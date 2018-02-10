$20 Billion Hidden In The Swamp: Feds Redact 255,000 Salaries

Submitted by Adam Andrzejewski
The only thing the bureaucratic resistance hates more than President Trump is the disclosure of their own salaries. It’s a classic case of the bureaucracy protecting the bureaucracy, underscoring the resistance faced by the new administration.
Recently, Open the Books filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (pictured) for all federal employee names, titles, agencies, salaries, and bonus information.
We’ve captured and posted online this data for the past 11 years. For the first time, we found missing information throughout the federal payroll disclosures. Here’s a sample of what we discovered from the FY2017 records:
- 254,839 federal salaries were redacted in the federal civil service payroll (just 3,416 salaries were redacted in FY2016).
- 68 federal departments redacted salaries. Even small agencies like the National Transportation Services Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation redacted millions of dollars in salaries.
- $20 billion in estimated payroll now lacks transparency.
- A 7,360 percent increase in opacity hides one out of every five federal salaries.
Who’s the bureaucrat in charge? Not a Trump appointee – the president doesn’t even have a current nominee at OPM. So, the buck stops with new acting Director Kathleen McGettigan, a 25-year staffer who assumed the position because she was the next in line, not because the White House appointed her.
Trump has the power to replace her at any time. This lack of transparency is apparently a result of the president’s failure to appoint his people to executive positions. Trump knows controlling the human resource department is key to managing the federal bureaucracy. In fact, Trump forecast this type of institutional resistance in his inaugural address.
“The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories.… And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now.”
The decision to redact 255,000 federal salaries for $20 billion in payroll harms oversight. The American people deserve to know who makes how much, in what position, employed by which agency.
For example, more than 6,600 salaries were redacted at the Department of Veterans Affairs. At an agency where hiring priorities have been repeatedly questioned, transparency is crucial. In recent years, just one in 10 new hires at the VA was a doctor. In FY2017, the VA hired 8,727 new employees and just 561, or 6 percent, were doctors.
In December 2017, our “OpenTheBooks Oversight Report – Mapping the Swamp, a Study of the Administrative State” found $114 billion in compensation paid to 1.35 million federal civil service employees (excluding the U.S. Post Office) in fiscal year 2016. We found 165 percent growth in bureaucrats making $200,000 or more; 30,000 bureaucrats out-earning all 50 governors at $190,000; and the average salary at 78 large federal agencies exceeding $100,000.
At OpenTheBooks.com, citizens have the tools to investigate their local piece of the federal bureaucracy. We have literally mapped the swamp, pinning all federal disclosed bureaucrats plus post office employees by employer location ZIP Code on our interactive map.
But not this year. Our organization can’t properly quantify the FY2017 payroll because of the massive salary redactions. After all, we can’t map what we can’t see.
Make no mistake – even under the Obama administration, too much information was redacted.
Last year, we complained about the 314,890 redacted employee names, including all 77,000 employees at the Internal Revenue Service and the $1.1 billion in “performance bonuses” shielded by federal union agreements (FY2016). We worked with Congressman Ron DeSantis on The Taxpayer-Funded Pension Disclosure Act, which would open the books on $125 billion in federal pension data.
This year’s massive increase in redactions wasn’t a result of new policy, but a reinterpretation of existing policy. The OPM didn’t even mention the change in its FOIA response letter, making no legal argument for the 255,000 new redactions. It wasn’t until we asked the agency about the missing information that a representative issued the following response:
“On an ongoing basis, OPM reviews its methods for creating data files to ensure consistency with its Data Release Policy governing the release of records related to federal employees in positions or agencies that require location information to be redacted. Because the Adjusted Basic Salary field contains locality pay, OPM recently began redacting this information for certain classes of employees, hence the drop that your IT department noticed.”
This didn’t make much sense, so we asked again. You can read the agency’s third attempt at a response via its spokesperson here.
