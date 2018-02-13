$1.2 Trillion Asset Manager: Forget Volatility, The Real Financial Timebomb Is Public Pensions

As we have reported over and over and over (and over, and over), public pensions are in deep, deep trouble.
In addition critical funding shortfalls (U.S. public pensions had just 71.8% of assets required to meet obligations as of June 2016), many of the country's largest pensions have completely unrealistic target rates-of-return of 7% on average.
And while interest rates and therefore the cost of leverage has been at historic lows, and markets at historic highs (until they underwent a brief Vol-fib cardiac arrest last week), the question is what happens when the music stops, liquidity dries up, and economic contraction besets (or catch up to) the markets?
David Hunt, CEO of $1.2 trillion asset manager PGIM, is asking this exact question.
"If you were going to look for what’s the possible real crack in the financial architecture for the next crisis, rather than looking in the rearview mirror, pension funds would be on our list,” Hunt said in a Friday interview with Bloomberg, discussing what municipalities and states will do when local tax revenues decline and unemployment worsens. "So we're worried about those pension obligations.”
PGIM, owned by New Jersey-based Prudential Financial, advises 147 of the 300 largest pension funds around the world. Hunt joined Prudential in 2011 after leaving McKinsey & Co., where he doubled assets under management, renamed the business PGIM, and bought a Deutsche Bank AG unit to expand in India.
In other words, he knows the business like the back of his hand.
Hunt said that corporate retirement funds typically outperform their public counterparts. To that end, one of the most difficult aspects of managing money for public plans, says Hunt, is the fact that lawmakers are promising unrealistic goals to retirees. As such, he has advised public-pension clients to stop seeking the highest returns, and "start doing what the corporate folks have long been doing, which is to find ways to minimize the deficit and to take risk gradually off the table."
Of course, that will never happen, and instead pensions will soon be begging Credit Suisse to recreate the XIV just so they can go long.
The PGIM CEO also sees a shift in equities markets as fewer firms pursue IPO funding - instead opting for private equity. as Bloomberg notes, the number of publicly traded U.S. companies shrank from over 8,000 in 1996 to around 4,300 in 2016, according to Ernst & Young.
“More than any other period in our history we’re going to have companies that are owned by private equity rather than the public equity markets,” Hunt said. “The dynamism and growth of the economy is now more and more being captured privately and by institutions rather than actually available for you to own in your 401(k) account or for other public markets.”
One could almost say that as central banks nationalize the markets, leading to idiotic valuations, it is a handful of private capital holders who end up with all the gains. As for everyone else... well, you have all those "fully-funded", non-timebomby pensions to look forward to.
Comments
Pensions for paupers.
Distraction while they siphon-off copius amounts of “management” fees from the sheep.
In reply to Pensions for paupers. by homiegot
They already stole the pensions. We just don't know it yet.
In reply to Distraction while they… by TheSilentMajority
Which is greater - pensions investing prudently while assuming realistic rates of return or people who eat right and exercise?
In reply to They already stole the… by stizazz
Prudence. There is moral hazard all over this.
The other is individual choice and one can argue they will die prior to their actuarial ages, therefore, pension positive.
In reply to Which is greater - pensions… by Joe Davola
Actually, health care spending is far outpacing unfunded pension debt. But it's pretty academic. Between unfunded liabilities, health care prices going parabolic and the MIC, we're DEAD. It's all just a question of how fast now.
In reply to Prudence. There is moral… by Bigly
"The Real Financial Timebomb Is Public Pensions"
Just one of several looming timebombs including, the national debt, Medicare, Social Security, etc., etc., etc.
In reply to Actually, health care… by a Smudge by an…
what is the timebomb though?
is it when demographics turns the pension funds into net sellers? Is it the selling pressure that they fear?
the market doesn't care if pensioners have to take a haircut...that's not the issue. It's the liquidation game on the way to 0% funded. have fun!!
In reply to "The Real Financial Timebomb… by IH8OBAMA
I'd say there's lots of opportunities for pensions to blow up even before the demographics turn south.
Pick any sector and look at the Mark to Unicorn accounting backing all of these assets held by pensions. Percentage funded could collapse for all of them if the buyers of last resort ever fail to show up.
In reply to what is the timebomb though?… by Antifaschistische
What does this mean?
Of course, that will never happen, and instead pensions will soon be begging Credit Suisse to recreate the XIV just so they can go long.
Maybe i'm an idiot. But can someone please explain.
In reply to I'd say there's lots of… by NotApplicable
true....but if you take Pension fund X that has a billion in assets. Dial the Mark to Unicorn (discount rate) back to something reasonable. So, their %funded goes from 60% to 40% overnight. nothing changes when they do that other than the reality check.
Even when the "value" of the fund goes from $1 billion to $950 million in a one day market slaughter...the ability to pay pensions is still in check.
