Trump Blocks Democratic Counter-Memo Over "National Security Concerns"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/10/2018 - 00:18

President Trump declined to release the Democrat rebuttal to a GOP-authored "FISA memo," following the advice of the Department of Justice and the Director of National Intelligence, the White House announced.

a

President Trump is "inclined to declassify" the Democratic memo, however there are several sections which would create "especially significant concerns" for "national security and law enforcement interests," wrote White House counsel Don McGahn in a letter to House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (D-CA).

While the White House ignored FBI requests to redact the names in the GOP-authored memo, the Democratic response is said to reveal sources and methods which must be concealed. 

In a separate letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, McGahn highlighted the problematic information. The White House says it will work with the House Intelligence Committee if it wants to revise the Democratic memo and resubmit it for White House review. 

“The president encourages the Committee to undertake these efforts,” the letter states. “The Executive Branch stands ready to review any subsequent draft of the Feb. 5th memorandum for declassification at the earliest opportunity.”

Democrats on the House Intel Committee can now make the requested changes, or submit their memo to the full house to seek a vote to override the President's decision. 

The House Intelligence Committee voted earlier this week to release the 10-page Democratic memo authored by ranking minority Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) following the declassification and public release of a four-page "FISA memo" authored by staffers for Chairman Devin Nunes.

In response to Trump blocking the Democratic rebuttal, Nunes said on Friday that he was not surprised that the DOJ and FBI advised against its release.

a
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)

"Ranking Member Schiff pledged to seek the input of the Department of Justice and FBI regarding the memo’s public release, and it’s no surprise that these agencies recommended against publishing the memo without redactions," said Nunes. 

Nunes suggested that the Democrats make the "appropriate technical changes and redactions" as recommended by the justice department "so that no sources and methods are disclosed and their memo can be declassified as soon as possible."

Democrats Cry Foul

After the GOP-authored memo was released, Democrats cried foul - calling it "inaccurate" and claiming its sole purpose was to derail and obstruct the ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. 

Democrats were outraged at the President's decision. In a Friday night statement, Schiff said that Democrats had provided their memo to the F.B.I. and the Justice Department for review before it was approved for release by the committee, and that the Democrat rebuttal was drawn from the same underlying documents as the Republican one.

a
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

“We will be reviewing the recommended redactions from D.O.J. and F.B.I., which these agencies shared with the White House,” Mr. Schiff said, “and look forward to conferring with the agencies to determine how we can properly inform the American people about the misleading attack on law enforcement by the G.O.P. and address any concerns over sources and methods.”

Rep Terri Sewell - a Democratic member of the committee, tweeted: “Republicans and Democrats on the Intelligence Committee voted UNANIMOUSLY to release this memo. @realDonaldTrump is not interested in transparency, he is interested in protecting himself and derailing the Russia investigation."

Despite Democrats' anger, McGhan said - in addition to the fact that Trump was "inclined to declassify" the document - that “The executive branch stands ready to review any subsequent draft of the Feb. 5 memorandum for declassification at the earliest opportunity.” 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
WorkingPoor vulcanraven Feb 10, 2018 1:29 AM Permalink

Such ammunition is rendered inert by WH encouraging corrections, and to be resubmitted. IF T WANTED to bury it he could have just said "Hell with you guys, you used up your chance."

 

A little political judo there... turn their tools against them.

 

But all these sealed indicts need popping open and uttering. Dems doing perp walks.... No need to armor them, no one would waste the ammunition.

 

WP

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 8
MK ULTRA Alpha WorkingPoor Feb 10, 2018 2:33 AM Permalink

The number three in DOJ just resigned, a Trump supporter. AG Sessions is nuts and Rosenstein is a communist traitor. Mueller is going for the president with everything he's got, the most rigged investigation in US history. Trump has been tried and hung in the communist MSM and no matter what he does, they want to destroy him and the country.

I doubt any big names are going to be indicted. Trump is fighting for his political life against all odds. The level of tension and conflict are higher now than at anytime since the 60's.

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 6
new game Shillinlikeavillan Feb 10, 2018 3:17 AM Permalink

don't count trump out of this game of thrones. he lavishes the very shit he creates.

this is exactly how histrionic narcissists act out their daily life. he may even be having fun.

lighten the fuck up ultra, no mater what happens who really gives a shit. the military is running the show.

Who is getting the lions share of the budget? military/homeland security -paramilitary agencies. duh, the money, yes follow it.

and what is happening would have happened with the cunt as pres. so really no difference.

no one gets jailed as would be the case if the cunt was pres. russia is still the new enemy replacing terror.

same as if the cunt was pres. get over your cog dis of politics.(wish/think/realize)- same outcome every fuking time. jesse ventura woke me up many years ago. they all are in it for there own personal fortune and sociopathic power trip. SSM.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 7
MK ULTRA Alpha new game Feb 10, 2018 4:05 AM Permalink

So Jessie Ventura gave you the ability to reason. Please don't post to me, please.

