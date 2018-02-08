FBI Informant Testifies: Moscow Routed Millions To Clinton Foundation In "Russian Uranium Dominance Strategy"

- Undercover FBI informant William Campbell has given written testimony to Congressional investigators after an "iron clad" gag order was lifted in October
- Campbell was a highly valued CIA and FBI asset deeply embedded in the Russian nuclear industry while Robert Mueller was the Director of the FBI
- Campbell was required by the Russians, under threat, to launder large sums of money - which allowed the FBI to uncover a massive Russian "nuclear money laundering apparatus"
- He collected over 5,000 documents and briefs over a six year period, some of which detail efforts by Moscow to route money to the Clinton Foundation
- Campbell claims to have video evidence of bribe money related to the Uranium One deal being stuffed into suitcases.
- The Obama FBI knew about the bribery scheme, yet the administration still approved the Uranium One deal.
- To thank him for his service, Campbell was paid $51,000 by FBI officials at a 2016 celebration dinner in Chrystal City
- When it emerged that Campbell had evidence against the Clinton Foundation, a Yahoo News article by Michael Isikoff (of FISA warrant application fame) slammed Campbell as a "disaster" potential witness
An undercover FBI informant embedded in the Russian nuclear industry who was made to sign an "illegal NDA" by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has finally given his testimony to three Congressional committees.
William D. Campbell became an FBI counterintelligence asset after spending several years as a CIA operative who developed working relationships in the nuclear industry in Kazakhstan and Russia.
“For several years my relationship with the CIA consisted of being debriefed after foreign travel,” Campbell noted in his testimony, which was obtained by this reporter. “Gradually, the relationship evolved into the CIA tasking me to travel to specific countries to obtain specific information. In the 1990’s I developed a working relationship with Kazakhstan and Russia in their nuclear energy industries. When I told the CIA of this development, I was turned over to FBI counterintelligence agents.” -saracarter.com
The FBI embedded Campbell in the Russian nuclear industry for six years, where he gathered extensive evidence of two separate but related "pay for play" schemes related to the United States uranium industry:
First, Campbell discovered that Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm, Transport Logistics International (TLI) in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act – which bribed a Russian nuclear official in exchange for a contract transport Russian-mined U.S. uranium, including "yellowcake" uranium secured in the Uranium One deal.
Second, Campbell says that Russian nuclear officials told him of a scheme to route millions of dollars to the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) through lobbying firm ARPCO, which was expected to funnel a portion of its annual $3 million lobbying fee to the charity.
“The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months. APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement.“ -William Campbell
Campbell told Congressional investigators that the Uranium One deal along with billions in other uranium contracts inside the United States during the Obama administration was part of a "Russian uranium dominance strategy" involving Tenex and its American arm Tenem - both subsidiaries of state-owned Russian energy company Rosatom.
“The emails and documents I intercepted during 2010 made clear that Rosatom’s purchase of Uranium One – for both its Kazakh and American assets – was part of Russia’s geopolitical strategy to gain leverage in global energy markets,” he testified. “I obtained documentary proof that Tenex was helping Rosatom win CFIUS approval, including an October 6, 2010 email … asking me specifically to help overcome opposition to the Uranium One deal.”
“Rosatom/Tenex threw a party to celebrate, which was widely attended by American nuclear industry officials. At the request of the FBI, I attended and recorded video footage of Tenam’s new offices,” he added.
Officials with APCO - the lobbying firm accused of funneling the money to the Clinton Global Initiative, told The Hill that its support for CGI and its work for Russia were not connected in any way, and involved different divisions of the firm.
Bribery scheme
While undercover, the Russians forced Campbell to deliver bribes from Maryland transportation company TLI in $50,000 increments to Russian nuclear official Vadim Mikerin of Tenex. Campbell did so under the direction of the FBI in order to maintain his cover, fronting hundreds of thousands of dollars he says he was never reimbursed for.
As a result of Campbell's work, TLI co-president Mark Lambert was charged in an 11-count indictment in connection with the scheme, while Vadim Mikerin, who resides in Maryland, was prosecuted in 2015 and is halfway through a four-year sentence.