The meltdown begins when the payout/contribution ratios start sinking the portfolio and funds are forced to sell assets rather than pay distributions directly from contributions....rather than investing excess contributions, swelling their fund and pumping up the bond/stock market. When all these pension funds payout/contributions exceeds 1 and they become sellers....watch out below.
The worst case scenario is that the market makes a major correction BEFORE that selling pressure even hits the floor.
In reply to I'd say there's lots of… by NotApplicable
Thank you for a technically accessible and concise insight.
In reply to true....but if you take… by Antifaschistische
Paging Meredith Whitney, paging Meredith Whitney...
In reply to Thank you for a technically… by HurricaneBrasky
Non functioning financial markets = collapsing pension funds
Who would have thought? Why don't they hire all the kiddies that are making money through rigging? Oh right, they are not allowed to.
In reply to Actually, health care… by a Smudge by an…
Virtually every aspect of our economy has become Judaized and parasitized. We passed the tipping point in 2008. The host (goyim) is rapidly becoming aware of the parasites as the anaesthesia is beginning to lose its effect.
In reply to Actually, health care… by a Smudge by an…
The prima facie fraudulent debt-money system is the ROOT CAUSE.
The misdirection of blaming "Da Jews" is childish, but quite effective on people that can't think beyond their emotion based prejudice and programming.
Here's absolute PROOF IT ISN'T "DA JEWS":
The people of the nation of Israel ARE VICTIMS TO THE PRIMA FACIE FRAUDULENT DEBT MONEY SYSTEM, JUST LIKE ALL THE OTHER "MONEY POWER DEFINED GOYIM."
They are victims, too. I know, the propaganda programming doesn't validate reality (that's why it is propaganda - DUH!).
Stop parroting the ideas of others and start engaging your brain.
Here's a chance to start - explain why "Da Jews" in Israel are oppressing and bankrupting themselves through debt-money fraud, OR ADMIT "DA JEWS" AREN'T THE BIG DEMONIC FISH ON THIS PLANET AND THERE IS A MUCH BIGGER FISH THAT HAS ALREADY ECONOMICALLY ENSLAVED "DA JEWS" IN ISRAEL, JUST LIKE EVERYWHERE ELSE!
Or be a Muppet and embrace your Double Think like a small child embraces his "bankie."
In reply to Virtually every aspect of… by Buckaroo Banzai
So, it's not them, because they wouldn't eat their own?
In reply to The prima facie fraudulent… by All Risk No Reward
jew stew with blood(money-ops)red carrots?
In reply to So, it's not them, because… by bluskyes
It is exceptionally clever to completely destroy a long winded apologist's diatribe in a single sentence.
In reply to So, it's not them, because… by bluskyes
Except he didn't - and you display and awkward ignorance of language that is all too common.
"Jews" is the wrong word.
It is simply wrong, BECAUSE 99.9x% of Jewish people ARE VICTIMS OF THE Money Power.
Blaming "Jews" for the Money Power is every bit as RETARDED as blaming "white people" for the slave trade RUN BY THE MONEY POWER. Note how the Money Power is almost never discussed in relation to the slave trade they operated, and few people are aware they are still living on the opulent proceeds of their evil!
All because people like you don't understand language and how the Money Power Sith Lords use it to manipulate you.
Oh, and you can start looking directly at European Royalty as foundational members of the Money Power. Throw in the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers. There are others.
But for you to equate my Jewish neighbor, who knows NOTHING about the money system, with the MONEY POWER SITH LORDS is simply RETARDED.
Uncritical, effectively mindless, people like you are the main Money Power ASSET.
I hope you are controlled opposition. Really, I do. I understand selling out for some money.
But to be SO PATHETIC AS TO BE THE MAIN ENGINE OF WHAT YOU CLAIM TO OPPOSE, I don't wish that anagnorisis moment on anyone.
In reply to It is exceptionally clever… by Trader200K
>>So, it's not them, because they wouldn't eat their own?<<
No, it is them, and they will eat anything that gets in their way.
But "them" is NOT who you think it is.
The "Jews" are not Rothschlds, and the Rothschilds are the sum total of all "Jews."
Oh, and nice job running interference for non-Jewish European Royalty and Rockefellers who are part of the Money Power as well.
They send their thanks - and you run interference for them gratis, right?
Such a sycophant... and you don't even realize it because they've programmed you with their propaganda.
You act like millions of Jews all conspire to own and control the fraudulent money system.
You are delusional, and you can't explain your way out of this expose... irrelevant one liners isn't gonna cut it.
In reply to So, it's not them, because… by bluskyes
Funny how I have noticed how it is becoming harder to buy CDs (hard asset) than stream the product (monitized asset). Luckily the product is becoming less attractive.
In reply to Actually, health care… by a Smudge by an…
As long as they can keep selling treasuries (bonds, bills, etc.), they aren't unfunded liabilities. And if they run out of buyers for treasuries, the fed will up their balance sheet (print money) and buy them up. But if the plug is pulled, well that's a different scenario. By the way, the public debt just went up over $170 billion a couple of days ago, so it's working, for now. The govt. keeps spending, and the fed keeps printing.
