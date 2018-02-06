UN Envoy Says North Korea Is Only "Months Away" From Striking US

A few weeks ago, we highlighted an interview given by CIA Director Mike Pompeo to "CBS This Morning" where he claimed that North Korea was "only a handful of months" from realizing the long-term goal of its nuclear weapons program: Developing a missile that could deliver a nuclear payload to the Continent US with a high degree of accuracy.

At the time, we cautioned that these remarks should be taken with a grain of salt, because Pompeo had repeated this same claim in the past.

But today, the issue was raised again, when US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told a UN-sponsored disarmament forum that, by all reasonable intelligence accounts, the rogue state is mere months away from building an ICBM capable of striking anywhere within the Continental US.

To the objections of North Korean representatives, Wood demanded that the committee support the total and complete de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"North Korea has accelerated its provocative pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile capabilities, and expressed explicit threats to use nuclear weapons against the United States and its allies in the region," U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told the Geneva forum.

"North Korean officials insist that they will not give up nuclear weapons, and North Korea may now be only months away from the capability to strike the United States with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles," he said.

A new U.S. nuclear policy review outlined last week “reaffirms that North Korea’s illicit nuclear program must be completely, verifiably, and irreversibly eliminated, resulting in a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons,” he said.

Predictably, the North Korean representatives at the meeting responded angrily, blaming Washington for escalating the conflict by holding military drills involving nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers in preparation for a preemptive strike.

“In view of the nature and scale of U.S. military reinforcements, they are designed to make a pre-emptive strike against the DPRK,” North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Chol told the talks, referring to his country’s official name the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

When Woods was asked what the source was for his assessment, he said he had “no new information to share”.

Woods also accused the North of launching a deceptive "charm offensive" with their recent detente involving South Korea - including the two countries' decision to draft an inter-Korean women's ice hockey team.

Woods also pointed out that Russia, China and the North are all expanding their stockpiles, increasing the prominence of nuclear weapons in their security strategies.

“What I would call ‘the charm offensive’ frankly is fooling no one,” Wood told the talks.

He also said arsenals in China and Russia were expanding, drawing rebukes from their respective delegations.

“Russia, China and North Korea are growing their stockpiles, increasing the prominence of nuclear weapons in their security strategies, and - in some cases - pursuing the development of new nuclear capabilities to threaten other peaceful nations,” Wood said.

“We are not going to stick our head in the sand, we are going to respond to these growing challenges,” he later told reporters.

The US and the South have agreed to suspend their joint military exercises around the peninsula until after the Winter Games. Still, local security forces aren't ruling out the possibility of a North-Korean sponsored cyber attack.

 

Bud Dry Sir Edge Feb 6, 2018 7:13 PM

I was wondering when we'd get back to this.  He was just days from starting WWIII and then nothing and now it's back.  It's almost like they aren't even trying anymore.

 

I wonder what US city the govt will blow up to start this shit.

peddling-fiction overbet Feb 6, 2018 7:36 PM

The MIC has changed its tune from only Terrorism to NK/China/Russia mean/bad/dangerous to justify military expenditure.

That is what this is about (for now).

Then there is Albert Pike and Mazzini writing about CW1, WW1, WW2, and yes, WW3.

http://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm

They have delivered so far. Maybe CW2 is also an extra "gift" from the (((cheka))) that slaughtered 66M white and Christian Russians in Soviet times.

Last World War is missing, and coning uo sooner than later.

Make_Mine_A_Double Feb 6, 2018 7:15 PM

Since when does the UN give a flying fuck about North Korea pursing nukes/delivery system, much less the safety of the continental USSA?

 

Why is the Congregation of Satan stirring the pot?? 

swmnguy Feb 6, 2018 7:17 PM

I'm sorry; I've had my wienie pulled exactly this way far too many time.  I'm not even going to list them.

This routine just isn't going to get me anymore.

emersonreturn Feb 6, 2018 7:19 PM

this explains the chinese troop build up. china has told nk it will not back it if it starts the war, but if the first strike is against it---china has its back. the chinese & russians are getting high praise & PR in certain parts of the world because they back their friends rather than toss them under the bus.

Fred box Feb 6, 2018 7:21 PM

Another Fear factor!Keep'em $cared.WTF they mostly already and have been able to,inflict some pain on NorthAmerica.But we need you in FEAR so we can $pend more money on the military machine.It truly is old!

Betrayed Feb 6, 2018 7:22 PM

They always need a Boogie Man for fear Porn to keep the money flowing to the MIC.

And stupid Americans eat it up and bitch they can't make ends meet. Lord will it ever end.

MaxThrust Feb 6, 2018 7:24 PM

The UN envoy [headline] in the this story is a distraction.

The so called UN envoy is a US national. Of course he is going to sprout off what the MIC tell him to say. The guy is probably paid directly from the warfare-state benevolent fund.

Mustafa Kemal Feb 6, 2018 7:25 PM

"UN Envoy Says North Korea Is Only "Months Away" From Striking US"

Being months away from "being able to strike the US"

is quite different than that.

The author sounds like a neocon who encouraging this narrative.  China seems a bit concerned about the US neocons. Here is one.

 

Pinefox Feb 6, 2018 7:37 PM

How can anyone in their right mind believe NK would nuke the US.  Self annihilation is not in their plans.  One minute they are threatening with nukes and the next they are going to the Olympics.  Good grief, what a farce.  