Beginning at least as early as 2009 and continuing until October 2014, Lambert conspired with others at “Transportation Corporation A” to make corrupt and fraudulent bribery and kickback payments to offshore bank accounts associated with shell companies, at the direction of, and for the benefit of, a Russian official, Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure improper business advantages and obtain and retain business with TENEX. -DOJ
Of note, Rod Rosenstein failed to interview Campbell before prosecuting Vadim Mikerin when Rosenstein was Maryland's chief federal prosectuor, instead relying on the evidence Campbell had gathered. This backfired after prosecutors insisted on sitting down with Campbell to glean more information - forcing prosecutors to recast their entire case against Mikerin.
Campbell got one debriefing after the criminal charges were filed, but was never brought before the grand jury that indicted the Russian figure in November 2014 even though the informer was portrayed as “Victim One” in that indictment, the officials confirmed
When prosecutors finally interviewed Campbell more extensively in early 2015 and reviewed all of the records he had gathered for the FBI, they learned new information about the sequence of transactions he conducted while under the FBI’s supervision, as well as the extensive nature of his counterintelligence work for the U.S. government that went far beyond the Mikerin case and dated to at least 2006, the officials said. -The Hill
Uranium One approval
An extremely important aspect of Campbell's timeline is that the Obama FBI , headed by Robert Mueller, knew of the bribery scheme with the transportation company before approving the Uranium One deal which would have utilized TLI for transporting the mined uranium.
“The Russians were compromising American contractors in the nuclear industry with kickbacks and extortion threats, all of which raised legitimate national security concerns. And none of that evidence got aired before the Obama administration made those decisions,” a person who worked on the case told The Hill, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution by U.S. or Russian officials." –The Hill
Thus, the Uranium One deal clearly never should have been approved.
Praising Campbell
Campbell testified that the FBI thanked him for his undercover with a check for $51,000 in 2016 - which, according to a November report, was given to him at a 2016 celebration dinner in Chrystal City, VA according to Campbell's attorney, (former Regan Justice Department Official and former Chief Counsel to the Senate Intelligence Committee), Victoria Toensing.
“My FBI handlers praised my work," testified Campbell. "They told me on various occasions that details from the undercover probe had been briefed directly to FBI top officials. On two occasions my handlers were particularly excited, claiming that my undercover work had been briefed to President Obama as part of his daily presidential briefing,” he testified
Smearing Campbell
Following reports by John Solomon of The Hill and Sara Carter of Circa News revealing that Campbell had gathered evidence implicating the Clinton charity and the Obama administration, Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News wrote an article slamming Campbell - saying he would be a "disaster" as a witness because some of his claims could not be documented, an anonymous source told Isikoff.
And where have we heard Michael Isikoff's name recently?
Another Yahoo News article written by Isikoff was used by the FBI as supporting evidence in a FISA warrant application by the FBI against one-time Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. Isikoff used information provided by former UK spy Christopher Steele - who assembled the infamous and unverified anti-Trump dossier which the FISA application was largely based on.
Isikoff says he was "stunned" to learn that his article was cited in the FISA warrant. We "believe" him.
Sessions and Rosenstein were running Interference
And in a move which can only be interpreted as an effort to protect the FBI, the Obama administration and the Clintons, AG Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein even tried to suggest the nuclear bribery case uncovered by Campbell is not connected to the Uranium One deal.
Via John Solomon of The Hill last November:
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions in testimony last week and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in a letter to the Senate last month tried to suggest there was no connection between Uranium One and the nuclear bribery case. Their argument was that the criminal charges weren’t filed until 2014, while the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approval of the Uranium One sale occurred in October 2010.”
This rubbed several Congressional GOP the wrong way:
“Attorney General Sessions seemed to say that the bribery, racketeering and money laundering offenses involving Tenex’s Vadim Mikerin occurred after the approval of the Uranium One deal by the Obama administration. But we know that the FBI’s confidential informant was actively compiling incriminating evidence as far back as 2009,” Rep. Ron DeSantis, (R-Fla.) told The Hill, adding "It is hard to fathom how such a transaction could have been approved without the existence of the underlying corruption being disclosed"
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a similar rebuke to Rosenstein, saying the deputy attorney general’s first response to the committee “largely missed the point” of the congressional investigations.
"Ask your politics"
When Campbell asked the FBI why all of the illegal schemes he uncovered weren't being prosecuted, he was explicitly told it was political:
“I remember one response I got from an agent when I asked how it was possible CFIUS would approve the Uranium One sale when the FBI could prove Rosatom was engaged in criminal conduct. His answer: ‘Ask your politics,’ ” Campbell said.
