FBI 'Lovers' New Texts Expose Obama Complicity: He "Wants To Know Everything We're Doing"

New text messages between FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have now been made public, and, as The Duran's Alex Christoforou notes, the big reveal is that then-POTUS Barack Obama appears to be in the loop, on the whole ‘destroy Trump’ insurance plan hatched by upper management at the FBI.
The messages include an exchange about preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to President Obama, who wanted “to know everything we’re doing.”
Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016 about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.” Senate investigators told Fox News this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.
In texts previously revealed, Strzok and Page have shown their disdain for Republicans in general, as well as Trump, calling him a “f—ing idiot,” among other insults.
Among the newly disclosed texts, Strzok also calls Virginians who voted against then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife for a state Senate seat “ignorant hillbillys.” (sic)
That text came from Strzok to Page on Nov. 4, 2015, the day after Jill McCabe lost a hotly contested Virginia state Senate election. Strzok said of the result, “Disappointing, but look at the district map. Loudon is being gentrified, but it’s still largely ignorant hillbilliys. Good for her for running, but curious if she’s energized or never again.”
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., along with majority staff from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is releasing the texts, along with a report titled, “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.”
The newly uncovered texts reveal a bit more about the timing of the discovery of “hundreds of thousands” of emails on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, ultimately leading to Comey’s infamous letter to Congress just days before the 2016 presidential election.
On Sept. 28, 2016 Strzok wrote to Page, “Got called up to Andy’s [McCabe] earlier.. hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s atty to sdny [Southern District of New York], includes a ton of material from spouse [Huma Abedin]. Sending team up tomorrow to review… this will never end.” Senate investigators told Fox News this text message raises questions about when FBI officials learned of emails relevant to the Hillary Clinton email investigation on the laptop belonging to Weiner, the husband to Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
It was a full month later, on Oct. 28, 2016 when Comey informed Congress that, “Due to recent developments,” the FBI was reopening its Clinton email investigation.
“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday…” Comey said at the time.
The question becomes why Comey was only informed by his investigative team on Oct. 27, if the Clinton emails on Weiner’s laptop were discovered by Sept. 28, at the latest.
The latest batch of text messages between Strzok and Page show more examples of the Deep State opposition to Donald Trump, including a text sent on Election Day 2016 where Page wrote…
“OMG THIS IS F***ING TERRIFYING.”
Strzok replied to Page with a text saying…“Omg, I am so depressed.” Later that month, on November 13, 2016 Page wrote…
“I bought all the president’s men. Figure I need to brush up on watergate.”
The next day on November 14, 2016, Page wrote…
“God, being here makes me angry. Lots of high fallutin’ national security talk. Meanwhile we have OUR task ahead of us.”
According to Fox News, Page’s meaning here is unclear, but Senate investigators say, coupled with Strzok’s August 15 text about an “insurance policy,” further investigation is warranted to find out what actions the two may have taken.
The last text is from Page to Strzok, and comes on June 23, 2017 when she wrote, “Please don’t ever text me again.”
It’s unclear whether she was mad at her friend, or if she suddenly became aware that they, and their thousands of texts, had been discovered.
Of course, none of this is surprising, but we are sure the new Democrat memo will clear up any misunderstandings.
Comments
This is why they are placing assets in large metro areas for the coming riots.
SO TRANSPARENT!
In reply to This is why they are placing… by LoneStarHog
this is going to end up like the war on drugs............
In reply to SO TRANSPARENT! by Killtruck
It's becoming embarrassing to be American now.
In reply to this is going to end up like… by spastic_colon
When do the prosecutions begin?
BWAAAAAAAAAA, HHHHAAAAAAAAAaaaa, HHHAAaaaaaaaaaa, HHHAAaaaaaaaaa, haaaaaaaa, ha.
Oh, I crack myself up sometimes.
{sigh...}
In reply to It's becoming embarrassing… by eclectic syncretist
Arrest the traitor identified as:
O'Bambam, the Communist Moozie Tranny-Wookie Lover
In reply to When do the prosecutions… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Obongodinga lawyered up in nine different countries. Patience folks.
In reply to Arrest the traiter… by MagicHandPuppet
Even in Kenya, his home country?
