Schiff Pranked By Russians Offering Naked Pics Of Trump With Moscow "Special Service" Escort

Ranking House Intel Committee Democrat Adam Schiff appears to have fallen for a prank by famous Russian comedy duo "Vovan" and "Lexus," posing as a Ukrainian politician who claimed to have photos of President Trump having sex with Russian model Olga Buzova after the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.
In an audio recording of the April 10, 2017 phone call, Schiff can be heard discussing the Russia investigation with Vovan who was impersonating Andriy Parubiy - chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament.
"I would caution that our Russian friends may be listening to the conversation so I wouldn't share anything over the phone that you wouldn't want them to hear," said Schiff at the beginning of the call.
Undeterred, "Parubiy" continued:
“In November 2013, Mr. Trump visited Moscow, he visited competition Miss Universe, and there he met with Russian journalist and celebrity Ksenia Sobchak,” Vovan said in a heavily accented English, going on to explain that in addition to having ties to Putin, Sobchak is “also known as a person who provides girls for escort for oligarchs. And she met with Trump and she brought him one Russian girl, celebrity Olga Buzova.” Schiff asked for clarification, and Parubiy kicked it up a notch, telling Schiff that Sobchak is a “special agent of Russian secret service.”
Buzova “got compromising materials on Trump after their short relations,” Parubiy said. “There were pictures of naked Trump.”
Schiff then asks “And so Putin was made aware of the availability of the compromising material?” to which Vovan replied "Yes, of course," adding “all those compromising materials will never be released if Trump will cancel all Russian sanctions.”
The biggest bombshell: He had obtained a recording of Buzova and Sobchak talking about the kompromat while the two were visiting Ukraine. He told Schiff, “We are ready to provide [those materials] to FBI.”
The prankster also told Schiff about alleged meetings between Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, saying that he met with Russian pop star who they alleged was Kremlin operative in a café located in Brighton Beach, NY frequented by Russian immigrants.
“they used a special password before their meetings.” said Vovan. “Weather is good on Deribasovskaya.” The right response was “It rains again on Brighton Beach.”
Schiff thanked the prankster for the call, after which his office engaged in correspondence to arrange for the transfer of the "classified" material.
Listen below:
The Russian pranksters, "Vovan" and "Lexus" - who previously tricked both John McCain and Maxine Waters into believing that they were the Prime Minister of Ukraine, and spoke of the need to increase sanctions on Russia.
During the call to Maxine Waters, the duo convinced her that the Russians had rigged the elections in Limpopo - a fictional land from a Russian children's fairy tale. Waters promised to lend assistance to the deposed President of Limpopo.
I called Adam Schiff's office and doing my best to channel Boris Alotovkrap in a fake Russian I asked to talk to Congressman Schiff and said "I have Donald Trump's used jock strap and I know Schiff would be interested in sniffing it". She hung up. But don't you think it would be funny if many people called and did the same? Old Bug eyes!

#CallDipShitSchiff

Call, Fax or Drop By for a Visit

Congressman Schiff has three offices, one in Washington, D.C., one in Burbank and one in Hollywood, CA.
#CallDipShitSchiff
Call, Fax or Drop By for a Visit
Congressman Schiff has three offices, one in Washington, D.C., one in Burbank and one in Hollywood, CA. Please see below for appropriate contact information.
Burbank
245 E. Olive Avenue, #200
Burbank, California 91502
P: (818) 450-2900
P: (323) 315-5555
F: (818) 450-2928
Washington, DC
2372 Rayburn House
Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
P: (202) 225-4176
F: (202) 225-5828
Hollywood
5500 Hollywood Blvd, Suite #416
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Open Tuesdays 2 pm - 5 pm
P: (323) 315-5555
Please note: This office is only open by appointment.
<asdf
<zxcv
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Why has Adam Schiff come out of relative obscurity a few years ago and has now become the leading anti Russia hawk in Congress?
Adam Schiff is an owned hatchet man of Ukrainian arms dealer Igor Pasternak. Schiff's anti-Russian narrative is carefully orchestrated by his Ukrainian handlers. Pasternak profited handsomely from the Ukraine - Russia war over Donbas and Crimea.
Initially,the Dems and Repubs each had presidential election convention position planks stating they would supply offensive weapons to Ukraine. Trump and his advisors thought it would be good diplomacy to reach a new detente with Russia, and had the language of that plank softened to say "will provide support" instead of "offensive weapons" to Ukraine. This enraged war profiteer Pasternak, who would have made millions more from Ukraine - Russia hostilities, and hence the Russiagate narrative was hatched. Schiff has been an anti-Russia attack dog ever since...
https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/843864725062664197
"TASTE OF UKRAINE RECEPTIONfor Adam Schiff"
http://politicalpartytime.org/party/34974/
Pasternak, who was raised and educated in Ukraine before immigrating to the United States, is a passionate promoter of Ukrainian culture and business. He has been active in both Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. to support increased bilateral ties between the two countries and has been especially active building awareness of Ukraine’s strategic economic importance among Members of Congress. Since political protests broke out across Ukraine in late 2013, Pasternak has worked to personally inform and educate Members of Congress about the geostrategic importance of Ukraine to European and US security.
In reply to <asdf <zxcv by ParkAveFlasher
His sister 'was' married to George Soros' son. Does that shed any light on your question?
In reply to Why has Adam Schiff come out… by AlaricBalth
.
I Am Running out of PopCorn...
In reply to His daughter is married to… by Albertarocks
Is anyone getting tired of winning yet? It's been a long time coming...
In reply to .a by Sir Edge
Not yet, just catching my second wind!
I have a sneaky suspicion our old friend "Boris" is behind this ;-)
In reply to Is anyone getting tired of… by sixsigma cygnu…
However this is not a prank:
Every phone number and address on Weiner's confiscated laptop just got leaked:
http://www.savemysweden.com/just-leaked-every-phone-number-address-anth…
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/news/3629923/posts?page=29
https://twitter.com/bbusa617/status/961186942791626752
https://twitter.com/USSANews/status/961283401276841984
Now imagine IF phone numbers and addresses got leaked, can other contents, like some of the compromising emails not find their way to the surface as well, or any other sensitive material stored on that laptop...?
