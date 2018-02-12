Schiff Memo Blocked Because DOJ & FBI Under "Criminal Investigation" Says Former Federal Prosecutor

A former Federal prosecutor claims that the Democratic response to the House Intel Committee's GOP-authored "FISA memo" was blocked on the recommendation of the FBI and DOJ because the agencies are conducting internal investigations into politically motivated malfeasance by specific individuals which the Schiff memo could compromise if released without redactions.
Joe DiGenova, a former Special Counsel who went after both the Teamsters and former NY Governer Elliot Spitzer, made the claim on a Monday interview with radio station WMAL.
DiGenova: “We’re going to see the [Democrat memo]. It will be heavily edited by the FBI and the Department of Justice and the CIA. The most important part of this story is that on Friday, February the 9th, Rod Rosenstein and Christopher Wray wrote a letter to the White House counsel Don McGahn that they could not agree to the publication of the Schiff memo because it contained national security and law enforcement concerns. It was actually the FBI and the Department of Justice says no [to releasing the memo]. The most important part of that letter is when it says… law enforcement concerns. What does that mean? It means, that there is a criminal investigation underway and release of some of the information in the memo by Mr. Schiff will affect that criminal investigation. I wonder who they are investigating? And the answer is pretty clear. They are investigating the people at the FBI and the DOJ who provided false information to the FISA court over a number of years, including, involving Carter Page.”
WMAL Interview - JOE DIGENOVA - 02.12.18 https://t.co/ZuCV3rPF28 via @Audioboom— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 12, 2018
As an aside, DiGenova's wife is attorney and former Reagan Justice Department official Victoria Toensing - who is representing former FBI mole William D. Campbell surrounding his Congressional testimony regarding bribes from Russian uranium executives routed to the Clinton Global Iniative.
Last month we reported that DiGenova sat down with the Daily Caller, where he asserted that the Obama Administration's "brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton" and "frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy" was unraveling.
The FBI used to spy on Russians. This time they spied on us. what this story is about - a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton from a clear violation of the law with regard to the way she handled classified information with her classified server. Absolutely a crime, absolutely a felony. It's about finding out why - as the Inspector General is doing at the department of justice - why Comey and the senior DOJ officials conducted a fake criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton. Followed none of the regular rules, gave her every break in the book, immunized all kinds of people, allowed the destruction of evidence, no grand jury, no subpoenas, no search warrant. That's not an investigation, that's a Potemkin village. It's a farce. -DC
DiGenova condemned the FBI for working so closely with the controversial Fusion GPS, a political hit squad paid by the DNC and Clinton campaign to create and spread the discredited Steele dossier about President Donald Trump. Without a justifiable law enforcement or national security reason, he says, the FBI “created false facts so that they could get surveillance warrants. Those are all crimes.” He adds, using official FISA-702 “queries” and surveillance was done “to create a false case against a candidate, and then a president.” -Daily Caller
During the interview, DiGenova held referenced what was until then a previously unreported and heavily redacted 99-page FISA court opinion from April, 2017, which "describes systematic and on-going violations of the law [by the FBI and their contractors using unauthorized disclosures of raw intelligence on Americans]. This is stunning stuff."
