FBI 'Lovers' New Texts Expose Obama Complicity: He "Wants To Know Everything We're Doing"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 05:33

New text messages between FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have now been made public, and, as The Duran's Alex Christoforou notes, the big reveal is that then-POTUS Barack Obama appears to be in the loop, on the whole ‘destroy Trump’ insurance plan hatched by upper management at the FBI.

The messages include an exchange about preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to President Obama, who wanted “to know everything we’re doing.”

Fox News reports:

Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016 about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.” Senate investigators told Fox News this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.

In texts previously revealed, Strzok and Page have shown their disdain for Republicans in general, as well as Trump, calling him a “f—ing idiot,” among other insults.

Among the newly disclosed texts, Strzok also calls Virginians who voted against then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife for a state Senate seat “ignorant hillbillys.” (sic)

That text came from Strzok to Page on Nov. 4, 2015, the day after Jill McCabe lost a hotly contested Virginia state Senate election. Strzok said of the result, “Disappointing, but look at the district map. Loudon is being gentrified, but it’s still largely ignorant hillbilliys. Good for her for running, but curious if she’s energized or never again.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., along with majority staff from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is releasing the texts, along with a report titled, “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.”

The newly uncovered texts reveal a bit more about the timing of the discovery of “hundreds of thousands” of emails on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, ultimately leading to Comey’s infamous letter to Congress just days before the 2016 presidential election.

On Sept. 28, 2016 Strzok wrote to Page, “Got called up to Andy’s [McCabe] earlier.. hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s atty to sdny [Southern District of New York], includes a ton of material from spouse [Huma Abedin]. Sending team up tomorrow to review… this will never end.” Senate investigators told Fox News this text message raises questions about when FBI officials learned of emails relevant to the Hillary Clinton email investigation on the laptop belonging to Weiner, the husband to Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

It was a full month later, on Oct. 28, 2016 when Comey informed Congress that, “Due to recent developments,” the FBI was reopening its Clinton email investigation.

“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday…” Comey said at the time.

The question becomes why Comey was only informed by his investigative team on Oct.  27, if the Clinton emails on Weiner’s laptop were discovered by Sept. 28, at the latest.

 

The latest batch of text messages between Strzok and Page show more examples of the Deep State opposition to Donald Trump, including a text sent on Election Day 2016 where Page wrote…

“OMG THIS IS F***ING TERRIFYING.”

Strzok replied to Page with a text saying…“Omg, I am so depressed.” Later that month, on November 13, 2016 Page wrote…

“I bought all the president’s men. Figure I need to brush up on watergate.”  

The next day on November 14, 2016, Page wrote…

“God, being here makes me angry. Lots of high fallutin’ national security talk. Meanwhile we have OUR task ahead of us.”

According to Fox News, Page’s meaning here is unclear, but Senate investigators say, coupled with Strzok’s August 15 text about an “insurance policy,” further investigation is warranted to find out what actions the two may have taken.

The last text is from Page to Strzok, and comes on June 23, 2017 when she wrote, “Please don’t ever text me again.”

It’s unclear whether she was mad at her friend, or if she suddenly became aware that they, and their thousands of texts, had been discovered.

Of course, none of this is surprising, but we are sure the new Democrat memo will clear up any misunderstandings.

two hoots shankster Feb 7, 2018 9:30 AM

And their still drawing a paycheck?  How long must we tolerate this "in your face" crap?

and there is this:

Report: Bill Clinton Offered Lynch Scalia’s Seat During Tarmac Meeting (Jun 27, 2016)– QAnon

https://www.infowars.com/report-bill-clinton-offered-lynch-scalias-seat…

and a few days later from Washington Post:

This may not be the best time for Clinton allies to float Loretta Lynch as her attorney general (July 5, 2016)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/07/05/this-may-not-…

   "even becoming the favorite of some to be Obama's nominee to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. (She later withdrew from consideration.)"

 

Were they all in cahoots?    

NoDebt Moving and Grooving Feb 7, 2018 9:56 AM

I call for immediate impeachment proceedings against the president.  The FORMER president.

I never thought there would be such a direct indication of Obama's involvement (they'll say he's lying to impress his girlfriend, of course, but I'll take it for what it is).  Apparently Obama isn't as good at doing shit indirectly/deniably as the Clintons.

 

wise_owl_says... A Sentinel Feb 7, 2018 10:14 AM

since administrative positions at highest levels and their minions are serving satan in a most progressive intellectual manner, then rest of us are Deplorable Ignorant Hillbillies. those who lord over you, DEMAND that you accept it (you are paid in bribery USA corp. DOLLARS) and must live by foreign entity IRS/FBI/CIA/NSA/TSA/INS/ATF/CBP/FDA/DHS/GSA/BIS/CPS/CFR/HUD/... code. reap what you vote DIH zerohedgers.

btw: buy the dip, fund-yur-mentals are supporting infinite gains. for all smack written about BTC, at least it is acting like a true market with realistic downward correction.

MK ULTRA Alpha jcaz Feb 7, 2018 11:36 AM

If Obama or Clinton is arrested, will there be a Tet Offensive from the loyal communist? Will we see Vietcong style arson across the land?