Was this leak a warning or a prelude to something bigger coming...?
just a thought...
#WeinersLaptop
In reply to Not yet, just catching my… by nmewn
JSBach1, Thank you!
There is hope for more leaks!
MozartIII
In reply to However this is not a prank… by JSBach1
I don't think hope is even needed. Mafias work until one of them breaks ranks or evidence is accumulated against them. Then it is prisoner's dilemma all over again, but not just one other prisoner who is a friend, instead N prisoners, some of whom don't like you very much.
The over-reaction to Snowden probably scared some people, but the over-control that has resulted badly annoyed many more, that is why so many are leaving.
Snowden showed they can't keep secrets even at the height of power and public acceptance. I think everything has gone downhill for the Federal intelligence and police agencies and mafias from there.
In reply to JSBach1, Thank you!… by MozartIII
Adam Schiff's face looks like the illegitimate love child of Marty Feldman and Charles Grodin.
In reply to I don't think hope is even… by lew1024
Actually if there was a Golum look alike contest between Adam Schiff and Recep Erdogan, the congressman would beat the Turkish president easily.
In reply to Adam Schiff's face looks… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
My God, you mean there actually might be kompromising info and pictures of Weiner and Obozo swapping bodily fluids?
In reply to JSBach1, Thank you!… by MozartIII
The leaks could fill the Pacific Ocean but until warrants are issued and arrests are made,
the leaks are only good for the amusement of the popcorn eaters.
In reply to However this is not a prank… by JSBach1
Hence the reason I qualified this revelation:
We shall see...
In reply to The leaks could fill the… by DollarMenu
The leaks could fill the Pacific Ocean but until warrants are issued and arrests are made,
the leaks are only good for the amusement of the popcorn eaters.
In reply to However this is not a prank… by JSBach1
This is going to be insanely Hillary'ous .. all the rusiagate nothing else but a prank good old style kgb social engineering meant to reveal the weaknesses and incompetence of CIA & FBI typical to intelligence services serving a corrupt oligarchy
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/01/putins-game/546548/
In reply to The leaks could fill the… by DollarMenu
Sharing is caring! Or some foolish progressive slogan!!
John Henry 202-669-7371 C
John Judis jbjudis(at)comcast.net jbjudis(at)comcast.net 301-933-9027 H 939-2322 W 301-943-0969 C
John Kornblum 4916097248169 john.kornblum(at)noerr.com 493084418803 H +49-(0) 30-20 94-20 62 W 491755848909
C Berlin NOERR STIEFENHOFER LUTZ Charlottenstrasse 57 Postfach 080544 10005 Berlin Germany
John Marks 67439960 H Jerusalem
John Marttila jpmarttila(at)aol.com 617-725-1924 H 617-338-4545 W 202-249-1466 W 617-308-1557 C
John Podesta Podestafam podesta(at)law.georgetown.edu jpodesta(at)americanprogress.org 244-5673 H 662-9534 Law school W 682-1611 (Center) W 294-6114 C
Georgetown Law Center 600 New Jersey Ave. Washington DC 20001
John Ritch ritch(at)world-nuclear.org 202-342-0374 H 207 580 7020/1 800 743 1757 H 207-225-0308 W 7881626561 C
39559149720 (Le Vigne) H
36 Harley House Marylebone Road DC phone: 202 468 7477 London NW1 5HF John Sexton 212-998-2345 (sec, Ina) W 212-505-1258 W 212-998-2334
(Dan Evans) W New York NYU John Sifton sifton(at)oneworldresearch.com jsifton(at)cohenmilstein.com 718 852 0600 W
917 838 9736 C
John Weaver 212-463-7024 W 210-867-6711 C
Jon Landau jlandau(at)jonlandau.net 203-625-2636 W 914-251-9350 H
1 Sky Meadow Farm Purchase NY 10577
Jon Lovett 202-224-0220 W
Jon Sinton jsinton(at)mindspring.com 770.390.8959 W
5 Concourse Parkway Suite 3100 Atlanta Georgia 30328
Jonathan Alter jalter(at)jonathanalter.com
Jonathan Broder jdbroder 237-6348 H 887-8561 W 914-282-5034 C Jonathan Dimbleby 207-743-2040 W 1225473022 C
Jonathan Freedland 207-239-9975 W 7979704196 C London
Jonathan Jacoby jacoby(at)ipforum.org 917-763-0118 C Auto-Added
Jonathan Larsen jlarsen(at)airamericaradio.com 718-625-8514 H 917-439-5887 C
Jonathan Powell jonathan.n.powell(at)gmail.com jonathan(at)jnpowell.com 207-930-4433/270-2005 dir W 7771502502 C London
Jonathan Winer jwiner(at)apcoworldwide.com (202) 778-1487 W 301-792-2334 C APCO Worldwide 700 12th Street NW Suite 800 Washington DC 20005