You're a TV head, a television mind parroting what you're told to think, this time self reporting it was Jessie Venture, the television has flavors for everybody.

Here I have a television mind calling me out, trying to CONTROL the way I want to think and the mindless television programmed mind actually admonishes me for stating the FACTS.

Typical television mind took what I wrote out of context to fit his delusional perception of my reality.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
pc_babe MK ULTRA Alpha Feb 10, 2018 6:25 AM Permalink

Dem and Sh*tForBrains shiffty, who's sister is married to Soro's son, laced the memo purposely with classified sources knowing it wouldn't get released -- so they can say Trump is obstructing AGAIN

Unlike the Dems who constantly and knowingly (Comey) leak, falsify (Hilary/Steele) and compromise (Plame) classified material, people and sources, the worthless Repubs pay homage, occasionally, to the notion of OPSEC.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
SummerSausage Four Star Feb 10, 2018 7:42 AM Permalink

Just because an amount is appropriated doesn't mean it has to be spent.  

Trump's reputation is that of bringing in projects under budget and ahead of time.

Food stamps are down by 4 million since Trump took office.

Unemployment is down to the lowest level in 17 years.

Trump's cabinet members have not replaced bureaucrats who left and have cut staff.

In Housing Ben Carson found $500 million that can't be accounted for.

In State Hillary "lost" $6 billion.

Trump has stopped sending hundreds of millions to countries that hate us.

This is discretionary spending.  That means it doesn't have to be spent.

Watch and learn.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
curbjob pc_babe Feb 10, 2018 7:23 AM Permalink

"Dem and Sh*tForBrains shiffty, who's sister is married to Soro's son .."

Fake news 

"... laced the memo purposely with classified sources knowing it wouldn't get released -- so they can say Trump is obstructing AGAIN"

Interesting that the republicans on the committee voted 100% to release the dem memo ... why would they do that ? 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Bendromeda Strain curbjob Feb 10, 2018 7:44 AM Permalink

Fake news? Are you saying that Schiff isn't related to Soros by marriage, or are you arguing like a pigeon playing chess?

The reason the committee voted unanimously to release is because the Rs knew it was tainted and wouldn't pass chop, but they don't look obstructionist. It was intentionally poison pilled so that voila!  Dems can cry foul. Predictable kabuki.

Pay attention snowflake and I will reveal to you the real Russian collusion. The dossier (oooh!) was created with the assistance of a former FSB agent. Who is this meddler in American politics... hmmm?

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero Laowei Gweilo Feb 10, 2018 1:53 AM Permalink

Fuck that.  He should have released the Schiff memo.  And the original FISA warrant application.  At the same time.  I guarantee that classification involves mixing "state secrets" with criminal activity to hide the criminal activity.  Out it all and make it clear that classification under the guise of national security cannot be used to hide criminal activity. And by criminal, I mean unconstitutional activity used to enrich themselves or cover their own asses at our expense.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 VWAndy Feb 10, 2018 6:53 AM Permalink

As low life as the Dems are these days, I can believe they were purposely trying to "out" several agents or top secret policies. I mean, look at Hillary who exposed thousands of pages of top secret documents. Dems have no regard for our loyal law enforcement and no regard for the law.

The Dems used to at least partially represent the middle class working American. Now they represent some far left extremists and/or illegals and are completely disconnected from most Americans.

Vote up!
 39
Vote down!
 3
GUS100CORRINA Avichi Feb 10, 2018 12:29 AM Permalink

Trump Blocks Democratic Counter-Memo Over "National Security Concerns"

My response: GOOD!!! By the way, according to Dan Bongino, the DEMOCRATS deliberately put compromising security information into the DEMOCRAT version of the FISA memo to entrap the POTUS.

The DEMOCRATS are nothing more than a bunch of corrupt SLIMY DESPOTS who are EVIL to the CORE!!

They CANNOT be trusted to do anything for the good of the REPUBLIC.

The DEMOCRATIC PARTY is made up of nothing more than perverted BASTARDS and BITCHES who have sold their souls to the DEVIL!!

They belong to their father, the devil, and they only want to carry out their father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

Vote up!
 31
Vote down!
 1
AlaricBalth Avichi Feb 10, 2018 12:34 AM Permalink

Adam Schiff is such a fraud, owned by a Ukrainian oligarch who was enraged by Trumps early overtures of detente with the Russians. This war-profiteer, Igor Pasternak, would have made hundreds of millions from renewed and intensified fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Now, Schiff is Pasternaks waterboy, foisting a false Russian collusion narrative on unknowing Americans. 