Facing resistance like this, the president has to work hard to deliver on his promises. The administrative state was designed to resist reform. Without a constant effort, the bureaucracy always wins.
Comments
If most people were aware of the average GS-14 retirement salary, then they would be envious.
you spelled furious wrong
In reply to If most people were aware of… by serotonindumptruck
What we want are THE CROCODILES that control the swamp.
In reply to you spelled furious wrong by overbet
Interesting that the number of withheld salaries for the Federal Reserve barely moved. They've apparently been able to tell everyone to fuck off on these information requests for a long time now.
Also interesting that the number withheld almost exactly equals the number of Federal Reserve Officers there are (including the President of each Federal Reserve branch).
In reply to WHat we want are the… by lloll
In reply to Interesting that the number… by NoDebt
In reply to WHY CAN'T BLACKS IMMIGRATE… by Joomanji64
In reply to Show me a contract, until… by NidStyles
the beautiful thing about halfwit leftists & deep state assholes - but I repeat myself - is they'll show you what they fear. every time.
and now they fear their salaries being publicized. our course of action is clear:
#SUNLIGHTBOILINGWATERANDPINESOL
#ANDTHENEVENMORESUNSHINE
In reply to #THANKSTRUMP… by Bes
In reply to So is this what Trump meant… by Klassenfeind
In reply to Yeah? And the alternative… by Vilfredo Pareto
"The funny thing is that when it comes to minimum wage, everybody here is a total libertarian, but when it comes to "draining the swamp" everybody puts their faith into a BigBrother president to clean things up."
Having trouble with correlation?
The article is based off of FOIA requests and neither libertarians or conservatives ever supported government employee unions.
In reply to The funny thing is that when… by Klassenfeind
Short of shooting people, how else would you suggest it could be done? The system will protect itself, ergo someone inside the system needs to change it, or direct confrontation by the people, for the people etc...
In reply to The funny thing is that when… by Klassenfeind
In reply to So is this what Trump meant… by Klassenfeind
In reply to the beautiful thing about… by vato poco
A sheriff deputy who stopped by here a few months ago made $209k last year plus $59k in benefits.
In reply to What a SHITHOLE.... 😔 by Eyes Opened
The standard should be principle based, not skin color based.
Correlation is not necessarily causation.
It is true that culture and environment play a big role in the principles held by people within a given environment.
If we could identify the Money Power Sith Lords and their Mega-Corporate Fascist Empire and get them off all our backs, then we'd have a chance to create better environments for all ordinary people across the globe.
In reply to Diversity is unnatural and… by IH8OBAMA
Contract with pay scale first. Then we can talk.
In reply to The standard should be… by All Risk No Reward
Guys- this is absolutely nothing new:
No-show jobs have been 100% standard operating procedure for the Mafia since time immemorial.
In reply to Diversity is unnatural and… by IH8OBAMA
The Federal Reserve is a private corporation that has no connection whatsoever to the government. Do other corporations publish management salaries? Ah, ummm....
In reply to Interesting that the number… by NoDebt
Then why share any data at all?
In reply to The Federal Reserve is a… by Pernicious Gol…
The Federal Reserve Banks
The Federal Reserve System
We are paying for it. Paying to be robbed. This is how they do things.
In reply to The Federal Reserve is a… by Pernicious Gol…
Please notice the ramp up of secrets in the USA & in our Education System since the Treaty was Signed on Jekyll Island.
- Banking has always kept up firewalls on information & it's business interests, plenty of fraud, and accounting fraud going on
- Banking brought secrets to the Department of War, probably was behind formation of OSS, NSC, CIA, NSC, DIA, DHS
In reply to The Federal Reserve Banks… by JRobby
The Fed Reserve pushes for inflation as they themselves retire with inflation protected pensions....
I dont have one.....how about you?
In reply to The Federal Reserve Banks… by JRobby
What the hell is the Fed doing listed on this anyway?? It's not a federal agency. It's a conglomeration of private banks. Anyone else catch this?