Jordan Tamagni JordanTamagni(at)msn.com
Joseph Stiglitz josephstiglitz(at)hotmail.com
Joseph Wilson joe(at)jvwholdings.com 505.984.5084 H 505.984.2220 val W 505.984.2227 joe Fax 505.629.9142 C
505.629.9143 val C
1717 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite 300 20006 223 N. Guadalupe #549 Santa Fe NM 87501
Josh Galpher jgalper(at)orrick.com 202-744-4047 C
Josh Gotbaum jgotbaum(at)earthlink.net 202-337-1677 H
(Joyce Thornhill) Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. 3375 Koapaka Street Ste G350 Honolulu HI 96819-1868 4139 Parkglen Court
NW Washington DC 20007-8244
Josh Gottheimer Josh.Gottheimer(at)bm.com 202.530.4684 W 313.213.4832 C Josh Green 362-0425 H
Josh Marshall joshua(at)j-marshall.com joshua(at)j-marshall.com 265-3310 H 917-664-7146 C 212-242-7877 H TPM Media 805 6th avenue/ny, ny/10001
Juan Cole jrcole(at)umich.edu 734-763-1599 H 734-764-6305 W
Judd legum jlegum(at)gmail.com 202-744-6035 W
Jude Wanniski jwanniski(at)polyconomics.com jwanniski(at)polyconomics.com 877-879-7659 H Judith McHale 301-771-4747 W
Discovery CEO Judy Blodgett judithblodgett(at)verizon.net 202-298-7192 H
Judy Miller judymillerfreespeech(at)yahoo.com 646-2228-7573 C 212-875-6727 W C C C
Julia Hobsbawm info(at)hmclondon.co.uk 0171 734 6500 H London 28 Poland St London W1V 3DB Julian Borger julian.borger(at)guardian.co.uk julian.borger(at)guardian.co.uk 223-2486 W 256-9660 C The Guardian Julian Epstein jul_eps(at)msn.com 423-4519 C
Julie Sender julie(at)balconyfilms.net jsend(at)earthlink.net 310-428-6642 W 310-365-0594 C
June Sarpong jsarpong1(at)yahoo.co.uk
karen greenberg lilacj55(at)aol.com 646 336-7296 H 212-998-6199 W 212-992-8854 W 917 861 7734 C 860 672 6299 H New York
Karen Kwiatkowski ksusiek(at)shentel.net ksusiek(at)shentel.net 540-477-2821 H 540-335-1833 C Karen Lightfoot 225-5051 W
Rep. Henry Waxman House Goverment Operations Karen Skelton kskelton(at)deweysquare.com 916-447-4099 W
1127 11th St. Suite 505 Sacramento California 95814
Katheryne Walker 298-4214 W
German Embassy Social Secretary German Embassy 4645 Reservoir Rd. NW Washington DC 20007
Kathleen Kennedy Townsend kktowns(at)gmail.com 202-460-4485 C Kathleen Strand kstrand(at)hillaryclinton.com 603-479-7475 C Kathleen Strand 703-875-1245 W
Kathy Sloane ksloane(at)bhsusa.com
715 Park Avenue 10021-5047 NY
Katrina Vanden Huevel kat(at)thenation.com 212/209-5412 W 917-854-9961 C Keith Berwick berwick(at)aspeninst.org berwick(at)aspeninst.org 202-736-3841 W Aspen Institute Kelly Craighead Kelly Craighead 675-8345 W 202-302-4336 C Ken Burns 603-756-3038 W 603-731-0128 C
Florentine Films Ken Slotnick kjs(at)wmeentertainment.com
Ken Vest kenvest(at)starpower.net 301-208-0335 H 301-461-1363 C Kerry Kennedy kerry(at)kerrykennedy.net 914-242-1959 C
Kerry Lauerman klauerman(at)mail.salon.com 212-905-6120 W 212.924.9016 C Khalifa al Sherif khalifa329(at)yahoo.com 962797831953 C C C C C
Kirk Tofte trisuper(at)aol.com 515-278-4396 H
Kirsten Powers KirstenPowers(at)aol.com
476 Sackett Street Apt 3 Brooklyn, New York 11231
Kitty Kelley kittykelley(at)earthlink.net kittykelley(at)earthlink.net 342-0606 H
Kurt Campbell 202 775-3267 W L Rothschild 508-627-4796 H
Lally Weymouth lally.weymouth(at)washpost.com 212-445-5550 W (917) 699-0371 C Lanny Breuer 363-4067 H 662-5538 W
Lanny Davis ldavis(at)orrick.com 301-963-8834 H 301-928-7532 C
Lara Bergthold larab(at)earthlink.net larab(at)earthlink.net 310-567-2720 C
Lari Martinez HilarionMartinez(at)gmail.com MartineH(at)fiu.edu (305) 348 3681 W 305 987-3490 C C C C Florida International University Larry Diamond 650-723-1754 W 650-814-3345 W 877-466-8374 C
Larry Johnson lcjohnso(at)ix.netcom.com 301 767 0825 W 301 767-0366 H 301 442 5957 C Laura Capps lcapps(at)johnkerry.com 712-2974 W
Laura Graham laura(at)presidentclinton.com 212-3481779 W 917-445-0352 C
Laura McClure lmcclure(at)salon.com 415-401-8277 H
Laura Sandys laura.sandys(at)capitalentry.com 07980 595861 C London 23 Warwick Square London SW1V 2AB
Laura Tyson tyson(at)haas.berkeley.edu 0207 000 6060 H 510 642 3067 W London Haas School of Business University of California, Berk 545 Student Services Building, #1900 Berkeley CA 94720-1900
Lauren Jiloty laurenjiloty(at)hotmail.com lauren.jiloty(at)bgC3.com 425.497.4330 W 425.785.5305 C C C C Executive
Assistant to Bill Gates 7853 SE 27th Street Apt. E-503 Mercer Island, WA 98040
