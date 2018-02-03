Super Bowl LII: Most Rooting For The Eagles

Sat, 02/03/2018 - 21:40

The Eagles and the Patriots will be going head to head tomorrow to compete for Super Bowl LII.

Historically, the Patriots have pedigree, with five wins in total.

The Eagles, very much playing up to their underdog tag, are looking to win their first, having been beaten in 1981 and 2005 - the latter a narrow loss at the hands of the Patriots.

The American public seems to be rooting for them, too.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, in total, 45 percent of Morning Consult survey respondents said that they'd like to see the Eagles triumph, to the 26 percent backing the Patriots.

When Super Bowl LII is kicked off on Sunday, February 4, more than a hundred million Americans will be watching.

Can Tom Brady carry his Patriots to yet another victory or will the Philadelphia Eagles finally get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

As the following infographic nicely illustrates, it is not only the biggest game of the year, but also a, albeit unofficial, national holiday.

chunga manofthenorth Feb 3, 2018 10:41 PM

Yesterday I was trying to keep track of the memo so I switched the radio in the truck to Limbaugh and caught the very end of the show.

He signaled his virtues by pretending he didn't know who was in the game, ostensibly outraged over the lack of mandatory national anthem participation.

Ha! It ain't the Steelers you fat phoney.

Ms. Erable cheka Feb 4, 2018 1:38 AM

What's all this I hear about a superb owl? I mean, owls are pretty and everything, but why is this one superb? And why would so many people want to see it on the TV? Seems like seeing a picture for a few seconds would be just fine instead of watching it on the TV for five hours. What could this owl do for five hours that...

...what?

Oh.

Never mind.

(/latella)

HardAssets cheka Feb 4, 2018 3:40 AM

If they had been protesting the Empire's constant wars or the horrendous black-on-black murder rates, I would have agreed with them. I despise them because they are immature fools coddled since they were discovered to have athletic talent when youngsters. They just 'go along to get along' so they are not called Uncle Toms.

 

Moral cowards & morons who apparently have concussion induced brain damage

 

And no, I won't be watching their antics this weekend or the crap ads of their financial sponsors.

Yog Soggoth TBT or not TBT Feb 3, 2018 10:44 PM

Yeah they can. They lost me when the NFL sacked Bocephus, and then kneeled to Satan. This is even more insulting though. The Dirty Birds are the rudest, most violent people on the planet, and that is a known fact. The Patriots are the rigged Dynasty. Double LOSERS, and bad for America. Boycott. Did I mention 

NFL’s rejection of veterans’ Super Bowl ad has some crying ...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/01/24/nfls...

you know they … Yog Soggoth Feb 3, 2018 11:45 PM

The Patriots are the real underdog here. I would think those at ZH, being so 'smart', would be able to see they were framed.

The first time they 'cheated', was because they missed/ignored a memo (not even a rule yet) about where the opposing teams could be video taped. The video taping was completely legal, and every team was doing it. They were just in the wrong spot. They were penalized viciously for that.

The second time, no one ever proved the balls were deflated. In fact, the Patriots scored more points in the second half, after the balls were re-inflated. The fact is, the balls lost pressure due to the temperature. That's been proven. Brady accepted his suspension, but not for deflating balls. Even the courts said there was no evidence of that. In the end, he would have lost his appeal because the players had given Goodell unlimited power to suspend whoever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

I root for the Patriot's, not because I am a fan, but because I see they are a victim of a media inspired witch hunt. The same as Trump really.

you know they … tbd108 Feb 4, 2018 2:58 AM

No sir, I do not believe destroying his phone means anything, other than what he said it meant. A lot/most/ALL stars destroy their phone to keep the media away from it.

ALL the messages in question were still on the other phones. They had all the messages in question. They just didn't have the other private things that were none of their business. You really think the NFL and their lawyers would not have leaked all his private information to the press. They would have. In fact, they did leak things to the press.

a Smudge by an… Whatta Feb 3, 2018 10:41 PM

Can't be that simple can it? Was all it took was a touch of discord in the America First cult to bring it all down?

Frankly I just think tastes are changing. Either that or the Cult Of Empire has been slowly disintegrating for a long time.

The chant of USA! USA! slowly gets replaced with WILL WORK FOR FOOD! or RATHER PLAY VIDEO GAMES! or THIS DOESN'T JIBE WITH MY NON-PATRIARCHAL GENDER BINARY REVERSE WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE! or I DIDN'T KNOW WE HAD TROOPS IN NIGERIA or...

a Smudge by an… Posa Feb 3, 2018 10:55 PM

Any event anywhere that starts with "please rise for our national anthem" has me rising and walking out the door.

I try to reflect with mirth that those first few years in school I never took the pledge because I completely mis-understood the words. "I pledge of legions to the flag...."

I never discovered who Richard was. "And to the republic for Richard stands..."

Ajax-1 TGF Texas Feb 3, 2018 11:51 PM

Mr Hankey Ajax-1 Feb 4, 2018 1:42 AM