In reply to Interesting that the number… by NoDebt
A private bank system that has hidden 1600 gov employees' salaries from the tax-paying public. This does not compute.
So which is it, government or private?
In reply to What the hell is the Fed… by Slipstream
Whichever position provides them the most advantageous argument at a particular time :)
In reply to A private bank system that… by Conax
Both of course.
Federal Charter from con-gress, presidential appointees to board of governors, direct revenue & profit from US Treasury Purchases as part of regulatory functions... secret service protection... govt buildings & employees too?
In reply to A private bank system that… by Conax
The staff lackeys are probably all Federal employees so as to save the banksters their expense money.
Secretaries, janitors, guards, drivers, all at $200k+ a pop plus massive bennies, all of which you and I get to pay for.
In reply to What the hell is the Fed… by Slipstream
The FED is not a Federal employer.
The employees at the Federal Reserve are not employed by the Government.
They use the GS system, but they make it very clear to new hires that they are not working as government employees.
The paychecks looked like Government checks, but pinkish in hue.
They are a private entity with secret owners, therefore the Public has no right to know the salaries or their financial records. No SEC for the FED. No FDIC for the FED. No OCC for the FED. No outsider audits the FED.
The "member banks" are not the owners or shareholders, they are account holders.
If only the Public could understand these facts and the fraud that is the Federal Reserve.
The Rockefeller Foundation made sure that public education limits the ability to understand many such things.
In reply to Interesting that the number… by NoDebt
Wonder if they also list the number, frequency and length of babyvacations for the crony parents who dominate those jobs, most of whom are married to someone with equal or greater earnings. In the private sector, too, it is amazing how the timing works, with both crony parents able to get away from work at will, when childless employees who attend work every day, stay the entire day and meet the quotas every month can be and are often fired over pure trivialities. Back-watching crony parents at the top and the bottom of the job pile can get off from work at will—far beyond their PTO and multiple pregnancy leave(s)—in the many jobs “voted best for moms” and are above firing due to kids that would starve if parents lost their job, albeit parents are the ones with spousal income, child support that covers rent or access to free EBT groceries, subsidized rent, free monthly cash assistance, electricity assistance and refundable child tax credits up to $6,444, which were recently doubled by The Swampers.
In reply to Interesting that the number… by NoDebt
All types government(local, state, fed) employees should be either outright banned from voting in elections, or have their votes severely restricted.
Any time, any type or level of gov't employee incl. cops, firefighters, teachers, admin, etc., etc., etc., casts a vote, they engage in an act of outright blatant conflict of interest. This is especially so if they are unionized, or at higher management levels.
We are now seeing this abuse evolved to even higher levels by the outright treasonous behavior of the FBI, DNC, State Dept etc. in the recent FISA and election scandals.
It is a major unaddressed flaw of the democratic system that govt employees have been allowed a vote.
In reply to Interesting that the number… by NoDebt
Fraudette.Gov, third ass pimple in command (BANKERS/INC.>POLS>GOV>SLAVES>THE DOG), ganking the taxpayers now like IN YOUR FACE MF'er. As usual, generous payment (I won't call it salary because that would involve some form of labor and only one in ten on the payroll actually put in any work) to multiple armies of "do-nothings". Am I being too harsh? I don't believe I am, I have personal experience. Try calling one of their 888 or 800 numbers. If you're able to navigate the matrix of the PBX system and actually talk to one of the highly paid, six figured humans, then buy two MegaMillions tickets, one for me and the other for you. Otherwise slave, bend over and take your ass pounding lubricated with shards of glass.
In reply to WHat we want are the… by lloll
How does it make you feel when a .gov, sub-human, barely qualified to work the counter at Burger King, and performing nowhere near the amount of work of that fast food, minimum wage counter worker, knocks out a six-figure+ "salary", the best health insurance money could buy, and a pension plan comparable to the top CEO's.........at your expense, while you work yourself to death to send your children to state run schools, eat regular grocery store food, stay-cations, paltry pensions, 2% or less social security raises and on and on?