Laurie Rubiner Laurie_rubiner(at)blumenthal.senate.gov lrubiner(at)gmail.com C 202-224-5656 W C 202-641-0383 C C Senator Richard Blumenthal Washington DC Lee Feinstein lfeinstein(at)brookings.edu leeafeinstein(at)gmail.com
2027416550 W
Lee Franklin lfranklin(at)medleyadvisors.com lfranklin(at)medleyadvisors.com 212-941-2727 W 917-450-3163 C Medley
Global Advisors
Leslie Fields l.b.fields(at)lse.ac.uk 847-212-1545 C
Liaquat Ahamed lahamed2(at)gmail.com 202-746-7305 C 202-362-2153 W 202=362-3904 H
3001 44th Place NW Washington DC 20016
Lionel Barber 212-641-6503 W
Financial Times Lisa Chamberlain lisacchamberlain(at)verizon.net 212-477-0969 H 917-691-7020 C Lissa Muscatine Lmuscatine 301-951-4214 H 301-529-5905 C
Lloyd Grove Llbengr(at)aol.com 212-595-3223 C
Lou Dubose lluis3333(at)hotmail.com ldubose(at)austin.rr.com 202-547-7002 H 202-294-2284 W 512-567-0752 C
121 12th St. SE (105) Washington DC 20003
Luca Bader lucabader(at)yahoo.com 349 3065686 C Italy
Lucy Carrigan lcarrigan(at)airamericaradio.com lucycarrigan 212-889-2965 W 917-859-3086 C
Lupo Pistelli pistelli(at)inputfirenze.it 393480515463 C Italy Lyn and Norman Lear lynbmb(at)actIII.com 310-472-7011 H
1911 Westridge Rd. Los Angeles California 90049
Lynn Rothschild lder(at)elrholdings.com lynn1(at)elrothschild.com 07787566038 PA 212-403-3683 PA 2073495500 H 212
980 0025 (geraldine) H 646-250-3567 H 7711979194 C 44-229-668-8204 H London 435 E. 52nd Street NY NY 10022 31
Tite St SW3 4JP London 435 E. 52nd St, NY 10022
Lynn Sweet lsweet(at)suntimes.com lsweet3022(at)aol.com 202-662-8808 W 202-320-6044 C Madeleine Albright 334-2428 H 778-3565 W
Maggie Mitchell mags_mitchell(at)yahoo.com 202-256-2175 W Mandy Grunwald 202-333-1319 W 202-669-2899 C
Marc Dunkelman mdunkelman(at)clintonfoundation.org 202-236-8786 C C C C C Marcia Fields 847-209-4112 C
1170 Westmoor Rd Winnetka IL 60093-1843
Margaret Jay 207-286-5701 H 207-219-3000 (Lords) W London Margot Friedman mfriedman(at)dupontcirclepr.com 332-
5550 W 330-9295 C
Marie Warburg marie.warburg(at)gmail.com 4032825860 W 617-230-2633 C 1607066582 C
Private Life BioMed AG Fuhlentwiete 12 Hamburg Germany 20355 c/o MN/AP Nonnensneg 9 Hamburg Germany 22587
Marilyn Melkonian 965-0205 H 333-8447 W 202-255-8963 C Marjie Esterquest 617-472-5950 H 617-750-5028 C
Mark Danner mark(at)markdanner.com
322 West 88th Street, B NY NY 10024 Mark Ginsberg ambmcg(at)usa.net 778-1002 W 352-1995 C
1615 L St. Suite 900 Mark Green Markgreen02 212-987-8425 H 212-490-0001 W
Mark Karlin buzzflash(at)buzzflash.com 312-829-7760 H Mark Penn 331-1115 H 842-0500/2040 W 202-415-1222 C
Mark Weiner mweiner(at)fiiri.com mweiner(at)fiiri.com 800-562-5766 H 401-840-8222/467-3170 W 401-467-3570 Fax
401-952-4929 C
Mark Weiner 800-562-5766 W
Marta Dassu marta.dassu(at)aspeninstitute.it 393355787900 C Rome Martha Raddatz martha.j.raddatz(at)abc.com 202-
222-6390 W
Martin Blatt 617-492-6259 H 617-242-5648 W
Martin Kettle martin.kettle(at)guardian.co.uk martin.kettle(at)guardian.co.uk 1727370511 H 207-239-952/278-2332 W
7855163313 C London The Guardian 119 Farringdon Road London EC1R 3ER England, UK 3 AVenue Road St. Albans
AL1 3QG London England, UK
Martin Kilian mkicville(at)aol.com (202) 332-8575 H (434) 296-8537 W Martin Linsky 212-316-9892 H 617-496-3872 W
Martin Sieff msieff(at)verizon.net 301-564-5347 H 202-898-8296 W 240-997-0328 C Martin Walker 898-8141 W 841-9023 C
Marty Blatt marty_blatt(at)nps.gov 617-242-5648 C
Mary Jacoby mjacoby(at)wdcglobalresearch.com 202 250 3619 H 202-531-0623 C 202 412 9370 C
149 Avenue du Prince HÃƒÂ©ritier Brussels 1200 Belgium 4115 Military Road Washington DC 20015
Mary Pat Bonner mpbonner(at)bonnergrp.com 703-447-0435 C Matt Stoller stoller(at)gmail.com 617-216-9946 H
Matthew Dallek matt_dallek(at)yahoo.com 202.234.4552 H 202.302.1794 C Matthew Waxman matthew.waxman(at)gmail.com 202-255-5230 C
Maura Moynihan mmoynihan108(at)googlemail.com 917-887-8380 C
Maurice Saatchi 207-543-4500 W London M&C Saatchi 36 Golden Sqare London W1F 9EE
Max Blumenthal xamxam1(at)yahoo.com maxjblumenthal(at)gmail.com 202-744-4951 H C C C C
054-444-3662 1801 Dorchester Road #3M Brooklyn NY 11226
Max Brown max(at)group360.net 415-2727 W Max Cleland 202-565-3521 H
Melanne Verveer melanneverveer(at)vitalvoices.org pverveer 265-0230 H 772-3120 W 352-6555 C
2125 Leroy Pl. NW Washington DC 20008
Melissa Pranger prmpranger(at)aol.com 208-677-5747 H London Menno Meyjes MMeyjes 137-3830-258 H 415-505-2637