Since his undercover work in Russia, Campbell has undergone 35 intensive radiation treatments after being diagnosed with brain cancer and leukemia.
Watch John Solomon and Sara Carter discuss the Campbell evidence last November:
Gee, I wish we had laws to deal with treason. Oh, wait......
MY KINGDOM FOR AN HRC JAIL SENTENCE
Mr Campbell, prepare for Arkancide
In reply to Gee, I wish we had laws to… by Beowulf55
Come on guys, Hillary has been through enough, cut her some slack. She deserves those millions.
In reply to MY KINGDOM FOR A HRC JAIL… by IridiumRebel
I developed a working relationship with Kazakhstan and Russia in their nuclear energy industries.
http://www.nti.org/about/projects/international-nuclear-fuel-bank/
The IAEA LEU Bank will be located at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in Oskemen, Kazakhstan.
Buffett pledged $50 million to the bank in 2006.
The Buffet-backed 2006 proposal had faced resistance among some emerging-market countries concerned that the deal could restrict their own nuclear-fuel manufacturing. Nations that already enrich uranium favored the fuel bank because it may keep competitors from entering the market.
IAEA approval include a guaranteed physical reserve of LEU maintained by the Russian Federation at the International Uranium Enrichment Centre in Angarsk, Russia
In reply to Come on guys, Hillary has… by Erudite Redneck
I can't wait to see this on CNN!
And Rachel Madcow is really gonna rip into Hillary for this!
In reply to … by Life of Illusion
Dude, you're funny!
In reply to I can't wait to see this on… by toady
Every day is just like... ;-)
In reply to I can't wait to see this on… by toady
You guys might enjoy this article on the deal as well...
https://saraacarter.com/fbi-informant-uranium-one-breaks-silence-today/
I cant wait to see this bitch's role as well. DOE, no less.
" Cherly Moss Herman, currently with the United States Department of Energy but who worked as private energy consultant on environmental issues at the time, produced a detailed report for the Russian nuclear company, as previously reported. "
In reply to … by Life of Illusion
This is going to slow roll all the way into 2020. There will be some indictments, going into the midterms. The Dems are broke, and this story and its tangents will finish them off. The current Dem party will become the Communist Party USA, formally, made up of Antifa, Reconquistas, SJW's, and so on, and a new party will emerge of moderates who want to push the old Dem stuff.
In reply to You guys might enjoy this… by boattrash
Billons.
In reply to Come on guys, Hillary has… by Erudite Redneck
The DNC has played by the psyops playback almost verbatim: accuse your opposition of your own sins and repeat it ad infinitum...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to MY KINGDOM FOR A HRC JAIL… by IridiumRebel
every day we uncover shit that "shock you to the core" and how many have been put in prison?
In reply to The DNC has played by the… by skbull44
Too late. He's now on the record and it doesn't appear there's much to be gained by any attempt to discredit him.
Since he's stricken with cancer, there's also little basis to suggest he's not telling the truth.
The question is: WTF is up with Sessions helping conceal this testimony?
In reply to MY KINGDOM FOR A HRC JAIL… by IridiumRebel
Come on guys, Sleepy Sessions is on the mofo. ZzZzZzZz...
In reply to Gee, I wish we had laws to… by Beowulf55
Gee, I wish we had an Attorney General..... oh wait.... Fixed it for ya.
Can anyone doubt that by Trump putting up with the Jeff Sessions show that he is anything but a swamp creature himself?
In reply to Gee, I wish we had laws to… by Beowulf55
Boom! Right there.
In reply to Gee, I wish we had an… by gatorengineer
Yep. As I have been saying for months now: Trump hired these criminal pricks and continues to put up with them. He's either incompetent for hiring them or complicit with their inaction.
In reply to Boom! Right there. by bshirley1968
Nah, it's a 5D chess thing.......
In reply to Yep. As I have been saying… by j0nx
You mean "friends close, enemies closer" I am assuming?
In reply to Boom! Right there. by bshirley1968
Hillary is above the law and the FBI/DOJ are corrupt.
NOTHING will happen.
In reply to Gee, I wish we had laws to… by Beowulf55
Wonder if he got the brain cancer as a ‘thank you’ from his government.
In reply to Gee, I wish we had laws to… by Beowulf55
Clintons ever wake up and NOT break the law on any given day? Gonna need a bigger special council, oops Mil Tribs!
you and I both know that aint happening....