Are we getting anywhere near to the point where we want to put down the popcorn and start looking for the "old pitchfork" in the shed? WTF, it's only getting worse. Even the lowly frog would have jumped out of the boiling pot of water 18 years ago.
In reply to Fraudette.Gov, third ass… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
I don’t see these parents, working long hours to send their kids to college. I see an enormous number of working parents, taking frequent — and I do mean frequent — vacations, dropping the kids off with grandma in many cases. Financing galore is available to college-bound kids, particularly the kids of single moms, and this is a nation with a 62% out-of-wedlock birthrate. Prior to college age, many citizen and non-citizen parents are eligible for pay-per-birth monthly freebies that cover their major, monthly household bills and refundable child tax credits that hoist their paychecks far above those of childless, single citizens who often work much longer hours and must cover all bills on earned-only income with a paltry and laughable tax refund. We never have extra money for vacations. It is always—or almost always—the beleaguered working parents who have the extra money for things like $800 tattoos, week-long vacations to copulate with boyfriends in beachfront hotels and/or a new master bedroom suite at “taxes” time. You can do that when, on top of subsidized rent and free groceries, you get a now-doubled, maximum $6,444 refundable child tax credit. Working parents also have help from their parents in almost all cases, along with the untraceable income of boyfriends in many cases. Viva la 7th babyvacation of the year, busy-working, above-firing parents who dominate the jobs in government, the private sector and the quasi private sector, hiring / retaining almost all fellow parents and watching each other’s backs in excused-absenteeism gangs. Reproduction pays in the USA. Hard work, every-day / all-day attendance and every-month quota meeeting doesn’t.
In reply to How does it make you feel… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
In reply to Fraudette.Gov, third ass… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
What is it?
In reply to If most people were aware of… by serotonindumptruck
https://www.generalschedule.org/GS-14
In reply to What is it? by DJ Happy Ending
Do you think thats a lot ? A phd maxed out is 116k at the top of their pay scale. Seems low to me.
In reply to https://www.generalschedule… by serotonindumptruck
Many of these high-ranking government workers also have 20+ year military careers behind them, and military retirement benefits are not offset against federal government benefits.
It's not considered "double-dipping" to take military retirement benefits along with Federal GS retirement benefits.
In addition, many of these retired government officials also claim Veterans Administration disability benefits.
They have perfected the art of "gaming" the system.
In reply to Do you think thats a lot ? A… by Montgomery Burns
I know somebody collecting four full government pensions plus military disability. Twice he accepted appointed state agency directorships and negotiated rights to full pension benefits even if he only worked one day before discharge.
In reply to I know somebody collecting… by Pernicious Gol…
For most PH.D fields that is way way way too high.
In reply to Do you think thats a lot ? A… by Montgomery Burns
In reply to Do you think thats a lot ? A… by Montgomery Burns
Under CSRS or FERS? If you're referring to CSRS, you'd be exactly right; a federal employee could potentially get a retirement annuity of up to 80% of their high-3 salary if they worked for nearly 42 years, plus annual cost-of-living increases.
The FERS annuity is significantly lower. It is based on the high-3 salary multiplied by either 1% or 1.1% (depending on retirement age) and then multiplied by years of service. If someone pulled in a high-3 of $100k and had 35 years of service, their annuity would be $38,500/year or $3200/month before taxes. However, the lion's share of federal employees are nowhere near a GS-14 pay level and would not get that size of an annuity.
Employees under FERS are also required to pay Social Security taxes, while those under CSRS were exempt from Social Security taxes (and don't get any SS benefits, either - unless those benefits were earned while working in the private sector).
In reply to If most people were aware of… by serotonindumptruck