C 7711810910 C London
Michael Abramowitz miabramowitz(at)ushmm.org 202-314-0394 W Michael Forcey m4c(at)forstin.com 362-3677 H 530-7188 W
Michael Janeway mj153(at)columbia.edu mj153(at)columbia.edu 860-435-2749 (Conn.) H 212-663-5052 (h) W 202-691-
4334 W 917-881-2038 C 917-301-7540 bar C
238 Indian Mt. Rd Lakeville CT 6039 Michael Levy 207-487-5174 W London Lord Michael Lind mlind40(at)yahoo.com Lind(at)newamerica.net 202 664-4300 C Michael Medavoy 310-273-0078 H 310-244-6106 W
Michael Sheehan michael.sheehan(at)nyu.edu
Michael Tomasky Tomasky mtomasky(at)prospect.org 301-920-0939 H 202-331-1185 W 301-512-9721 C 301-920-0923
Sarah H The American Prospect 2000 L St. NW, 7th Fl. Washington, DC 20036 1224 Dale Dr. Silver Spring MD 20910
Michael Vachon michael.vachon(at)soros.com 212-320-5526 W 917-859-0970 C
Soros 888 Seventh Ave. NY NY 10106 Michael Waldman michael.waldman(at)nyu.edu 212-998-6731 W Brennan
Center/NYU 161 Ave. of the Americas 12th Floor NY NY 10013
Michal Keeley michal.keeley(at)comcast.net 301-585-6981 H 301-237-5131 C Mickey Kaus Mickey_Kaus(at)msn.com 310 577 3141 H 917 533 8226 C
Mike Allen mike_allen(at)timemagazine.com 703-647-8545 W 202-731-5153 C
Mike Cantor mcantor(at)govolution.com mcantor(at)govolution.com 234-9282 H 835-1619 W 255-2567 C Mike Lux mlux(at)progressivestrategies.net 202-628-7771 W
Mike Rogers mrogers(at)blogactive.com 202-588-9446 H
Mike Tomasky mtomasky(at)gmail.com sarahkerr(at)msn.com 301 920 0939 H 212-508-0799 W C C C Minyon Moore MMoore(at)deweysquare.com 202-253-9178 C 202 879-5588 W
Molly Bingham molly(at)mbphoto.net 202 237 0073/4/5 H 202 256 6216 H
Morgan Downey Mordowney(at)gmail.com 2029570085 H
Myra MacPherson mlmacpherson(at)gmail.com 202 588 0585 H Myra McPherson mlmacpherson(at)gmail.com 202-256-6659 C
Nancy Bagley nbagley(at)washingtonlife.com 202.745.9788 H 2301 Tracy place nw Washington DC Narda Zacchino NZacchino(at)sfchronicle.com NZacchino(at)sfchronicle.com 415-298-5194 C Nasim Ashraf appnasehat(at)hotmail.com 646-330-1213 C
Neera Tanden ntanden(at)yahoo.com ntanden(at)yahoo.com 494-2448 H 202-741-6374 W 202-263-0180 W 202 531
2304 C
Neil Kauffman neilkauff(at)gmail.com
Neil Kauffman 610-543-5440 H 215-546-8016 W Nick Confessore 393-5155 W
Nick Goldberg Nick.Goldberg(at)latimes.com Nick.Goldberg(at)latimes.com 213-237-7807 W
Nick Littlefield nlittlefield(at)foleyhoag.com nlittlefield(at)foleyhoag.com 617-832-1105 H 617-491-9131 W 617-697-4988 C Nick and Louise Wapshott wapshott(at)nyc.rr.com indianicholson(at)nyc.rr.com 646-414-1442 W 212-844-9258 C 212-
844-9258 W 646-895-2919 W L:212 842 0213 W 135 East 54th Street, # 15K New York 10022, Nina Gardner 202
5605571 H 347 6139012 C Italy
Nina Planck Nina(at)NinaPlanck.com 212-982-6462 H 646 285 8541 C
51 MacDougal Street, Suite 19 New York NY 10012-3076
Norman Birnbaum red21(at)starpower.net 342-0241 H
Paolo Valentino PValentino(at)rcs.it 202-248-4938 H 202-248-7076 H Par Nuder par.nuder(at)riksdagen.se 4685406384 H 46705954412 C
Pat Lang ismoot(at)turcopolier.com 703-888-2674 H 703-888-2685 W 202-352-8818 C Pat Yack patrickyack(at)gmail.com
Patricia Duff mspduff(at)aol.com 212-410-6501 H 917-331-0123 C
Patricia Hewitt hewittph(at)parliament.uk 207-726-2567 H 207-215-5144 W 00162518403 (constituency Fax 7715790970
C London UK Minister of Trade and Industry a Victoria St. London
Patrick Jarreau jarreau(at)lemonde.fr 334688694664 C
Patrick Logan 847-441-4012 H 847-441-6869 W
Patti Solis Doyle Pattisolis 703-469-2008 W 202.263.0190 W 744-5191 C
Paul Begala pbegala(at)hotmail.com pbegala(at)hatcreekent.com 703-893-9033/893-9239 H 898-7981 W 703-288-5548
W 540/477-3064 H
Paul Berman PLBerman25 212-877-2488 H Paul Blumenthal paulblumenthal(at)gmail.com
35 Graham Ave. Apt. 1B Brooklyn NY 11206
Paul Glastris Glastris 301-320-6409 H 393-5155 W 202-213-6449 C Washington Monthly
Paul Krugman pkrugman(at)princeton.edu 609-688-0315 H Paul London 966-7893 H
Peter Beinart peter.beinart(at)journalism.cuny.edu C C C C C
Peter Bergen bergenpeter(at)aol.com 202-986-2700 W 202-487-3480 C
Peter Brown PeterB(at)brownlloydjames.com PeterB(at)brownlloydjames.com 212-362-7850 H 212-486-7070 W Peter Canellos canellos(at)globe.com 617-771-8489 C
Peter Daou peter(at)daoureport.com 212-945-4393 W 917-860-0088 C
Peter Steinfels psteinfels(at)fordham.edu steinfel(at)nytimes.com 212 663 2469 H 212 636 7621 W Peter & Diana Beinart dianabeinart(at)gmail.com 202-669-2721 C 202-297-6263 Diana C