In reply to Obongodinga lawyered up in… by TeamDepends
And their still drawing a paycheck? How long must we tolerate this "in your face" crap?
and there is this:
Report: Bill Clinton Offered Lynch Scalia’s Seat During Tarmac Meeting (Jun 27, 2016)– QAnon
https://www.infowars.com/report-bill-clinton-offered-lynch-scalias-seat…
and a few days later from Washington Post:
This may not be the best time for Clinton allies to float Loretta Lynch as her attorney general (July 5, 2016)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/07/05/this-may-not-…
"even becoming the favorite of some to be Obama's nominee to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. (She later withdrew from consideration.)"
Were they all in cahoots?
In reply to Even in Kenya his home… by shankster
I'm curious... Correct me if I'm wrong, but since every Kangaroo FISC warrant was approved...
Are these treasonous traitors still spying on President Trump on the basis of these fraudulent search warrants obtained by means of perjury?
In reply to And their still drawing a… by two hoots
'We don' need no stinkin' search warrant!'
.
In reply to I'm curious... Correct me if… by MagicHandPuppet
I call for immediate impeachment proceedings against the president. The FORMER president.
I never thought there would be such a direct indication of Obama's involvement (they'll say he's lying to impress his girlfriend, of course, but I'll take it for what it is). Apparently Obama isn't as good at doing shit indirectly/deniably as the Clintons.
In reply to 'We don' need no stinkin'… by Moving and Grooving
Every day is just like...well, ya know...Christmas morning!!! ;-)
In reply to I call for immediate… by NoDebt
Of course we all understand that this means that the fed will have to unwind a bit extra so we focus on a 10% drop.
In reply to Every day is just like… by nmewn
since administrative positions at highest levels and their minions are serving satan in a most progressive intellectual manner, then rest of us are Deplorable Ignorant Hillbillies. those who lord over you, DEMAND that you accept it (you are paid in bribery USA corp. DOLLARS) and must live by foreign entity IRS/FBI/CIA/NSA/TSA/INS/ATF/CBP/FDA/DHS/GSA/BIS/CPS/CFR/HUD/... code. reap what you vote DIH zerohedgers.
btw: buy the dip, fund-yur-mentals are supporting infinite gains. for all smack written about BTC, at least it is acting like a true market with realistic downward correction.
In reply to Of course we all understand… by A Sentinel
Can we just imagine if Trump were proven complicit in a similar nefarious scenario? Not only would the (((media))) be clamoring for prison time, but their inciting of the teeming 70-IQ masses would surely result in riots.
In reply to since administrative… by wise_owl_says...
all previous presidents acted in a predictably human-like scummy manner, trump has not, up til now. only an anti-christ can truly drain swamp?
In reply to Can we just imagine if Trump… by J S Bach
Ive lived half my life in big cities and half in the sticks. Ill take the hillbillys every time. Its not even remotely close to a tough call. There are some scumbag hillbillys too, but on average a much higher caliber of integrity.
In reply to all previous presidents… by wise_owl_says...
Why *always* when left ideology groups take power they become just another corrupted fascist oligarchy ?! /sarc
In reply to Ive lived half my life in… by overbet
It's not to late to impeach the motherfucking cock sucker!!
In reply to Why *always* when left… by Luc X. Ifer
It's always fun to see more evidence that Obama is just a profoundly stupid twat- wow, dude, why not just post it on your Facebook page?
"Keep me apprised as to how we're going to rig the elections, I'm playing "golf" with my three boys this afternoon (smiley face)....."
In reply to It's not to late to impeach… by IH8OBAMA
If Obama or Clinton is arrested, will there be a Tet Offensive from the loyal communist? Will we see Vietcong style arson across the land?
Will we see an Antifa BLM uprising? I doubt it, Obama is no MLK, and half the blacks don't believe Obama did anything for black people. He wasn't even one of them, he wasn't a red blooded American Negro, he was a homosexual mulatto communist leader of a violent branch of the 60's communist movement.
The polls lie, the media pumps up the Obama/Clinton communist movement which isn't even there. The only thing the communist have left is foreign communist fighting for the ethnic racial cause of the Dreamers.
I have a DREAM too, a Wall, a big, wonderful, beautiful wall.
BUILD THE WALL.
AMERICA FIRST.
In reply to It's always fun to see more… by jcaz
If Trump actually starts arresting these traitors he will win re-election by a bigger margin than Ronald Reagan.
I wish he would figure that out soon.
In reply to If Obama or Clinton is… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Nice links there Bach. Quite the list of whose not who. Phone numbers addresses and more. How exciting.
In reply to Every phone number and… by JSBach1
Are the judicial members of the FISA court actually conspiring too?
How else can this shit pass?
In reply to Nice links there Bach. Quite… by treefeller
Ahem, a little respect for us HillJacks, please!? HillBilly is so 1970s.
