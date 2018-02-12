Schiff Memo Blocked Because DOJ & FBI Under "Criminal Investigation" Says Former Federal Prosecutor

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:16

A former Federal prosecutor claims that the Democratic response to the House Intel Committee's GOP-authored "FISA memo" was blocked on the recommendation of the FBI and DOJ because the agencies are conducting internal investigations into politically motivated malfeasance by specific individuals which the Schiff memo could compromise if released without redactions.

Joe DiGenova, a former Special Counsel who went after both the Teamsters and former NY Governer Elliot Spitzer, made the claim on a Monday interview with radio station WMAL.

DiGenova: “We’re going to see the [Democrat memo]. It will be heavily edited by the FBI and the Department of Justice and the CIA. The most important part of this story is that on Friday, February the 9th, Rod Rosenstein and Christopher Wray wrote a letter to the White House counsel Don McGahn that they could not agree to the publication of the Schiff memo because it contained national security and law enforcement concerns. It was actually the FBI and the Department of Justice says no [to releasing the memo]. The most important part of that letter is when it says… law enforcement concerns. What does that mean? It means, that there is a criminal investigation underway and release of some of the information in the memo by Mr. Schiff will affect that criminal investigation. I wonder who they are investigating? And the answer is pretty clear. They are investigating the people at the FBI and the DOJ who provided false information to the FISA court over a number of years, including, involving Carter Page.

As an aside, DiGenova's wife is attorney and former Reagan Justice Department official Victoria Toensing - who is representing former FBI mole William D. Campbell surrounding his Congressional testimony regarding bribes from Russian uranium executives routed to the Clinton Global Iniative

Last month we reported that DiGenova sat down with the Daily Caller, where he asserted that the Obama Administration's "brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton" and "frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy" was unraveling. 

The FBI used to spy on Russians. This time they spied on us. what this story is about - a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton from a clear violation of the law with regard to the way she handled classified information with her classified server. Absolutely a crime, absolutely a felony. It's about finding out why - as the Inspector General is doing at the department of justice - why Comey and the senior DOJ officials conducted a fake criminal investigation of Hillary ClintonFollowed none of the regular rules, gave her every break in the book, immunized all kinds of people, allowed the destruction of evidence, no grand jury, no subpoenas, no search warrant. That's not an investigation, that's a Potemkin village. It's a farce. -DC

 

DiGenova condemned the FBI for working so closely with the controversial Fusion GPS, a political hit squad paid by the DNC and Clinton campaign to create and spread the discredited Steele dossier about President Donald Trump. Without a justifiable law enforcement or national security reason, he says, the FBI “created false facts so that they could get surveillance warrants. Those are all crimes.” He adds, using official FISA-702 “queries” and surveillance was done “to create a false case against a candidate, and then a president.” -Daily Caller

During the interview, DiGenova held referenced what was until then a previously unreported and heavily redacted 99-page FISA court opinion from April, 2017, which "describes systematic and on-going violations of the law [by the FBI and their contractors using unauthorized disclosures of raw intelligence on Americans]. This is stunning stuff."

overbet ThinkerNotEmoter Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:33

Im not so sure Hillary is untouchable anymore. Before she was protected by others via power, financial interest and others self preservation. Now that she has lost power that in turn destroyed her ability to produce any benefit for those with previous financial interest. The last protection she has, but definitely most motivating, is others self preservation. Fortunately, this is like dominoes.

zorba THE GREEK IntercoursetheEU Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:59

Some important people that invested big bucks in her foundation and on her campaign, are not very happy with their return on their money. She is of little use to them and the Deep State now. She may be about to have a deadly bathroom accident because she knows too much. She had 28 killed, now that talent may be coming for her. I'm sure Bill will mourn publicly 

RAT005 zorba THE GREEK Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:36

Give credit to Camp Trump!  None of the Zeros here dreamed up this reason.  Bang zoom, it's a home run.  We can't release the Dem's bullshit because it will interfere with the investigation to put many of their asses in Jail!!!!  LOVE IT.  Even if only for a good laugh and nothing comes of it.