Phil Singer 202-215-2537 C
Phil Trounstine phil(at)trounstine.com phil(at)trounstine.com 831-662-2652 W Philip Bobbitt pbobbitt(at)law.utexas.edu 512-472-2779 C 512-970-8314 C C C C Philip Gould philip(at)freud.com
Philip Turner philipsturner(at)gmail.com 917-293-0901 W
Philippe Reines Philippe_Reines(at)clinton.senate preines(at)hillaryclinton.com preines(at)gmail.com 202-224-2873 W
202-494-4581 C
Philippe Sands philippesands(at)btinternet.com 44 20 7794 7666 H
Rahm Emanuel recos(at)who.eop.gov 312-665-4289 H 773-255-2274 (Amy cell) Fax 312-953-3088 C
3407 Woodley Road NW 20009 Washington DC 20009
Ralph Alswang ralph(at)ralphphoto.com (202) 745-0455 H
Ralph Neas rneas(at)pfaw.org rneas(at)pfaw.org 467-2304 W 215-1481/531-1913 C
Ralph Whitehead rww(at)journ.umass.edu rww(at)journ.umass.edu 413-549-6112 H 413-549-1835 H 202-595-3101 H
413-545-5922 W
15 Forestedge Road, Amherst MA
Randy Beers Rand1142 202 234-1930 H 202-329-9145 C Ray McGovern rrmcgovern 703-536-8511 H 571-239-0554 W Rich Miholsky 301-967-4578 (Peggy) W 258-5577 C
Richard Clarke (703) 812-9199 H
Richard Cohen cohenr(at)washpost.com cohenr(at)washpost.com 212-445-4901 H 212 327 1443 C Richard Cohen richardcohen(at)cohenpost.com cohenr(at)washpost.com 212 327 1443 H
Richard French rfrench(at)rnntv.com rfrench(at)rnntv.com 212-481-5666 W 845-339-6200 x225 W 914-420-3665 C Regional NetW News RNN 437 Fifth Ave. 11th Floor NY NY 10016 Apt: 3 E. 71st St 12th Fl. 212-535-4499 212-535-8540
Richard French (Peter)
Richard Holbrooke rholbrooke(at)perseusllc.com 212-651-6401 W 917-415-4868 C Perseus 1325 Ave of the Americas 25th floor New York NY 10019
Richard Kaufman richard(at)goodspot.com 310-453-5550 W 213-200-1300 C
Richard Medley richard(at)rhmgloballlc.com C (212) 201-1905 W 646-465-7860 W C C
RHM Global RHM Global LLC 1350 Avenue of the Americas, 4th Floor New York NY 10019 Richard
Parker richard_parker(at)Harvard.Edu richard_parker(at)Harvard.Edu 617-475-5139 H (617) 495-8269 W 617-216-2752 C
535 Quincy Mail Center Cambridge MA 2138
Richard Rosen richarddeanrosen(at)gmail.com 917-902-1324 C 205 W. 88th Apt. 9c NY NY 10024 Rick Berke riberk(at)nytimes.com 212-556-5824 W
Rick Hertzberg Rick TNY 212-866-2842/845-727-5095 H 212-286-5897 W 917-364-1081 C
Rick Perlstein perlstein(at)aol.com 773-517-5026 C Rick Vandiver 210-748-2432 C
Rita Hauser rhauser(at)sprintmail.com 212-956-3645 W
Rob Johnson Rajshaman(at)worldnet.att.net rjohnson(at)bottledmajic.com 415-868-9340 H 203-552-1094 Fax 203-912-
7367 C Haven Entertainment 98 Glenwood Dr. Greenwich Connecticut 6830
Rob Malley rmalley555(at)aol.com 202 352 3242 C Rob Reiner (310)395-5505 H (310) 285-2300 W
Rob Riemen riemen(at)nexus-instituut.nl 31) (0)73 5130217 H 31. 6 11 53 18 40 C Rob Russo RussoRV(at)state.gov
Rob Stein 703-647-4350 W
Robert Bryce robert(at)robertbryce.com 512-445-5097 H 512-589-8235 C Robert McNamara 667-5550 H 682-3132 W
Robert Pape rpape(at)uchicago.edu 773-702-8071 W
Robert Scheer rscheer(at)usc.edu rscheer(at)usc.edu 310-451-4509/600-0972 H 510-841-7616 (h,sf) W 310-663-2513 (other) Fax
Robert Schlesinger rschles(at)earthlink.net 703-683-4494 H 202-427-6984 C
Robert Jay Lifton rjlifton(at)yahoo.com bjkappa(at)aol.com 508-349-9601 H 508-349-3544 H 617-547-5671 H
Roger Cohen rocohen(at)nytimes.com rocohen(at)nytimes.com 718-499-7065 H NY Times
Roger Stone players02(at)hotmail.com 202-262-3034 C
Rolf Ekeus 468312653 H 317031125500 W 46705662777 C
Ron Klain Rklain(at)aol.com ronklain(at)revolution.com 202) 776-1405 W (240) 354-7223 C Revolution LLC Counsel 1717 Rhode Island Avenue, NW 10th Floor Washington DC 20036
Ron Ladden ronladden(at)aol.com 312-853-3000 W 312- 649-9666 C Ladden & Allen 55 W. Monroe St Suite 3950 Chicago Illinois 60603
Ron Luckerman rluckerman(at)gmail.com 818-674-0665 C 818-758-9464 H C C C
Ron Steel steel(at)usc.edu (202) 234-6686 H 626-389-7098 C USC School of International Relati University Pk LA CA
90089 Ron Suskind 202-841-4011 C
Rose Styron rosestyron(at)gmail.com 860-354-5939 (Conn.) H 212-888-6304 W 508-693-2535 (MV) Fax
12 Rucum Rd Roxbury, CT -6783 Box 1166 Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
Roy Spence Roy.Spence(at)IdeaCity.com 512-750-6060 C
Ruby Shamir ruby.shamir(at)verizon.net ruby.shamir(at)verizon.net
Russ Hoyle rhoyle47(at)yahoo.com
Ruth Hunter RuthHunter(at)mac.com 310-890-3165 C