In reply to Are the judicial members of… by Occident Mortal
What these texts SHOW is that they're typical Government Leeches. Nothing to write home about.
In reply to Ahem, a little respect for… by WarPony
Marxists believe that the ends justify the means. This is purely Obama.
In reply to All these texts show is that… by lloll
#WheresBarry
In reply to Marxists believe that the… by sixsigma cygnu…
OBAMAGATE
In reply to #WheresBarry by False_Profit
Like I've been saying, they fear him, not because of how Trump policies will effect the nation, but because of what Trump may learn and reveal to the public.
What they do in secret is far worse then most are thinking. All this rushed mayhem to remove him is a result of panicked fear, they want him out before he digs too deep, before he learns their secrets. Once he knows, they can't undue it, unless they kill him.
This whole charade is to cover the Pedophile rings, the Satanic rituals, the blood sacrifices, all of which are the apparatuses by which they black mail and control their henchmen.
They fear exposure of the underbelly of the Intelligence agencies, The Deep State that runs them.
In reply to OBAMAGATE by pc_babe
We just may find out after Goodlattes letter 😊😊
In reply to Are the judicial members of… by Occident Mortal
I'll recommend them as friends to Ooma, and then other "refer a friend" schemes.
Maybe these annsi id's show up and Carter Page can call em... Cater Page call em all and make sure they're investigated also.
Call them Carter!
Call them Carter!
Call them Carter!
In reply to Nice links there Bach. Quite… by treefeller
If Schiff-for-brains was right, the Russian FSB would call those numbers directly and leave coded messages like "the borsch is cold in Prague."
In reply to I'll recommend them as… by Dilluminati
@Chaos_Theory - LMAO at "Shiff-for-brains" VERY good one man.
In reply to If Schiff-for-brains was… by Chaos_Theory
That is sooo fucked up but actually a sad commentary of where we are at. It's also funny. I forget where I caught it, but essentially Carter as I gather it was pimping up his Politburo connections on his resume etc.. oil consultancy.. something the other, anyway that was the rationale?
That was also a convenient excuse, lets see.. Flynn here is the photo and he should have known better, that was ass stupid I'll not defend it.
http://www.businessinsider.com/michael-flynn-russia-payments-investigat…
Serious up that was ass-stupid! That is a simple join statement in SQL against a EIN.
And then finally..
Register as a foreign agent
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_Counsel_investigation_(2017%E2%80…
Which was sumptin the Clinton Crime Family certainly didn't do.
But how the Russians "interfered in the outcome of the election?" That is laughable and there was noway in hell people didn't see through the Clinton Crime Family.. and that vote was all about "Anybody but Clinton."
But targeting Trump? For what having no establishment contacts in the intel community who were "vetted" experts all of whom were sucking up to Bush/Clinton?
Where this whole thing went bad was when the fake news and corporate press told america we wanted a repeat between Jeb and Hillary.. and we wanted no part of either of those two cunts..
Blame the assholes who thought either Jeb or Hillary was a choice.. intelligence that was not... cocksuckers
In reply to If Schiff-for-brains was… by Chaos_Theory
Blame is no longer relevant.
Clinton has taken down Obama, Biden, and Kerry.
There's nothing left for 2020.......
The only question's going to be 'when did you denounce Hillary and Barack's Mega-Watergate dirty tricks black op, and why were you so late about it'?
In reply to That is sooo fucked up but… by Dilluminati
The common question will be, why did you defend them so long.
In reply to Blame is no longer relevant… by Jim in MN
That list might include a large number of the pedophile network. Thanks for sharing.
In reply to Every phone number and… by JSBach1
+1
Interesting point, perhaps; ... (I was coming from a different angle)...see my [edit] for explanation...
In reply to That list might include a… by JBLight
I thank you also, now share share share
In reply to +1… by JSBach1
If Wikileaks has anything on Sessions, now would be a good time to release it.
In reply to Every phone number and… by JSBach1
DNC = LEAK CENTRAL lol
In reply to Every phone number and… by JSBach1
The person who might be able to help him - and this effort - is Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Alas, arresting and imprisoning Assange is still a "priority" for this administration.
See yesterday, where Britain refused to drop its arrest warrant against Assange. You think the folks in England have consulted with the Deep Staters in America on the "what to do with Assange" question?
In reply to If Trump actually starts… by HockeyFool
The deep state has no country. Plse do not refer to the squid as English Folk.
In reply to The person who might be able… by Give Me Some Truth