several MORE time sensitive activities to attend to
NONE OF WHICH ARE FOR BLACK TERRORIST LEAGUE playing IRRELEVANT sport
$ spent on suuuuuuuuuuuuupper NON-bowl $0
In reply to ZERO fucks given… by manofthenorth
me too ..watching football
In reply to NFL NOT FOR LONG… by Four chan
all of the get-whitey types + the remaining white-guilters. used to see same with the celtics
In reply to me too ..watching football by hoist the bs flag
What's all this I hear about a superb owl? I mean, owls are pretty and everything, but why is this one superb? And why would so many people want to see it on the TV? Seems like seeing a picture for a few seconds would be just fine instead of watching it on the TV for five hours. What could this owl do for five hours that...
...what?
Oh.
Never mind.
(/latella)
In reply to all of the get-whitey types … by cheka
If they had been protesting the Empire's constant wars or the horrendous black-on-black murder rates, I would have agreed with them. I despise them because they are immature fools coddled since they were discovered to have athletic talent when youngsters. They just 'go along to get along' so they are not called Uncle Toms.
Moral cowards & morons who apparently have concussion induced brain damage
And no, I won't be watching their antics this weekend or the crap ads of their financial sponsors.
In reply to all of the get-whitey types … by cheka
Yeah they can. They lost me when the NFL sacked Bocephus, and then kneeled to Satan. This is even more insulting though. The Dirty Birds are the rudest, most violent people on the planet, and that is a known fact. The Patriots are the rigged Dynasty. Double LOSERS, and bad for America. Boycott. Did I mention
NFL’s rejection of veterans’ Super Bowl ad has some crying ...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/01/24/nfls...
In reply to Can't both teams lose? by TBT or not TBT
The Patriots are the real underdog here. I would think those at ZH, being so 'smart', would be able to see they were framed.
The first time they 'cheated', was because they missed/ignored a memo (not even a rule yet) about where the opposing teams could be video taped. The video taping was completely legal, and every team was doing it. They were just in the wrong spot. They were penalized viciously for that.
The second time, no one ever proved the balls were deflated. In fact, the Patriots scored more points in the second half, after the balls were re-inflated. The fact is, the balls lost pressure due to the temperature. That's been proven. Brady accepted his suspension, but not for deflating balls. Even the courts said there was no evidence of that. In the end, he would have lost his appeal because the players had given Goodell unlimited power to suspend whoever he wanted, whenever he wanted.
I root for the Patriot's, not because I am a fan, but because I see they are a victim of a media inspired witch hunt. The same as Trump really.
In reply to Yeah they can. They lost me… by Yog Soggoth
I'm with you Yog but you have to admit that when Brady destroyed his cellphone that does make you suspicious that he had something serious to hide. But I like him anyway. Go Pats!
In reply to The Patriots are the real… by you know they …
No sir, I do not believe destroying his phone means anything, other than what he said it meant. A lot/most/ALL stars destroy their phone to keep the media away from it.
ALL the messages in question were still on the other phones. They had all the messages in question. They just didn't have the other private things that were none of their business. You really think the NFL and their lawyers would not have leaked all his private information to the press. They would have. In fact, they did leak things to the press.
In reply to I'm with you Yog but you… by tbd108
The Dirty Birds are actually the Atlanta Foulcoons.
In reply to Yeah they can. They lost me… by Yog Soggoth
i'm sure new year's eve is the jackpot, but i can't think of a bigger haul for DUI than after a super bowl game. consuming liquor all afternoon for pregame and during the game and then drive home. yep. that's a combination made in hell.
In reply to I'm curious the financial… by American Psycho
"Labour Department:"
"The day after the Stupor Bowl sees a multi-billion dollar loss due to lack of employee efficiency."
In reply to I'm curious the financial… by American Psycho
i will be rooting for sierra sue ii ,the p51 leading the flight of a f16 and a couple of a 10s. for the fly over. represents a time when america was sane and just nation. men wore hats, women dressed nice.
In reply to Come for the party! Stay for… by nmewn
Celebrate the extinction of the White race you 56% murimutt cuckfaggot commie cocksucker
Baby-burning war criminal.
In reply to i will be rooting for sierra… by stant
Commercials and commercial reviews are the only thing I'm interested this weekend. Hope there is some decent cleavage (on the Clydesdales).
In reply to Come for the party! Stay for… by nmewn
I'm taking a knee on this one (just like I have for the whole season...)
In reply to Souper Bowl ll by Déjà view
yup.
We'll have our Super Game party without the fvcking game.
The Knee-gers ruined the game now.
In reply to I'm taking a knee on this… by TheElder
Can't be that simple can it? Was all it took was a touch of discord in the America First cult to bring it all down?
Frankly I just think tastes are changing. Either that or the Cult Of Empire has been slowly disintegrating for a long time.
The chant of USA! USA! slowly gets replaced with WILL WORK FOR FOOD! or RATHER PLAY VIDEO GAMES! or THIS DOESN'T JIBE WITH MY NON-PATRIARCHAL GENDER BINARY REVERSE WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE! or I DIDN'T KNOW WE HAD TROOPS IN NIGERIA or...
In reply to yup… by Whatta
A propaganda machine that serves to divide the country, as well as brainwash young men into dying for bankers, I mean freedom.
In reply to What is this NFL? Sounds… by TGF Texas
Meh. I'd rather kids be inspired to play football as opposed to join the military. But the propaganda runs deep at these events, including the halftime shows.
In reply to A propaganda machine that… by Meat Hammer
It's dreadful... You have to attend the game live to see the militaristic propaganda
In reply to Meh. I'd rather kids be… by hxc
Any event anywhere that starts with "please rise for our national anthem" has me rising and walking out the door.
I try to reflect with mirth that those first few years in school I never took the pledge because I completely mis-understood the words. "I pledge of legions to the flag...."
I never discovered who Richard was. "And to the republic for Richard stands..."
In reply to It's dreadful... You have to… by Posa
Both sides suck.
In reply to It's dreadful... You have to… by Posa
Until halftime when you get to see Satanism propaganda.
In reply to It's dreadful... You have to… by Posa
But they're such good role models to children.
Its been something like a whole nine days since an NFL player has been arrested.
http://nflarrest.com/
In reply to A propaganda machine that… by Meat Hammer
Stupor Bowl,
pass the bud light and that jar of year old salsa
In reply to What is this NFL? Sounds… by TGF Texas
Not many people know this but Nacho cheese sauce does not come from this planet. In many systems it qualifies as a life form. In others it's used as industrial lubricant.
In reply to Stupor Bowl,… by Squid Viscous
I could give a shit about football... but still want to see the Patriots win for maximum butthurt.
In reply to What is this NFL? Sounds… by TGF Texas
This
In reply to I could give a shit about… by vulcanraven
In reply to What is this NFL? Sounds… by TGF Texas
LIKE BOYCOTTING ISRAEL
'Packers'...AIPAC & Adelson IAC depend upon owners of Eagles & Pats generated revenue...
Shalom goyim...
In reply to BOYCOTT THE NFL, BOYCOTT THE… by Ajax-1
In reply to BOYCOTT THE NFL, BOYCOTT THE… by Ajax-1
Did you know that the DC police chief who hid/dropped the Seth Rich case is now the head of NFL security?
In reply to BOYCOTT THE NFL, BOYCOTT THE… by Ajax-1