Ruthie and Richard Rogers 207-974-9823/730-4887 H 207-386-4250 (River Cafe) W 7785530254 C London 45 Royal
Ave SW34QE
Ruy Teixeira teixeira(at)tcf.org teixeira(at)tcf.org 301-704-8710 H
Ryan Lizza rlizza(at)newyorker.com (202) 955-0964 W (202) 494-2208 C
Sally Denton Sallydenton 505-983-3706 H 505-913-1268 C Sam Gardiner samgard 703.534.7402 H 571.236.9747 C
4624 North Dittmar Road Arlington VA 22207 Sandy Berger shb55 363-8070 H 637-5698 W
Hogan and Hartson 555 13th St. NW Suite 300 West Washington DC 20004 4228 45th St. NW Washington DC 20016
Sarah Chace sarah_chace(at)ksg.harvard.edu 617-852-9102 C 617-441-3015 H Sarah Hurwitz shurwitz(at)hillaryclinton.com 202-297-7831 W
Scott Berg 310-274-0116 H
Scott Horton shorton(at)pbwt.com 914 712 0706 H 212-336-2820 W C 917-216-2319 C C patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler 1133 Avenue of the Americas New York NY 10036
Scott Turow scottft(at)ameritech.net scott(at)scottturow.com 847-786-4081 H 312-876-8000 W 847-905-0410 W Evanston 848 Dodge #104 , Ill. 60202
Sean Daniel sdan45(at)mac.com 310-476-5028 H 323-956-4805 W SB: (805)695-0579 Fax 213-379-6000 C 7824492898 C
Sean Wilentz seanwilentz(at)gmail.com swilentz(at)princeton.edu 609-921-6033 H 609-258-4702 W C 609-462-4114 C C
c/o Hernandez 716 S. Madison Ave. Pasadena CA 91106
Sean in London Daniel seandaniel(at)tmo.blackberry.net O175 378 5472 HeatherDixon W 781 380 8563 Heathercell Fax
797 121 3924 C prod o: 175 365 6084 Pager The Metropolitan Hotel 19 Old Park Lane London, U.K. W1K 1LB 207 447
1000
Sergio Sanchez sergio_sanchez(at)yahoo.com 212-851-6459 C 703-992-6873 H
Shantelle Stein shantelle.stein(at)turner.com shantelle.stein(at)turner.com 44 207 693 1782 W Sharon Luckerman sluckerman18(at)sbcglobal.net 313-885-4761 C
Shaun Woodward shaunwoodward(at)me.com 207-233-2216 H 1865554251 H 7919596707 C 07740428580 Camilla C
44 207 2191291 W 10 Norham Gardens, Oxford OX2 Clink Wharf, London mustique 17844888151
Shawn Johnson shawnjjohnson(at)hotmail.com sjohnson(at)mwsgw.com 501-688-8828 W 479-650-0208 C Mitchell
Williams Selig Gates 425 W. Capitol, Suite 1800 Little Rock AR 72201 5115 Lee Avenue Little Rock AR 72205
Sheldon Drobny sdrobny(at)aol.com adrobny(at)aol.com 847 831 4505 H 847-287-4000 C
Sheldon Hackney shackney(at)history.upenn.edu shackney(at)history.upenn.edu 508-693-0467 (MV) Fax
Simon Hoggart 181-8911780 H 207-219-0026/219-6738 W 7780958610 C London 27 Sandy Coombe Road Sloan Harris sharris(at)icmtalent.com sharris(at)icmtalent.com 203-762-7092 H 212-556-5721 W 917-748-2483/754-9212 C
ICM 40 W. 57th St. 17th Fl. NY NY
Spencer Ackerman sackerman(at)tnr.com 202-518-3894 H 202-508-4472 W 917-627-7424 C Stanley Scheinbaum 310-471-9541 H 310-476-9853 Fax
345 N. Rockingham Avenue LA CA 90049 Stanley Sheinbaum SKS345(at)aol.com 310-472-9541 H
Stanley Sheinbaum 310-472-9541 H
345 N. Rockingham Ave. LA CA 90049 Stephanie Cutter 548-6800 W
Stephanie Streett sstreett(at)clintonfoundation.org 501-748-0420 W
Stephen Holmes HOLMESS(at)juris.law.nyu.edu (646) 336-7296 H (212) 998-6357 W C 390572318564 C 917 856 8463 C
Stephen Rivers smr(at)riverspr.com 310-395-2993 W 310 991 2401 C
Stephen Schlesinger SchlesiS(at)newschool.edu 212-866-1650 H 212-229-5808 x3214 W Steve Clemons Clemons(at)newamerica.net 202-232-2655 H 202-276-1176 C
Steve McMahon smcmahon(at)tmsnewmedia.com smcmahon(at)tmsnewmedia.com 703-519-8600 W 703-626-9943 C Steve Rattner srattner(at)willettadvisors.com steve(at)rattner.com C 212 396 4343 W C C C
Steve Ricchetti sricchetti(at)comcast.net steve(at)ricchettiinc.com 879-9321 W
Ricchetti, Inc. Suite 700 East 1001 G St NW Washington DC 20001
Steve Weisman sweisman(at)PETERSONINSTITUTE.ORG 301-320-2565 H 202-454-1331 W 917-207-9133 C Steve and Maureen Rattner maureen(at)rattner.com maureen(at)rattner.com 508-693-8282 (MV) Fax
Steven Gaghan gaghan(at)gmail.com 310-908-1461 C
Stewart Wood Stewart.Wood(at)hm-treasury.x.gsi London Exchequer Sun Loma sloma(at)sbglobal.net 773-262-3148 H
773-610-1318 C
Sun 773-262-3148 H 773-610-1318 C
Susan Blumenthal 240-432-0281 C 301 437 8485 C
Susan Eisenhower seisenhower(at)eisenhowerinstitut eisenhower.strategy(at)starpower.net 301-652-6299 H 571 201
3170 C
Susan Loewenberg SALoewenberg 310-202-1863 H 310-560-1788 C
Susan McCue susan_mccue(at)reid.senate.gov susan_mccue(at)reid.senate.gov 224-0412 W 202-439-2732 C Susie and Mark Buell belindavm(at)buellofficesf.com asteele(at)buellofficesf.com 415.248.7820 W
