Dalio's $13 Billion Short: Bridgewater Unveils Its Biggest Ever Short Position

Last October, Italy's government was angry when the world's largest hedge fund, Ray Dalio's Bridgewater unveiled it had amassed a sizable $713 million short against Italian financial stocks, its biggest disclosed bearish bet in Europe.
Then last week, and just one month before Italy's March 4 elections - which the broader market stubbornly refuses to acknowledge are a risk factor - Bridgewater tripled down on its bearish bets against Italian banks and insurers, making the position the largest thematic short carried by the world's biggest hedge fund.
As we reported last Thursday, Bridgewater boosted its bearish bets against Italian companies to $3 billion and 18 firms, up four-fold from just over $713 million in early October, further infuriating Italian authorities. As Bloomberg added, Bridgewater's bearish bets against European companies as a whole totaled $3.3 billion, spread among 20 names. In addition to his previous negative exposure, Dalio disclosed a short position in transport-infrastructure provider Atlantia and added to its largest short bet, against lender Intesa Sanpaolo SpA.
The growing short comes just days after Dalio told a Davos audience that "holding cash is now stupid"... and literally days before the biggest market crash since Lehman.
Fast forward to today, when Dalio's bearish fascination is starting to get a little concerning, because according to the latest Bloomberg summary, Bridgewater now has at least $13.1 billion in European Union shorts, quadrupling the $3.2 billion short from last week, and over 18 times more than the fund's original position last October.
In the past week, Bridgewater put more than $1 billion to work betting against oil giant Total SA - making it the firm’s largest disclosed short holding in Europe.
As Bloomberg notes, Europe's energy titan has been riding out the biggest industry downturn in a generation by selling assets and cutting spending. The hedge fund also started a bearish Airbus SE position, investing about $381 million against the aircraft maker. Among other short positions, it disclosed wagers against BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV and Banco Santander SA.
Amusingly, since the Feb. 8 regulatory filings were made public, Total fell 1% as markets slumped, while Dalio's other shorts, Airbus, BNP Paribas, ING Groep and Banco Santander sank roughly 2%.
A list of Bridgewater's top 10 shorts is shown below:
At the risk of repeating ourselves - which we think under these circumstances is worth it - we will remind readers that on January 24, Dalio told a naive, fawning Davos audience that:
"We are in this Goldilocks period right now. Inflation isn’t a problem. Growth is good, everything is pretty good with a big jolt of stimulation coming from changes in tax laws. If you’re holding cash, you’re going to feel pretty stupid."
And as Dalio was dissembling, he was quietly assembling Bridgewater's biggest ever thematic short in his fund's history.
So yes, perhaps if you're holding cash, you will feel pretty stupid eventually, but not after last week's global market plunge; however, you will certainly feel much dumber if you actually believed Dalio.
all in!!
Gamblers lose in this casino.
Hey Ray- enjoy the SEC colostomy when they attach themselves to you to investigate your touts via media- that's why you're licensed....
Besides Gartman, the best contrary indicator you can get is when a billionaire gives financial advice in public.......then do exactly the opposite.
Ray baby,
Does Tony Robbins approve of this in his book where he interviewed you. Biatch.
it may still have looked stupid to be holding cash at Davos IF the reason why was cuz you were going short the market =p
anyhow
hard for me get short exposure to Italian banks -_- Why did Direxion have to liquidate their short EU Banks ETF. All they offer are Bullish ones lol 'the only way is up' mentality I guess no one wanted to short EU banks the last 2 years? -_-
yet why won't this guy or any other billionaire take a shot at buying up all the paper gold and/or silver contracts and force delivery of all the phyzz????????
Might have something to do with nail guns or worse
The Hunt brothers tried that in the early 80's w silver. It didnt work out so well for them.
Everybody at Davos was holding cash. The hookers don't take Bitcoin yet.
Hell Fuckin Ya!
Lie instead of saying they don't know!
he put his money to work on shorting the biggest frauds he could find. but he can't print money.
can't say his money is sidelined. did he say it was long? ok, STFU already.
this will indeed be interesting....
Why wait for the SEC to do nothing? Justice is best served at 942fps.
So ... ... the Davos Masters of the goldfish-bowl ... got ..... totally sharked? ..... rotflmao!