Will we see an Antifa BLM uprising? I doubt it, Obama is no MLK, and half the blacks don't believe Obama did anything for black people. He wasn't even one of them, he wasn't a red blooded American Negro, he was a homosexual mulatto communist leader of a violent branch of the 60's communist movement.

The polls lie, the media pumps up the Obama/Clinton communist movement which isn't even there. The only thing the communist have left is foreign communist fighting for the ethnic racial cause of the Dreamers.

I have a DREAM too, a Wall, a big, wonderful, beautiful wall.

BUILD THE WALL.

AMERICA FIRST.

JSBach1 HockeyFool Feb 7, 2018 12:09 PM

Every phone number and address on Weiner's confiscated laptop just got leaked:

http://www.savemysweden.com/just-leaked-every-phone-number-address-anth…

http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/news/3629923/posts?page=29

https://twitter.com/bbusa617/status/961186942791626752

https://twitter.com/USSANews/status/961283401276841984

#WeinersLaptop   

 

[EDIT]: @treefeller

The point of this is IF phone numbers and addresses got leaked, can other contents, like some of the compromising emails not find their way to the surface as well, or any other sensitive material stored there...? Was this leak a warning or a prelude to something bigger coming...?

just a thought...(read between the lines)

imagine if that where to happen!...

https://www.circa.com/story/2018/01/04/politics/whats-in-the-huma-abedi…

 

"BREAKING: Every Phone Number And Address on Anthony Weiner’s FBI Confiscated Laptop Was Just Leaked…Including Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, [John Podesta] and Jake Tapper’s "

https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-every-phone-number-address-anthony…

Tarzan pc_babe Feb 8, 2018 6:24 AM

Like I've been saying, they fear him, not because of how Trump policies will effect the nation, but because of what Trump may learn and reveal to the public.

What they do in secret is far worse then most are thinking.  All this rushed mayhem to remove him is a result of panicked fear, they want him out before he digs too deep, before he learns their secrets.  Once he knows, they can't undue it, unless they kill him.

This whole charade is to cover the Pedophile rings, the Satanic rituals, the blood sacrifices, all of which are the apparatuses by which they black mail and control their henchmen.

They fear exposure of the underbelly of the Intelligence agencies, The Deep State that runs them.

“OMG THIS IS FUCKING TERRIFYING.”

Dilluminati Chaos_Theory Feb 7, 2018 5:32 PM

That is sooo fucked up but actually a sad commentary of where we are at.  It's also funny.  I forget where I caught it, but essentially Carter as I gather it was pimping up his Politburo connections on his resume etc.. oil consultancy.. something the other, anyway that was the rationale? 

That was also a convenient excuse, lets see.. Flynn here is the photo and he should have known better, that was ass stupid I'll not defend it.

http://www.businessinsider.com/michael-flynn-russia-payments-investigat…

Serious up that was ass-stupid!  That is a simple join statement in SQL against a EIN.

And then finally..

Register as a foreign agent 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_Counsel_investigation_(2017%E2%80…

Which was sumptin the Clinton Crime Family certainly didn't do.

But how the Russians "interfered in the outcome of the election?" That is laughable and there was noway in hell people didn't see through the Clinton Crime Family.. and that vote was all about "Anybody but Clinton."

But targeting Trump?  For what having no establishment contacts in the intel community who were "vetted" experts all of whom were sucking up to Bush/Clinton?

Where this whole thing went bad was when the fake news and corporate press told america we wanted a repeat between Jeb and Hillary.. and we wanted no part of either of those two cunts..

Blame the assholes who thought either Jeb or Hillary was a choice.. intelligence that was not... cocksuckers

 

gearjammers1 JSBach1 Feb 7, 2018 5:06 PM

Your girlfriend Ms No has slandered me twice on this website. Serious slander. Not only that, she has threatened me. She went off her meds and was ranting about murder plots. But in her fantasy, she was the one who was plotting to murder people. I took that as a threat. She's crazy. It was immediately after she implied that I was an "FBI stooge". That was the first slander. I got angry and told her off. This was a series of angry posts that lasted less than a day. I have had nothing to do with her since, I even felt sorry for her and avoided her. I even upvoted her posts when appopriate. I had every right to angry with her after her slander. Accusing someone of being an "FBI stooge" is the kiss of death and I took it seriously. Two days ago I apologized to her and she slandered me again. Why did I apologize someone who slandered me. Because I'm soft. I will never apologize to that creature again. She will have a real tough time proving her slander against me, because I have had zero contact with her - nothing. But I can prove that she has been following me. You should tell your girlfriend to back off me. - and I should add that I apologized to her only after she replied to one of my posts that nothing to do with her - I did not initiate - and after I apologized, the ungracious creature slandered me again.

Give Me Some Truth HockeyFool Feb 7, 2018 12:16 PM

The person who might be able to help him - and this effort - is Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Alas, arresting and imprisoning Assange is still a "priority" for this administration.

See yesterday, where Britain refused to drop its arrest warrant against Assange. You think the folks in England have consulted with the Deep Staters in America on the "what to do with Assange" question?