1550 Bryant Street, Suite 770 San Francisco, CA 94103
Tamera Luzzatto luzzatto(at)aol.com 202-333-0585/2382 H
3014 32nd St. NW Washington DC 20008
Tamera Luzzatto Luzzatto 244-3542 H 224-0290 W 228-1948 C
Taylor Branch mail(at)taylorbranch.com
Taylor Marsh taylor(at)taylormarsh.com 202-368-6441 H
Ted Widmer ted_widmer(at)brown.edu 401 863 2725 W 401-523-1148 C 401 272 2939 H
John Carter Brown Library Box 1894 Providence RI 2912 Terry Alford talford(at)nvcc.edu 703-256-6748 H Terry McAuliffe 863-8002 (Yael Belkind) W
Terry McAuliffe terry(at)tdmca.com,
Thomas Caplan thomcap(at)aol.com 410-886-2196 H
Tanglewood PO Box 223 21339 Foster Avenue Tilghman Maryland 21671 Tim Grieve tgrieve(at)salon.com 916-254-0807 W 916-837-3199 C
Timothy Garton Ash timothy.gartonash(at)sant.ox.ac.u 1865274470 W 7767248733 C London St. Antony’s College Oxford OX2 6JF UK Tina Brown TBOfficeNY AssistantTB(at)yahoo.com (Kara) Tina.Brown(at)TheDailyBeast.com 212-572-2240 H 212-371-1121 W C 917-301-3056 C 6463003562 C 1745 Broadway,
#22E01 New York NY 10019 447 E. 57th St. NY NY
Todd Gitlin tg2058(at)columbia.edu tg2058(at)columbia.edu 212-663-8884 H 212-854-8124 W 917-523-4005 C 518-325-
5278 H
2828 Broadway Aprt. 12A NY NY 10025
Tom Baldwin tom.baldwin(at)thetimes.co.uk 202 333 4131 H 202 347 7659 W 202 368 0626 C
Tom Chandos tom(at)northbridgefunds.com tom(at)northbridgefunds.com 207-722-8329 H 207-499-7772 W
01488668037 (country) H 7798727014 C 2083456789 TC1 Pager London 9 Park Pl London
Tom Edsall tedsall(at)nationaljournal.com tedsall(at)tnr.com 202 546 8389 H 202 266 7158 W 202 631 2611 C Tom Edsall edsallt(at)washpost.com t.edsall(at)verizon.com 546-8389 H 212 854 6042 W 202 631 2611 C
Tom Frank wedelbe(at)gsbalum.uchicago.edu 202 363 6867 H
3801 Alton Pl NW washington DC 20016
Tom Freedman TFreedma 237-9008 H 328-5046 W 271-7832 C
Tom Geoghehan geogh77(at)aol.com 312 372 2511 W 773 936 3663 C
Tom Mangold 7802880088 H 208-995-0930 W London Tom Matzzie tom(at)zzranch.com
Tom Oliphant Tom.Susan2(at)verizon.net 202-965-5415 W
Tom Schaller schaller67(at)hotmail.com schaller67(at)hotmail.com 202-518-8722 H 410-455-2845 W Toni Morrison 914-398-7792/398-0242 H 773-667-4201 W 773-667-5429 Fax
Tony Blinken ABlinken antony_blinken(at)foreign.senate.gov 265-1362 H 224-4448 W 202-390-3914 C Tony Podesta 352-4645 W
Tricia Davey 207-432-0803 (4) W London ICM 4-6 Soho Square 2nd Floor London
Trish Enright triciaenright(at)hotmail.com 202-230-2376 C
Tyler Drumheller tdrumheller1(at)cox.net 703-448-6702 H 202-638-5339 W 703-376-1625 C
8122 Boss St Vienna VA 22182 Viet Dinh 234-0090 W Vladimir Pechatnov pechatnov(at)gmail.com
VV Harrison twovees(at)aol.com
Walter and Ann Pincus pincusw(at)washpost.com pincusw(at)washpost.com 333-7770 H 334-7429 W 252-261-8247 H Warren Beatty mp2980(at)hotmail.com 310-470-4752 H
Wayne Barrett 718-832-2454 H
Wayne Koontz clifton(at)eclipsetel.com 338-8303 H 298-6532 W Wes Boyd wes(at)moveon.org wes(at)moveon.org 510-558-1328 W
1141 Walnut St. Berkeley CA 94707 Wes Clark 501 244-9522 W
Will Hutton will.hutton(at)virgin.net will.hutton(at)virgin.net 207-479-2158 W 7788564710 C London 34 Elms AVenue
Muswell Hill N10 London William Weld 212-835-2007 W
wilson valerie 202-213-4905 C
Wolfgang Ischinger wolfgangischinger(at)web.de l-vz1(at)lond.diplo.de 0044 20 7824 1301 W London German Embassy
23 Belgrave Square London SW1X 8PZ UK
Wolfgang Nowak wolfgang.nowak(at)db.com 49, (0)30-34 07 42 06 W 0049 172 2402473 C Alfred Herrhausen Gesellschaft Sprecher Unter den Linden 13-15 10117 Berlin Germany Yosri Fouda yosri21(at)talk21.com
Zoe Chace zchace(at)yahoo.com 917-301-6983 C
Peter Dougherty peter_dougherty(at)pupress.prince martha_camp(at)pupress.princeton.edu 609-924-5915 H 609-258-
4953 martha camp W 609-258-6778 W 609-577-5516 C Peter Galbraith pwgalb(at)yahoo.com 4755 102550 H
Peter Hain peter(at)peterhain.org 207-210-1025 W 7866572598 C
Peter Knight knight(at)carthagegroup.com peter.knight(at)generationim.com 364-8477 H 419-3400 W Maine: 2073636205
Fax 236-9641 C
Peter Mandelson peter(at)mandelson.demon.co.uk peter(at)mandelson.demon.co.uk 207-229-3380 H 207-219-2449 W
7860419934 C
Peter Pringle pringlep(at)ix.netcom.com
Peter Schneider Pschneid21 493032702326 H 202-338-3656 H 1781 4170130 C
1923 38th St NW Washington DC Peter Singer psinger(at)brookings.edu 703-812-1356 H 202-797-6042 W