It would take a literal military coup or peasant uprising for anything to happen in this country,and the peasant uprising wont happen.
In reply to Clintons by TahoeBilly2012
Lotta Nay Saying...sound like you're depressed...
In reply to you and I both know that… by gatorengineer
Depressed / Disgusted / Discouraged......
In reply to Lotta Nay Saying...sound… by OldPost
holy crap
#Releasethememo!.......Oh, wait a minute
In reply to holy crap by buzzsaw99
It's right there...in front of ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL our faces....
You TOO MSM - you suppressing biased bitchez..............
FUCK ME this bitch needs to be in orange and black...................................jesus H
<stubs out smoke....wanders off cursing>
In reply to #Releasethememo!.......Oh,… by bshirley1968
Fuck the orange and black..........she needs to be drawn and quartered.
And I bet she will not scream "Freedom" as they do it.
In reply to It's right there...in front… by BabaLooey
This is your conscience talking: Thanks for the [not in the least] enlightening post.
Thanks for the visual of your virtue- signaling...
Resist the urge to post.
Quit smoking. Everyone knows a cigarette is just a phallic, you fag.[ No pun intended. Well, maybe just a little intent.]
[Your conscience signing off.]
Sting a tiny bit? That's because...
Truth Hurts.
In reply to It's right there...in front… by BabaLooey
It is just not profitable to invest in the USA anymore, not even with all these cheap-labor illegals whose pay-per-birth welfare and tax welfare enables them to accept a pittance in pay, so elites concoct elaborate schemes to make money abroad. It is the new diversity-first version of patriotism, greased by the lobbyists.
In reply to holy crap by buzzsaw99
I think these assholes would have to skin babies live on tv before someone goes to jail. No one will ever see the inside of Leavenworth
Well, that's stating the fucking obvious.
Oh, wait... You thought the collective didn't already think what you said?
Stop virtue-signaling, that's a trait of the left.
What are you, some amby pamby leftist, or just a closet moderate?
Truth Hurts, bitch!
In reply to I think these assholes would… by koaj
Funny you should use that example. I've said many times that even if they ate a baby on live TV, they still wouldn't go to jail.
In reply to I think these assholes would… by koaj
Put it in a memo. That'll fix it's little red wagon.
“ It’s a god damn piece of paper”...
Israel's diamond exchange launches digital coins mostly backed by paper gems
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.rt.com/business/418182-israel-diamond-exchange-cryptocurrency/amp/
In reply to Put it in a memo. That'll… by bshirley1968
What is the total cost of this fiasco thus far?
Now for the punch line, how much time and money will it take to investigate and non prosecute these treasonos bastards?
In reply to “ It’s a god damn piece of… by Lumberjack
mueller?
Mueller??
MUELLER???
we found your Russian collusion AND your corruption....and your money laundering.
literally EVERYTHING you are investigating trump for (for a YEAR) is right here in the open with the Clintons/obamas. crickets.
We need some brave patriot(s) to go do the right thing for his/their country.
In reply to mueller?… by onewayticket2
yeah, where's the owebomber investigation? Mueller? Mueller? [/fast times]
In reply to mueller?… by onewayticket2
next time you hear a media figure (or Gowdy!) tell you how fair and objective Mueller is (remember: he has an UNLIMITED SCOPE AND BUDGET), keep this story in mind.
I'd LOVE to believe Gowdy....but with a year's worth of revelations about the clintons (and ZERO attention paid), his team of 20 top lawyers forges ahead with trump collusion despite "no evidence" other than a dossier paid for by the Clintons and content supplied by friends of the clintons.
Perhaps he's got a shadow investigation going, but not a single leak (vs wide open leakage about trump).
In reply to yeah, where's the owebomber… by buzzsaw99
How bout that guy Sessions, trying to obfuscate the issue?
In reply to mueller?… by onewayticket2
top cop on the job!
" Campbell was a highly valued CIA and FBI asset deeply embedded in the Russian nuclear industry while Robert Mueller was the Director of the FBI "
In reply to mueller?… by onewayticket2
so israel is fine with usa uranium flowing to iran? is that why they like bitch clinton so much?
George Webb is covering this in detail. Real reporting...it's painful to see the traitors walking around free.
Hillary is the Queen of the dindoos.
Let them eat Yellow Cake
Hmmm, is Trump continuing his provocative and offensive stance against Russia to help with a treason case against the Clintons?