In reply to Actually, health care… by a Smudge by an…
Yes, public pensions are a time bomb that the manipulators cannot let explode. The stock market MUST keep going up. One of the main reasons this is so? Read this article.
In reply to Actually, health care… by a Smudge by an…
longterm effects of cheap money from Alan,Benny,Janet, have made actuarial assumptions pointless... :/
In reply to Prudence. There is moral… by Bigly
= war kulling.
In reply to Prudence. There is moral… by Bigly
Every state's pension underfunding given realistic market value in terms of tax revenues:
http://thesoundingline.com/accounting-for-reality-pension-funds-are-in-…
Terrifying
In reply to They already stole the… by stizazz
Haven't we covered the pension topic hundreds of times in the past 8 years?
In a word: Ponzi
In reply to They already stole the… by stizazz
fuck you racist
In reply to They already stole the… by stizazz
Settle down bubbe and have a glass of Manischewitz
In reply to fuck you racist by guru69
Every magician eventually runs out of tricks.
In reply to Distraction while they… by TheSilentMajority
Drat. How are we going to solve this? QE to infinity. DJIA 100,000 +.
In reply to Pensions for paupers. by homiegot
Fake money, all of it? Fine.
Steal whatever you can? Sure, it's just the cost of doing business and if you get caught real bad just start another fund.
Manipulate prices while braying free markets free markets? Of course.
Collude to do so while preaching competition to the masses? Why not.
Get government contracts that fleece taxpayers and under-deliver, over-budget and late? Par for the course.
Time to pay what was promised to some of the sheeple? Oh my God, the travesty of it all!!
In reply to Pensions for paupers. by homiegot
in other words:"he knows this like the back of his hand", ok-fine. what always worries me is the other side of his hand, especially when the toilet paper tears...
In reply to Pensions for paupers. by homiegot
There should be no....NO.....public Pensions of any sort. You get a 401K and that's it. This includes the Military......
What can possibly go wrong, cops and teachers only get up to 80-115% of their last paycheck?
In reply to There should be no....NO… by ZENDOG
Teachers in Florida get 1.5% for every year they work. So a 40 year veteran gets 60% of final salary. Other public employees do much better especially those who participate in the DROP program.
In reply to What can possibly go wrong,… by candyman
cut n paste: "About 18,000 local public safety and California Highway Patrol officers in the Cal-PERS system were 45 or older in 2009, the latest state figures show. Most can retire at age 50 and get 3 percent of their highest pay for every year they worked, usually up to 90 percent. Their average pay: $108,000."
In reply to Teachers in Florida get 1.5%… by slightlyskeptical
Lifeguards and firefighters in San Diego do a lot better than that. 22 years on the job and 100% of the last year's inflated full pay.
In reply to cut n paste: "About 18,000… by candyman
No wonder Mitch on Baywatch was always so happy, he was looking forward to a 100% pension. It was either that, or Pamela Anderson's tits.
In reply to Lifeguards and firefighters… by Stuck on Zero
That's a good as Greece!
Hint, hint.
In reply to cut n paste: "About 18,000… by candyman
Re: California pension programs
As I said, the stock market can't go down. Definitely, it can't crash. It needs to keep going up - up, up and up. So I guess it will.
In reply to cut n paste: "About 18,000… by candyman
Yes, but you have to spend your life working for the state. Is that worth it?
In reply to Teachers in Florida get 1.5%… by slightlyskeptical
"Working" and "for the state", is an oxymoron.
Aside from the police, the amount of actual work done by government workers only rivals that of a 30 yr old stoner, on his family's couch in the basement.
In reply to Yes, but you have to spend… by homiegot
I think your giving the police a little too much credit there.
In reply to "Working" and "for the state… by Honest Sam
..and being a bit hard on stoners ;)
In reply to I think your giving the… by markitect
There's no such thing as government work, period.
Work is something that one does for someone else who voluntarily pays for it, as it adds value to their life.
Without the voluntary aspect, it's merely coerced tribute.
In reply to "Working" and "for the state… by Honest Sam
The police don't do much. They work 20 years and get paid for the next 45 years. Their job is not dangerous. Their job is not even ON the list of dangerous jobs. They are parasites.
In reply to "Working" and "for the state… by Honest Sam
You don't have to spend "your life working for the State." Twenty five or 30 years is more than enough. And is it really "work" for many employees?
In reply to Yes, but you have to spend… by homiegot
That's only a very small percentage of people you're talking about. Basically, most city, state and federal workers get pension funds. You work for 20 years for these governments and retire, then you get a high percentage of your salary for the rest of your life. If you work for a corporation or a private business or you are a farmer or you work for yourself, you have to work 45-50 years and get no pension. The whole thing is totally, TOTALLY unfair. In fact, the whole damn monetary system is unfair.
In reply to What can possibly go wrong,… by candyman