If He Wins, We ALL Hang!!!!!  Think about that every night and morning you dam traitorous pedos!!!

jcaz ThinkerNotEmoter Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:02

Jury?  Uh, no.  

This isn't a parking ticket on Law and Order, dude-  doesn't work that way in this court.

Just settle down..... Disecting the biggest political/criminal conspiracy in the history of this country and building an iron-clad case takes time- there are NO shortcuts or do-overs-  they're re-writing history here;

Pay attention to what this prosecutor is saying here- it's a trial balloon.......

Chupacabra-322 overbet Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:25

The era of both Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Crime Syndicate families of the Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s their Criminal Agents, Operatives, NGO’s & Front Companies in the Highly Compartmentalized Levels of Intelligence from around the World GCHQ is mercifully coming to an end.

 

Their future can be summed up from this quote from “Poppy” Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Bush Senior.

 

"If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us." George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon

 

 

Chupacabra-322 overbet Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:27

@ overbet,

 

You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America.  He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.  

 

In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I

 

Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA

 

 

justin423 zorba THE GREEK Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:21

No it doesn't. DiGenova and his wife are insane tinfoil hat wearing cranks.

Get a real former prosecutor, and not one who was kicked off the job for mental health issues. Paranoid Schizophrenia anyone? He is Glenn Beck with a law degree and a worse case of mental illness, and all he does is spout conspiracy theory bullshit to sell his books and keep himself on TV.

Ask his former co-workers about him.

 

 

 

Occams_Razor_Trader stinkhammer Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:03

"It means, that there is a criminal investigation underway and release of some of the information in the memo by Mr. Schiff will affect that criminal investigation."

 

Ahhhhhhhhh Joe, the subject of the witch hunt, er investigation is Donald J. Trump!

You didn't get the memo- because you lean away from the Bolshevik ruling party. 

MusicIsYou Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:20

Uh oh, the DOJ and FBI are under investigation. I'm sure they'll investigate themselves thoroughly. Doesn't everybody investigate themselves thoroughly? I'm certain Charles Manson investigated himself thoroughly too.

LetThemEatRand Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:22

Obviously it would be great if these assholes were really being investigated by the same agencies who were responsible for this mess in the first place, but I am so tired of hearing that we cannot see the FISA warrants etc with our own eyes because of "national security" or "ongoing criminal investigations" or whatever other reason they dream up.  We are not children and the government works for us.  Release everything and let us see what happened.  No more back room deals.  No more "secret investigations," etc.  Release everything.

verumcuibono LetThemEatRand Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:35

There is NO fucking way FBI, DOJ and CIA will ever let us in. They wouldn't be what they are if they did. And if the bad faction can generate greater power than the really bad faction, then they want to clean house a little bit and get things back on track. Of course, that means quieter illegal activity that isn't making global headlines.

It's like George Webb said--they just want to get back to the way things were, when they were left alone to do their corruption without a lot of unnecessary and rogue-er elements fucking everything up for everyone.

The thing is... the American public IS juvenile and spoon fed propaganda by the MSM at exponential speed. And we're not going to unpack that any time soon.

So, our best bet is to let this unwind behind the scenes and let's get back to looking for the missing $50T.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kotlikoff/2017/12/08/has-our-government-sp…

Chupacabra-322 LetThemEatRand Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:31

@ Let,

 

Hurt “National Security.”  How?

 

The Memo’s been fucked with, redacted & edited for Public Mass Gas Light Consumption it will be impossible for it to hurt your precious “National Security.”

 

Hell, the “National Ssecurity” archive is where these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths hide all the evidence of War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity, Crimes Against The American People & Economic Crimes.

 

April 15, take no Shit, #PackaGun&PayNoTax into their Fraudulent System of Tyrannical Lawlessness, Debt, Bondage & Enslavement.

 

Fuck them & their 

Tyrannical Lawlessness.

Bay of Pigs Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:22

So it isn’t about President Trump at all? Imagine that? We’ve been saying that for a year and a half here at ZH.

Tyrannically Lawlessless, in your face criminality.

DaBard51 Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:23

Well.. then there's the interesting fact that the HRC campaign denied access to the FBI (an agency they controlled?) to the "hacked" servers that gave up the emails to WikiLeaks...  curious.

 

 

When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.