I like! .... book-talked! ....
And just what are you dull sanctimonious fucking zheep whining about? ... ... too stupid and mentally lame to do it yourselves? .... is there something you won't bleat about aimlessly? ... I doubt that!
Are you kidding? You think disclosing his posns after they're established violates some rule?? Disclosure is what they want, have u ever watched CNBC, every moron advisor or analyst does this all day. Back to moms basement
ponzi would be very proud of wall street right now
all those suckers waiting to get fleeced
the 1% are ready to take your money - so line up please
Maybe they can rewrite the Webster's dictionary definition to include Wall Street under ponzi.
Just the tip.
Youre going to feel pretty stupid holding cash..stocks..bonds..real estate ... cryptos..everything not goldnsilver
Beans, bullets and bullion, bitches!
Let's all pile in on this, you first. How can ya lose?
Former FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Director James "Hillary's Bitch" Comeystain was formerly the General Counsel at Ray Dalio's Bridgewater ASSociates. What kind of criminal activities did Comeystain coverup for Bridgewater ASSociates while he was the Director of the Weasels?
I know you're rich and all...
But frankly,
I've NEVER "felt stupid holding cash".
Especially when I can buy gold with it.
I would recommend much more of the latter and less of the former. President Trump is just another big spender - going to leave his mark he is!!!!
Yeah, but you probably don't have access to the reams of insider information that's available to Ray Dalio at Bridgewater ASSociates.
"Ring the Bell" Ray...............
If you think you can manage risk with VIX @ 30-40, you'll end up with your balls served on a plate.
He also said he was adding to gold, as in 10 - 15% of net worth. Bet against him at your own peril
Got to say Tylers, you are pumping out some good finance stuff lately like the good old days.
To be fair, for four years now the market news has been as boring and predictable as watching a bunch of old ladies knit.
Agreed. I like it. I like having to do research to understand an article fully. ZeroHedge at its best.
I only feel stupid when I have nothing to hold.
A cigarette in one hand and a bottle of beer in the other.
The last creature who manifested a God-complex this big was ejected from Heaven, with all his demon followers! Arrogant, amoral asshole!
So basically, DALIO has his chips on the Russians winning the pipeline wars.
How do you take advantage of a market crash if you can't buy the smoldering remains for pennies on the dollar... with cash?
Buffett would disagree.
I say everyone with a loan from JP Morgan or Goldman....just don't pay it!
Yeah, I'm sure they would make a bunch of idiotic loans to the point it screws them. LOL
Is there anyone enough of a fucking retard to be long Unicredit?
A guy who told people they should not be in cash on the eve of a market crash, may just have reached peak-idiocy.
Who are the dark pools that kicked this sell-off into high gear by collectively going long the VIX double and triple leverages ETFs? Inquiring minds want to know?
Was it the usual suspects, Paulsen, Ackman, Soros, Goldman or was it the Fed....when Powell took over that 1st day? My bet is that Powell took the reins from Yellen and said the Fed would no longer engage in shorting the VIX for the benefit of levitation of the stock market. And if true- the SEC will not investigate. If false, the SEC WILL most definitely investigate. So we wait..
Short squeeze anyone?
Personally I think Dalio is correct, with respect to the euro short positioning.
Europe has major structural problems politically, fiscally, financially, which are not being discounted.
As far as Dalio's call on not being in cash because of cheap borrowing costs, I totally disagree.
I'd go with that... it's a sure thing
Insiders front running Socialist government sabotage https://www.yahoo.com/news/eu-lawmakers-back-reforms-boost-carbon-emiss…
"The reform deal seeks to strike a balance between being ambitious and avoiding energy-intensive industries moving abroad to avoid regulation"
Deutsche bank should be on top of this list!
Does he mean do not hold cash but use it to short ? Politically incorrect to say it so bluntly in Davos.
The current stock market action has not been seen to such a degree since 1929. It is much worse and will only get worse. They will mount a comeback but it will not last very long and will end in lower lows and on and on and on. He will make very large sums with with the shorts he has in position.
My portfolio is 50 percent net short Europe/the Euro, the rest is long crypto. He's right, european banks are trash. Look at Deutsch Bank.